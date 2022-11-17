Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Steakhouses

Tamarack Grill

518 Reviews

$$

3377 Hwy. 50

Fowler, CO 81039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Curds
Green Chili Slopper
Junior Cheeseburger

Starters

Supreme Nacho Plate

$12.95

Fresh corn chips, beans, beef, chilies, onions, tomatoes, and black olives, topped with cheddar cheese and served with guacamole and sour cream

Cheese Stix

$6.50

Battered, deep fried mozzarella cheese with marinara or ranch for dipping

Pickle Chips

$6.50

Dill pickle “fries” with cornmeal breading

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

Straight or waffle fries smothered with green chili and topped with cheddar cheese

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Fresh corn chips or white chips served with our homemade salsa

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.95

Fried Cauliflower

$6.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Soups

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$4.95

Cup Green Chili

$3.50

Bowl Green Chili

$4.95

16 oz. Green Chili

$5.25

32 oz. Green Chili

$8.25

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.25

Buffalo style chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and crisp tortilla strips on a bed of fresh greens

Southwest Salad

$12.25

Fajita seasoned chicken breast with black beans, corn, and tomatoes on a bed of greens topped with cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and Chipotle ranch dressing

Taco Salad

$11.95

Freshly fried tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, black or refried beans, tomato and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Small Taco Salad

$10.95

Freshly fried tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, black or refried beans, tomato and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Special Chef Salad

$11.95

Fresh greens, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and fried or grilled chicken breast

Side Salad

$5.95

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons

Salad With Entree

$4.95

Wraps

Steak Wrap

$11.25

Tender sirloin steak wrapped in a wheat tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Chicken breast wrapped in a wheat tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

Buffalo Wrap

$11.25

Buffalo style chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce

Baskets

Chicken Strips Basket

$11.25

Three all white meat strips, deep fried

Shrimp Basket

$12.50

Bite-size shrimp by the basket full

Burgers

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.25

Fresh grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a kaiser Bun

Hickory Burger

$12.25

Bacon, grilled onions, cheese and BBQ

Patty Melt

$10.95

Grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye bread

Zinger Burger

$11.25

Pepperjack cheese and roasted Anaheim chilies on a kaiser Bun

Sourdough Bacon Burger

$12.25

Grilled onions, bacon and American cheese on grilled Sourdough bread

Guac Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Fresh guacamole, bacon and American cheese on a sesame bun

Firehouse Burger

$12.95

Chipotle mayo, Tamarack toothpicks and pepperjack cheese on a Kaiser Bun

Hamburger

$9.25

Our basic flame-grilled burger

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Our basic flame-grilled burger with American cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Our basic flame-grilled burger with American cheese and bacon

Double Hamburger

$10.95

Double Cheeseburger

$12.95

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Super Cheeseburger

$14.95

Super-sized 12 oz. burger with double the cheese on a kaiser roll

Double Super Cheeseburger

$18.95

Hot Hamburger

$12.95

Bacon And Bleu Burger

$12.95

Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Italian Dip

$12.50

Our own homemade Italian sausage grilled and topped with Anaheim chilies and pepperjack cheese with a marinara sauce for dipping

Italian Slopper

$12.50

Served open-faced, smothered with green chili and topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Ultimate Italian

$12.95

Italian sausage sandwich topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Classic Italian

$11.50

An Italian sausage sandwich on a hoagie bun with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Southwestern

Green Chili Slopper

$11.50

One or two open-faced burgers smothered with green chili and topped with cheddar cheese

Monster Burrito

$13.25

Beef and beans in a 10 inch tortilla, smothered in green chili and topped with cheddar cheese

Small Monster Burrito

$12.25

Beef and bean burrito in a 10 inch tortilla smothered with green chili and cheddar cheese

Quesadilla

$12.95

Your choice of steak or chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion on a grilled tortilla

Chicken Monster Burrito

$14.95

Sandwiches

Tamarack Dip

$13.95

Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled mushrooms and onions with Swiss cheese on a french roll

Philly Steak

$13.95

100% sirloin Philly style steak with bell peppers, onions and Swiss cheese on a french roll

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Top quality corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on marbled rye bread

Tamarack Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and ranch dressing on a kaiser roll

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, Anaheim chilies and chipotle mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Buffalo style chicken breast with bleu cheese dressing and Swiss cheese on a kaiser roll

Classic Club

$12.25

Classic three-layered club sandwich with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and mayo on wheatberry toast

BLT

$9.25

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Hot Hamburger

$10.95

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Freshly battered and fried when you order it with country style gravy

1/2 Chicken Fried Steak

$13.95

Freshly battered and fried when you order it with country style gravy

Boneless Rib Steak

$29.95

Tender choice ribeye steak

New York Strip

$25.95

A great steak for any appetite

Top Sirloin

$16.25

Choice lean sirloin steak

Steak & Shrimp

$24.95

Sirloin steak and three deep fried shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$14.95

Five tender deep fried shrimp served with our homemade seafood sauce

Honey Glazed Salmon

$14.95

A 6-ounce salmon filet with our honey-balsamic glaze

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$14.95

Kid's

Junior Cheeseburger

$7.25

Junior Hamburger

$6.75

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Corn Dog

$4.95

Kid's Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.25

Sides + Extras

Side Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.25

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.95

Baked Potato

$5.95

Side Green Chili

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Side Cream Gravy

$2.95

Guacamole

$1.95

Hamburger Patty

$3.95

Ala Carte Chicken Fried Steak

$8.95

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.95

Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Bacon

$4.25

Mashed Potatoes w/Green Chili

$4.95

Chips

$0.95

Jalapenos

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$5.25

Side Anaheims

$1.95

Sides Beans And Rice

$4.95

Side Veggies

$3.95

Add Three Shrimp

$6.95

Side Of Salsa

$3.95

2 Dinner Rolls

$2.95

4 Tortillas

$2.95

Side Brown Gravy

$2.95

Two Eggs

$3.25

One Tortilla

$0.95

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

WATER

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Soda Water And Lime

$2.59

Kid's Drink

$2.49

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Mellow Yellow

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Shirley Temple

$2.89

Orange Soda

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Soda Water

Tomato Juice

$1.85

Small Milk

$1.69

Large Milk

$3.25

Sm Choc. Milk

$1.79

Lg Choc. Milk

$3.50

Small Orange Juice

$1.79

Large Orange Juice

$3.50

Small Apple Juice

$1.79

Large Apple Juice

$3.50

Small Cranberry Juice

$1.79

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Classic Cocktails

House Margarita

$8.00

Top Shelf Marg

$10.00

Jamaican Cowboy

$7.00

Caramel Apple Moscow Mule

$6.25

Jello Shot

$1.00Out of stock

Pickle Shot

$2.00

Pink Thing

$5.25

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Takeout Order

Takeout Order

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3377 Hwy. 50, Fowler, CO 81039

Directions

Gallery
Tamarack Grill image
Tamarack Grill image
Map
More near Fowler
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston