Tamarack Grill
518 Reviews
$$
3377 Hwy. 50
Fowler, CO 81039
Starters
Supreme Nacho Plate
Fresh corn chips, beans, beef, chilies, onions, tomatoes, and black olives, topped with cheddar cheese and served with guacamole and sour cream
Cheese Stix
Battered, deep fried mozzarella cheese with marinara or ranch for dipping
Pickle Chips
Dill pickle “fries” with cornmeal breading
Chili Cheese Fries
Straight or waffle fries smothered with green chili and topped with cheddar cheese
Chips & Salsa
Fresh corn chips or white chips served with our homemade salsa
Garlic Cheese Curds
Fried Cauliflower
Fried Mushrooms
Soups
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo style chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and crisp tortilla strips on a bed of fresh greens
Southwest Salad
Fajita seasoned chicken breast with black beans, corn, and tomatoes on a bed of greens topped with cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and Chipotle ranch dressing
Taco Salad
Freshly fried tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, black or refried beans, tomato and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole
Small Taco Salad
Freshly fried tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, black or refried beans, tomato and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole
Special Chef Salad
Fresh greens, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and fried or grilled chicken breast
Side Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons
Salad With Entree
Wraps
Steak Wrap
Tender sirloin steak wrapped in a wheat tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast wrapped in a wheat tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
Buffalo Wrap
Buffalo style chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce
Baskets
Burgers
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fresh grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a kaiser Bun
Hickory Burger
Bacon, grilled onions, cheese and BBQ
Patty Melt
Grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye bread
Zinger Burger
Pepperjack cheese and roasted Anaheim chilies on a kaiser Bun
Sourdough Bacon Burger
Grilled onions, bacon and American cheese on grilled Sourdough bread
Guac Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh guacamole, bacon and American cheese on a sesame bun
Firehouse Burger
Chipotle mayo, Tamarack toothpicks and pepperjack cheese on a Kaiser Bun
Hamburger
Our basic flame-grilled burger
Cheeseburger
Our basic flame-grilled burger with American cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Our basic flame-grilled burger with American cheese and bacon
Double Hamburger
Double Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Super Cheeseburger
Super-sized 12 oz. burger with double the cheese on a kaiser roll
Double Super Cheeseburger
Hot Hamburger
Bacon And Bleu Burger
Italian Sausage Sandwiches
Italian Dip
Our own homemade Italian sausage grilled and topped with Anaheim chilies and pepperjack cheese with a marinara sauce for dipping
Italian Slopper
Served open-faced, smothered with green chili and topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Ultimate Italian
Italian sausage sandwich topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Classic Italian
An Italian sausage sandwich on a hoagie bun with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Southwestern
Green Chili Slopper
One or two open-faced burgers smothered with green chili and topped with cheddar cheese
Monster Burrito
Beef and beans in a 10 inch tortilla, smothered in green chili and topped with cheddar cheese
Small Monster Burrito
Beef and bean burrito in a 10 inch tortilla smothered with green chili and cheddar cheese
Quesadilla
Your choice of steak or chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion on a grilled tortilla
Chicken Monster Burrito
Sandwiches
Tamarack Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled mushrooms and onions with Swiss cheese on a french roll
Philly Steak
100% sirloin Philly style steak with bell peppers, onions and Swiss cheese on a french roll
Reuben Sandwich
Top quality corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on marbled rye bread
Tamarack Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and ranch dressing on a kaiser roll
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, Anaheim chilies and chipotle mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo style chicken breast with bleu cheese dressing and Swiss cheese on a kaiser roll
Classic Club
Classic three-layered club sandwich with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and mayo on wheatberry toast
BLT
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Hot Hamburger
Entrees
Chicken Fried Steak
Freshly battered and fried when you order it with country style gravy
1/2 Chicken Fried Steak
Freshly battered and fried when you order it with country style gravy
Boneless Rib Steak
Tender choice ribeye steak
New York Strip
A great steak for any appetite
Top Sirloin
Choice lean sirloin steak
Steak & Shrimp
Sirloin steak and three deep fried shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Five tender deep fried shrimp served with our homemade seafood sauce
Honey Glazed Salmon
A 6-ounce salmon filet with our honey-balsamic glaze
Hamburger Steak Dinner
Kid's
Sides + Extras
Side Fries
Onion Rings
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Baked Potato
Side Green Chili
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Side Cream Gravy
Guacamole
Hamburger Patty
Ala Carte Chicken Fried Steak
Grilled Onions
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sour Cream
Side Bacon
Mashed Potatoes w/Green Chili
Chips
Jalapenos
Chicken Breast
Side Anaheims
Sides Beans And Rice
Side Veggies
Add Three Shrimp
Side Of Salsa
2 Dinner Rolls
4 Tortillas
Side Brown Gravy
Two Eggs
One Tortilla
N/A Beverages
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
WATER
Coffee
Hot Tea
Raspberry Tea
Raspberry Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Soda Water And Lime
Kid's Drink
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Mellow Yellow
Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Orange Soda
Sprite
Soda Water
Tomato Juice
Small Milk
Large Milk
Sm Choc. Milk
Lg Choc. Milk
Small Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Small Apple Juice
Large Apple Juice
Small Cranberry Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Classic Cocktails
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
