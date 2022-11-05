- Home
Tamarind Indian Cuisine- Poughkeepsie 2185 South Road
2185 South Road
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Popular Items
Appetizers
Palak Chaat
Crispy baby spinach, yogurt mint chutney ,date chutney garnished with pomegranate seeds
Puchkas
Crispy semolina shells filled with potato , yogurt tamarind and mint chutney garnished with pomegranate seeds
Chilly Paneer
This aromatic dish is made with tradition Indian style cottage cheese Sautéed with bell peppers green onion and soy chili sauce
Lasooni Gobi
Lightly battered cauliflower sauteed in chili garlic tomato sauce, Very crispy and is one of chefs favorite dish
Vegetable Manchurian
Seasonal vegetable dumpling mixed with chili, red onion, bell peppers sautéed in chili garlic sauce with a hint of Oyster soy sauce garnished with chopped green onion
Peppercorn Chicken
Lightly flour dusted dark chicken chunks cooked in Thai black pepper sauce, onion, mixed bell peppers garnished with green onion
Chilly Chicken
Lightly flour dusted chunks of dark chicken meat sautéed in chili sauce garnished with green onion
Crab Cake
Crab cakes made with chunks of blue swimming crab meat served with beet sauce and spice mayo
Shrimp Butter Garlic Papper
Shrimp sautéed with mixed bell peppers, onion in chili garlic butter sauce
Samosa
A traditional Panjabi stuffed potato and pea pastry served with mint and tamarind chutney , one of India's favorite snacks
Crispy calamari
Hot cherry peppers, chef special sauce.
Soups & Salad
Lentil Cumin
Red Lentil simmered in Mirepoix broth with a touch of oven roasted cumin
Sweet Corn
Home made corn broth with Asparagus and sweet corn kernel
Sweet Corn Chicken
Home made corn broth with Chicken, Asparagus and sweet corn kernel
Sweet Corn Shrimp
Home made corn broth with Shrimp, Asparagus and sweet corn kernel
Manchow
Asian soup with a twist of Indian flare utilizing local garlic, chili pepper and cilantro with crispy noodle garnish
Manchow Chicken
Asian soup with a twist of Indian flare utilizing local garlic, chili pepper, chicken and cilantro with crispy noodle garnish
Manchow Shrimp
Asian soup with a twist of Indian flare utilizing local garlic, chili pepper, shrimp and cilantro with crispy noodle garnish
Chef Manoj seafood bowl
seafood mix with mirepoix, shallots and a touch of white wine.
Dumpling & Noodle Soup Bowl
Chicken dumpling seasonal vegetable roasted garlic.
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp atop mixed greens and served with a light avocado and artichoke lemon dressing
Salmon salad
salmon from the pristine waters of faroe island with green lentils, arcadian mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and avocado served with lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Dadi's grandma salad
Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, cucumber with a mint citrus dressing
Mint Raita
Yogurt mixed with mint, Cucumber, Onion, and roasted cumin
Indian Salad
Breads
Kebab
Paneer Tikka Akbari
Fresh house made paneer marinated in spices mixed with yogurt, grilled in tandoor and served with apricot chutney
Chicken malai Tikka
Chicken tenders marinated in cream cheese, grilled in tandoor and garnished with creamy pistachio puree, pine nuts and pumpkin seeds
Ghost Chili Murg Tikka
Cubes of chicken thigh meat marinated in Indian masala, grilled in tandoor served with spaghetti squash and roasted grape tomatoes
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in yogurt, traditional tikka masala spices grilled in tandoor and served with spicy Mint Chutney
Lamb Chops
Rack of lamb marinated in yogurt and chef's special spice blend, perfection in tandoor and served with squash puree and Mint Chutney
Dhora Seekh Kabab
Minced lamb kebab stuffed with chicken kebab garnished with spicy mayo
Jumbo Tiger Prawns
Jumbo shrimp marinated in tandoori masala grilled in tandoor oven and serve with avocado mint sauce
Saloni Macchi
Faroe island salmon marinated in yogurt, sour cream, masala and spice topped with roasted garlic, grape tomatoes served on guacamole paste with beet sauce on side
Tandoori mix sizzler
Chicken Lamb Shrimp Fish salad and rice .
Rice
Chicken Dum Biryani
Marinated boneless Chicken cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saffron and basmati rice in sealed pot and garnished with crispy caramelized onions and mint
Gosht Dum Biryani (Goat)
Marinated cubes of bone in goat meat cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saffron and basmati rice in sealed pot garnished with caramelized onions and mint
Lamb Biryani
Marinated cubes of boneless leg of lamb cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saffron and basmati rice in sealed pot garnished with caramelized onions and mint
Vegetable Biryani
Seasonal vegetables cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saffron cooked and basmati rice in sealed pot garnished with caramelized onions and mint
Pulao Rice
Fried basmati rice with peas, paneer, cumin, and cilantro
Fried Rice
Fried Rice chicken
Fried Rice shrimp
Schezwan Fried Rice
Schezwan Fried Rice chicken
Schezwan Fried Rice shrimp
Basmati Rice
Plain white basmati rice
Fried Rice Egg
Handi BIryani served in clay pot not for take out
Handi Biryani to go with clay pot
Jackfruit briyani
marinated jackfruit cooked with caramelized onion mint saffron and basmati rice in a sealed pot garnished with caramelized onion and mint
Noodles
Indo Chines (The Magic Wok)
Entree
Artichoke Matter Mushroom
Quartered artichoke hearts, green peas, mushroom cooked in tomato, onion sauce with a touch of Fenugreek
Chef special sabji
Seasonal vegetables cooked in spinach paste and Amul cheese
Navratan Korma
Mixture of sweet corn, fox nuts, carrots, beans, peas, cauliflower, cashew, in a rich creamy onion sauce
Shahi paneer
homemade paneer cooked in a creamy tomato onion nuts sauce with a hint of fenugreek
Chana Masala
Chickpeas simmered in an onion tomato sauce
Dal Makhani
Black lentils, kidney beans, split peas slow cooked over night to achieve a creamy, rich buttery flavor
Tadka dal
Yellow lentil curry sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and spices
Paneer Makhani
Homemade paneer cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with a hint of fenugreek
Paneer Lababdar
Homemade paneer sautéed with bell peppers and onions cooked in a creamy cashew tomato gravy
Cheese Butter Masala
Cubes of Amul cheese cooked in creamy tomato bell pepper onion sauce
Methi Malai Paneer
Homemade paneer with onion, and cashew in creamy tomato gravy
Malai Kofta
Minced paneer cheese dumplings stuffed with dry fruits and nuts cooked in onion cashew gravy
Palak Kofta
Minced paneer cheese dumplings cooked in creamy spinach and mustard sauce
Lassooni Sang Paneer
Homemade paneer cooked in baby spinach puree with roasted garlic and onions
Murg Dheli Wala
Whole chicken marinated in yogurt and traditional spices grilled in tandoor cooked in a creamy tomato sauce served in a ceramic clay pot
Murg Tikka Masala
Chicken breast grilled in tandoor and cooked in creamy onion, bell pepper tomato sauce
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken thigh meat and baby potatoes cooked in spicy vindaloo sauce
Chicken Chettinad
Chicken thigh meat cooked in spicy onion tomato sauce with coconut milk to give a nice southern taste
Chicken Korma
pieces of chicken thigh cooked in a rich aromatic onion sauce and cashew paste
Goat Masala Kadai
Bone in cubes of goat meat cooked in brown onion sauce, gram masala, and onion pepper
Lamb Curry
Cubed boneless leg of lamb simmered in brown onion tomato curry seasoned with cumin and garam masala spices
Lamb Pepper Masala
Cubed boneless leg of lamb seasoned with black pepper, sautéed in spicy onion sauce with mixed bell peppers
Lamb Korma
Cubed boneless leg of lamb cooked with a creamy onion sauce and cashew paste
Shrimp Moilee
Jumbo shrimp cooked in mixture of coconut milk, grated coconut in onion gravy with an addition of heirloom tomatoes
Madras Fish Curry
King Fish cooked in mixture of coconut milk, grated coconut in spicy sauce with curry leaves
Laal Maas
Bones-in cubes of goat meat cooked in a brown onion, garam masala, and onion pepper sauce.
Eggplant curry (bagara baigan)
true to its name bagar meaning tempering of spice, young eggplants are fried and then added to a simmering tangy gravy
Dessert
Malai Shai Tukra
Saffron cake with tutti fruti fanni topped with Malai
Gulab Jamun Malai
Gulab jamun with ice cream, malai topped with whipped cream and nuts
Rash Malai
Indian cheese cake, malai topped with pistachio pieces and garnished with carrot puree
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Chocolate fudge cake topped with ice cream and strawberry chocolate sauce garnished with a pirouline wafer
Alphonso mango sorbet
Vanilla ice cream
Pomegranate Sorbet
Tres Leche
Rich, Tender sponge cake delicately soaked in three luscious milks and coverd with satiny cream
Espresso Gelato
Salted Cramel Chunk Gelato
Soda & Juice
Mocktails
White Wine
Red Wine
House Wine
Indian Beer
Bottled beer
Cocktail
Whiskey Cocktails
