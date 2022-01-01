A map showing the location of Tamarind Island Grill 5909 University DriveView gallery

Tamarind Island Grill 5909 University Drive

5909 University Drive

Huntsville, AL 35806

Popular Items

Vegan Wings
Mango Lemonade
Fried Cauliflower

Island Favourites

Jerk Chicken Meal

$14.00

Stew Chicken

$11.00+

Curry Chicken Meal

$11.00+

Fish Rice Bowl

$14.00

Saltfish And Fried Dumplings

$7.00

Jerk Chicken and Chips

$12.00

Fish and Chips

$12.00

Brasied Oxtail

$23.00

Curry Goat

$22.00

Rasta Pasta

$9.00

Veggie Plate

$10.00

Red Snapper Fried

$20.00

Snapper Filet

$18.00

Kingfish

$18.00

Beef Stew

$18.00

Vegetarian/ Vegan Meals

Vegan Mango Chicken Meal

$13.00+

Vegan Pineapple Chicken Meal

$13.00+

Vegan Bbq Jerk Chicken Meal

$13.00+

Vegan Fried Chicken Meal

$13.00+

Vegan Curry Chicken Meal

$13.00+

Vegan Fish Rice Bowl

$16.00

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Vegan Chicken Nuggets

$14.00

Fried Cauliflower Meal

$12.00

Vegan Meatloaf

$16.00

Vegetarian Meatloaf

$15.00

Vegan fish and chips

$14.00

Vegan Hot Dog

$9.00

Jerk Chicken Ceaser Salad

$7.00

Vegan Ginger And Broccoli Chicken

$16.00

Wings

Jerk WIngs Meal

$14.00

Bachanal Wings Meal

$14.00

Plain Wings

$12.00

Vegan Wings

$14.00

Jerk Wings

$12.00

Plain Wings Meals

$14.00

Jerk Wings With Fries

$12.00

Jerk Wings With Rice

$12.00

Jerk Wings With Mac

$12.00

Beverages

Mango Lemonade

$4.00+

Sorrel

$5.00+

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Can soda

$2.00

Bottle drinks

$3.00

Reeds Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Kola Champagne

$3.00

Vita Malta

$3.00

Grapefruit Ting

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi.

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Mango lemonade.

$5.00

Tropical rhythm Pineapple Ginger

$4.00

Tropical rhythm Fruit Punch

$4.00

Tropical Rhythm Mango Carrot

$4.00

Tropical Rhythm Island Mango

$4.00

Tropical Rhythm Guava Carrot

$4.00

$20.00

Tropik Splash Mango PassionFruit

$4.00

Tropik Splash Guava

$4.00

Sides

Side of Rice and Peas

$6.00

Side of Macaroni and Cheese

$6.00

Side of Cabbage Slaw

$6.00

Side of Collard Greens

$6.00

Side of Plantains

$6.00

Side of French Fries

$6.00

Side of Fish

$12.00

Side of Vegan Meats

$15.00

Side of Roti

$6.00

Dessert

Mango Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Soups

Red Beans Soup

$7.00

Red beans Soup with Chicken

$9.00

Soup

$7.00

Soups with Meat

$9.00

Extra Sauce

Sweet chilli Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Tamarind BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Oxtail Sauce

$2.00

Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Curry Sauce

$1.00

Stew Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

GT Sauce

$1.00

Extra vegan sauce

$2.00

Roti

Curry Goat Roti

$17.00

Curry Chicken Roti

$13.00

Vegan Curry Chicken Roti

$16.00

Chickpea curry Roti

$11.00

Curry Chicken Bone In

$12.00

Sandwich

Sloppy Cauli

$12.00

Has everything on it

Messy Cauli

$11.00

Lettuce tomato and red Tomato

Sassy Cauli

$11.00

Just Mushroom and Onions

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Vegan Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Bake And Fried Fish

$9.00

Patties

Beef Patties

$3.00

Veggie Patties

$3.00

Bakes and Saltfish

$12.00

Chicken Patties

$3.00

Chicken patties with coco bread

$8.00

Chicken rice pilaf- side

$6.00

Night Menu

JERK CHICKEN

$12.00

JERK WINGS

$12.00

CRISPY FRIED FISH AND CHIPS

$12.00

VEGAN WINGS

$14.00

VEGAN FISH

$14.00

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

Tostone Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta

$9.00

Vegan Chicken Rasta Pasta

$12.00

Fried Bakes and Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Curry chickpea roti

$10.00

Curry Chicken roti

$12.00

Doubles

$7.00

Plant based Menu

Vegan Escovite fish

$14.00

Vegan Curry Chicken

$13.00

Vegan Mango Chicken

$13.00

Vegan Ginger Chicken

$14.00

Vegan Fried Chicken

$14.00

Vegetarian Meatloaf

$14.00

Grain Bowl

$10.00

Loaded fries

$11.00

The Hot chick

$15.00

Sloppy Cauli Po Boy

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Box

$16.00

Student Menu

Jerk Chicken

$9.00

Curry Chicken

$9.00

Stew Chicken

$9.00

Fish Rice Bowl

$9.00

Vegan Bbq Jerk Chicken Meal

$13.00

Vegan Fish Meal

$13.00

Vegan Mango Chicken Meal

$13.00

Vegan Fried Chicken Meal

$13.00

Tuesday

Jerk chicken ceased salad

$7.00

Thursday

Fish+Chips

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5909 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806

Directions

