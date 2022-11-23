Tamarind Thai
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
7970 University Avenue, Suite 310, La Mesa, CA 91942
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
China Super Buffet - 7984 La Mesa Boulevard
No Reviews
7984 La Mesa Boulevard La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Mesa
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant