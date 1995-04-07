A map showing the location of Tamarind -Wappingers FallsView gallery
Indian

Tamarind -Wappingers Falls

1659 Route 9 Suite 1

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Appetizers

Palak Chaat

Palak Chaat

$10.00

Crispy baby spinach, yogurt mint chutney ,date chutney garnished with pomegranate seeds

Puchkas

$10.00

Crispy semolina shells filled with potato , yogurt tamarind and mint chutney garnished with pomegranate seeds

Chilly Paneer

Chilly Paneer

$13.00

This aromatic dish is made with tradition Indian style cottage cheese Sautéed with bell peppers green onion and soy chili sauce

Lasooni Gobi

Lasooni Gobi

$12.00

Lightly battered cauliflower sauteed in chili garlic tomato sauce, Very crispy and is one of chefs favorite dish

Vegetable Manchurian

Vegetable Manchurian

$12.00

Seasonal vegetable dumpling mixed with chili, red onion, bell peppers sautéed in chili garlic sauce with a hint of Oyster soy sauce garnished with chopped green onion

Peppercorn Chicken

$14.00

Lightly flour dusted dark chicken chunks cooked in Thai black pepper sauce, onion, mixed bell peppers garnished with green onion

Chilly Chicken

$13.00

Lightly flour dusted chunks of dark chicken meat sautéed in chili sauce garnished with green onion

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$17.00

Crab cakes made with chunks of blue swimming crab meat served with beet sauce and spice mayo

Shrimp Butter Garlic Papper

$16.00

Shrimp sautéed with mixed bell peppers, onion in chili garlic butter sauce

Samosa

$8.00

A traditional Panjabi stuffed potato and pea pastry served with mint and tamarind chutney , one of India's favorite snacks

Crispy calamari

$12.00

Hot cherry peppers, chef special sauce.

Soups & Salad

Lentil Cumin

$6.00

Red Lentil simmered in Mirepoix broth with a touch of oven roasted cumin

Sweet Corn

$6.00

Home made corn broth with Asparagus and sweet corn kernel

Sweet Corn Chicken

$8.00

Home made corn broth with Chicken, Asparagus and sweet corn kernel

Sweet Corn Shrimp

$8.00

Home made corn broth with Shrimp, Asparagus and sweet corn kernel

Manchow

$6.00

Asian soup with a twist of Indian flare utilizing local garlic, chili pepper and cilantro with crispy noodle garnish

Manchow Chicken

$8.00

Asian soup with a twist of Indian flare utilizing local garlic, chili pepper, chicken and cilantro with crispy noodle garnish

Manchow Shrimp

$8.00

Asian soup with a twist of Indian flare utilizing local garlic, chili pepper, shrimp and cilantro with crispy noodle garnish

Chef Manoj seafood bowl

$12.00

seafood mix with mirepoix, shallots and a touch of white wine.

Dumpling & Noodle Soup Bowl

$10.00

Chicken dumpling seasonal vegetable roasted garlic.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Grilled shrimp atop mixed greens and served with a light avocado and artichoke lemon dressing

Salmon salad

$17.00

salmon from the pristine waters of faroe island with green lentils, arcadian mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and avocado served with lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Dadi's grandma salad

$10.00

Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, cucumber with a mint citrus dressing

Mint Raita

$4.00

Yogurt mixed with mint, Cucumber, Onion, and roasted cumin

Indian Salad

$3.00

Breads

Tandoori Roti

$3.00
Lacha Paratha

Lacha Paratha

$6.00

Pudina Paratha

$6.00

Butter Naan

$4.00
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Chili Garlic Naan

$6.00

Kulcha Truffle Butter

$9.00

Bread Basket

$16.00

Roomali Roti

$3.00

Kebab

Paneer Tikka Akbari

Paneer Tikka Akbari

$16.00

Fresh house made paneer marinated in spices mixed with yogurt, grilled in tandoor and served with apricot chutney

Chicken malai Tikka

Chicken malai Tikka

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken tenders marinated in cream cheese, grilled in tandoor and garnished with creamy pistachio puree, pine nuts and pumpkin seeds

Ghost Chili Murg Tikka

Ghost Chili Murg Tikka

$17.00Out of stock

Cubes of chicken thigh meat marinated in Indian masala, grilled in tandoor served with spaghetti squash and roasted grape tomatoes

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken marinated in yogurt, traditional tikka masala spices grilled in tandoor and served with spicy Mint Chutney

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$28.00Out of stock

Rack of lamb marinated in yogurt and chef's special spice blend, perfection in tandoor and served with squash puree and Mint Chutney

Dhora Seekh Kabab

Dhora Seekh Kabab

$22.00Out of stock

Minced lamb kebab stuffed with chicken kebab garnished with spicy mayo

Jumbo Tiger Prawns

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp marinated in tandoori masala grilled in tandoor oven and serve with avocado mint sauce

Saloni Macchi

Saloni Macchi

$24.00

Faroe island salmon marinated in yogurt, sour cream, masala and spice topped with roasted garlic, grape tomatoes served on guacamole paste with beet sauce on side

Tandoori mix sizzler

$60.00Out of stock

Chicken Lamb Shrimp Fish salad and rice .

Rice

Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$20.00

Marinated boneless Chicken cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saffron and basmati rice in sealed pot and garnished with crispy caramelized onions and mint

Gosht Dum Biryani (Goat)

$22.00

Marinated cubes of bone in goat meat cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saffron and basmati rice in sealed pot garnished with caramelized onions and mint

Lamb Biryani

$22.00

Marinated cubes of boneless leg of lamb cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saffron and basmati rice in sealed pot garnished with caramelized onions and mint

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Seasonal vegetables cooked with caramelized onions, mint, saffron cooked and basmati rice in sealed pot garnished with caramelized onions and mint

Pulao Rice

$10.00

Fried basmati rice with peas, paneer, cumin, and cilantro

Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried Rice chicken

$14.00

Fried Rice shrimp

$15.00

Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.00

Schezwan Fried Rice chicken

$14.00

Schezwan Fried Rice shrimp

$15.00

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Plain white basmati rice

Fried Rice Egg

$12.00

Handi BIryani served in clay pot not for take out

$40.00

Handi Biryani to go with clay pot

$60.00

Jackfruit briyani

$18.00

marinated jackfruit cooked with caramelized onion mint saffron and basmati rice in a sealed pot garnished with caramelized onion and mint

Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$13.00

Hakka Noodles chicken

$15.00

Hakka Noodles shrimp

$18.00
Schezwan Noodles

Schezwan Noodles

$13.00

Schezwan Noodles chicken

$15.00

Schezwan Noodles shrimp

$18.00

Indo Chines (The Magic Wok)

FISH

$20.00

SHRIMP

$20.00

CHICKEN

$18.00

PANEER

$18.00

TOFU

$18.00Out of stock

VEGGIE

$18.00

Entree

Artichoke Matter Mushroom

$16.00

Quartered artichoke hearts, green peas, mushroom cooked in tomato, onion sauce with a touch of Fenugreek

Chef special sabji

$18.00

Seasonal vegetables cooked in spinach paste and Amul cheese

Navratan Korma

$16.00

Mixture of sweet corn, fox nuts, carrots, beans, peas, cauliflower, cashew, in a rich creamy onion sauce

Shahi paneer

$18.00

homemade paneer cooked in a creamy tomato onion nuts sauce with a hint of fenugreek

Chana Masala

$15.00

Chickpeas simmered in an onion tomato sauce

Dal Makhani

$16.00

Black lentils, kidney beans, split peas slow cooked over night to achieve a creamy, rich buttery flavor

Tadka dal

$15.00

Yellow lentil curry sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and spices

Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$16.00

Homemade paneer cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with a hint of fenugreek

Paneer Lababdar

$16.00

Homemade paneer sautéed with bell peppers and onions cooked in a creamy cashew tomato gravy

Cheese Butter Masala

$17.00

Cubes of Amul cheese cooked in creamy tomato bell pepper onion sauce

Methi Malai Paneer

$17.00Out of stock

Homemade paneer with onion, and cashew in creamy tomato gravy

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Minced paneer cheese dumplings stuffed with dry fruits and nuts cooked in onion cashew gravy

Palak Kofta

$16.00

Minced paneer cheese dumplings cooked in creamy spinach and mustard sauce

Lassooni Sang Paneer

Lassooni Sang Paneer

$16.00

Homemade paneer cooked in baby spinach puree with roasted garlic and onions

Murg Dheli Wala

$18.00Out of stock

Whole chicken marinated in yogurt and traditional spices grilled in tandoor cooked in a creamy tomato sauce served in a ceramic clay pot

Murg Tikka Masala

Murg Tikka Masala

$18.00

Chicken breast grilled in tandoor and cooked in creamy onion, bell pepper tomato sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.00

Chicken thigh meat and baby potatoes cooked in spicy vindaloo sauce

Chicken Chettinad

$18.00

Chicken thigh meat cooked in spicy onion tomato sauce with coconut milk to give a nice southern taste

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$18.00

pieces of chicken thigh cooked in a rich aromatic onion sauce and cashew paste

Goat Masala Kadai

$20.00

Bone in cubes of goat meat cooked in brown onion sauce, gram masala, and onion pepper

Lamb Curry

$20.00

Cubed boneless leg of lamb simmered in brown onion tomato curry seasoned with cumin and garam masala spices

Lamb Pepper Masala

$20.00

Cubed boneless leg of lamb seasoned with black pepper, sautéed in spicy onion sauce with mixed bell peppers

Lamb Korma

$20.00

Cubed boneless leg of lamb cooked with a creamy onion sauce and cashew paste

Shrimp Moilee

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in mixture of coconut milk, grated coconut in onion gravy with an addition of heirloom tomatoes

Madras Fish Curry

$20.00

King Fish cooked in mixture of coconut milk, grated coconut in spicy sauce with curry leaves

Chef Manoj Signature Lamb Shank

$30.00Out of stock

vadouvan (French spice) rubbed domestic lamb shank seared and cooked in a cumin onion yogurt curry sauce, served with tandoori mashed potatoes.

Laal Maas

Laal Maas

$20.00

Bones-in cubes of goat meat cooked in a brown onion, garam masala, and onion pepper sauce.

Eggplant curry (bagara baigan)

$17.00Out of stock

true to its name bagar meaning tempering of spice, young eggplants are fried and then added to a simmering tangy gravy

Pizza

Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Dessert

Malai Shai Tukra

$10.00

Saffron cake with tutti fruti fanni topped with Malai

Gulab Jamun Malai

$8.00

Gulab jamun with ice cream, malai topped with whipped cream and nuts

Rash Malai

$10.00

Indian cheese cake, malai topped with pistachio pieces and garnished with carrot puree

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00

Chocolate fudge cake topped with ice cream and strawberry chocolate sauce garnished with a pirouline wafer

Alphonso mango sorbet

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream

$6.00

Pomegranate Sorbet

$7.00

Tres Leche

$9.00

Rich, Tender sponge cake delicately soaked in three luscious milks and coverd with satiny cream

Espresso Gelato

$6.00

Salted Cramel Chunk Gelato

$6.00

Soda & Juice

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

GInger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Masala Chai

$5.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Sweet Lassi

$6.00

Salt Lassi

$6.00

Black Tea

$5.00

Mocktails

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Mango Mule

$8.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$8.00

Strawberry Field

$8.00

Fruit Punch

$8.00

Pine Apple Cobbler

$8.00

White Wine

Ecco Domani bottle

$34.00

Blufeld bottle

$32.00

Hogue bottle

$34.00

Prophecy bottle

$32.00

Sula bottle

$32.00

Whitehaven bottle

$37.00

Mirassou bottle

$25.00

William Hill bottle

$32.00

J Vineyards bottle

$42.00

Duckhorn bottle

$65.00

Red Wine

Mark West bottle

$30.00

Pinot Meiomi bottle

$100.00

Alamos S bottle

$32.00

Columbia W bottle

$32.00

Franciscan bottle

$42.00

Herzoz L bottle

$60.00

Louis Martini bottle

$70.00

Decoy bottle

$85.00

Cab Meiomi bottle

$100.00

Duckhorn bottle

$110.00

7 Deadly Zin bottle

$30.00

Ravenswood bottle

$60.00

House Wine

Bottle

$30.00

Sparkling & Rose

La Marca bottle

$26.00

Fleur de Mer bottle

$32.00

Miraval bottle

$50.00

Indian Beer

King Fisher 12oz

$6.00

Taj Mahal 12 oz

$6.00

Flying Horse 22 oz

$9.00

Taj Mahal 650 ml

$9.00

God Father

$9.00

1947

$6.00

Bira White

$7.00

Bira Blonde

$7.00

Bira Pale

$7.00

Himalaya

$8.00

Bottled beer

sam adams

$7.00

budweiser

$7.00

bud light

$7.00

michelob ultra

$7.00

amstel light

$7.00

heineken

$7.00

corona

$7.00

goose island IPA

$7.00

angry orchard

$7.00

becks

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Juice Bomb

$7.00

Wrench

$7.00

Medella

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

tab beer

winter bloom

$6.00

plan bee

$6.00

juice bomb

$8.00

stella

$6.00

MC2 Equilibrium

$14.00

Blue moon

$6.00

Cocktail

Pina colada

$12.00

Tequuila Sunrise

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Raspberry Cosmo

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Cucumber Cooler

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Beach Ice Tea

$12.00

Camarena Paloma

$12.00

Chocotini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Peanut Butter Cup Martini

$12.00

Mangorita

$12.00

Whiskey Cocktails

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

VODKA

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Svedka

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

BOURBON

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Iron Smoke

$12.00

Noble Oak

$12.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

RUM

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Coconut Rum

$8.00

TEQUILA & MEZCAL

Casamigos Agave

$11.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$15.00

Milagro

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

BRANDY & COGNAC

Courvoisier Cog VS

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

SINGLE MALT SCOTH

Balvenie 17 yrs

$25.00

Blavenie 21 yrs

$31.00

GLenfiddich 12 yrs

$11.00

Glenfiddich 14 yrs

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15 Yrs

$13.00

Maccallan 12 yrs

$21.00

Oban 14 yrs

$35.00

SCOTH WHISKEY

Chivas Regal 12 yrs

$15.00

Dewars

$15.00

J W Red

$18.00

J W Black

$18.00

J W Double Black

$20.00

J W Blue Lable

$60.00

Ballantine

$30.00

Mc. Clelland

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

IRISH WHISKEY

Jameson

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

AMERICAN/CANADIAN WHISKEY

Bulleit Rye 95

$9.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Shots

Turmeric Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

B-52 Shot

$6.00

Three Wise Men

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

1659 Route 9 Suite 1, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

