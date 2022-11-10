Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Tamarind

No reviews yet

120 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Popular Items

Vietnamese Pho
Tamarind Bowls
Banh Mi Sandwiches

Entrees

Vietnamese Pho Lunch Special

$13.49

Your choice of drink with our Vietnamese Pho. Choice of beef or chicken, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions, served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side. Gluten Free

Vietnamese Pho Dinner Special

$13.99Out of stock

Your choice of dessert with our Vietnamese Pho. Choice of beef or chicken, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions, served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side. Gluten Free

Banh Mi Sandwiches

$11.99

Warm, toasted baguette with choice of protein, pate, cucumber, pickled daikon-carrot, cilantro, served with pho broth dipping sauce. Vegan upon request

Tamarind Bowls

$12.99

With choice of protein, sweet-charred corn, shredded romaine lettuce mix, seasonal veggies, cilantro, fried shallots, served with your choice of sauce. Gluten Free and Vegan options available

Loaded Tots

$10.49

With choice of protein, melted cheese, chopped green onions, fried shallots, kimchi and house drizzle sauce. Option to add fried egg on top.

Pork Springrolls

$7.99

Two rolls with braised pork belly, vermicelli noodles, shredded romaine and cucumber mix, mint, and bean sprouts, served with peanut sauce. No substitutions at this time.

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$7.99

Two rolls with shrimp, vermicelli noodles, shredded romaine and cucumber mix, mint, and bean sprouts, served with peanut sauce. No substitutions at this time. Gluten Free without Peanut Sauce

Tofu Spring Rolls

$7.75

Two rolls with fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, shredded romaine and cucumber mix, mint, and bean sprouts, served with peanut sauce. No substitutions at this time. Gluten Free without Peanut Sauce

Savory Coconut Crepes

$13.99Out of stock

With your choice of protein, bean sprouts, daikon, carrot, served with house sauce. Served with lettuce, cucumber, mint on the side. Traditionally with ground pork and shrimp.

Vietnamese Pho

$11.99

With choice of beef or chicken, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions, served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side. Gluten Free

Vegan Menu

Vegan Pho

$11.99

Vegan Pho broth with fried tofu, baby bok choy, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions Served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side.

Vegan Banh Mi Sandwich

$10.99

Warm, toasted baguette with curry tofu, vegenaise, cucumber, pickled daikon-carrot, cilantro, served with vegan pho broth for dipping, or a side of rice chips.

Vegan Tamarind Bowl

$11.99

Curry tofu, sweet-charred corn, shredded romaine lettuce mix, seasonal veggies, cilantro, fried shallots, served with your choice of sauce.

Tofu Spring Rolls

$7.75

Two rolls with fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, shredded romaine and cucumber mix, mint, and bean sprouts, served with peanut sauce. No substitutions at this time. Gluten Free without Peanut Sauce

Rice Chips

$2.00
Vegan Beignet Bites

$6.25

Our addicting beignet bites are drizzled with a vegan chocolate syrup and powdered sugar.

Water Bottle

$2.00
Coca Cola

$2.49
Root Beer

$2.49
Sprite

$2.49
Diet Coke

$2.49

Vegan Thai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Refresher

$5.00

Coconut Jelly Mooncake

$2.49Out of stock

Street Food

Egg Rolls

$6.59

3 family recipe vegetarian egg rolls

Vietnamese Sugar Cane Shrimp (Chao Tom)

$7.00Out of stock

Three shrimp wrapped sugar cane sticks, deep fried and served with spicy mayo and sweet chili sauce.

Rice Chips

$2.00

Beverages

Water Bottle

$2.00
Iced Thai Tea

$5.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.49
Blueberry Coconut Refresher

$5.00
Coca Cola

$2.49
Sprite

$2.49
Root Beer

$2.49
Diet Coke

$2.49

Hot Lychee Ginger Tea

$3.75Out of stock
Sting- Vietnamese Strawberry Energy Drink

$3.25Out of stock

Sweets

Beignet Bites

$6.25

Our addicting beignet bites are drizzled with chocolate syrup, sweet milk, and powdered sugar.

Coconut Jelly Mooncake

$2.49Out of stock

Vegan and Gluten friendly coconut and ube dessert. Made with coconut cream, coconut water and ube flavoring.

Add-ons

Egg Roll

$2.00
Rice Chips

$2.00
Fried Egg

$2.00
Fried Chinese Sausage

$2.00
House Sauce

$0.50
Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sesame Dressing

$0.50
Chili Oil

$0.50
Peanut Sauce

$0.50
Chili Paste

$0.50
Egg Roll Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A modern take on Vietnamese sandwiches, bowls and specialty dishes made with fresh ingredients for all dietary needs.

120 South Main Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

