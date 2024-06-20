Tamashii Ramen House - Midtown 321 NW 8Th St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tamashii Ramen House opened June 1st, 2015. It was founded by Matthew and Wakana Sebacher. The restaurant was conceived when Matthew and Wakana noticed a need for this type of cuisine in Oklahoma. They wanted to introduce authentic Japanese Ramen to Oklahomans and share their experiences with Japanese cuisine. Since the idea of conception arose, they have opened two restaurants, one in Midtown, OK and one in Edmond, OK.
Location
321 NW 8Th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
