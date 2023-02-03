Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tambo 22

573 Reviews

$$

22 Adams Street

Chelsea, MA 02150

Order Again

Popular Items

Pisco Sour
Lomo Saltado
Seco de Cordero

Appetizers

Anticuchos de Carne

Anticuchos de Carne

$17.00

Grilled Beef Skewers, Panca Pepper & Cumin Marinade, Sautéed Potato & Choclo, Spicy Uchucuta Sauce

Better than Buffalo Wings

Better than Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Free-Range Chicken, Aji Amarillo & Rocoto Hot Sauce

Causa de Mariscos

Causa de Mariscos

$18.00

Yellow Peruvian Potato, Seafood of the Day, Rocoto, Caviaroli

Ceviche de Tarwi

Ceviche de Tarwi

$16.00

Andean Lupini Beans, Ceviche Style, Vegetarian Leche de Tigre

Ceviche del Dia

Ceviche del Dia

$26.00

Please call us for today's Ceviche of the Day details

Mussels

Mussels

$16.00

Garlic, Aji Amarillo, Sacha Culantro, White Wine Broth

Wantan Frito

Wantan Frito

$14.00

Pork Belly Fried Wontons, Tamarind Sweet & Sour Sauce

Yucca Frita

Yucca Frita

$11.00

Fried Cassava Root, Huancaina Sauce

Salads

Ensalada Amazonica

$12.00

Hearts of Palm, Baby Arugula, Açaí Vinaigrette, Shaved Brazil Nut

Entrees

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$25.00

Slow Cooked Pulled Chicken, Creamy Peruvian Pepper Sauce, Yellow Peruvian Potato, Q’s Botija Olive Roasted Pecans, Choclo White Rice, Perfect Egg

Seco de Cordero

Seco de Cordero

$29.00

Lamb Shank Northern Peruvian Style, Cilantro and Chicha de Jora Braised, Rice and Beans

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$34.00

Grass-Fed Beef Tenderloin, Stir Fry, French Fries, Choclo White Rice

Salmon

Salmon

$26.00

Skin on Salmon Filet, Raw Sugar Cane Rocoto Glaze, Yuca Frita, Pickled Cabbage

Lomito de Chancho Anticuchero

Lomito de Chancho Anticuchero

$25.00

Grilled All Natural Pork Tenderloin with Anticucho Sauce, Aji Amarillo Risotto

Tacu Tacu

Tacu Tacu

$17.00

Mixture of Canary Beans & Rice, Pan-Fried, With Abundant Red Onion Criolla Salad

Sudado Del Dia

Sudado Del Dia

$35.00

Fish of the Day Light Stew, Chicha de Jora, Tomato, Onion, Aji Amarillo, Panca, Boiled Yucca

Carapulcra

$25.00

Peruvian Style Potato Stew, Pork, Panca Pepper, topped with crushed peanuts, served with a side of rice

Trout

Trout

$29.00

Sandwiches

Tamburguesa

Tamburguesa

$19.00

The Tambo 22 Burger. Seasoned Alpaca & Short Rib Meat, Criolla Onion, Huacatay Aji Sauce, Gouda Cheese

Sides

Rice

$6.00

Beans

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Huancaina Sauce

$2.50

Risotto

$8.00

Aji Amarillo Parmesan Risotto

Cancha Corn

$5.00

Side Plantain Chips

$2.00

Specials

Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.00

2 Empanadas stuffed with aji de gallina, topped with crushed pecans and aji amarillo aioli

Pan con Chicharron

Pan con Chicharron

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwich with Pork Belly, Fried Sweet Potatoes & Mint Criolla. Available on Sunday ONLY

Churros

Churros

$12.00

Oyster Special

$1.00

Arroz con Mariscos

$45.00

Dessert

Alfajores

Alfajores

$8.00

5 Peruvian shortbread sandwich cookies filled with dulce de leche

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Warm chocolate cake with a molten center, topped with dulce de leche and strawberries

Ricotta Pie

Ricotta Pie

$10.00

Ricotta pie topped with chicha morada glaze

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Don Miguel Margarita

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Sangria

$13.00

Red wine, Pisco, triple sec, chicha morada, lime, orange

Sangria Pitcher

$50.00

Coco Loco

$15.00

Mata Mule

$15.00

Peruvian Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Cancha Old Fashioned

$15.00

Emerald of the Amazon

$14.00

Naked in Lima

$15.00

Vibe Check

$14.00

Chilcano

$13.00

Chilcano Flight

$20.00

El Niko

$15.00

Honeykeeper

$15.00

BEER

Cristal

$7.50

Cuzquena

$7.50

Espressway Stout

$8.00

Jasmine Tea Lager

$9.00

Downeast Cider

$8.00

The 87

$9.00

N/A Beer

$7.00

Barbarian Magic Quinoa

$9.00

Sierra Andina Pachacutec Imperial

$9.50

Sierra Andina Shaman IPA

$9.00

Sierra Andina Huaracina Pale Ale

$9.00

Nite Lite Can Special

$5.00

WINE

Aguijon de Abeja Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

B Blend

$75.00

Chakras Malbec

$50.00

Finca Malbec 2012

$115.00

Maal Biutiful Malbec

$55.00

Viu Carmenere Reserva

$38.00

Viu Merlot Reserva

$38.00

Zolo Malbec

$45.00

Malbec 5 Suelos

$69.00

Red Wine of the Day

$49.00

Prisma Pinot Noir

$45.00

Siesta Tahuan Cabernet

$52.00

Absoluto Torrontes

$43.00

William Fevre Chardonnay

$49.00

Prisma Sauv Blanc

$45.00

Prisma Rose

$45.00

Avissi Prosecco

$45.00

Veuve Champagne

$120.00

Dibon Sparkling Rosé

$44.00

Garzon Albariño

$48.00

Minimalista Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Greatest Hits - Cocktails

Almost Heaven

$15.00

Muña Mule

$15.00

AFTER DINNER DRINKS

Absinthe

$12.00

Ancho Reyes Ancho Chile

$10.50

Ancho Reyes Poblano

$10.50

Antica Carpano

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna Amaro

$11.00

Baileys

$10.00

Barsol Perfecto Amor

$12.00

Branca Menta

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cocchi Vermouth

$10.50

Creme de Banana

$9.50

Creme de Cacao

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

D'Orange Vermouth

$10.50

D'Pampe Vermouth

$10.50

Disaronno

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Pastis

$10.00

Ruby Port - Carvalhas

$12.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Shipwreck Coconut Cream

$9.50

Tawny Port - Carvalhas

$12.00

White Port - Valdouro

$12.00

MERCHANDISE

Hat

$28.00
Tambo Fleece

Tambo Fleece

$40.00

Tshirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Tambo 22 is a small Peruvian-inspired restaurant featuring local, natural, and sustainable food by Chef Jose Duarte. Our beverage program has been thoughtfully crafted to accent each plate, with a focus on South American bio-dynamic wine and artisan Peruvian beer. Our rustic but cozy space will transport you from the outskirts of Boston to the Central Andean region of Peru.

Location

22 Adams Street, Chelsea, MA 02150

