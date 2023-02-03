Tambo 22
573 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Tambo 22 is a small Peruvian-inspired restaurant featuring local, natural, and sustainable food by Chef Jose Duarte. Our beverage program has been thoughtfully crafted to accent each plate, with a focus on South American bio-dynamic wine and artisan Peruvian beer. Our rustic but cozy space will transport you from the outskirts of Boston to the Central Andean region of Peru.
Location
22 Adams Street, Chelsea, MA 02150
Gallery
