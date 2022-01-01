Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tammy Roundup Cafe

1023 N. Broadway

Davenport, OK 74026

Good Eats

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.79

Scrambled eggs, sausage & cheese on Texas toast.

Tammy's Roundup Scramble

$9.79

Two scrambled eggs with ham, sausage, bell peppers, and onions over a bed of home fries or hash browns topped with shredded cheese. With your choice of biscuits and gravy or toast.

Big Mike's Breakfast

$9.99

Two open-faced biscuits topped with home fries or hash browns sausage, eggs, gravy and shredded cheese.

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$26.89

Hand-cut ribeye with home fries or hash browns and 2 eggs any style.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.79

Hand-breaded chicken fried steak with yoir choice of home fries or hash browns, your choice of toast or biscuit & gravy, and two eggs any style.

Pork Chop & Eggs

$11.79

Hand-cut pork chop with your choice of home fries or hash browns, your choice of biscuit & gravy or toast, and two eggs any style.

Platter w/ Bacon or Sausage

$9.99

2 Eggs any style with biscuits and gravy or toast with home fries or hash browns. With bacon or sausage .

Platter w/ Ham Steak

$11.99

2 Eggs any style with your choice of biscuits and gravy or toast, your choice of home fries or hash browns & a Ham Steak.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Tortilla filled with 3 scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns and cheese served with salsa.

Omelettes

Spanish Omelette

$9.79

Three eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, jalapeño peppers and cheese.

Meat Lover's Omelette

$9.99

Three eggs, sausage, ham, bacon, and cheese.

Veggie Omelette

$8.99

Three eggs, vegetables and cheese.

Western Omelette

$9.79

Three eggs, ham, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.

Classic Omelette

$8.99

Three eggs and your choice of ham or sausage and cheese.

Sides & A la Carte

Biscuit Only

$0.99

One Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

One Egg

$1.19

Side Of Bacon

$2.79

Side of Sausage

$2.99

Ham Slice

$6.69

Hash Browns

$2.99

Home Fries

$1.99

Side of Toast

$1.79

2 Slices French Toast & Side of Bacon

$5.59

1 Pancake

$1.99

2 Pancakes

$2.99

3 Pancakes

$3.99

Seniors & Kids

Senior Breakfast

$6.69

1 egg, 1 sausage or 2 bacon and your choice of biscuits and gravy or toast.

Kid's Breakfast #1

$5.89

1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, and choice of toast or biscuit.

Kid's Breakfast #2

$5.89

1 pancake with bacon or sausage.

Starters

Battered Mushrooms

$6.99

Baby button mushrooms panko breaded and fried golden served with ranch.

Buffalo Wings (6)

$9.99

Crispy bone-in wings tossed in Buffalo or BBQ sauce served with ranch or blue cheese.

Cheese Fries

$5.79

French fries topped with cheddar cheese and bacon served with ranch.

Chicken Bites

$8.99

Chicken tenderloins breaded with house spices and fried served with ranch or honey mustard.

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Chicken tenderloins breaded with house spices and fried served with ranch or honey mustard.

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.99

Spicy breaded Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, fried and served with ranch.

Fried Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Italian breaded mozzarella cheese fried golden and served with ranch.

Fried Green Beans

$6.99Out of stock

Onion breaded French style green beans fried golden and served with ranch.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Sliced green tomatoes breaded and fried golden brown served with ranch.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Buttermilk breaded and fried pickle chips served with ranch.

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers

$7.99

Jalapeno pepper halves filled with cheddar cheese, breaded and friend served with ranch.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Thick cut and panko breaded Spanish style onion rings.

Starter Sampler

$14.99

Choose any 3 starters served with ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Lightly battered and seasoned cut sweet potatoes.

Texas Toothpicks

$7.99

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$7.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Strips of hand cut chicken either grilled or breaded served over a bed of lettuce, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, tomato and a boiled egg.

Salad Bar

$8.99

This is the freshest salad bar on Route 66! We hand cut, slice, and dice the freshest produce and house make our dressings and salads. (Two trips)

Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, hard boiled egg and cheese.

Club Salad

$9.99

Sandwiches

Round Up Steak Sandwich

$10.89

Thin sliced sirloin steak with grilled onions and peppers topped with cheddar or pepper jack cheese on a hoagie roll.

Ali Special Sandwich

$10.89

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions, jalapeño peppers and pepper jack cheese on Texas toast.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$11.79

House smoked beef brisket chopped and piled high on a buttered bun.

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise served on buttered Texas toast.

BLT

$8.79

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.49

House smoked for 16 hours until pull-apart tender and piled high on a buttered bun.

Open-Faced Hot Beef Sandwich

$11.79

Fresh roast beef served on Texas toast with side of mashed potatoes.

Catfish Sandwich

$8.99

Hand-breaded fillets on a buttered bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$6.69

Melted cheddar cheese between two pieces of buttered Texas toast.

Chicken Wrap

$9.79

Grilled or breaded chicken strips wrapped in a 12” tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of dressing.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$12.69

Hand-breaded eye of round beef fried golden brown served on a bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.29

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$10.89

Stacked Pulled Pork Sand W\ 1 Side

$9.79

Open Faced Meatloaf Sand

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Sand W\side

$10.99

Roundup Burgers

1/3 lb Burger

$7.99+

Fresh beef patty topped with your choice of mayo or mustard and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Route 66 BBQ Burger

$9.99+

Fresh beef patty topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring and your choice of pepper jack or cheddar cheese.

Round Up Chili Burger

$9.99+

Fresh beef patty smothered in house-made chili and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and onions.

Tammy's Southwest Burger

$9.79+

Fresh beef patty topped with grilled onions, grilled jalapenos and pepper jack cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.79+

Fresh beef patty topped with mayo, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions and swiss cheese.

Guacamole Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.79

Entrees

Ali Special

$13.89

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onion and jalapeño peppers with melted pepper jack cheese.

All You Can Eat Catfish

$16.49

Fresh hand-breaded catfish served with cucumber salad and house-made tartar sauce.

Beans & Cornbread

$7.99

Slow cooked pinto beans loaded with ham, served with homemade cornbread and fried potatoes.

Beef Livers

$10.99

Fresh beef livers hand breaded or butter grilled and served with onions.

Buffalo Wing Dinner

$13.99

House-fried chips piled high with white queso, tomato, onion, jalapeno and sour cream.

Catfish

$13.89

Fresh hand-breaded catfish served with cucumber salad and house-made tartar sauce.

Chicken & Waffles

$12.89

Our fresh chicken tenders on top of a pearl sugar waffle served with butter and syrup.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.89

Cajun spiced and grilled chicken breast on a bed of pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce garnished with diced tomatoes and garlic bread. (sides not included)

Chicken Bites

$12.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, seasoned with our house spices and fried to a golden brown.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.89

Hand-breaded 8oz chicken breast fried golden.

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99+

Hand-breaded eye of round beef fried golden.

Chicken Livers

$8.99

Hand-breaded chicken livers served with gravy.

Chicken Strips (5)

$12.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, seasoned with our house spices and fried to a golden brown.

Chili & Cornbread

$8.99

Tammy’s own recipe served with homemade cornbread.

Ham Steak

$13.79+

A large smoky and tender cut of country ham grilled for flavor.

Hamburger Steak

$12.79

Fresh ground beef hand formed and grilled and served with grilled onions and pan gravy.

Hand Cut Pork Chops

$11.79

Two chops grilled or fried.

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.99

Large spud loaded with butter, sour cream and cheddar cheese.

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.69

Homemade and country style with large elbow macaroni and fresh shredded cheddar cheese.

Meatloaf

$14.99

House-made with fresh ground beef, pepper, onions and a sweet glaze.

Nachos

$9.99

House-fried chips piled high with white queso, tomato, onion, jalapeno and sour cream.

Pulled Pork

$13.89

House smoked pork roast served with BBQ sauce.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled chicken or ground beef, shredded cheese served with chips and salsa. (sides not included)

Ribeye

$25.99+

Hand cut black Angus beef aged 28 days. This is the best steak on Route 66!

Roast Beef

$13.89

Overnight roasted beef served with pan gravy.

Smoked Brisket

$18.89

House smoked overnight and cut to order.

Spare Rib Dinner

$12.99+

Pork spare ribs seasoned and smoked overnight until they fall off the bone.

Taco Salad

$8.99

Top Sirloin

$19.89

10 oz. of reserve choice Angus beef that is center cut and aged 28 days.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Tammy's Smashup

$8.99

Open Faced Meatloaf

$12.99

Fried Shrimp

$11.99

For Seniors

SR Breaded Chicken Livers

$8.99

SR Catfish

$8.79

SR Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

SR Chicken Fried Steak

$9.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast fried golden.

SR Chicken Strips (3) SR

$8.99

SR Grilled Cheese

$6.69

SR Beef Livers

$8.99

SR Pork Chop

$8.89

SR Hamburger Steak

$9.99

SR Meatloaf

$9.89

SR Pulled Pork

$8.89

SR Roast Beef

$9.99

SR Bites

$8.99

For Kids

Corn Dog

$5.69

Kids Catfish

$6.79

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.69

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$6.89

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.89

Kid's Burger

$6.69

Kid's Chicken Fried Steak

$8.89

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$5.89

Kid's BBQ Rib (1)

$6.79

One Trip Salad Bar

$5.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Banana Nut Cake

$4.99

Fruit Cobbler

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Strawberry Cake

$4.99

Specialty Cake

$4.99

Specialty Pies

$4.99

A la mode

$1.99

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cucumber & Onion Salad

$2.99

Pinto Beans

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Tater tots

$3.99

Dozen rolls

$9.99

1 roll

$0.75

1 Piece Catfish

$1.99

Cornbread

$0.99

Bowl Chili Only

$5.99

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Coffee

$1.89

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Hot Cocoa

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Mug Root Beer

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.29

Regular Milk

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Water

Half Price Coffe

$0.99

Alcoholic beverages

Budweiser

$2.95

Bud Light

$2.95

Coors Banquet

$2.95

Coors Lite

$2.95

Ultra

$2.95

Miller Lite

$2.95

Corona

$3.95

Modelo Especial

$3.95

Tecate

$3.95

Seasonal

$3.95

Sunday Special

Turkey & Dressing

$13.99

Pork Chops & Dressing

$14.99

Daily specials

Soup & Sandwich

$6.99

Seafood Basket

$13.99

Goulash W/ Green Beans

$8.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

Chicken Bites Basket

$8.99

Soup & Salad

$7.99

Turkey Pot Pie W\ Salad Bar

$9.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Roast Beef Hoagie & Tots

$8.99

Mac & Chz Bowl W/pulled Pork

$8.99

Frito Chili Pie W\salad Bar

$7.99

Catfish Basket

$9.99

Smashup Bowl

$8.99

Half Ham, Baked Beans, & Mac N Chz

$13.79

Veteran's Beans & Cornbread

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tammy's Roundup Cafe is a Route 66 cafe specializing in made-from-scratch home cooking. Our customers come back again and again for our Chicken Fried Steak, Fried Catfish, Roast Beef, BBQ Brisket and of course our hand-pinched yeast rolls. Drop by on your next road trip or just for enjoyable dining anytime. Tourist groups and call in orders welcome.

Website

Location

1023 N. Broadway, Davenport, OK 74026

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

