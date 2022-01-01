Tammy Roundup Cafe
1023 N. Broadway
Davenport, OK 74026
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, sausage & cheese on Texas toast.
Tammy's Roundup Scramble
Two scrambled eggs with ham, sausage, bell peppers, and onions over a bed of home fries or hash browns topped with shredded cheese. With your choice of biscuits and gravy or toast.
Big Mike's Breakfast
Two open-faced biscuits topped with home fries or hash browns sausage, eggs, gravy and shredded cheese.
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Hand-cut ribeye with home fries or hash browns and 2 eggs any style.
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Hand-breaded chicken fried steak with yoir choice of home fries or hash browns, your choice of toast or biscuit & gravy, and two eggs any style.
Pork Chop & Eggs
Hand-cut pork chop with your choice of home fries or hash browns, your choice of biscuit & gravy or toast, and two eggs any style.
Platter w/ Bacon or Sausage
2 Eggs any style with biscuits and gravy or toast with home fries or hash browns. With bacon or sausage .
Platter w/ Ham Steak
2 Eggs any style with your choice of biscuits and gravy or toast, your choice of home fries or hash browns & a Ham Steak.
Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla filled with 3 scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns and cheese served with salsa.
Omelettes
Spanish Omelette
Three eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, jalapeño peppers and cheese.
Meat Lover's Omelette
Three eggs, sausage, ham, bacon, and cheese.
Veggie Omelette
Three eggs, vegetables and cheese.
Western Omelette
Three eggs, ham, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese.
Classic Omelette
Three eggs and your choice of ham or sausage and cheese.
Sides & A la Carte
Seniors & Kids
Starters
Battered Mushrooms
Baby button mushrooms panko breaded and fried golden served with ranch.
Buffalo Wings (6)
Crispy bone-in wings tossed in Buffalo or BBQ sauce served with ranch or blue cheese.
Cheese Fries
French fries topped with cheddar cheese and bacon served with ranch.
Chicken Bites
Chicken tenderloins breaded with house spices and fried served with ranch or honey mustard.
Chicken Strips
Chicken tenderloins breaded with house spices and fried served with ranch or honey mustard.
Fried Cheese Curds
Spicy breaded Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, fried and served with ranch.
Fried Cheese Sticks
Italian breaded mozzarella cheese fried golden and served with ranch.
Fried Green Beans
Onion breaded French style green beans fried golden and served with ranch.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Sliced green tomatoes breaded and fried golden brown served with ranch.
Fried Pickles
Buttermilk breaded and fried pickle chips served with ranch.
Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers
Jalapeno pepper halves filled with cheddar cheese, breaded and friend served with ranch.
Onion Rings
Thick cut and panko breaded Spanish style onion rings.
Starter Sampler
Choose any 3 starters served with ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.
Sweet Potato Fries
Lightly battered and seasoned cut sweet potatoes.
Texas Toothpicks
Southwestern Egg Rolls
Salads
Chicken Salad
Strips of hand cut chicken either grilled or breaded served over a bed of lettuce, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, tomato and a boiled egg.
Salad Bar
This is the freshest salad bar on Route 66! We hand cut, slice, and dice the freshest produce and house make our dressings and salads. (Two trips)
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, hard boiled egg and cheese.
Club Salad
Sandwiches
Round Up Steak Sandwich
Thin sliced sirloin steak with grilled onions and peppers topped with cheddar or pepper jack cheese on a hoagie roll.
Ali Special Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions, jalapeño peppers and pepper jack cheese on Texas toast.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
House smoked beef brisket chopped and piled high on a buttered bun.
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise served on buttered Texas toast.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked for 16 hours until pull-apart tender and piled high on a buttered bun.
Open-Faced Hot Beef Sandwich
Fresh roast beef served on Texas toast with side of mashed potatoes.
Catfish Sandwich
Hand-breaded fillets on a buttered bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Grilled Cheese
Melted cheddar cheese between two pieces of buttered Texas toast.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or breaded chicken strips wrapped in a 12” tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Hand-breaded eye of round beef fried golden brown served on a bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Stacked Pulled Pork Sand W\ 1 Side
Open Faced Meatloaf Sand
Crispy Chicken Sand W\side
Roundup Burgers
1/3 lb Burger
Fresh beef patty topped with your choice of mayo or mustard and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Route 66 BBQ Burger
Fresh beef patty topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring and your choice of pepper jack or cheddar cheese.
Round Up Chili Burger
Fresh beef patty smothered in house-made chili and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and onions.
Tammy's Southwest Burger
Fresh beef patty topped with grilled onions, grilled jalapenos and pepper jack cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fresh beef patty topped with mayo, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions and swiss cheese.
Guacamole Bacon Cheeseburger
Entrees
Ali Special
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onion and jalapeño peppers with melted pepper jack cheese.
All You Can Eat Catfish
Fresh hand-breaded catfish served with cucumber salad and house-made tartar sauce.
Beans & Cornbread
Slow cooked pinto beans loaded with ham, served with homemade cornbread and fried potatoes.
Beef Livers
Fresh beef livers hand breaded or butter grilled and served with onions.
Buffalo Wing Dinner
House-fried chips piled high with white queso, tomato, onion, jalapeno and sour cream.
Catfish
Fresh hand-breaded catfish served with cucumber salad and house-made tartar sauce.
Chicken & Waffles
Our fresh chicken tenders on top of a pearl sugar waffle served with butter and syrup.
Chicken Alfredo
Cajun spiced and grilled chicken breast on a bed of pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce garnished with diced tomatoes and garlic bread. (sides not included)
Chicken Bites
Hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, seasoned with our house spices and fried to a golden brown.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded 8oz chicken breast fried golden.
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-breaded eye of round beef fried golden.
Chicken Livers
Hand-breaded chicken livers served with gravy.
Chicken Strips (5)
Hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, seasoned with our house spices and fried to a golden brown.
Chili & Cornbread
Tammy’s own recipe served with homemade cornbread.
Ham Steak
A large smoky and tender cut of country ham grilled for flavor.
Hamburger Steak
Fresh ground beef hand formed and grilled and served with grilled onions and pan gravy.
Hand Cut Pork Chops
Two chops grilled or fried.
Loaded Baked Potato
Large spud loaded with butter, sour cream and cheddar cheese.
Macaroni & Cheese
Homemade and country style with large elbow macaroni and fresh shredded cheddar cheese.
Meatloaf
House-made with fresh ground beef, pepper, onions and a sweet glaze.
Nachos
House-fried chips piled high with white queso, tomato, onion, jalapeno and sour cream.
Pulled Pork
House smoked pork roast served with BBQ sauce.
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken or ground beef, shredded cheese served with chips and salsa. (sides not included)
Ribeye
Hand cut black Angus beef aged 28 days. This is the best steak on Route 66!
Roast Beef
Overnight roasted beef served with pan gravy.
Smoked Brisket
House smoked overnight and cut to order.
Spare Rib Dinner
Pork spare ribs seasoned and smoked overnight until they fall off the bone.
Taco Salad
Top Sirloin
10 oz. of reserve choice Angus beef that is center cut and aged 28 days.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Tammy's Smashup
Open Faced Meatloaf
Fried Shrimp
For Seniors
SR Breaded Chicken Livers
SR Catfish
SR Chicken Alfredo
SR Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-breaded chicken breast fried golden.
SR Chicken Strips (3) SR
SR Grilled Cheese
SR Beef Livers
SR Pork Chop
SR Hamburger Steak
SR Meatloaf
SR Pulled Pork
SR Roast Beef
SR Bites
For Kids
Desserts
Sides
Mashed Potatoes
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Coleslaw
Baked Potato
Cucumber & Onion Salad
Pinto Beans
Baked Beans
Green Beans
Fried Okra
Macaroni & Cheese
Onion Rings
Cottage Cheese
Corn
Tater tots
Dozen rolls
1 roll
1 Piece Catfish
Cornbread
Bowl Chili Only
Drinks
Alcoholic beverages
Daily specials
Soup & Sandwich
Seafood Basket
Goulash W/ Green Beans
Chicken Strip Basket
Chicken Bites Basket
Soup & Salad
Turkey Pot Pie W\ Salad Bar
Taco Salad
Roast Beef Hoagie & Tots
Mac & Chz Bowl W/pulled Pork
Frito Chili Pie W\salad Bar
Catfish Basket
Smashup Bowl
Half Ham, Baked Beans, & Mac N Chz
Veteran's Beans & Cornbread
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tammy's Roundup Cafe is a Route 66 cafe specializing in made-from-scratch home cooking. Our customers come back again and again for our Chicken Fried Steak, Fried Catfish, Roast Beef, BBQ Brisket and of course our hand-pinched yeast rolls. Drop by on your next road trip or just for enjoyable dining anytime. Tourist groups and call in orders welcome.
1023 N. Broadway, Davenport, OK 74026