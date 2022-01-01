Tammy Roundup Cafe

Restaurant info

Tammy's Roundup Cafe is a Route 66 cafe specializing in made-from-scratch home cooking. Our customers come back again and again for our Chicken Fried Steak, Fried Catfish, Roast Beef, BBQ Brisket and of course our hand-pinched yeast rolls. Drop by on your next road trip or just for enjoyable dining anytime. Tourist groups and call in orders welcome.

Website