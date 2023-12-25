- Home
Tam's Pizzeria 14214 Bellflower Blvd
14214 Bellflower Blvd
Bellflower, CA 90706
Pizza
- Aria's Supreme$16.99+
Combination style pizza toped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, and red onions. For the pizza lover that likes a little bit of everything on their pizza!
- Pepperoni$12.99+
A standard Italian classic. Our most popular order.
- Meat Lovers$16.99+
The all protein heavy hitter. Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, and ground beef.
- The Luau$16.99+
Canadian bacon, pineapple, topped with crispy bacon bits. A controversial, but delicious choice!
- The Farmer's Market$16.99+
A delicious array of toppings including bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts. A healthy option that also tastes great!
- The Double Deuce Deal$19.99
Two large, two topping pizzas for $19.99! The best pizza deal in town! Takeout only, this offer is not available for delivery.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.99+
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza$16.99+
- Pepperoni Lover$16.99+
- Pastrami Pizza$16.99+
- Super Supreme$16.99+
- Cheese Pizza$10.99+
- One topping pizza$12.99+
- Two topping pizza$15.99+
- Three topping pizza$18.99+
- 2L 2 topping 12.99 each deal$25.98
- Personal pizza 1 topping$4.99
- Personal cheese$4.49
- Personal specialty pizza$5.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger Combo Meal$7.49
Cheeseburger. Comes with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and Thousand Island on a single beef patty with American cheese. Served with a side of fried and a soda.
- Bacon Cheeseburger Combo Meal$7.99
Sandwich only: $8.99
- Pastrami Sandwich Combo$11.99+
Hot pastrami sandwich served with a side of fries and a soda. Sandwich only: $6.99
- Turkey Sandwich Combo Meal$9.99+
Turkey Sandwich served with fries and a soda. Sandwich only: $6.99
- Ham Sandwich Combo Meal$9.99+
Ham Sandwich served with fried and a soda Sandwich only: $6.99
- Hamburger Combo Meal$6.99
Hamburger served with fries and a soda. Sandwich only: $6.99
- Mushroom Burger Combo$7.69
- Pastrami Burger Combo$8.69
- Family Burger Pack$27.99
Four hamburgers, four sides of fries, and four sodas. $.50 per burger for cheese
- Meatball Sandwich Combo$9.99+
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich combo$9.99+
- Double Cheeseburger Combo$7.69
- Hamburger$3.99
- Cheeseburger$4.49
- Bacon Burger$4.99
- Pastrami Sandwich$9.49+
- Meat Ball Sandwich$6.49+
- Turkey Sandwich$6.99+
- Ham Sandwich$5.99+
- Club Sandwich$7.99+
- Grilled Chicken Sandwic$6.49+
- Italian Sub$7.99+
- Mushroom Burger$4.99
- chili cheese burger$4.49+
- Pastrami cheese Burger$4.99+
- Double burger$4.99
- Double burger combo$9.49
Chicken
- Chicken Wings$7.99+
Fried chicken wings basted in buffalo sauce bbq sauce or dredged in a lemon pepper seasoning mix. Can order in batches of a half dozen, dozen or two dozen.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.49+
Grilled chicken breast sandwich on a toasted bun with Thousand Island spread. Comes with lettuce and tomato.
- 3 Strips Combo$8.99
- 5 Strips Combo$10.99
- Chicken Strips (10)$15.99
