Order Again

Ceviche Bar

Seafood Tower

$150.00Out of stock

A bountiful selection of lobster tail, poached shrimp, Alaskan king crab, oyster, habanero mignonette, cocktail-sauce, classic mignonette, yuzu ponzu, charred lemon, tabasco, black tartar sauce add black caviar 00 | add house made cured ikura 00

Aguachile Tan

$25.00Out of stock

shrimp, potato-chorizo crispy taco, aguachile verde

Hamachi Tiradito

$21.00

Avocado, habanero mayonnaise, lime-soy sauce, cilantro* 00 Hamachi enhancement* 00

Ceviche Tulum

$21.00

Choice of poached shrimp or raw catch of the day, Pico de Gallo, avocado, cilantro

Ceviche Amarillo

$18.00

tuna, ají amarillo, leche de tigre, red onion, mango

Sea Scallop Ceviche

$22.00Out of stock

coconut, habanero chile, radish leaf, passion fruit

Antojos

Guacamole

$18.00

Freshly homemade, pico de gallo, corn chips

Bone Marrow

$21.00

black garlic, octopus, salsa verde, homemade corn tortillas

Tuna Tostada

$21.00

crispy corn tortilla, ponzu, avocado, kefir lime, pico de gallo

Queso Fundido

$14.00Out of stock

Melted cheese, hoja santa, sun-dried chili macha sauce, flour tortilla G, D, N

Huarache

$14.00

Corn masa, black bean, chorizo, braised octopus, lettuce, avocado, sour cream D, S

Lobster Tacos

$28.00

Black bean purée, chili àrbol sauce, avocado, blue corn tortilla S

Tostadas & Salsas

$14.00

Matcha, Verde, charred tomato molcajete, Pico de Gallo

Octopus Maya

$26.00

adobo marinated, roasted garlic cream puree and roasted tomatoes

Short Rib

$42.00

Homemade salsas, bibb lettuce, pickled red onions

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$21.00

Langoustine, baja-parmesan, house made Caesar, crouton

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

Burrata cheese, figs, shaved fennel, epazote pesto, babay arugula, baja-extra virgin olive oil

Lobster Pozole

$24.00

Hominy, lettuce, radish, oregano, crispy corn tortilla

Entree

Tikin-xic Style Red Snapper

$38.00

Black bean sauce, plantain purée, pickled red onion xni-pec D

Jumbo Prawns

$52.00

A la diabla style, smoked chili marinade, chintextle mayonnaise S

Pork Belly

$36.00

Charred eggplant purée, heirloom carrot, black chilmole sauce

Sea Scallops

$34.00

Tomatillo chileatole sauce, bone marrow-corn esquites, purslane salad

Black Angus Beef Tenderloin

$62.00

Black mole, corn tetela tamal, cauliflower purée

Rib Eye

$69.00Out of stock

Morita chili jus, vanilla-orange sweet potato purée, grilled vegetable* D

Wood Oven Cauliflower

$22.00

hazelnut butter, sun dried chile macha sauce, peanute-sesame sauce

Seafood Enchilada

$34.00

Creamy guajillo sauce, queso fresco, crema, baby greens S,D

Lobster Zarandeado Style

$58.00Out of stock

adobo marinade, hola-santa, baby greens and citrus vinaigrette

Dessert

Oaxaca Fondant Chocolate

$14.00

Vanilla ice cream, salted butter toffee sauce

Yellow Corn Cake

$12.00

Caramelized popcorn, almond, Rompope, dulce de leche ice cream D,N,V

Tulum by Beach

$12.00

pineapple, mango, coconut

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Hand Crafted Cocktails

Mercado Margarita

$14.00

Patron silver, passion fruit, agave, hibiscus-rosemary foam

Oaxacan Manhattan

$20.00

Sierra Norte black corn whisky, sweet vermouth, Mexican Chocolate Bitters, brandied cherry, tortilla ash

VÍspera

$16.00

Mezcal MG, Titos, lillet Rose, lemon

Disco Ball

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado, Disaronno Amaretto, Naranja agria, toasted orange peel

La Brisas del Océano

$20.00

Tito’s Vodka, Dolin Dry Vermouth, house made ocean mist, oyster stuffed olive

Chamoy Margarita

$20.00

Swol Anjeo Tequila, Citron, Chamoy syrup, spicey house margarita mix, chili di arbol & black salt rim

Island fuego

$20.00

El Silencio Mezcal, Don “Q” silver rum, passion fruit puree, orange juice habanero syrup, habanero garnish

Paloma

$16.00

Patron Silver Tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, soda water Blueberry wildflower cocktail caviar

Agua Fresco Mojito

$16.00

Don “Q” light rum, rambutan aqua fresco, sweet mint foam

Fresa Albahca Caipirinha

$20.00

Leblon cachaca, muddled strawberries & basil, lime, Simple syrup, prosecco

Spanish Flaming Coffee

$16.00

Diplomatico Reserve rum, Kahlua, Coffee, whipped cream, cinnamon ON FIRE

Water

Still water

$10.00

Sparkling Water

$10.00

Mocktails

Coconut-Mango Fizz

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Cooler

$12.00

Spicy Watermelon Agua Fresca

$12.00

Cucumber Mule

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$5.00

Fever Tree Club

$5.00

Fever Tree Pink Grap

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea Pot

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

209 East 49th St, New York, NY 10017

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

