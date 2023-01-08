Restaurant header imageView gallery

Easthampton - Tandem Bagel Company

review star

No reviews yet

9 Railroad Street

Easthampton, MA 01027

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Spicy Tandem Sandwich
Iced Coffee

Bagel with Spread

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

A classic - and the base of many of our bagels.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

A plain grain bagel topped with everything mix (pretzel salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion, and dried garlic)

Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

A plain bagel topped with sesame seeds.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

Cinnamon and raisins are baked into the dough for a sweet flavor and chewy texture.

Asiago Bagel

Asiago Bagel

$1.74Out of stock

A cheddar bagel topped with melted Asiago cheese. Contains dairy.

Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

Fresh and dried blueberries are baked into the dough creating a sweet blueberry flavor.

Cheddar Bagel

Cheddar Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

Cheddar cheese is baked into the dough for a slight cheddar flavor. Contains dairy.

Cheesy Garlic Bagel

Cheesy Garlic Bagel

$1.74Out of stock

A cheddar bagel topped with garlic and melted Asiago cheese. Contains dairy.

Egg Bagel

Egg Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

SEASONAL - A plain bagel with eggs added to the dough.

French Toast Bagel

French Toast Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

A cinnamon and maple dough topped with sugar crystals. Contains dairy, soy, and eggs.

Garlic Bagel

Garlic Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

A plain bagel topped with dried garlic.

Gluten Free Plain Bagel

Gluten Free Plain Bagel

$2.50

Little Northern Bakehouse gluten free bagels. Gluten free, dairy free, nut free, and soy free.

Gluten Free Everything Bagel

Gluten Free Everything Bagel

$2.50

Little Northern Bakehouse gluten free bagels topped with the classic mix of poppy seed, onion, garlic, and salt (minus the sesame seeds to keep them allergy-friendly!) Dairy free, nut free, and soy free.

Harvest Grain Bagel

Harvest Grain Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

A whole grain bagel topped with seeds (sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sunflower seeds)

Hot & Spicy Bagel

Hot & Spicy Bagel

$1.74Out of stock

A jalapeño bagel topped with melted pepper jack cheese. Contains dairy.

Jalapeño Bagel

Jalapeño Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

A plain bagel mixed with fresh jalapeños to add a little spice.

Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

A plain bagel topped with dried onion.

Parmesan Bagel

Parmesan Bagel

$1.39

A bagel topped with melted parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. Contains dairy.

Poppyseed Bagel

Poppyseed Bagel

$1.39

A plain bagel topped with poppyseeds.

Pretzel Bagel

Pretzel Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

Our classic salt bagel with a baking soda wash for a crispier crust.

Rosemary Garlic Bagel

Rosemary Garlic Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

SEASONAL - A plain dough mixed with roasted garlic and rosemary, and topped with flaky sea salt

Pumpernickel Bagel

Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

Baked with pumpernickel flour and caraway seeds.

Salt Bagel

Salt Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

Plain bagel topped with pretzel salt for a delicious salty flavor.

Snickerdoodle Bagel

Snickerdoodle Bagel

$1.39

A delicious buttery bagel topped with cinnamon sugar. Contains dairy.

Whole Grain Bagel

Whole Grain Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

Baked with cracked wheat, pumpernickel flour, rolled oats, sesame, flax seed, millet, sunflower seeds.

Whole Grain Everything Bagel

Whole Grain Everything Bagel

$1.39Out of stock

A whole grain bagel topped with everything mix (pretzel salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion, and dried garlic)

Wild Cheddar Bagel

Wild Cheddar Bagel

$1.74Out of stock

An everything bagel topped with melted cheddar cheese. Contains dairy.

Bagel Bundles

Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you
Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$7.49

Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you

Half Dozen + One Cream Cheese

Half Dozen + One Cream Cheese

$9.49

Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you

Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$14.99

Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you

Baker's Dozen + Two Cream Cheese

Baker's Dozen + Two Cream Cheese

$18.99

Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you

Additional Cream Cheese

Tub - 8 oz

Single - 2 oz

Breakfast Sandwiches

All breakfast sandwiches ordered on a bagel or focaccia bread come toasted, please use the special request box to note otherwise.
Special: All American Sandwich

Special: All American Sandwich

$6.75

Egg, american cheese, bacon OR sausage, ketchup, and a hash brown

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$3.39
Spicy Tandem Sandwich

Spicy Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeño's, and chipotle mayo.

Fresh Tandem Sandwich

Fresh Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onions, and avocado.

Savory Tandem Sandwich

Savory Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, mozzarella cheese, tomato's, and pesto mayo.

Sweet Tandem Sandwich

Sweet Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter and maple syrup.

Tuscan Tandem Sandwich

Tuscan Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, and garlic aioli.

Sriracha Maple Tandem Sandwich

Sriracha Maple Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, cheddar, spinach, and bacon topped with sriracha maple syrup

Blue Cheese & Bacon Tandem Sandwich

Blue Cheese & Bacon Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and garlic aioli

The Tandem Classic

The Tandem Classic

$8.99

Plain cream cheese, lox, tomatoes, red onions, and capers.

Lunch Sandwiches

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$7.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Turkey & Cranberry

Turkey & Cranberry

$7.99

Turkey, brie, spinach, and cranberry sauce.

Roast beef & Horseradish

Roast beef & Horseradish

$7.99

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce and horseradish mayo.

Turkey Chipotle

Turkey Chipotle

$7.99

Turkey, cheddar cheese, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes, spinach, and chipotle mayo.

Hummus & Greens

Hummus & Greens

$7.74

House made hummus, provolone cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, field greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Tomato & Mozzarella

Tomato & Mozzarella

$7.49

Fresh mozzarella, oven roasted tomatoes, and pesto.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Chicken salad made with walnuts, craisins, celery, onion, tarragon, vinegar, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Served with lettuce.

Create a Sandwich

$1.39

Lunch in Tandem

Choose Any Two For One Price. *Additional charges may apply

Pick Any Two

$12.99

Choose Any Two For One Price. *Additional charges may apply

Chips

Deep River Original Potato Chips

Deep River Original Potato Chips

$1.50
Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

$1.50
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips

Deep River Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips

$1.50
Deep River Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

Deep River Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

$1.50
Deep River Jalapeno Potato Chips

Deep River Jalapeno Potato Chips

$1.50

Cape Cod Potato Chips

$1.50

Pizza

Cheese Pizza Bagel

Cheese Pizza Bagel

$4.95

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel

Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

$5.25

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni on your choice of bagel

Pesto Pizza Bagel

$5.25

Pesto, tomato, and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel

BBQ Chicken Pizza Bagel

BBQ Chicken Pizza Bagel

$5.50

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella cheese and cilantro on your choice of bagel

Pesto Chicken Pizza Bagel

Pesto Chicken Pizza Bagel

$5.50

Pesto, chicken, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel

Feta and Spinach Pizza Bagel

Feta and Spinach Pizza Bagel

$5.25

Feta Cheese, Spinach, Garlic Aioli, and Balsamic Vinaigrette On Your Choice Of Bagel

Build Your Own Pizza Bagel

$3.50

Soup & Salad

Half Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons (contain dairy), and Caesar dressing.

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons (contain dairy), and Caesar dressing.

Half House Salad

$5.99

Field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, house made croutons (contain dairy), and balsamic vinaigrette.

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$8.49

Field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, house made croutons (contain dairy), and balsamic vinaigrette.

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$9.49

Field greens, corn, black beans, avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch dressing.

Seasonal Salad

$9.49

Field greens, walnuts, sunflower seeds, craisins, broccoli, and carrots with a honey mustard dressing

Today's Soup

$6.49

Changes Daily

Baked Goods

Brownie

Brownie

$1.99
Rice Krispie

Rice Krispie

$1.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.39
Scone

Scone

$2.19

Muffin

$2.19
Pear Spice Turnover

Pear Spice Turnover

$3.49Out of stock

Yogurt & Oatmeal

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.99

Organic steel-cut oats with your choice of toppings.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.75Out of stock

Nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, and house made granola.

Drink Specials

Snow Mint Mocha

Snow Mint Mocha

Ghirardelli white hot chocolate, candy cane pieces, and espresso, with milk of choice topped with whipped cream

Iced Snow Mint Mocha

Iced Snow Mint Mocha

Ghirardelli white hot chocolate, candy cane pieces, and espresso, with milk of choice topped with whipped cream and served over ice

Sweet Tooth Latte

Sweet Tooth Latte

Espresso with caramel sauce, white chocolate sauce, and butterscotch syrup with milk of choice. Topped with butterscotch bits

Iced Sweet Tooth Latte

Espresso with caramel sauce, white chocolate sauce, and butterscotch syrup served over ice with milk of choice. Topped with whipped cream and butterscotch bits

Almond Wafer Latte

Almond Wafer Latte

Espresso with amaretto syrup, vanilla syrup, and white chocolate sauce with milk of choice. Topped with crushed wafer cookies

Iced Almond Wafer Latte

Espresso with amaretto syrup, vanilla syrup, and white chocolate sauce served over ice with milk of choice. Topped with whipped cream and crushed wafer cookies

Coffee & Hot Chocolate

Nitro Cold Brew - 16 oz

Nitro Cold Brew - 16 oz

$4.99
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Barista Box

$18.99

10 servings of coffee, comes with cups, sugar, creamer, and stirrers.

Espresso Drinks

Latte

Latte

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

Mocha

Mocha

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

Americano

Americano

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

One Shot Espresso

$1.95

Two Shots Espresso

$2.84

Tea

Iced Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.49

Smoothies

Triple Berry Blitz Smoothie

Triple Berry Blitz Smoothie

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, spinach, and orange juice

Black & Blue Smoothie

Blackberries, blueberries, bananas, and apple juice.

Tropical Dream Smoothie

Tropical Dream Smoothie

Out of stock

Vanilla protein, mango, pineapple, banana, and orange juice.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

Chocolate protein, banana, peanut butter, and milk of your choice.

Green Goodness Smoothie

Green Goodness Smoothie

Vanilla protein, spinach, avocado, spirulina, banana, and milk of your choice.

Build Your Own Smoothie

Bottled Drinks

Poland Spring Water - 700 ml

$1.59

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - 250 ml

$1.89

San Pellegrino Cans - 12 oz

$1.89

Joe's Tea - 20 oz

$2.99

Mapleline Milks - 12 oz

$1.99

Natalie's Orange Juice - 16 oz

$2.99

Vitamin Water - 20 oz

$2.29

Minute Maid Juice - 12 oz

$2.29

Mexican Coke - 355 ml

$2.49Out of stock

Soda - 20 oz

$2.29

Snapple - 16 oz

$2.29

Lifebooch Kombucha - 16 oz

$5.59

Poweraid - 20 oz

$2.29

Polar Seltzer - 12 oz

$1.29

Retail

Tandem Granola - 6 oz

Tandem Granola - 6 oz

$6.99

Rolled oats, maple syrup, almonds, light brown sugar, olive oil, coconut chips, pecans, canola oil, almond extract, salt.

Tandem Everything Seasoning Mix - 7 oz

Tandem Everything Seasoning Mix - 7 oz

$4.99

Sesame seeds, poppy seeds, minced garlic, minced onion, sea salt.

"Tandem Easthampton" Campfire Mug

"Tandem Easthampton" Campfire Mug

$12.99
Tandem Coffee Tumbler

Tandem Coffee Tumbler

$27.99

20 oz double-walled, vacuum-insulated travel mug (pictured in periwinkle)

Handled Tandem Coffee Tumbler

Handled Tandem Coffee Tumbler

$29.99

20 oz double-walled, vacuum-insulated travel mug with a handle (forest green)

"Tandem Easthampton" Shirt

"Tandem Easthampton" Shirt

$18.00

Taza Chocolate Products

Taza Chocolate Disc - Cacao Puro

Taza Chocolate Disc - Cacao Puro

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style 70% dark chocolate disc bursting with bold flavor and texture."

Taza Chocolate Disc - Salted Almond

Taza Chocolate Disc - Salted Almond

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate disc with fresh roasted almonds and sea salt ground right in."

Taza Chocolate Disc - Coffee

Taza Chocolate Disc - Coffee

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate disc with Counter Culture’s fresh roasted direct trade coffee."

Taza Chocolate Disc - Cinnamon

Taza Chocolate Disc - Cinnamon

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate disc with warm cinnamon spice."

Taza Chocolate Disc - Super Dark

Taza Chocolate Disc - Super Dark

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style 85% dark chocolate disc with bold, intense cacao flavor."

Taza Chocolate Disc - Vanilla

Taza Chocolate Disc - Vanilla

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate disc with fragrant vanilla bean."

Taza Chocolate Bar - Sea Salt & Almond

Taza Chocolate Bar - Sea Salt & Almond

$5.49

"Perfectly unrefined 80% dark stone ground organic chocolate with a crave-worthy combo of fresh roasted almonds and a sprinkle of sea salt."

Taza Chocolate Bar - Raspberry Crunch

Taza Chocolate Bar - Raspberry Crunch

$5.49

"Perfectly unrefined 70% dark stone ground organic chocolate with a burst of raspberry essence and a puffed quinoa crunch."

Taza Chocolate Bar - Coconut

Taza Chocolate Bar - Coconut

$5.49

"Perfectly unrefined 70% dark stone ground organic chocolate with a tropical twist of organic coconut."

Taza Chocolate Covered Almonds

Taza Chocolate Covered Almonds

$6.99

"Fresh roasted organic almonds covered in 55% dark stone ground chocolate make an addictively delicious, sweet & crunchy treat."

Taza Chocolate Covered Hazelnuts

Taza Chocolate Covered Hazelnuts

$6.99

"Fresh roasted organic hazelnuts covered in 55% dark stone ground chocolate make an addictively delicious, sweet & crunchy treat."

Taza Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Taza Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$6.99

"Fresh roasted organic espresso beans covered in 55% dark stone ground chocolate."

Whole Bean Coffee

Jim's Organic Coffee - Italian Roast

$12.99

"Our darkest roast. We use Guatemalan as its primary ingredient and take it as far as we dare go. The Guatemalan is a dense and powerful coffee so we can roast it very dark without it picking up a burnt taste." 11 oz - Whole Bean

Jim's Organic Coffee - Aurora Blend

Jim's Organic Coffee - Aurora Blend

$12.99

"Bright and aromatic. Our breakfast blend is named for the goddess of dawn. Aurora Blend primarily is made of our top Central American coffee selections. This gives it bright crispness and floral aroma, with hints of citrus." 12 oz - Whole Bean

Jim's Organic Coffee - Together Decaf

Jim's Organic Coffee - Together Decaf

$12.99

"A broad taste spectrum of deep body and bright aroma. We use Central American coffees as a base for this and decaffeinate using the all natural Swiss Water® Process." 12 oz - Whole Bean

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

House made bagels and so much more!

Website

Location

9 Railroad Street, Easthampton, MA 01027

Directions

