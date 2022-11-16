- Home
West Springfield - Tandem Bagel Company
95 Elm Street
Westspringfield, MA 01089
Popular Items
Bagel with Spread
Plain Bagel
A classic - and the base of many of our bagels.
Everything Bagel
A plain grain bagel topped with everything mix (pretzel salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion, and dried garlic)
Sesame Bagel
A plain bagel topped with sesame seeds.
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Cinnamon and raisins are baked into the dough for a sweet flavor and chewy texture.
Asiago
A cheddar bagel topped with melted Asiago cheese. Contains dairy.
Apple Cinnamon Bagel
SEASONAL - A bagel flavored with cinnamon and apples, topped with butter & cinnamon sugar. Contains dairy.
Blueberry Bagel
Fresh and dried blueberries are baked into the dough creating a sweet blueberry flavor.
Cheddar Bagel
Cheddar cheese is baked into the dough for a slight cheddar flavor. Contains dairy.
Cheesy Garlic Bagel
A cheddar bagel topped with garlic and melted Asiago cheese. Contains dairy.
Chocolate Chip Bagel
Baked with chocolate chips into the dough. Contains dairy.
French Toast Bagel
A cinnamon and maple dough topped with sugar crystals. Contains dairy, soy, and eggs.
Garlic Bagel
A plain bagel topped with dried garlic.
Gluten Free Plain Bagel
Little Northern Bakehouse gluten free bagels. Gluten free, dairy free, nut free, and soy free.
Gluten Free Everything Bagel
Little Northern Bakehouse gluten free bagels topped with the classic mix of poppy seed, onion, garlic, and salt (minus the sesame seeds to keep them allergy-friendly!) Dairy free, nut free, and soy free.
Harvest Grain Bagel
A whole grain bagel topped with seeds (sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sunflower seeds)
Hot & Spicy Bagel
A jalapeño bagel topped with melted pepper jack cheese. Contains dairy.
Jalapeño Bagel
A plain bagel mixed with fresh jalapeños to add a little spice.
Onion Bagel
A plain bagel topped with dried onion.
Parmesan Bagel
A bagel topped with melted parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. Contains dairy.
Poppyseed Bagel
A plain bagel topped with poppyseeds.
Pretzel Bagel
Our classic salt bagel with a baking soda wash for a crispier crust.
Pumpernickel Bagel
Baked with pumpernickel flour and caraway seeds.
Salt Bagel
Plain bagel topped with pretzel salt for a delicious salty flavor.
Snickerdoodle Bagel
A delicious buttery bagel topped with cinnamon sugar. Contains dairy.
Whole Grain Bagel
Baked with cracked wheat, pumpernickel flour, rolled oats, sesame, flax seed, millet, sunflower seeds.
Whole Grain Everything Bagel
A whole grain bagel topped with everything mix (pretzel salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion, and dried garlic)
Wild Cheddar Bagel
An everything bagel topped with melted cheddar cheese. Contains dairy.
Bagel Bundles
Half Dozen
Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you
Half Dozen + One Cream Cheese
Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you
Baker's Dozen
Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you
Baker's Dozen + Two Cream Cheese
Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you
Additional Cream Cheese
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Spicy Tandem Sandwich
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeno's, and chipotle mayo.
Fresh Tandem Sandwich
Egg, pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onions, and avocado.
Savory Tandem Sandwich
Egg, mozzarella cheese, tomato's, and pesto mayo.
Sweet Tandem Sandwich
Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter and maple syrup.
Tuscan Tandem Sandwich
Egg, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, and garlic aioli.
Sriracha Maple Tandem Sandwich
Egg, cheddar, spinach, and bacon topped with sriracha maple syrup
Blue Cheese & Bacon Tandem Sandwich
Egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and garlic aioli
The Tandem Classic
Plain cream cheese, lox, tomatoes, red onions, and capers.
Lunch Sandwiches
Special: The Gobbler
Turkey, stuffing, cranberry cream cheese, cranberry sauce, and spinach
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Turkey & Cranberry
Turkey, brie, spinach, and cranberry sauce.
Roast Beef & Horseradish
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce and horseradish mayo.
Hummus & Greens
House made hummus, provolone cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, field greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Tuna Salad
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Tomato & Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, oven roasted tomatoes, and pesto.
Turkey Chipotle
Turkey, cheddar cheese, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes, spinach, and chipotle mayo.
Chicken Salad
Chicken salad made with walnuts, craisins, celery, onion, tarragon, vinegar, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Served with lettuce.
Create a Sandwich
Chips
Salads
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons (contain dairy), and Caesar dressing.
Full Caeser Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons (contain dairy), and Caesar dressing.
Half House Salad
Field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, house made croutons (contain dairy), and balsamic vinaigrette.
Full House Salad
Field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, house made croutons (contain dairy), and balsamic vinaigrette.
Sante Fe Salad
Field greens, corn, black beans, avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, and chipotle cheddar dressing.
Seasonal Salad
Field greens, craisins, goat cheese, walnuts and avocado with a raspberry vinaigrette
Baked Goods
Yogurt & Oatmeal
Drink Specials
Chocolate Peanut Butter Latte
Cocoa powder and peanut butter powder mixed with espresso and milk of choice
Caramel Gingerbread Latte
Caramel sauce, gingerbread syrup with espresso, and milk of choice
Iced Caramel Gingerbread Latte
Ice with caramel sauce, gingerbread syrup with espresso and milk of choice
Frosted Dirty Chai
Chai tea with white chocolate powder, espresso, and milk of choice
Iced Frosted Dirty Chai
Iced Chai tea with white chocolate powder, espresso, and milk of choice
Coffee & Hot Chocolate
Espresso Drinks
Smoothies
Triple Berry Blitz Smoothie
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, spinach, and orange juice.
Black & Blue Smoothie
Blackberries, blueberries, bananas, and apple juice.
Tropical Dream Smoothie
Vanilla protein, mango, pineapple, banana, and orange juice.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie
Chocolate protein, banana, peanut butter, and milk of your choice.
Green Goodness Smoothie
Vanilla protein, spinach, avocado, spirulina, banana, and milk of your choice.
Build Your Own Smoothie
Bottled Drinks
Poland Spring Water - 700 ml
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - 250ml
San Pellegrino Cans - 12 oz
Joe's Tea - 20 oz
Mapleline Milks - 12 oz
Natalie's Orange Juice - 16 oz
Vitamin Water - 20 oz
Minute Maid Juice - 12 oz
Soda - 20 oz
Snapple - 16 oz
Lifebooch Kombucha - 16 oz
Mexican Coke
Polar Seltzer
Retail
Tandem Granola - 6 oz
Rolled oats, maple syrup, almonds, light brown sugar, olive oil, coconut chips, pecans, canola oil, almond extract, salt.
Tandem Everything Seasoning Mix - 7 oz
Sesame seeds, poppy seeds, minced garlic, minced onion, sea salt.
Tandem "West Springfield" Campfire Mug
Tandem Coffee Tumbler
20 oz double-walled, vacuum-insulated travel mug (pictured in periwinkle)
Handled Tandem Coffee Tumbler
20 oz double-walled, vacuum-sealed insulated travel mug with handle (forest green)
Tandem "West Springfield" Shirt - Light Gray
Taza Chocolate Products
Taza Chocolate Disc - Cacao Puro
"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style 70% dark chocolate disc bursting with bold flavor and texture."
Taza Chocolate Disc - Salted Almond
"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate disc with fresh roasted almonds and sea salt ground right in."
Taza Chocolate Disc - Coffee
"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate disc with Counter Culture’s fresh roasted direct trade coffee."
Taza Chocolate Disc - Cinnamon
"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate disc with warm cinnamon spice."
Taza Chocolate Disc - Super Dark
"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style 85% dark chocolate discs with bold, intense cacao flavor."
Taza Chocolate Disc - Vanilla
"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate discs with fragrant vanilla bean."
Taza Chocolate Bar - Sea Salt & Almond
"Perfectly unrefined 80% dark stone ground organic chocolate with a crave-worthy combo of fresh roasted almonds and a sprinkle of sea salt."
Taza Chocolate Bar - Raspberry Crunch
"Perfectly unrefined 70% dark stone ground organic chocolate with a burst of raspberry essence and a puffed quinoa crunch."
Taza Chocolate Bar - Coconut
"Perfectly unrefined 70% dark stone ground organic chocolate with a tropical twist of organic coconut."
Taza Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
"Fresh roasted organic espresso beans covered in 55% dark stone ground chocolate. "
Whole Bean Coffee
Jim's Organic Coffee - 2 Dark Souls
"Our darkest roast. We use Guatemalan as its primary ingredient and take it as far as we dare go. The Guatemalan is a dense and powerful coffee so we can roast it very dark without it picking up a burnt taste." 11 oz - Whole Bean
Jim's Organic Coffee - Aurora Blend
"Bright and aromatic. Our breakfast blend is named for the goddess of dawn. Aurora Blend primarily is made of our top Central American coffee selections. This gives it bright crispness and floral aroma, with hints of citrus." 12 oz - Whole Bean
Jim's Organic Coffee - Decaf
"A broad taste spectrum of deep body and bright aroma. We use Central American coffees as a base for this and decaffeinate using the all natural Swiss Water® Process." 12 oz - Whole Bean
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
House made bagels and so much more!
95 Elm Street, Westspringfield, MA 01089