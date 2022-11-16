Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels
Salad

West Springfield - Tandem Bagel Company

No reviews yet

95 Elm Street

Westspringfield, MA 01089

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Spicy Tandem Sandwich
Iced Coffee

Bagel with Spread

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.39

A classic - and the base of many of our bagels.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$1.39

A plain grain bagel topped with everything mix (pretzel salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion, and dried garlic)

Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$1.39

A plain bagel topped with sesame seeds.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.39

Cinnamon and raisins are baked into the dough for a sweet flavor and chewy texture.

Asiago

Asiago

$1.74

A cheddar bagel topped with melted Asiago cheese. Contains dairy.

Apple Cinnamon Bagel

Apple Cinnamon Bagel

$1.39

SEASONAL - A bagel flavored with cinnamon and apples, topped with butter & cinnamon sugar. Contains dairy.

Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$1.39

Fresh and dried blueberries are baked into the dough creating a sweet blueberry flavor.

Cheddar Bagel

$1.39

Cheddar cheese is baked into the dough for a slight cheddar flavor. Contains dairy.

Cheesy Garlic Bagel

$1.74

A cheddar bagel topped with garlic and melted Asiago cheese. Contains dairy.

Chocolate Chip Bagel

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$1.39

Baked with chocolate chips into the dough. Contains dairy.

French Toast Bagel

French Toast Bagel

$1.39

A cinnamon and maple dough topped with sugar crystals. Contains dairy, soy, and eggs.

Garlic Bagel

$1.39

A plain bagel topped with dried garlic.

Gluten Free Plain Bagel

$2.50

Little Northern Bakehouse gluten free bagels. Gluten free, dairy free, nut free, and soy free.

Gluten Free Everything Bagel

Gluten Free Everything Bagel

$2.50

Little Northern Bakehouse gluten free bagels topped with the classic mix of poppy seed, onion, garlic, and salt (minus the sesame seeds to keep them allergy-friendly!) Dairy free, nut free, and soy free.

Harvest Grain Bagel

Harvest Grain Bagel

$1.39

A whole grain bagel topped with seeds (sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sunflower seeds)

Hot & Spicy Bagel

$1.74

A jalapeño bagel topped with melted pepper jack cheese. Contains dairy.

Jalapeño Bagel

Jalapeño Bagel

$1.39

A plain bagel mixed with fresh jalapeños to add a little spice.

Onion Bagel

$1.39

A plain bagel topped with dried onion.

Parmesan Bagel

Parmesan Bagel

$1.39

A bagel topped with melted parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. Contains dairy.

Poppyseed Bagel

Poppyseed Bagel

$1.39

A plain bagel topped with poppyseeds.

Pretzel Bagel

$1.39

Our classic salt bagel with a baking soda wash for a crispier crust.

Pumpernickel Bagel

Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.39

Baked with pumpernickel flour and caraway seeds.

Salt Bagel

$1.39

Plain bagel topped with pretzel salt for a delicious salty flavor.

Snickerdoodle Bagel

Snickerdoodle Bagel

$1.39

A delicious buttery bagel topped with cinnamon sugar. Contains dairy.

Whole Grain Bagel

$1.39

Baked with cracked wheat, pumpernickel flour, rolled oats, sesame, flax seed, millet, sunflower seeds.

Whole Grain Everything Bagel

Whole Grain Everything Bagel

$1.39

A whole grain bagel topped with everything mix (pretzel salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion, and dried garlic)

Wild Cheddar Bagel

Wild Cheddar Bagel

$1.74

An everything bagel topped with melted cheddar cheese. Contains dairy.

Bagel Bundles

Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you
Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$7.49

Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you

Half Dozen + One Cream Cheese

$9.49

Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you

Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$14.99

Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you

Baker's Dozen + Two Cream Cheese

$18.99

Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders. Thank you

Additional Cream Cheese

Single - 2 oz

Tub - 8 oz

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg, American cheese, bacon OR sausage, ketchup, and hashbrown on your choice of bagel
Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$3.39
Spicy Tandem Sandwich

Spicy Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeno's, and chipotle mayo.

Fresh Tandem Sandwich

Fresh Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onions, and avocado.

Savory Tandem Sandwich

Savory Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, mozzarella cheese, tomato's, and pesto mayo.

Sweet Tandem Sandwich

Sweet Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter and maple syrup.

Tuscan Tandem Sandwich

Tuscan Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, and garlic aioli.

Sriracha Maple Tandem Sandwich

Sriracha Maple Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, cheddar, spinach, and bacon topped with sriracha maple syrup

Blue Cheese & Bacon Tandem Sandwich

Blue Cheese & Bacon Tandem Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and garlic aioli

The Tandem Classic

The Tandem Classic

$8.99

Plain cream cheese, lox, tomatoes, red onions, and capers.

Lunch Sandwiches

Garlic Aioli, Roast Red Peppers, Cucumber, Onion, and Feta

Special: The Gobbler

$7.99

Turkey, stuffing, cranberry cream cheese, cranberry sauce, and spinach

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$7.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Turkey & Cranberry

Turkey & Cranberry

$7.99

Turkey, brie, spinach, and cranberry sauce.

Roast Beef & Horseradish

Roast Beef & Horseradish

$7.99Out of stock

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce and horseradish mayo.

Hummus & Greens

Hummus & Greens

$7.74

House made hummus, provolone cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, field greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Tomato & Mozzarella

Tomato & Mozzarella

$7.49

Fresh mozzarella, oven roasted tomatoes, and pesto.

Turkey Chipotle

Turkey Chipotle

$7.99

Turkey, cheddar cheese, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes, spinach, and chipotle mayo.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Chicken salad made with walnuts, craisins, celery, onion, tarragon, vinegar, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Served with lettuce.

Create a Sandwich

$1.39

Chips

Deep River Original Potato Chips

Deep River Original Potato Chips

$1.50
Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

$1.50
Deep River BBQ Potato Chips

Deep River BBQ Potato Chips

$1.50
Deep River Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

Deep River Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

$1.50
Deep River Jalapeno Potato Chips

Deep River Jalapeno Potato Chips

$1.50

Cape Cod Potato Chips

$1.50

Salads

Half Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons (contain dairy), and Caesar dressing.

Full Caeser Salad

Full Caeser Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons (contain dairy), and Caesar dressing.

Half House Salad

$5.99

Field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, house made croutons (contain dairy), and balsamic vinaigrette.

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$8.49

Field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, house made croutons (contain dairy), and balsamic vinaigrette.

Sante Fe Salad

Sante Fe Salad

$9.49

Field greens, corn, black beans, avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, and chipotle cheddar dressing.

Seasonal Salad

$9.49

Field greens, craisins, goat cheese, walnuts and avocado with a raspberry vinaigrette

Baked Goods

Brownie

Brownie

$1.99
Rice Krispie

Rice Krispie

$1.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.39

Scone

$2.19

Muffin

$2.19

Crumb Cake

$2.29Out of stock

Yogurt & Oatmeal

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.99

Organic steel-cut oats with your choice of toppings.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.75

Nonfat Greek vanilla yogurt with blueberries, strawberries and house made granola

Drink Specials

Chocolate Peanut Butter Latte

Chocolate Peanut Butter Latte

Cocoa powder and peanut butter powder mixed with espresso and milk of choice

Caramel Gingerbread Latte

Caramel Gingerbread Latte

Caramel sauce, gingerbread syrup with espresso, and milk of choice

Iced Caramel Gingerbread Latte

Ice with caramel sauce, gingerbread syrup with espresso and milk of choice

Frosted Dirty Chai

Frosted Dirty Chai

Chai tea with white chocolate powder, espresso, and milk of choice

Iced Frosted Dirty Chai

Iced Chai tea with white chocolate powder, espresso, and milk of choice

Coffee & Hot Chocolate

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Barista Box

$18.99

10 servings of coffee, comes with cups, sugar, creamer, and stirrers

Tea

Iced Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.49

Espresso Drinks

One Shot Espresso

$1.95

Two Shots Espresso

$2.84
Latte

Latte

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

Mocha

Mocha

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

Americano

Iced Americano

Cappuccino

Smoothies

Triple Berry Blitz Smoothie

Triple Berry Blitz Smoothie

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, spinach, and orange juice.

Black & Blue Smoothie

Blackberries, blueberries, bananas, and apple juice.

Tropical Dream Smoothie

Tropical Dream Smoothie

Vanilla protein, mango, pineapple, banana, and orange juice.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

Chocolate protein, banana, peanut butter, and milk of your choice.

Green Goodness Smoothie

Green Goodness Smoothie

Vanilla protein, spinach, avocado, spirulina, banana, and milk of your choice.

Build Your Own Smoothie

Bottled Drinks

Poland Spring Water - 700 ml

$1.59

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - 250ml

$1.89

San Pellegrino Cans - 12 oz

$1.89

Joe's Tea - 20 oz

$2.99

Mapleline Milks - 12 oz

$1.99

Natalie's Orange Juice - 16 oz

$2.99

Vitamin Water - 20 oz

$2.29

Minute Maid Juice - 12 oz

$2.29

Soda - 20 oz

$2.29

Snapple - 16 oz

$2.29

Lifebooch Kombucha - 16 oz

$5.59

Mexican Coke

$2.49

Polar Seltzer

$1.29

Retail

Tandem Granola - 6 oz

Tandem Granola - 6 oz

$6.99

Rolled oats, maple syrup, almonds, light brown sugar, olive oil, coconut chips, pecans, canola oil, almond extract, salt.

Tandem Everything Seasoning Mix - 7 oz

Tandem Everything Seasoning Mix - 7 oz

$5.99

Sesame seeds, poppy seeds, minced garlic, minced onion, sea salt.

Tandem "West Springfield" Campfire Mug

Tandem "West Springfield" Campfire Mug

$12.99
Tandem Coffee Tumbler

Tandem Coffee Tumbler

$27.99

20 oz double-walled, vacuum-insulated travel mug (pictured in periwinkle)

Handled Tandem Coffee Tumbler

Handled Tandem Coffee Tumbler

$29.99

20 oz double-walled, vacuum-sealed insulated travel mug with handle (forest green)

Tandem "West Springfield" Shirt - Light Gray

Tandem "West Springfield" Shirt - Light Gray

$18.00

Taza Chocolate Products

Taza Chocolate Disc - Cacao Puro

Taza Chocolate Disc - Cacao Puro

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style 70% dark chocolate disc bursting with bold flavor and texture."

Taza Chocolate Disc - Salted Almond

Taza Chocolate Disc - Salted Almond

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate disc with fresh roasted almonds and sea salt ground right in."

Taza Chocolate Disc - Coffee

Taza Chocolate Disc - Coffee

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate disc with Counter Culture’s fresh roasted direct trade coffee."

Taza Chocolate Disc - Cinnamon

Taza Chocolate Disc - Cinnamon

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate disc with warm cinnamon spice."

Taza Chocolate Disc - Super Dark

Taza Chocolate Disc - Super Dark

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style 85% dark chocolate discs with bold, intense cacao flavor."

Taza Chocolate Disc - Vanilla

Taza Chocolate Disc - Vanilla

$5.49

"Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate discs with fragrant vanilla bean."

Taza Chocolate Bar - Sea Salt & Almond

Taza Chocolate Bar - Sea Salt & Almond

$5.49

"Perfectly unrefined 80% dark stone ground organic chocolate with a crave-worthy combo of fresh roasted almonds and a sprinkle of sea salt."

Taza Chocolate Bar - Raspberry Crunch

Taza Chocolate Bar - Raspberry Crunch

$5.49

"Perfectly unrefined 70% dark stone ground organic chocolate with a burst of raspberry essence and a puffed quinoa crunch."

Taza Chocolate Bar - Coconut

Taza Chocolate Bar - Coconut

$5.49

"Perfectly unrefined 70% dark stone ground organic chocolate with a tropical twist of organic coconut."

Taza Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Taza Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$6.99

"Fresh roasted organic espresso beans covered in 55% dark stone ground chocolate. "

Whole Bean Coffee

Jim's Organic Coffee - 2 Dark Souls

Jim's Organic Coffee - 2 Dark Souls

$12.99

"Our darkest roast. We use Guatemalan as its primary ingredient and take it as far as we dare go. The Guatemalan is a dense and powerful coffee so we can roast it very dark without it picking up a burnt taste." 11 oz - Whole Bean

Jim's Organic Coffee - Aurora Blend

Jim's Organic Coffee - Aurora Blend

$12.99

"Bright and aromatic. Our breakfast blend is named for the goddess of dawn. Aurora Blend primarily is made of our top Central American coffee selections. This gives it bright crispness and floral aroma, with hints of citrus." 12 oz - Whole Bean

Jim's Organic Coffee - Decaf

Jim's Organic Coffee - Decaf

$12.99

"A broad taste spectrum of deep body and bright aroma. We use Central American coffees as a base for this and decaffeinate using the all natural Swiss Water® Process." 12 oz - Whole Bean

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

House made bagels and so much more!

Location

95 Elm Street, Westspringfield, MA 01089

Directions

Gallery
WEST SPRINGFIELD Tandem Bagel Company image
WEST SPRINGFIELD Tandem Bagel Company image
WEST SPRINGFIELD Tandem Bagel Company image
WEST SPRINGFIELD Tandem Bagel Company image

