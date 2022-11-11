  • Home
  • /
  • Carrboro
  • /
  • Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tandem Restaurant 200 North Greensboro Street

review star

No reviews yet

200 North Greensboro Street

Carrboro, NC 27510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Salmon
Burger
Kids Salmon

Dinner Appetizers

Cauliflower

$14.00

chermoula, garlic yogurt, cilantro, crispy poha

Cheese Board

$19.00

blackcurrant and pear preserve, fig mustard, olives, candied walnuts, toasted baguette

Lentil Fritters

$14.00

farmstead cheese, pickled turnip, serrano buttermilk, black lime

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

latta farm eggs, peekytoe crab

Mussels

$16.00

olives, pistou, saffron rouille, pickled onion, bouillabaisse, grilled baguette

Oysters

$18.00+

citrus mignonette, horseradish cocktail, ordered by the 1⁄2 dozen

Pork Belly and Shrimp

$16.00

english peas, sugar snap peas, fresh cream, serrano chili, roasted plum vinaigrette, herb salad

Risotto

$16.00

pickled yellow beets, pistachio, parmesan reggiano, brown butter foam

Salmon Rillette

$13.00

fresh and smoked, pernod, creme fraiche

Soup

$10.00

call to find out the soup of the day

Skewers

$15.00

Lamb skewers, cured cucumber, pea shoots, ginger tare, herb de provence, coriander yogur

Feta

$10.00

boxcarr creamery feta, cranberry pepper jam, herb salad, olive oil, baguette

Dinner Salads

pickled celery root, apple, watermelon radish, honey-lemon vinaigrette, spiced almonds

Beets and Brussels Salad

$16.00

whipped farmer’s cheese, endive, black currant vinaigrette, pecan furikake

Caesar Salad

$13.00

hearts of romaine, brioche crouton, parmesan reggiano, white anchovy, creamy caesar dressing

Root Salad

$13.00

carrot, parsnip, celery root, radish, raisins, tahini, sesame

Dinner Entrees

Beef Ribs

$36.00

smoked potato puree, rutabaga, brussel sprouts, celery root, bone marrow jus

Burger

$18.00

green tomato relish, white cheddar mornay, extra fancy sauce, fried shallots, brioche bun*

Joyce Farms Chicken

$30.00

sugar pumpkin veloute, collard greens, pancetta, griddled corn cake, roasted chestnuts

Japanese Eggplant

$27.00

whole smoked Japanese eggplant, couscous, radish, brassicas, kyoto miso sauce, crispy garlic

Lamb Shoulder

$30.00

butter beans, baby bulb onions, aji amarillo chili, tomato, smoked eggplant, crispy kale

Ribeye

$40.00

14oz angus beef ribeye, smoked potato puree, market vegetable, bone marrow dip

Roasted Salmon

$32.00

black forbidden rice, melted cauliflower, masala curry, coconut, citrus and pumpkin seed relish*

Steak supper for 2

$80.00

angus beef ribeye, beef short rib, smoked potato puree, market vegetables, bone marrow dip, farmer’s greens*

Steak supper for 4

$160.00

angus beef ribeye, beef short rib, smoked potato puree, market vegetables, bone marrow dip, farmer’s greens*

Dinner Kids

Kids Burger

$12.00

served with French fries

Kids Chicken

$12.00

served with French fries

Kids Pasta

$12.00

red sauce, butter or meat sauce

Kids Salmon

$12.00

served with French fries

Dinner Desserts

malted meringue, cocoa crumble, coffee ice cream

Chocolate Pudding Cake

$13.00

malted meringue, cocoa crumble, coffee ice cream

Cheesecake

$13.00

candied rhubarb, brown butter sable, vanilla strawberries

Scoop

$5.00

Dinner Sides

Fries

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Smoked Mashed Potato

$8.00

Side Veggies

$8.00

Cab by the Bottle

Caymus BTL

$180.00

High Valley BTL

$44.00

Kith and Kin BTL

$86.00

Bench BTL

$60.00

Tyros BTL

$66.00

Other interesting reds by the bottle

Bricco Barone BTL

$56.00

Chateauneuf-du-pape BTL

$115.00

Solis BTL

$44.00

Les Caprices BTL

$56.00

Fabre Malbec BTL

$42.00

Les Coteaux BTL

$72.00

Fitapreta BTL

$52.00

Fred BTL

$47.00

Pascal Aufranc BTL

$47.00

Papa Celso BTL

$54.00

Piancornello BTL

$138.00

Psi BTL

$77.00

Tour des Graves BTL

$44.00

Chateau Montgrand-Milon BTL

$118.00

Renato Corino BTL

$99.00

Sopra Berutti BTL

$46.00

Camp Zin BTL

$54.00

Mariana BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Paroles de Femme BTL

$52.00

Pinot Noir by the bottle

Bergspitze BTL

$58.00Out of stock

Blood Root BTL

$60.00

Dundee Hills BTL

$90.00

Lioco BTL

$52.00

Sebastien Magnien Rouge BTL

$63.00

Olivier Guyot Burgundy BTL

$100.00

Chardonnay and Rose by the bottle

Blanc BTL

$50.00

Farmstead BTL

$56.00

Chablis BTL

$70.00

Domaine Thevenet BTL

$45.00

Fess Parker BTL

$68.00

Terroir Series BTL

$65.00

Lucashof Rose BTL

$56.00

Mer Rose BTL

$44.00

Other interesting whites by the bottle

Big salt BTL

$42.00

Pierre Bise Anjou blanc BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Stags Leap Viognier BTL

$60.00

Bodegas Morgadio Albarino BTL

$48.00

Skins BTL

$45.00

Nisia BTL

$44.00

Arneis BTL

$52.00

Sauvignon blanc by the bottle

Craggy range BTL

$54.00

Peju BTL

$40.00

L'escale BTL

$52.00

Sancerre BTL

$66.00

Pinot grigio, gris and blanc by the bottle

Kracher BTL

$55.00

Domaine Marcel Deiss BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Stoeffler BTL

$45.00

Montinore Estate BTL

$52.00

Sparkling Wine by the bottle

Atmospheres BTL

$52.00

Berlucchi BTL

$68.00

Lombard BTL

$85.00Out of stock

Mont Marcel BTL

$52.00

Rustico BTL

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The core focus of Tandem is to offer great food in a warm, relaxing environment – a place in the community where people come to unwind and have fun.

Location

200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC 27510

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas - Carrboro
orange starNo Reviews
307 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Venable Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18 Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Grata Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
200 N Greensboro St Suite B 12 Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Thai Station Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 11
201 E Main St, Ste C. Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Open Eye Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,049
101 S Greensboro St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Acme Food & Beverage Company
orange star4.2 • 1,194
110 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carrboro

Acme Food & Beverage Company
orange star4.2 • 1,194
110 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Open Eye Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,049
101 S Greensboro St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Spotted Dog Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 982
111 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Vecino Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 208
300 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
The Station - 201 East Main St. Carrboro
orange star4.3 • 144
201 East Main St. Carrboro Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Tesoro
orange star5.0 • 109
100 E Weaver St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carrboro
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston