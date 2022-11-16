Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tan Dinh

review star

No reviews yet

1705 Lafayette,Ste A

Gretna, LA 70053

Beef Pho Large
Chicken Pho
Shrimp Spring Roll

Appetizer

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Fried Tofu

Tofu Spring Roll

Tofu Spring Roll

$5.50+

Tofu Spring Roll

Eggroll

Eggroll

$6.50+

Eggroll

Tan Dinh Roll

$6.50+

eggroll inside a spring roll

Shrimp Spring Roll

Shrimp Spring Roll

$6.50+

Shrimp Spring Roll

Chicken Spring Roll

$6.50+

Skewer Spring Roll

$6.50+
Charbroil Pork Spring Roll

Charbroil Pork Spring Roll

$6.50+

Charbroil Pork Spring Roll

Charbroil Pork Spring Roll + Shrimp

$7.50+

Charbroil Pork Spring Roll Add Shrimp

Steam Buns

$3.50+

Plain Steam Buns

Lemongrass Skewers

$7.50+
Korean Short Beef Rib

Korean Short Beef Rib

$22.00+

Korean Short Beef Rib

Quails

$17.00+
Tan Dinh Wings

Tan Dinh Wings

$17.00

Tan Dinh Wings

Tempura Shrimp

$13.00
Salt & Pepper Frog Legs

Salt & Pepper Frog Legs

$17.00+
Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$17.00+

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Calamari

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$16.00

Salt & Pepper Pork Spare Ribs

$17.00Out of stock

Salt & Pepper Catfish Fillet

$15.00

Roasted 1/2 Duck

$19.00Out of stock

Veggie Roll

$5.50+
Shrimp Delight

Shrimp Delight

$18.00

Pho Soup

Baby Pho

$7.00

Pho No Meat

$9.00

Pho No Meat

Pho Tofu

$12.00

Pho Tofu

Chicken Pho

$12.00+

Chicken Pho

Pho Shrimp

$12.00

Pho Shrimp

Beef Pho Medium

$12.00

Beef Pho Medium

Beef Pho Large

$14.00

Beef Pho Large

Combination Beef Soup

Combination Beef Soup

$15.00

Combination Beef Soup

Broth Only

$5.00

Spicy Beef Soup (Bun Bo Hue)

$15.00

Mike Special Pho Add Shrimp Add Meatball No Noodle Add Cabbage, Flank On The Side

$14.00Out of stock

Vermicelli Bowl

vermicelli egg rolls

$16.00

vermicelli char pork

$16.00
vermicelli grill lemongrass chicken

vermicelli grill lemongrass chicken

$16.00

Boneless leg quarters chicken, dark meat only

Vermicelli w Charbroil Shrimp

$16.00
vermicelli eggroll & pork

vermicelli eggroll & pork

$17.00

vermicelli eggroll and shrimp

$17.00

vermicelli pork and shrimp

$17.00

vermicelli short rib

$23.00

Vermicelli w pork skewers

$16.00
Vermicelli w pork skewers & eggrolls

Vermicelli w pork skewers & eggrolls

$17.00

Vermicelli w pork skewers & Shrimps

$17.00

Press Vermicelli

Press Vermicelli W Eggroll

$18.00

Press Vermicelli W Eggroll

Press Vermicelli W Charbroil Pork

$18.00

Press Vermicelli W Charbroil Pork

Press Vermicelli w Charbroil Shrimp

$18.00

Press Vermicelli W Grill Chicken

$18.00

Press Vermicelli W Grill Chicken

Press Vermicelli W Eggroll & Pork

$18.00

Press Vermicelli W Eggroll & Pork

Press Vermicelli W Eggroll & Shrimp

$18.00

Press Vermicelli W Eggroll & Shrimp

Press Vermicelli W Pork & Shrimp

Press Vermicelli W Pork & Shrimp

$18.00

Press Vermicelli W Pork & Shrimp

Press Vermicelli W Korean Rib

$23.00

Press Vermicelli W Korean Rib

Press Vermicelli w Pork Skewers

$18.00

Press Vermicelli w Skewers & Egg Rolls

$18.00

Press Vermicelli w Skewers & Shrimp

$18.00

Rice

Rice w Charbroil Pork

$17.00

Charbroil Pork

Rice w Rotisserie Chicken

Rice w Rotisserie Chicken

$17.00

Rotisserie Chicken

Rice w Grill Chicken

$17.00

Grill Chicken

Rice w Wings

Rice w Wings

$18.00

Wings

Rice w Charbroil Shrimp

$18.00

Charbroil Shrimp

Rice w Shrimp Curry

$18.00

Shrimp Curry

Rice w Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$18.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Rice w Korean Rib

Rice w Korean Rib

$23.00

Korean Rib

Rice w Lemongrass Skewers

$17.00

Rice w Salt & Pepper Calamari

$17.00

Rice w Salt & Pepper Frog Leg

$18.00

Rice w Clay Pot Catfish

$15.00

Rice w Pan Seared Salmon

$19.00

Rice w Salmon in House Sauce

$19.00

Rice w Quails

$17.00

Rice w Salt & Pepper Catfish

$16.00

Rice w Salt & Pepper Pork Spare Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Rice w Roasted 1/2 Duck

$20.00Out of stock

Steam Buns

Steam Buns w Charbroil Pork

$17.00

Steam Buns w Rotisserie Chicken

$17.00

Steam Buns w Grill Chicken

$17.00

Steam Buns w Wings

$18.00

Steam Buns w Charbroil Shrimp

$18.00

Steam Buns w Shrimp Curry

$18.00

Steam Buns w Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$18.00

Steam Buns w Korean Ribs

$23.00

Steam Buns w Lemongrass Pork Skewers

$17.00

Steam Buns w Salt & Pepper Calamari

$17.00

Steam Buns w Salt & Pepper frog Legs

$18.00

Steam Buns w Clay Pot Catfish

$15.00

Steam Buns w Pan Seared Salmon

$19.00

Steam Buns w Salmon in House Sauce

$19.00

Steam Buns w Quails

$17.00

Steam Buns w Salt & Pepper Catfish

$16.00

Steam Buns w Salt & Pepper Spare Pork Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Steam Buns w Roasted 1/2 Duck

$20.00Out of stock

Sticky Rice (Nep)

Nep w Charbroil Pork

$18.00

Nep w Rotisserie Chicken

$18.00

Nep w Grill Chicken

$18.00

Nep w Wings

$19.00

Nep w Charbroil Shrimp

$19.00

Nep w Shrimp Curry

$19.00

Nep w Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$19.00

Nep w Korean Ribs

$24.00

Nep w Lemongrass Pork Skewers

$18.00

Nep w Salt & Pepper Calamari

$18.00

Nep w Salt & Pepper frog Legs

$19.00

Nep w Clay Pot Catfish

$16.00

Nep w Pan Seared Salmon

$20.00

Nep w Salmon in House Sauce

$20.00

Nep w Quails

$18.00

Nep w Salt & Pepper Catfish

$17.00

Nep w Salt & Pepper Spare Pork Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

Nep w Roasted 1/2 Duck

$21.00Out of stock

Rice

Rice w Tofu

$15.00

Steam Buns

Steam Buns w Tofu

$15.00

Sticky Rice (Nep)

Sticky Rice w Tofu

$16.00

Press Vermicelli

Press Vermicelli W Tofu

$17.00

Vermicelli Bowl (Bun)

Vermicelli Bowl w Tofu

Vermicelli Bowl w Tofu

$15.00

A La Carte

Side Of Charbroil Pork

$5.00

Side Of Charbroil Pork

Side Grill Chicken

$5.00

Side Grill Chicken

Side Of Charbroil Shrimp

$5.00

Side Of Charbroil Shrimp

Add Egg

$1.00

Egg

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Rice

Extra Nep

Extra Nep

$2.50

1 Nep

Side Of Vermicelli Noodle

$2.00

Side Of Vermicelli Noodle

Add Eggroll

$3.25

1 Eggroll

Side Of Soup

$1.00

Side Of Soup

Quart Of Broth

$5.00

Quart Of Broth

side of pickle veggie

$3.00

Pickle Veggie/Kim Chee

Steam Buns Plain

$3.50+

side of kim chee

$3.00

Boba Tea

Coffee

$6.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cappuccino

Chocolate

$6.00

Chocolate

French Vanilla

$6.00

French Vanilla

Mocha

$6.00

Mocha

Hazelnut

$6.00

Hazelnut

Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.00

Strawberry

Honeydew

$6.00

Honeydew

Strawberry Lychee

$6.00

Strawberry Lychee

Strawberry Mango

$6.00

Strawberry Mango

Strawberry Peach

$6.00

Strawberry Peach

Strawberry Pineapple

$6.00

Strawberry Pineapple

Thai Tea

$6.00

Thai Tea

Pineapple

$6.00

Pineapple

Lychee

$6.00

Lychee

Mango

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Taro

$6.00Out of stock

Green Apple

$6.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Jasmine Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Sweet Jasmine Tea With Lime

$3.50

Limeade

$3.50

Limeade With Club Soda

$4.00

Salted Lime (Non Soda)

$3.50

Salted Lime w Club Soda

$4.00
Ice Coffee With Condense Milk

Ice Coffee With Condense Milk

$4.00

Sm Bottle Water

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Hot Black Coffee

$4.00

Hot Coffee With Condense Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Black Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Soy Milk

$2.00

Water

Others

$2.50

Che Sam Bo Luong

$4.00Out of stock

Lg Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Vietnamese Cuisine

Website

Location

1705 Lafayette,Ste A, Gretna, LA 70053

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

