Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Tandoor Indian Grill - Holladay

990 Reviews

$$

4828 S Highland Dr

Holladay, UT 84129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado Jalmuri
Chai
Paneer Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Samosa

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes, Peas, & Thin Pastry Cover

Chicken Pakora

$5.95

Lentil Flour Coated over Chicken Tenders

Vegetable Pakora

$4.95

A Mixed Vegetable, Lentil Fritter

Avocado Jalmuri

$7.95

Puffed Rice, Avocado, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Chutneys

Mixed Platter

$7.95

Samosa, Vegetable Pakora and Cut Mirchi

Paneer Pakora

$4.95

Fried chickpea battered paneer cheese.

Kebabs

Chicken Tandoori

$12.95

Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$12.95

Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination

Mixed Grill

$17.95

Chicken Tikka, Lamb Botti Kabab, & Tandoor Tiger Shrimp

Reshmi Kebab

$14.95

Cashew Crusted Chicken Breast, Marinated in Yoghurt, & Spices

Salmon Tandoori

$18.95Out of stock

Atlantic Salmon, Roasted Cumin, Coriander, Lemon Juice

Lamb Chops

$17.95Out of stock

Rack of Lamb, Marinated Yogurt, & House Spices

Lamb Boti Kebab

$16.95

Tender Leg of Lamb, Star Anise, Yogurt Marination

Non-Vegetarian

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.95

Chicken Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce

Chicken Makhani

$13.95

Boneless Chicken Tenders Cooked in Creamy Tomato, & Cashew Sauce

Chicken Coconut Korma

$13.95

Chicken cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut

Chicken Madras Masala

$12.95

Chicken cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves

Lamb Tikka Masala

$15.95

Boneless Lamb Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce

Lamb Saag

$14.95

Slow Cooked boneless lamb in Spinach & Onion Sauce

Lamb Coconut Korma

$15.95

Boneless lamb cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut

Lamb Madras Masala

$14.95

Boneless lamb cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.95

Boneless Lamb Cooked in Sauce Made with Vinegar, Red Chilies, Garlic, Tamarind, & Spices

Shrimp Coconut Korma

$17.95

Shrimp cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut

Shrimp Saag

$16.95

Shrimp Cooked in Spinach & Onion Sauce

Malabar Fish Curry

$16.95

Tilapia Fish, Sautéed Onions, Coconut, Curry Leaves from the state of Kerala

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.95

Chicken Curry

$12.95

Chicken Saag

$13.95

Chicken Korma

$13.95

Shrimp Korma

$17.95

Vegetarian Delights

Aloo Gobi

$10.95

Cauliflower & Potatoes in a Masala Sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.95

Paneer Cheese Stir Fried with Peppers & Onions

Paneer Saag

$12.95

Paneer Cooked with Spinach & Onion Sauce

Paneer Makhani

$12.95

Homemade Cheese Cooked with Tomato Sauce & Onions

Tomato Dal

$10.95

Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight

Spinach Dal

$10.95

Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked with Spinach

Dal Makhani

$10.95

Seasoned Black Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked in buttery sauce

Vegetable Coconut Korma

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables, coconut , onion sauce

Tandoor's Pumpkin Masala

$10.95

Pumpkin Cubes, Onions, Tomatoes, & Home style

Chana Masala

$9.95

Garbanzo Beans, Black Cumin,Onion sauce

Hyderabadi Bagara Baingan

$11.95

Baby Egg Plants Cooked in Sesame, Coconut, & Tomatoes

Okra Mango Masala

$11.95

Diced tender Okra, Potato, & Mango Stir Fried in Cumin & Coriander

Malai Kofta

$11.95

Paneer dumplings in cashew, almond sauce.

Indo Chinese

Gobi Manchuria

$11.95

Cauliflower Floured cubes, Sautéed Chili Garlic Sauce

Chicken Manchuria

$11.95

Chicken Floured cubes, Sautéed Chili Garlic Sauce

Chilli Paneer

$11.95

Paneer Cheese Sautéed Chili, & Celery sauce

Chilli Chicken

$11.95

Chicken, Sautéed Chili, & Celery sauce

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$11.95

Basmati rice slow cooked with vegetables and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita

Chicken Biryani

$13.95

Basmati rice slow cooked with chicken and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita

Lamb Biryani

$14.95

Basmati rice slow cooked with lamb and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita

Gulf Shrimp Biryani

$15.95

Naan

Butter Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian Butter treated Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Garlic Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian Garlic Touched Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Chilli Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian slightly Chilli stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Peshawari Naan

$3.95

Traditional Indian nuts, coconut and raisin stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Onion Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian Onion stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Tandoori Roti

$1.95

Whole Wheat Bread

Plain Naan

$2.95

Assorted Bread Basket

$6.95

Plain Naan, Onion Naan, Chilli Naan, & Garlic Naan

Aloo Naan

$3.95

Deserts

Gulab Jamoon

$3.95

Home Made Fried Balled Shaped Donuts Served in a sweet syrup

Rice (Pudding) Kheer

$3.95

Miscellaneous

Pappadam

$1.95

Thin Crispy Lentil flat bread

Mango Chutney

$2.95

Sweet Mango chutney

Extra Mint Chutney

$0.50

Extra Tamarind Chutney

$0.50

Extra Mint & Tamerind Chutney

$0.95

Extra Raitha

$1.95

Yogart Sauce

Test Item

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$2.95

Mango Yogurt Smoothie

Mango Coconut Lassi

$3.45

Mango smoothie with coconut milk

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Chai

$3.95

Salads & Soups

Kachumber

$3.95

Diced Cucumbers,Tomatos, Red Onions and lemon dressing

Butternut Squash Soup

$5.95

House Speciality.Cumin spiced butterbut squash soup

Lentil Soup

$4.95

Yellow Lentils, Chickpeas, Carrots, Peas, Mustard Seeds & Curry Leaves

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.95

Chettinadu Style, Tomato Soup, Tamarind, Cumin, and Curry Leaves

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Tandoor specializes in traditional Indian cuisine from delicious Tandoori items such as naan and kebabs to yummy curries like Chicken Tikka Masala or Paneer Saag! So what are you waiting for? Lets start cooking your order!

Location

4828 S Highland Dr, Holladay, UT 84129

Directions

Gallery
Tandoor Indian Grill image
Tandoor Indian Grill image
Tandoor Indian Grill image
Tandoor Indian Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
orange star4.5 • 2,768
479 E 2100 S Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
orange star4.1 • 363
26 E St Salt Lake City, UT 84103
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Bombay Garden - West Jordan
orange star4.8 • 3,665
7726 S Campus View Dr #120 West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Little India - American Fork
orange starNo Reviews
987 W 500 N St #101 American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston