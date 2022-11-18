Indian
Tandoor Indian Grill - Holladay
990 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Tandoor specializes in traditional Indian cuisine from delicious Tandoori items such as naan and kebabs to yummy curries like Chicken Tikka Masala or Paneer Saag! So what are you waiting for? Lets start cooking your order!
Location
4828 S Highland Dr, Holladay, UT 84129
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
No Reviews
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant
Bombay Garden - West Jordan
4.8 • 3,665
7726 S Campus View Dr #120 West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurant