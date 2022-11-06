- Home
- /
- Alexandria
- /
- Indian
- /
- Dishes of India
Dishes of India
No reviews yet
1510A belleview blvd
alexandria, VA 22307
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
TONIGH'TS SPECIAL
DISHES OF INDIA ALL TIME FAVORITE SAUCES (12 OZ CUP)
Makhani Sauce (12 oz)
fresh tomato based creamy sauce
Korma Sauce (12 oz)
yogurt based rich and creamy sauce
Malvani Sauce (12 oz)
fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala
Vindaloo Sauce (12 oz) (HOT)
thick spicy curry sauce
All Four Sauces
Makhani, Korma, Malvani, and Vindaloo
STARTERS
Daal Soup
A famous South Indian Recipe. Lentil based curried soup simmered with herbs and spices. Served with papadum.
Samosa
Deep fried triangular shaped pastry, stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. Two per order.
Vegetable Pakora
Onion, cauliflower, and steamed potatoes dipped in chickpea batter and fried.
Palak Chaat
Fresh crunchy baby spinach, bits of fresh tomato and onions all tossed in the flavorful mixture of yogurt and tamarind sauce.
Chaat Paapri
Flour chips, pieces of steamed potato, and chick peas, topped with delicious mixture of tamarind chutney, coriander chutney and yogurt
Chicken Tikka
Boneless strips of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, herbs, and spices. Grilled over flaming charcoal
Assorted Apeetizer
2 pcs pakora, 2 pcs samosa, 2 pcs chicken tikka, and 2 pcs seekh kebab. Serves two
Green Salad
Salad made of fresh cut pieces of cucumber, lettuce, green peppers, and tomatoe.
Seekh Kebab
Minced lamb, mix with ginger, garlic, and flavorful spices. Roasted in special clay oven, tandoor
Paneer Tikka
Pieces of cottage cheese marinated in tandoori spices and roasted with belle pepper, onion, and tomato in charcoal clay oven tandoor
Tandoori Wings
Chicken wings marinated overnight in flavorful tandoori spices and roasted in Tandoor
FROM TANDOOR (Roasted) (served with Basmati Rice and Mixed Pickles)
Tandoori Murg (bone-in)
Half bone-in chicken, marinated overnight in yogurt, spices and herbs. Roasted in an Indian clay oven called Tandoor
Murg Tikka Tandoori
Skewered pieces of boneless chicken breast, marinated in our special recipe, grilled over flaming charcoal clay oven.
Kali Mirch Tikka Tandoori (NEW)
Pieces of boneless chicken marinated in the black pepper-based sauce. Roasted in our special charcoal clay oven
Hariyali Tikka Tandoori (NEW)
Boneless pieces of chicken breast marinated in fresh cilantro and baby spinach sauce. Roasted in special clay oven tandoor
Salmon Tandoori
Salmon-fillet marinated in chef’s special sauce and grilled over flaming charcoal in clay oven.
Paneer Tikka Tandoori (NEW)
Cubes of fresh cottage cheese marinated in our special recipe and roasted with tomato, onion, bell pepper, in our special charcoal clay oven tandoor
Chicken Sheesh Kebab
Pieces of boneless chicken breast marinated in herbs, yogurt and spices. Skewered with tomato, onions and bell peppers.
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimps marinated in yogurt and freshly ground spices, skewered and grilled over flaming charcoal clay oven
Lamb Chop Tandoori
Fresh tender lamb chops, marinated in chef’s special sauce, and grilled over flaming charcoal in clay oven. Skewered with tomato, onions and bell peppers.
Seekh Kebab Tandoor
Minced lamb mixed with ginger-gralic and coriander and then roasted in special charcoal clay oven, tandoor.
Mixed Tandoori Platter
Murg Tikka, Seekh Kebab, Lamb chops, and Salmon Fillet. Skewered with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers
CHICKEN CURRIES (served with Basmati Rice and Mixed Pickles)
Murg Masala
Boneless chicken cooked in thick curry sauce.
Murg Makhani (butter chicken)
Tandoori pieces of boneless chicken breast cooked in a fresh tomato-based creamy sauce.
Kali Mirch Tikka Malvani (NEW)
Pieces of boneless chicken breast marinated in the black pepper-based sauce. Roasted in our special charcoal clay oven, tandoor and cooked in Malvani sauce – made out of a fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala
Murg Kashmiri Korma
Boneless chicken cooked in chef’s freshly blend of exotic spices and Mughlai sauce.
Murg Saag
Boneless chicken cooked with curried spinach.
Murg Madras
A traditional chicken curry cooked in medium hot coconut milk based curry sauce. A South Indian delicacy.
Murg Vindaloo (HOT)
Tender pieces of chicken and potatoes cooked in our special hot spicy sauce.
Murg Tikka Masala
Skewered strips of boneless chicken breast marinated in our special recipe, roasted in the clay oven and then lightly touched in savory curry sauce.
Murg Karahi
A traditional north-western dish. Pieces of chicken cooked over very low heat with fresh tomatoes, green peppers, and onion, in flavorful thick curry sauce
Murg Bhajee
Boneless chicken breast and fresh mix vegetables cooked in aromatic Savory sauce
LAMB CURRIES (served with Basmati Rice and Mixed Pickles)
Gosht Masala
Fresh pieces of lamb cooked with garlic and ginger in curry sauce
Lamb Dahiwala
Fresh chunks of lamb leg cooked in yogurt based creamy and rich sauce
Lamb Korma
Pieces of lamb cooked in chef’s fresh blend of exotic spices and mughlai sauce.
Lamb Madras
A traditional lamb curry cooked in medium hot coconut milk based curry sauce. A South Indian delicacy.
Lamb Saag
Chunks of lamb with curried spinach cooked in delicate spices and herbs
Lamb Karahi
A traditional north-western dish. Lamb cooked over very low heat with fresh tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, in flavorful thick curry sauce
Lamb Malvani
Lamb cooked in Malvani sauce – made out of fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala
Lamb Vindaloo
Tender pieces of lamb and potatoes cooked in our special hot spicy sauce
Seekh Kebab Vindaloo (HOT)
Minced lamb roasted over charcoal clay oven and cooked with potato in our special hot spicy sauce.
SEAFOOD CURRIES (served with Basmati Rice and Mixed Pickles)
Salmon Curry
Pieces of Salmon fish cooked in the tantalizing sauce.
Goan Fish Curry
Salmon fish fillet cooked in the chef's medium hot coconut milk based curry sauce. A South Indian delicacy
Salmon Vindaloo (HOT)
Pieces of Salmon and potatoes cooked in our special hot spicy sauce
Salmon Malvani
Pieces of Salmon cooked in Malvani sauce – made out of fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala
Salmon Saag
Pieces of Salmon and curried spinach cooked in delicate spices and herbs.
Salmon Korma
Pieces of Salmon cooked in chef’s fresh blend of exotic spices and mughlai sauce.
Jhinga Karahi
A traditional north-western dish. Shrimp cooked over very low heat with fresh tomatoes, green peppers, and onion, in flavorful thick curry sauce
Jhinga Vindaloo (HOT)
Shrimp and potato cooked in our special hot spicy curry sauce
VEGETARIAN CURRIES (served with Basmati Rice and Mixed Pickles)
Daal Masala
Lentil cooked over a low flame with herbs and spice.
Daal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked with flavorful spices and tempered with roasted cumin seed in Ghee
Aloo Matar Masala (NEW)
Potato and green peas, cooked in mild curry sauce
Channa Saag (NEW)
Chickpeas cooked with creamed spinach, and flavorful spices
Palak Paneer
Fresh home-made cheese cubes with mild spinach
Began Bharta
Eggplant roasted in tandoor clay oven, blended with tomato, onion and flavorful spices.
Vegetable Baghee
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked over a slow fire in ginger, garlic, tomato, and fresh herb sauce
Aloo Gobhi (Vegan)
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with tomatoes, spices, and fresh herbs
Sabzee Malvani (Vegan)
Fresh cauliflower, carrots, green beans, and potato cooked Malvani sauce – made out fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala
Vegetable Korma
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in mild creamy sauce
Vegetable Paneer Makhani
Fresh mix vegetable and Cubes of home-made cheese cooked in a fresh tomato-based creamy sauce.
Channa Masala
Chickpeas cooked in an exotic blend of North Indian spices
Began Malvani (Vegan)
Indian whole baby eggplant cooked in Malavani sauce – made out of fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala
Vegetable Madras
Fresh mix vegetables cooked in medium hot coconut milk based sauce. A South Indian delicacy.
Malai Kofta
Croquettes of cottage cheese and potato simmered in creamy masala sauce
Paneer Makhani
Cubes of home-made cheese cooked in a fresh tomato-based creamy sauce.
Matar Paneer
Fresh home-made cheese cubes cooked with green peas
Aloo Saag
Quartered peeled potato and spinach, cooked in mild curry sauce
Vegetable Vindaloo (HOT)
Fresh mix vegetables cooked in South Indan hot vindaloo sauce
Paneer Karahi
A traditional north-western dish. Chunks of fresh cottage cheese cooked over very low heat with fresh tomato, onion and green peppers, in flavorful thick curry sauce
Methi Malai Paneer
Cubes of Cottage cheese cooked in fenugreek based creamy and rich flavorful sauce
Aloo Methi Zeera (Vegan)
Potato stir fry with roasted cumin and fenugreek seed
BIRYANI (rice-based curries) (served with Raita and Mixed Pickles)
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice and pieces of chicken richly flavored with saffron and cooked with fine herbs on low heat.
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice and pieces of lamb richly flavored with saffron and cooked with fine herbs on low heat.
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati Rice and fresh green vegetable richly flavored with saffron and cooked with fine herbs
Vindaloo Biryani (HOT)
Basmati rice and tandoor roasted boneless pieces of chicken breast cooked with fresh mix vegetables in vindaloo hot sauce.
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice and shrimp richly flavored with saffron and cooked with fine herbs on a low heat
BREAD (baked in tandoor)
Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in our clay oven
Naan
Flat leavened white flour bread baked on the wall lining of tandoori oven
Garlic Naan
A naan seasoned with garlic and fresh herbs
Onion Kulcha
White flour bread layered with chopped onions baked in clay oven
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with mashed potatoes and spiced peas, baked in tandoor
Kashmiri Naan
A naan stuffed with chopped dry fruits and nuts
Keema Naan
A naan seasoned with minced lamb and fresh herb
Lacha Paratha
Whole wheat layered bread from tandoor
Paneer Kulcha
Masala flavored grated cottage cheese, stuffed inside the naan bread and then baked in the charcoal clay oven.
Bread Basket
A mixture of Naan, Roti, Onion Kulcha, and Aloo Paratha
SIDE ORDERS
Vegetable Side Order
Please write one item from the above list of Vegetarian Curries in Special Instruction box
Large Makhani Sauce (24 oz)
Small Rice (12 oz)
Large Rice (38oz)
Large Raita (12 oz)
Large Condiments (8 oz)
Please write one choice (tamarind, or lemon pickle, or cilantro sauce) in the special instruction box
ACCOMPANIMENT
DESSERT
CHILDREN'S MENU (comes in 12 oz container) (Served with 8oz rice)
NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
INDIAN BEER (Must be 21 to purchase)
DOMESTIC/PREMIUM BEER (Must be 21 to purchase)
BOTTLE INDIAN WINE (Must be 21 to purchase)
BOTTLE DOMESTIC/PREMIUM WINE (Must be 21 to purchase)
Oyester Bay Sauv Blanc (New Zealand)
Stemmari Pinot Grigio (Italy)
Josh Chardonnay (Santa Barbra)
Robertson Gewurztraminer (South Africa)
Underwood Pinot Noir (Oregon)
Gainey Merlot (California)
Barossa Valley Shiraz (Australia)
Finca El Origen Malbec (Argentina)
Raimat Tempranillo (Spain)
B-Side Cabernet (California)
SPARKLING WINE (Must be 21 to purchase)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Quick Lunch Bowls Available Everyday from 11:00 to 2:30 PM
1510A belleview blvd, alexandria, VA 22307