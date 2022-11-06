Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Dishes of India

review star

No reviews yet

1510A belleview blvd

alexandria, VA 22307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Naan
Garlic Naan
Murg Makhani (butter chicken)

TONIGH'TS SPECIAL

Goat Masala (Served with Naan, Rice, and Mix Pickle)

$22.95

Pieces of bone-in goat cooked in a rich and flavorful sauce made of ginger, garlic, onion, Garam Masala, yogurt, turmeric, and other aromatic spices Served with Naan bread, Basmati rice, and mixed pickles $22.95

DISHES OF INDIA ALL TIME FAVORITE SAUCES (12 OZ CUP)

Makhani Sauce (12 oz)

$8.95

fresh tomato based creamy sauce

Korma Sauce (12 oz)

$8.95

yogurt based rich and creamy sauce

Malvani Sauce (12 oz)

$8.95

fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala

Vindaloo Sauce (12 oz) (HOT)

$8.95

thick spicy curry sauce

All Four Sauces

$28.00

Makhani, Korma, Malvani, and Vindaloo

STARTERS

Daal Soup

$5.95

A famous South Indian Recipe. Lentil based curried soup simmered with herbs and spices. Served with papadum.

Samosa

$7.50

Deep fried triangular shaped pastry, stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. Two per order.

Vegetable Pakora

$6.50

Onion, cauliflower, and steamed potatoes dipped in chickpea batter and fried.

Palak Chaat

$7.95

Fresh crunchy baby spinach, bits of fresh tomato and onions all tossed in the flavorful mixture of yogurt and tamarind sauce.

Chaat Paapri

$7.50

Flour chips, pieces of steamed potato, and chick peas, topped with delicious mixture of tamarind chutney, coriander chutney and yogurt

Chicken Tikka

$7.95

Boneless strips of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, herbs, and spices. Grilled over flaming charcoal

Assorted Apeetizer

$14.95

2 pcs pakora, 2 pcs samosa, 2 pcs chicken tikka, and 2 pcs seekh kebab. Serves two

Green Salad

$5.95

Salad made of fresh cut pieces of cucumber, lettuce, green peppers, and tomatoe.

Seekh Kebab

$7.95

Minced lamb, mix with ginger, garlic, and flavorful spices. Roasted in special clay oven, tandoor

Paneer Tikka

$8.50

Pieces of cottage cheese marinated in tandoori spices and roasted with belle pepper, onion, and tomato in charcoal clay oven tandoor

Tandoori Wings

$10.95

Chicken wings marinated overnight in flavorful tandoori spices and roasted in Tandoor

FROM TANDOOR (Roasted) (served with Basmati Rice and Mixed Pickles)

Tandoori Murg (bone-in)

$16.95

Half bone-in chicken, marinated overnight in yogurt, spices and herbs. Roasted in an Indian clay oven called Tandoor

Murg Tikka Tandoori

$17.95

Skewered pieces of boneless chicken breast, marinated in our special recipe, grilled over flaming charcoal clay oven.

Kali Mirch Tikka Tandoori (NEW)

$17.95

Pieces of boneless chicken marinated in the black pepper-based sauce. Roasted in our special charcoal clay oven

Hariyali Tikka Tandoori (NEW)

$17.95

Boneless pieces of chicken breast marinated in fresh cilantro and baby spinach sauce. Roasted in special clay oven tandoor

Salmon Tandoori

$22.95

Salmon-fillet marinated in chef’s special sauce and grilled over flaming charcoal in clay oven.

Paneer Tikka Tandoori (NEW)

$17.95

Cubes of fresh cottage cheese marinated in our special recipe and roasted with tomato, onion, bell pepper, in our special charcoal clay oven tandoor

Chicken Sheesh Kebab

$17.95

Pieces of boneless chicken breast marinated in herbs, yogurt and spices. Skewered with tomato, onions and bell peppers.

Tandoori Shrimp

$22.95

Jumbo shrimps marinated in yogurt and freshly ground spices, skewered and grilled over flaming charcoal clay oven

Lamb Chop Tandoori

$22.95

Fresh tender lamb chops, marinated in chef’s special sauce, and grilled over flaming charcoal in clay oven. Skewered with tomato, onions and bell peppers.

Seekh Kebab Tandoor

$17.95

Minced lamb mixed with ginger-gralic and coriander and then roasted in special charcoal clay oven, tandoor.

Mixed Tandoori Platter

$24.95

Murg Tikka, Seekh Kebab, Lamb chops, and Salmon Fillet. Skewered with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers

CHICKEN CURRIES (served with Basmati Rice and Mixed Pickles)

Murg Masala

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked in thick curry sauce.

Murg Makhani (butter chicken)

$18.95

Tandoori pieces of boneless chicken breast cooked in a fresh tomato-based creamy sauce.

Kali Mirch Tikka Malvani (NEW)

$17.95

Pieces of boneless chicken breast marinated in the black pepper-based sauce. Roasted in our special charcoal clay oven, tandoor and cooked in Malvani sauce – made out of a fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala

Murg Kashmiri Korma

$17.95

Boneless chicken cooked in chef’s freshly blend of exotic spices and Mughlai sauce.

Murg Saag

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked with curried spinach.

Murg Madras

$17.95

A traditional chicken curry cooked in medium hot coconut milk based curry sauce. A South Indian delicacy.

Murg Vindaloo (HOT)

$16.95

Tender pieces of chicken and potatoes cooked in our special hot spicy sauce.

Murg Tikka Masala

$17.95

Skewered strips of boneless chicken breast marinated in our special recipe, roasted in the clay oven and then lightly touched in savory curry sauce.

Murg Karahi

$17.50

A traditional north-western dish. Pieces of chicken cooked over very low heat with fresh tomatoes, green peppers, and onion, in flavorful thick curry sauce

Murg Bhajee

$17.95

Boneless chicken breast and fresh mix vegetables cooked in aromatic Savory sauce

LAMB CURRIES (served with Basmati Rice and Mixed Pickles)

Gosht Masala

$18.95

Fresh pieces of lamb cooked with garlic and ginger in curry sauce

Lamb Dahiwala

$18.95

Fresh chunks of lamb leg cooked in yogurt based creamy and rich sauce

Lamb Korma

$18.95

Pieces of lamb cooked in chef’s fresh blend of exotic spices and mughlai sauce.

Lamb Madras

$18.95

A traditional lamb curry cooked in medium hot coconut milk based curry sauce. A South Indian delicacy.

Lamb Saag

$18.95

Chunks of lamb with curried spinach cooked in delicate spices and herbs

Lamb Karahi

$18.95

A traditional north-western dish. Lamb cooked over very low heat with fresh tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, in flavorful thick curry sauce

Lamb Malvani

$18.95

Lamb cooked in Malvani sauce – made out of fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.95

Tender pieces of lamb and potatoes cooked in our special hot spicy sauce

Seekh Kebab Vindaloo (HOT)

$18.95

Minced lamb roasted over charcoal clay oven and cooked with potato in our special hot spicy sauce.

SEAFOOD CURRIES (served with Basmati Rice and Mixed Pickles)

Salmon Curry

$21.95

Pieces of Salmon fish cooked in the tantalizing sauce.

Goan Fish Curry

$21.95

Salmon fish fillet cooked in the chef's medium hot coconut milk based curry sauce. A South Indian delicacy

Salmon Vindaloo (HOT)

$21.95

Pieces of Salmon and potatoes cooked in our special hot spicy sauce

Salmon Malvani

$21.95

Pieces of Salmon cooked in Malvani sauce – made out of fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala

Salmon Saag

$21.95

Pieces of Salmon and curried spinach cooked in delicate spices and herbs.

Salmon Korma

$21.95

Pieces of Salmon cooked in chef’s fresh blend of exotic spices and mughlai sauce.

Jhinga Karahi

$21.95

A traditional north-western dish. Shrimp cooked over very low heat with fresh tomatoes, green peppers, and onion, in flavorful thick curry sauce

Jhinga Vindaloo (HOT)

$21.95

Shrimp and potato cooked in our special hot spicy curry sauce

VEGETARIAN CURRIES (served with Basmati Rice and Mixed Pickles)

Daal Masala

$15.95

Lentil cooked over a low flame with herbs and spice.

Daal Tadka

$15.95

Yellow lentils cooked with flavorful spices and tempered with roasted cumin seed in Ghee

Aloo Matar Masala (NEW)

$15.50

Potato and green peas, cooked in mild curry sauce

Channa Saag (NEW)

$16.95

Chickpeas cooked with creamed spinach, and flavorful spices

Palak Paneer

$15.95

Fresh home-made cheese cubes with mild spinach

Began Bharta

$17.50

Eggplant roasted in tandoor clay oven, blended with tomato, onion and flavorful spices.

Vegetable Baghee

$15.95

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked over a slow fire in ginger, garlic, tomato, and fresh herb sauce

Aloo Gobhi (Vegan)

$15.95

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with tomatoes, spices, and fresh herbs

Sabzee Malvani (Vegan)

$16.50

Fresh cauliflower, carrots, green beans, and potato cooked Malvani sauce – made out fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala

Vegetable Korma

$16.95

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in mild creamy sauce

Vegetable Paneer Makhani

$17.50

Fresh mix vegetable and Cubes of home-made cheese cooked in a fresh tomato-based creamy sauce.

Channa Masala

$15.95

Chickpeas cooked in an exotic blend of North Indian spices

Began Malvani (Vegan)

$17.50

Indian whole baby eggplant cooked in Malavani sauce – made out of fresh coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and Garam Masala

Vegetable Madras

$17.50

Fresh mix vegetables cooked in medium hot coconut milk based sauce. A South Indian delicacy.

Malai Kofta

$16.50

Croquettes of cottage cheese and potato simmered in creamy masala sauce

Paneer Makhani

$17.50

Cubes of home-made cheese cooked in a fresh tomato-based creamy sauce.

Matar Paneer

$15.95

Fresh home-made cheese cubes cooked with green peas

Aloo Saag

$15.50

Quartered peeled potato and spinach, cooked in mild curry sauce

Vegetable Vindaloo (HOT)

$16.50

Fresh mix vegetables cooked in South Indan hot vindaloo sauce

Paneer Karahi

$16.50

A traditional north-western dish. Chunks of fresh cottage cheese cooked over very low heat with fresh tomato, onion and green peppers, in flavorful thick curry sauce

Methi Malai Paneer

$15.95

Cubes of Cottage cheese cooked in fenugreek based creamy and rich flavorful sauce

Aloo Methi Zeera (Vegan)

$15.00

Potato stir fry with roasted cumin and fenugreek seed

BIRYANI (rice-based curries) (served with Raita and Mixed Pickles)

Chicken Biryani

$16.95

Basmati rice and pieces of chicken richly flavored with saffron and cooked with fine herbs on low heat.

Lamb Biryani

$18.50

Basmati rice and pieces of lamb richly flavored with saffron and cooked with fine herbs on low heat.

Vegetable Biryani

$15.95

Basmati Rice and fresh green vegetable richly flavored with saffron and cooked with fine herbs

Vindaloo Biryani (HOT)

$18.50

Basmati rice and tandoor roasted boneless pieces of chicken breast cooked with fresh mix vegetables in vindaloo hot sauce.

Shrimp Biryani

$20.95

Basmati rice and shrimp richly flavored with saffron and cooked with fine herbs on a low heat

BREAD (baked in tandoor)

Roti

$3.50

Whole wheat bread baked in our clay oven

Naan

$4.00

Flat leavened white flour bread baked on the wall lining of tandoori oven

Garlic Naan

$4.50

A naan seasoned with garlic and fresh herbs

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

White flour bread layered with chopped onions baked in clay oven

Aloo Paratha

$4.95

Whole wheat bread stuffed with mashed potatoes and spiced peas, baked in tandoor

Kashmiri Naan

$5.50

A naan stuffed with chopped dry fruits and nuts

Keema Naan

$5.50

A naan seasoned with minced lamb and fresh herb

Lacha Paratha

$4.50

Whole wheat layered bread from tandoor

Paneer Kulcha

$4.95

Masala flavored grated cottage cheese, stuffed inside the naan bread and then baked in the charcoal clay oven.

Bread Basket

$14.95

A mixture of Naan, Roti, Onion Kulcha, and Aloo Paratha

SIDE ORDERS

Please write your one choice in the Special Instruction

Vegetable Side Order

$11.95

Please write one item from the above list of Vegetarian Curries in Special Instruction box

Large Makhani Sauce (24 oz)

$12.95

Small Rice (12 oz)

$4.50

Large Rice (38oz)

$6.50

Large Raita (12 oz)

$5.50

Large Condiments (8 oz)

$4.50

Please write one choice (tamarind, or lemon pickle, or cilantro sauce) in the special instruction box

ACCOMPANIMENT

Papad (2 pieces)

$3.50

Grilled Lentil Crackers

Raita

$4.50

Yogurt mixed with slightly spiced crushed cucumbers

Mango Chutney (8 oz)

$4.95

Homemade mango chutney

DESSERT

Pista Kulfi

$4.95

Traditional Indian homemade ice-cream, pistachio flavor.

Kheer Pista

$4.50

Indian rice pudding, garnished with nuts Served cold

Gulab Jamun

$4.50

Flour and Milk ball soaked in sweet syrup. Served warm 2 pieces

All Three Dessert

$10.95

CHILDREN'S MENU (comes in 12 oz container) (Served with 8oz rice)

Yummy Chicken-butter chicken

$12.95

Boneless pieces of chicken breast roasted and cooked in a fresh tomato-based creamy sauce

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi (12 oz)

$5.50

Sweet Lassi (12 oz)

$4.95

Coke Classic (500ml)

$3.50

Diet Coke (500ml)

$3.50

Sprite (500ml)

$3.50

Perrier Water (330ml)

$3.95

Ice Tea

$3.50

Cofee

$3.50

Masala Tea

$3.95

Juice

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Milk

$2.95

INDIAN BEER (Must be 21 to purchase)

Taj Mahal Lager (22oz)

$10.00

King Fisher Lager (12oz)

$7.00

1947 Lager (12oz)

$7.00

Flying Horse Lager (22oz)

$10.00

DOMESTIC/PREMIUM BEER (Must be 21 to purchase)

Miller Lite

$6.50

Sam Adams

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Non-Alcoholic Buckler

$6.50

Hard Cider

$6.50

BOTTLE INDIAN WINE (Must be 21 to purchase)

Grover Zampa La Reserve Red

$38.00

Sula Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

BOTTLE DOMESTIC/PREMIUM WINE (Must be 21 to purchase)

Oyester Bay Sauv Blanc (New Zealand)

$29.00

Stemmari Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$29.00

Josh Chardonnay (Santa Barbra)

$29.00

Robertson Gewurztraminer (South Africa)

$29.00

Underwood Pinot Noir (Oregon)

$32.00

Gainey Merlot (California)

$29.00

Barossa Valley Shiraz (Australia)

$29.00

Finca El Origen Malbec (Argentina)

$29.00

Raimat Tempranillo (Spain)

$29.00

B-Side Cabernet (California)

$32.00

SPARKLING WINE (Must be 21 to purchase)

Da Luca Prosecco (Italy) (187ml)

$10.00

Sterling Prosecco (Italy)

$29.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Quick Lunch Bowls Available Everyday from 11:00 to 2:30 PM

Website

Location

1510A belleview blvd, alexandria, VA 22307

Directions

Gallery
Dishes of India image
Banner pic
Dishes of India image

Similar restaurants in your area

RASA - National Landing
orange star4.5 • 21
2200 Crystal Drive Ste F Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
RASA
orange star4.6 • 4,617
1247 First St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bollywood Bistro Express - Ballston
orange starNo Reviews
4238 WILSON BLVD STE # 160 ARLINGTON, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Bombay Street Food - 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
524 8th St. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Pappe
orange star4.5 • 3,479
1317 14th St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
orange star4.7 • 2,351
1413 Park Road Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near alexandria
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston