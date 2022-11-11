Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Tandoor Indian Cuisine

303 Reviews

$

15607 Grove Cir N

Maple Grove, MN 55369

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable samosa

Appetizers

Vegetable samosa

Vegetable samosa

$6.00

Potatoes and Green Peas Cooked with Blend of spices then Fried with Pastry Flakes

Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora

$9.00

Indian Cheese Deep Fried with House Battered.

Potato Chops

Potato Chops

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes with blend of spices then fried with House Battered.

Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$9.00

Onion Deep Fried with blend of spices with Battered sauce.

Papadam

Papadam

$4.00

Chicken Manchurian

$15.00

Gobi Manchurian

$14.00

House Specials

Beef Curry Fried Rice

Beef Curry Fried Rice

$21.00

Beef Cooked slowly and Mixed with Blend of spices, rice green peas and Egg

Chicken Curry Fried Rice

Chicken Curry Fried Rice

$20.00

Chicken Breast Cooked with Blend of Spice and Mixed with White rice, Green peas,carrots Curry paste, Egg and Spring Onion.

Lamb Curry Fried Rice

Lamb Curry Fried Rice

$22.00

Lamb Cooked with Blend of Spice then Mixed with White Rice, Green peas, carrots, curry paste Egg and Spring Onion

Shrimp Curry Fried Rice

Shrimp Curry Fried Rice

$23.00

Shrimp Cooked slow with blend spices then Mixed with white rice, Green peas, Carrots, Curry paste Egg and Spring Onion.

Veggie Curry Fried Rice

Veggie Curry Fried Rice

$19.00

Mixed Vegetable cooked with Blend of spices then mixed with White Rice, Green peas, Carrots, Curry Paste, Egg and Spring Onion.

Vegetable

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$18.00

Spinach cooked with Indian Cheese with Blend of House spices and Heavy Milk

Vegetable Curry

Vegetable Curry

$18.00

Mixed Vegetable slow cooked with Blend Of Curry Paste.

Vegetable Korma

Vegetable Korma

$19.00

Korma paste Made With Cashews , yogurt, Blend of spices and Mixed with Vegetables.

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$18.00

Garbanzo Beans Cooked with Blend of House Spices.

Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$18.00

Indian Cheese Cooked with Makhani Sauce and Heavy Milk.

Paneer tikka Masala

Paneer tikka Masala

$19.00

Indian Cheese cooked with Makhani sauce, Fried Onion, Bell pepper and Heavy Milk.

Mater Paneer

Mater Paneer

$18.00

Green peas and Indian Cheese cooked with Blend of House Spices.

Dal

Dal

$15.00

Moong lentil Cooked slowly with Garlic Ginger then Mixed with Tomatoes, cilantro and House spices.

Dal makhani

Dal makhani

$18.00

Three Types Of Lentil Cooked with Blend of House Spices

Mushroom Masala

Mushroom Masala

$18.00

Mushroom Cooked with Blend of Spices.

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$18.00

Okra Deep Fried then Cooked with Blend of Spices

Baingan Bharta

Baingan Bharta

$18.00

Eggplant Steamed and cooked with Blend of House spices and Tomatoes

Aloo gobi

Aloo gobi

$18.00

Potatoes and Cauliflower Cooked Together with Blend of Spices.

Vegetable Makhani

Vegetable Makhani

$18.00
Vegetable Malai Curry

Vegetable Malai Curry

$18.00
Paneer Shahi Korma

Paneer Shahi Korma

$18.00
Chana Saag

Chana Saag

$18.00

Vegetable Dal

$18.00

karahi paneer

$18.00

Vegetable Tikka masala

$18.00

Beef entrees

Beef stew cooked with Blend of Spices and then Mixed With potatoes
Beef Shahi Korma

Beef Shahi Korma

$22.00

Korma Paste cooked with Cashew, yogurt blend of spices Ginger and garlic then mixed with slow cooked Beef

Beef Karahi

Beef Karahi

$22.00

Beef Stew Cooked with Blend of spices Bell pepper, onion and Tomatoes and cilantro.

Beef Curry

Beef Curry

$22.00

Beef cooked slowly. with Curry paste and leaves with Blend of House Spices.

Beef Makhani

Beef Makhani

$22.00

Beef Stew Cooked with Makhani sauce.

Beef Vindaloo

Beef Vindaloo

$22.00

Beef Malai Curry

$22.00

Beef Dal

$22.00

Beef Josh

$22.00

Beef Saag

$22.00

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$20.00

Chicken Breast slow cooked with Curry paste and Blend of House Spices.

Chicken Karahi

Chicken Karahi

$20.00

Chicken Breast Slow cooked with house spices, Bell pepper and Onion.

Chicken Malai Curry

Chicken Malai Curry

$20.00

Chicken Breast Slow cooked with Coconut milk, yogurt and Blend of spices and topped with Cashews

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$20.00

Chicken Breast cooked in Tandoor oven then Mixed with Masala sauce with Bell pepper an donion.

Chicken Makhani

Chicken Makhani

$20.00

Chicken Breast Cooked with Makhani sauce and Heavy Milk.

Chicken Saag

Chicken Saag

$20.00

Chicken Breast Slow cooked with Spinach and blend of house spices.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$20.00

Chicken Breast Cooked with Potatoes and Blend of House Spices.

Chicken Shahi korma

$20.00

Chicken josh

$20.00

Chicken Vegetable

$20.00

Goat Entrees

Goat Shahi Korma

Goat Shahi Korma

$22.00

Korma Paste Cooked with Cashew, Yogurt raisin and Blend of Spices then Cooked with Slow Cooked Goat Meat. Meat will have Bone.

Goat Karahi

Goat Karahi

$22.00

Goat Cooked slowly with blend of House spice with Bell pepper, Onion and Cilantro

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$22.00

Goat Meat Cooked with Curry Paste and Leaves. Goat Meat have Bone.

Goat Vindaloo

Goat Vindaloo

$22.00

Goat Tikka Masala

$22.00

Goat Dal

$22.00

Lamb Entrees

Lamb Korma

Lamb Korma

$22.00

Korma Gravy Mixed of Cashews, raisin , yoghurt and Blend of spices Cooked with Lamb Stews.

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$22.00

Lamb stew and Spinach cooked with Blend of Masala.

Lamb Karahi

Lamb Karahi

$22.00

Lamb Stew Cooked with Bell pepper, Onion and Blend of Spices.

Lamb Tikka masala

Lamb Tikka masala

$22.00

Lamb Stew Slow Cooked with Tomatoes sauce and then mixed with Green Pepper and Onion.

Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Rogan Josh

$22.00

Lamb Stew Cooked with Rogan Josh Spices,

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$22.00

Lamb Stew Cooked with Potatoes with House Gravy

Lamb curry

$22.00

Lamb Vegetable

$22.00

Lamb Daal

$22.00

Lamb Makhani

$22.00

Biryani

Biriyani A Traditional Wedding Dish
Beef Biriyani

Beef Biriyani

$22.00

Very Rich Flavored of spices cooked with Beef and Basmati rice with Rose water, Fried Onion, Cilantro, Mint and Raisin.

Chicken Biriyani

Chicken Biriyani

$22.00

Very Rich Flavored of Spices Cooked with Chicken Breast and then Mixed with Rice, Cilantro, Mint, Fried Onion , rose water and Raisin.

Goat Biriyani

Goat Biriyani

$23.00

Very Rich Flavored of Spices cooked with Goat meat and then Mixed with Rice, rose water, cilantro, mint , raisin and Fried Onion

Lamb Biriyani

Lamb Biriyani

$23.00

Very Rich Flavored of Spices Cooked with lamb stew and then Mixed with Rice, rose water, cilantro, Mint, Fried onion and raisin also serve with raita.

Vegetable Biriyani

Vegetable Biriyani

$20.00

Rice Flavored spices cooked with mixed vegetables, then mixed with rice ,rose water, cilantro, mint, raisin and side of raita.

Shrimp Biriyani

$23.00

Fish

Salmon Curry

Salmon Curry

$24.00

Salmon slow cooked with turmeric then cooked with house curry gravy then topped with tomatoes and cilntro

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$23.00

Shrimp slow cooked with turmeric then mixed with house gravy and then topped with cilantro

Shrimp Saag

Shrimp Saag

$23.00

shrimp and spinach cooked with house masala.

Salmon Tikka masala

$24.00

Salmon Makhani

$24.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$23.00

Shrimp Vegetable

$23.00

Shrimp Makhani

$23.00

Naan Bread

House Naan

House Naan

$3.00

Flower Mixed egg, salt, sugar and Oil and then Cooked in the Tandoor Oven.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Flower mixed with salt, sugar, egg and oil then mixed with Minced Fresh Garlic and cilantro and cooked in the Tandoor oven

Aloo Naan

Aloo Naan

$4.00

Naan Bread Mixed with Flavored Potatoes and the Cooked in the Tandoor Oven.

Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$4.00

Nan Bread Mixed with Cheese and cooked in the Tandoor oven.

Pashwari Naan

Pashwari Naan

$5.00

Nan Bread Cooked with Almond, Pistachios and Raisin then cooked in the Tandoor Oven

Side Of Raita

Side Of Raita

$5.00

yoghurt mixed with shredded Cucumber and Carrots salt and black pepper.

Roti

Roti

$5.00

wheat Flower Mixed with salt, sugar and oil then cooked in the tandoor oven.

Side Of Rice

Side Of Rice

$4.00
Onion Naan

Onion Naan

$4.00
Batura

Batura

$5.00
Mint Chutney

Mint Chutney

$5.00
Tamarind Chutney

Tamarind Chutney

$5.00
Puri

Puri

$5.00

Mango Pickle

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Chicken Breast fried with house battered and serve with fires.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Breast Cooked with tomatoes sauce and heavy mild serve with white rice.

Dessert

Kheer

Kheer

$8.00

Special Flavored rice cooked with Milk. sugar, almond , cardamom , cinnamon, bay leaves and raisin.

Gulabjamun

Gulabjamun

$8.00

South Asian Doughnut balls cooked with flavored syrup.

Ras malai

Ras malai

$8.00

milk based mixed with flower then mixed with gravy of milk with blend of flavor.

Mango Cake

$8.00

Mango Flavored layer Cake

Mango Pudding

Mango Pudding

$8.00

Mango pulp mixed with blend of Fruits.

Custom

Tandoor Special

Chicken Tandoori

Chicken Tandoori

$20.00

Chicken Leg quarter marinated with Blend of spices and then slow cooked in the Tandoor Oven Allow us More time.

Salmon Tikka

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp marinated with blend spices and then cooked in the Tandoor Oven then topped with Vegetables.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$20.00

Chicken Breast marinated with blend of spices and then cooked in the Tandoor Oven

Panner Tikka

Panner Tikka

$20.00

indian cheese marinated with house spices then cooked in the Tandoor Oven

Fish tandoori

Fish tandoori

$29.00

Tandoor Platter

$35.00

Combination of Chicken Tandoori, Tikka, Shrimp and Salmon.

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Tempranillo, Manyna Glass

$8.00

Tempranillo, Manyana Bottle

$30.00

Red Blend, Glass

$8.00

Red Blend, Bottle

$30.00

Malbec Glass

$10.00

Malbec Bottle

$38.00

Merlot Spellbound

$8.00

Merlot Spellbound

$30.00

Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Cabernet Bottle

$42.00

Smoked Red Glass

$10.00

Smoked Red Bottle

$38.00

White Wine

Prosecco, Avissi

Prosecco, Avissi

$10.00

Brut Champagne

$85.00

Pinot Grigio Chloe Glass

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Chloe Botlle

$34.00
Sauvignon Blanc Glass

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$34.00

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$8.00

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson Bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00
Seaglass Glass

Seaglass Glass

$9.00

Seaglass Bottle

$34.00

Moscato Glass

$9.00

Moscato Bottle

$34.00

Rose Glass

$9.00

Rose Bottle

$34.00

Italy Rose Torino

$45.00

Italia Arancione

$40.00

Margarita

$9.00

Margarita Bottle

$55.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita Bottle

$45.00

Catering

Chicken Full Tray

$112.00

Beef Curry Half Tray

$80.00

Chicken Biriyani Full tray

$170.00

Rice

$20.00

Goat

$95.00+

paneer Makhani

$85.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fine Indian Cuisine!

Website

Location

15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Directions

