Tandoor Tandoor - Millcreek

Salads & Soups

Fresh Vegetables, Spinach, Garlic and Spices

Kachumber

$4.95

Diced Cucumbers,Tomatos, Red Onions and lemon dressing

Chicken Corn Soup

$4.95

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Palak Shorbe

$4.95

Appetizers

Samosa

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes, Peas, & Thin Pastry Cover

Chicken Pakora

$5.95

Lentil Flour Coated over Chicken Tenders

Cut Mirchi

$5.95

Lentil Flour Battered Anaheim Pepper, Dry Mango Seasoning

Mixed Platter

$8.95

Samosa, Vegetable Pakora and Cut Mirchi

Bajji

$3.95

Bonda

$3.95

Vegetable Pakora

$4.95

A Mixed Vegetable, Lentil Fritter

Dosa

Masala Dosa

$9.95

Thin Lentil Crepe & Spiced Potato Stuffing

Panner Tikka Dosa

$10.95

Grated Cheese, Chopped Peppers, & Tomatoes

Uthappam

$9.95

A Trio of Mini Rice Crepes, a Chef Choice of Toppings

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$10.95

Chicken Tikka with Diced Peppers and Tomatoes

Ghee Dosa

$9.95

Chicken Dosa

$11.95

Poori

$10.95

Kebabs

Chicken Tandoori

$12.95

Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$14.95

Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination

Mixed Grill

$17.95

Chicken Tikka, Lamb Botti Kabab, & Tandoor Tiger Shrimp

Salmon Tandoori

$18.95

Atlantic Salmon, roasted Cumin, Coriander,Lemon juice

Lamb Boti Kebab

$16.95

Tender Leg of Lamb, Star Anise, Yogurt Marination

House Special Kebab

$15.95

Non-Vegetarian

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.95

Chicken Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce

Chicken Makhani

$13.95

Boneless Chicken Tenders Cooked in Creamy Tomato, & Cashew Sauce

Chicken Coconut Korma

$13.95

Chicken cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut

Chicken Madras Masala

$12.95

Chicken cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves

Chicken Shahi Korma

$13.95

Chicken Korma

$13.95

Chicken Saag

$13.95

Chicken Curry

$12.95

Lamb Cilantro

$14.95

Hyderabadi Lamb

$14.95

Lamb Korma

$14.95

Kadai Lamb

$14.95

Lamb Rogan Ghosh

$15.95

Lamb Tikka Masala

$15.95

Boneless Lamb Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce

Lamb Coconut Korma

$15.95

Boneless lamb cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut

Lamb Madras Masala

$15.95

Boneless lamb cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.95

Boneless Lamb Cooked in Sauce Made with Vinegar, Red Chilies, Garlic, Tamarind, & Spices

Shrimp Coconut Korma

$17.95

Shrimp cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut

Shrimp Saag

$16.95

Shrimp Cooked in Spinach & Onion Sauce

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.95

Kadai Checken

$12.95

Chicken Cilantro

$12.95

Lamb Cilantro

$14.95

Shrimp Curry

$13.95

Fish Tikka Masala

$13.95

Fish Madras Curry

$12.95

Lamb Saag (Copy)

$14.95

Slow Cooked boneless lamb in Spinach & Onion Sauce

Vegetarian Delights

Aloo Gobi

$10.95

Cauliflower & Potatoes in a Masala Sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.95

Paneer Cheese Stir Fried with Peppers & Onions

Paneer Saag

$12.95

Paneer Cooked with Spinach & Onion Sauce

Paneer Makhani

$12.95

Homemade Cheese Cooked with Tomato Sauce & Onions

Tomato Dal

$10.95

Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight

Spinach Dal

$10.95

Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked with Spinach

Dal Makhani

$10.95

Seasoned Black Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked in buttery sauce

Navarathan Korma

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables, coconut , onion sauce

Tandoor's Pumpkin Masala

$9.95

Pumpkin Cubes, Onions, Tomatoes, & Home style

Chana Masala

$10.95

Garbanzo Beans, Black Cumin,Onion sauce

Hyderabadi Bagara Baingan

$11.95

Baby Egg Plants Cooked in Sesame, Coconut, & Tomatoes

Bendi Masala

$10.95

Diced tender Okra, Potato, & Mango Stir Fried in Cumin & Coriander

Malai Kofta

$11.95

Vegetable Masala

$10.95

Mutter Paneer

$12.95

Mushroom Mutter

$11.95

Aloo Saag

$10.95

Kadai Paneer

$12.95

Vegetable Coconut Korma

$11.95

Indo Chinese

Gobi Manchuria

$11.95

Cauliflower Floured cubes, Sautéed Chili Garlic Sauce

Chicken Manchuria

$11.95

Chicken Floured cubes, Sautéed Chili Garlic Sauce

Chilli Paneer

$11.95

Paneer Cheese Sautéed Chili, & Celery sauce

Chilli Chicken

$11.95

Chicken, Sautéed Chili, & Celery sauce

Chilli Fish

$12.95

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$12.95

Basmati rice slow cooked with vegetables and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita

Chicken Biryani

$13.95

Basmati rice slow cooked with chicken and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita

Lamb Biryani

$14.95

Basmati rice slow cooked with lamb and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita

Gulf Shrimp Biryani

$15.95

Naan

Butter Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian Butter treated Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Garlic Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian Garlic Touched Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Chilli Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian slightly Chilli stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Peshawari Naan

$3.95

Traditional Indian nuts, coconut and raisin stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Onion Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian Onion stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Tandoori Roti

$2.95

Whole Wheat Bread

Plain Naan

$2.95

Aloo Naan

$3.95

Paratha Methi

$2.95

Deserts

Carrot Halwa

$4.95

Grated carrot,kova,cashews,cardamom

Gulab Jamoon

$4.95

Home Made Fried Balled Shaped Donuts Served in a sweet syrup

Mango Kulfi

$4.95

Indian Style Ice-Cream

Rice (Pudding) Kheer

$3.95

Miscellaneous

Pappadam

$1.95

Thin Crispy Lentil flat bread

Mango Chutney

$1.95

Sweet Mango chutney

Extra Mint Chutney

$0.50

Extra Tamarind Chutney

$0.50

Extra Mint & Tamerind Chutney

$0.95

Extra Raitha

$1.95

Yogart Sauce

Tomato Chutney

$1.00

Coconut Chutney

$1.00

Sambar

$1.95

Spicy Lentil Soup

Achar (Sambar)

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95

Chai

$1.95

Green Tea

$1.95

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$2.95

Mango Yogurt Smoothie

Strawberry Lassi

$2.95

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

Mango Coconut Lassi

$3.45

Mango smoothie with coconut milk

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Zero Cal Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Ice Tea - Unsweetened

$1.95

Ice Tea - Sweetened

$1.95

Chai

$3.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84129

Directions

Gallery
Tandoor image
Tandoor image
Tandoor image

