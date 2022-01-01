- Home
Tandoor Tandoor - Millcreek
733 East 3300 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84129
Salads & Soups
Appetizers
Samosa
Mashed Potatoes, Peas, & Thin Pastry Cover
Chicken Pakora
Lentil Flour Coated over Chicken Tenders
Cut Mirchi
Lentil Flour Battered Anaheim Pepper, Dry Mango Seasoning
Mixed Platter
Samosa, Vegetable Pakora and Cut Mirchi
Bajji
Bonda
Vegetable Pakora
A Mixed Vegetable, Lentil Fritter
Dosa
Masala Dosa
Thin Lentil Crepe & Spiced Potato Stuffing
Panner Tikka Dosa
Grated Cheese, Chopped Peppers, & Tomatoes
Uthappam
A Trio of Mini Rice Crepes, a Chef Choice of Toppings
Chicken Tikka Dosa
Chicken Tikka with Diced Peppers and Tomatoes
Ghee Dosa
Chicken Dosa
Poori
Kebabs
Chicken Tandoori
Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination
Mixed Grill
Chicken Tikka, Lamb Botti Kabab, & Tandoor Tiger Shrimp
Salmon Tandoori
Atlantic Salmon, roasted Cumin, Coriander,Lemon juice
Lamb Boti Kebab
Tender Leg of Lamb, Star Anise, Yogurt Marination
House Special Kebab
Non-Vegetarian
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
Chicken Makhani
Boneless Chicken Tenders Cooked in Creamy Tomato, & Cashew Sauce
Chicken Coconut Korma
Chicken cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
Chicken Madras Masala
Chicken cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves
Chicken Shahi Korma
Chicken Korma
Chicken Saag
Chicken Curry
Lamb Cilantro
Hyderabadi Lamb
Lamb Korma
Kadai Lamb
Lamb Rogan Ghosh
Lamb Tikka Masala
Boneless Lamb Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
Lamb Coconut Korma
Boneless lamb cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
Lamb Madras Masala
Boneless lamb cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves
Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless Lamb Cooked in Sauce Made with Vinegar, Red Chilies, Garlic, Tamarind, & Spices
Shrimp Coconut Korma
Shrimp cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp Cooked in Spinach & Onion Sauce
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Kadai Checken
Chicken Cilantro
Lamb Cilantro
Shrimp Curry
Fish Tikka Masala
Fish Madras Curry
Lamb Saag (Copy)
Slow Cooked boneless lamb in Spinach & Onion Sauce
Vegetarian Delights
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower & Potatoes in a Masala Sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer Cheese Stir Fried with Peppers & Onions
Paneer Saag
Paneer Cooked with Spinach & Onion Sauce
Paneer Makhani
Homemade Cheese Cooked with Tomato Sauce & Onions
Tomato Dal
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight
Spinach Dal
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked with Spinach
Dal Makhani
Seasoned Black Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked in buttery sauce
Navarathan Korma
Mixed Vegetables, coconut , onion sauce
Tandoor's Pumpkin Masala
Pumpkin Cubes, Onions, Tomatoes, & Home style
Chana Masala
Garbanzo Beans, Black Cumin,Onion sauce
Hyderabadi Bagara Baingan
Baby Egg Plants Cooked in Sesame, Coconut, & Tomatoes
Bendi Masala
Diced tender Okra, Potato, & Mango Stir Fried in Cumin & Coriander
Malai Kofta
Vegetable Masala
Mutter Paneer
Mushroom Mutter
Aloo Saag
Kadai Paneer
Vegetable Coconut Korma
Indo Chinese
Biryani
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice slow cooked with vegetables and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice slow cooked with chicken and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice slow cooked with lamb and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
Gulf Shrimp Biryani
Naan
Butter Naan
Traditional Indian Butter treated Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Garlic Naan
Traditional Indian Garlic Touched Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Chilli Naan
Traditional Indian slightly Chilli stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Peshawari Naan
Traditional Indian nuts, coconut and raisin stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Onion Naan
Traditional Indian Onion stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Tandoori Roti
Whole Wheat Bread
Plain Naan
Aloo Naan
Paratha Methi
Deserts
Miscellaneous
Pappadam
Thin Crispy Lentil flat bread
Mango Chutney
Sweet Mango chutney
Extra Mint Chutney
Extra Tamarind Chutney
Extra Mint & Tamerind Chutney
Extra Raitha
Yogart Sauce
Tomato Chutney
Coconut Chutney
Sambar
Spicy Lentil Soup
Achar (Sambar)
Coffee
Chai
Green Tea
Beverages
Mango Lassi
Mango Yogurt Smoothie
Strawberry Lassi
Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie
Mango Coconut Lassi
Mango smoothie with coconut milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Zero Cal Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Ice Tea - Unsweetened
Ice Tea - Sweetened
Root Beer
Diet Dr Pepper
