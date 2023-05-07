Tandoor Oven 175 East 83rd Street
175 East 83rd Street
New York, NY 10028
Appetizers
MULLIGATAWNY SOUP
pureed lentil and vegetable soup with lemon and coconut
SAMOSA (VEG)
crispy pastry turnover stuffed with spiced potatoes
MANCHURIAN CAULIFLOWER
sautéed in ginger, garlic, and chili sauce
PANEER TIKKA
exotic kabab of homemade Indian cheese
SALMON TIKKA
hung yogurt, tandoori spices, lemon
CHICKEN SULA TIKKA
boneless chicken, onion paste, ginger, and garlic
DRUMS OF HEAVEN
crispy chicken lollipops sautéed in fresh ginger, garlic, and chili
MALAI KABAB
white meat chicken, yogurt, white pepper, and cardamom
CHILI SHRIMP
onion, garlic, bell pepper, chilies, garlic-cilantro sauce
LAMB SEEKH KABAB (2 pics)
minced spiced lamb skewered and baked
Entree
TANDOORI VEGETABLES
potatoes, cauliflower, paneer, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes baked in tandoor
ALOO GOBI Ⓥ
cauliflower, potatoes, onions, tomatoes and cilantro
BAINGAN BHARTA Ⓥ
smoked eggplant mashed and cooked with tomatoes and onions
CHANA MASALAⓋ
chickpeas cooked in tomatoes and onion
CHANA SAAGⓋ
chickpeas cooked in tomatoes, onion and spinach
MASALA ROAST PANEER
roasted homemade paneer with thick-spiced cashew gravy
MUTTER PANEER
paneer and peas served with creamy tomato sauce