Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tandoor Oven 175 East 83rd Street

review star

No reviews yet

175 East 83rd Street

New York, NY 10028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Appetizers

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$8.00

pureed lentil and vegetable soup with lemon and coconut

SAMOSA (VEG)

SAMOSA (VEG)

$8.00

crispy pastry turnover stuffed with spiced potatoes

MANCHURIAN CAULIFLOWER

MANCHURIAN CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

sautéed in ginger, garlic, and chili sauce

PANEER TIKKA

PANEER TIKKA

$13.00

exotic kabab of homemade Indian cheese

SALMON TIKKA

SALMON TIKKA

$13.00

hung yogurt, tandoori spices, lemon

CHICKEN SULA TIKKA

CHICKEN SULA TIKKA

$15.00

boneless chicken, onion paste, ginger, and garlic

DRUMS OF HEAVEN

DRUMS OF HEAVEN

$14.00

crispy chicken lollipops sautéed in fresh ginger, garlic, and chili

MALAI KABAB

MALAI KABAB

$15.00

white meat chicken, yogurt, white pepper, and cardamom

CHILI SHRIMP

CHILI SHRIMP

$13.00

onion, garlic, bell pepper, chilies, garlic-cilantro sauce

LAMB SEEKH KABAB (2 pics)

LAMB SEEKH KABAB (2 pics)

$13.00

minced spiced lamb skewered and baked

Entree

TANDOORI VEGETABLES

TANDOORI VEGETABLES

$20.00

potatoes, cauliflower, paneer, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes baked in tandoor

ALOO GOBI Ⓥ

ALOO GOBI Ⓥ

$18.00

cauliflower, potatoes, onions, tomatoes and cilantro

BAINGAN BHARTA Ⓥ

BAINGAN BHARTA Ⓥ

$18.00

smoked eggplant mashed and cooked with tomatoes and onions

CHANA MASALAⓋ

CHANA MASALAⓋ

$17.00

chickpeas cooked in tomatoes and onion

CHANA SAAGⓋ

CHANA SAAGⓋ

$17.00

chickpeas cooked in tomatoes, onion and spinach

MASALA ROAST PANEER

MASALA ROAST PANEER

$18.00

roasted homemade paneer with thick-spiced cashew gravy

MUTTER PANEER

MUTTER PANEER

$18.00

paneer and peas served with creamy tomato sauce