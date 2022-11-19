Tandoor Indian Grill
419 Reviews
$$
1600 N Freedom Blvd
Provo, UT 84129
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Salads & Soups
Appetizers
Samosa
Mashed Potatoes, Peas, & Thin Pastry Cover
Chicken Pakora
Lentil Flour Coated over Chicken Tenders
Vegetable Pakora
A Mixed Vegetable, Lentil Fritter
Cut Mirchi
Lentil Flour Battered Anaheim Pepper, Dry Mango Seasoning
Mixed Platter
Samosa, Vegetable Pakora and Cut Mirchi
Chai Tea
Dosa
Kebabs
Chicken Tandoori
Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers
Chicken Tikka
Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination
Mixed Grill
Chicken Tikka, Lamb Botti Kabab, & Tandoor Tiger Shrimp
Lamb Chops
Rack of Lamb, Marinated Yogurt, & House Spices
Mutton Vepudu
Mutton, Curry Leaves, & Tellicherry Peppers
Lamb Boti Kebab
Tender Leg of Lamb, Star Anise, Yogurt Marination
Non-Vegetarian
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
Chicken Makhani
Boneless Chicken Tenders Cooked in Creamy Tomato, & Cashew Sauce
Chicken Coconut Korma
Chicken cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
Chicken Madras Masala
Chicken cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves
Chicken Saag
Slow Cooked chicken in Spinach & Onion Sauce
Lamb Tikka Masala
Boneless Lamb Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
Lamb Saag
Slow Cooked boneless lamb in Spinach & Onion Sauce
Lamb Coconut Korma
Boneless lamb cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
Lamb Madras Masala
Boneless lamb cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves
Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless Lamb Cooked in Sauce Made with Vinegar, Red Chilies, Garlic, Tamarind, & Spices
Shrimp Coconut Korma
Shrimp cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp Cooked in Spinach & Onion Sauce
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Chicken curry
Vegetarian Delights
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower & Potatoes in a Masala Sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer Cheese Stir Fried with Peppers & Onions
Paneer Saag
Paneer Cooked with Spinach & Onion Sauce
Paneer Makhani
Homemade Cheese Cooked with Tomato Sauce & Onions
Tomato Dal
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight
Spinach Dal
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked with Spinach
Dal Makhani
Seasoned Black Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked in buttery sauce
Vegetable Coconut Korma
Mixed Vegetables, coconut , onion sauce
Pumpkin Masala
Pumpkin Cubes, Onions, Tomatoes, & Home style
Chana Masala
Garbanzo Beans, Black Cumin,Onion sauce
Hyderabad Bagara Baingan
Baby Egg Plants Cooked in Sesame, Coconut, & Tomatoes
Okra Mango Masala
Diced tender Okra, Potato, & Mango Stir Fried in Cumin & Coriander
Paneer Karai Masala
Indo Chinese
Biryani
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice slow cooked with vegetables and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice slow cooked with chicken and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice slow cooked with lamb and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
Shrimp Biryani
Breads
Plain Naan
Traditional Indian Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Butter Naan
Traditional Indian Butter treated Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Garlic Naan
Traditional Indian Garlic Touched Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Chilli Naan
Traditional Indian slightly Chilli stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Peshawari Naan
Traditional Indian nuts, coconut and raisin stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Onion Naan
Traditional Indian Onion stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
Assorted Bread Basket
Plain Naan, Onion Naan, Chilli Naan, & Garlic Naan
Roti
Whole Wheat Bread
Deserts
Miscellaneous
Beverages
Mango Lassi
Mango Yogurt Smoothie
Strawberry Lassi
Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie
Mango Coconut Lassi
Mango smoothie with coconut milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Zero Cal Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Ice Tea - Unsweetened
Ice Tea - Sweetened
Root Beer
Diet Dr Pepper
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1600 N Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT 84129