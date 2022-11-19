Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Tandoor Indian Grill

419 Reviews

$$

1600 N Freedom Blvd

Provo, UT 84129

Salads & Soups

Cream of corn, shredded chicken and egg

Mullagatani soup

$5.00

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Palak Shorbe

$4.95

Chicken Corn Soup

$4.95

Appetizers

Samosa

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes, Peas, & Thin Pastry Cover

Chicken Pakora

$5.95

Lentil Flour Coated over Chicken Tenders

Vegetable Pakora

$4.95

A Mixed Vegetable, Lentil Fritter

Cut Mirchi

$5.95

Lentil Flour Battered Anaheim Pepper, Dry Mango Seasoning

Mixed Platter

$7.95

Samosa, Vegetable Pakora and Cut Mirchi

Chai Tea

$1.95

Dosa

Masala Dosa

$9.95

Thin Lentil Crepe & Spiced Potato Stuffing

Panner Tikka Dosa

$10.95

Grated Cheese, Chopped Peppers, & Tomatoes

Uthappam

$9.95

A Trio of Mini Rice Crepes, a Chef Choice of Toppings

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$10.95

Chicken Tikka with Diced Peppers and Tomatoes

Kebabs

Chicken Tandoori

$12.95

Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers

Chicken Tikka

$12.95

Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination

Mixed Grill

$17.95

Chicken Tikka, Lamb Botti Kabab, & Tandoor Tiger Shrimp

Lamb Chops

$17.95Out of stock

Rack of Lamb, Marinated Yogurt, & House Spices

Mutton Vepudu

$14.95

Mutton, Curry Leaves, & Tellicherry Peppers

Lamb Boti Kebab

$16.95

Tender Leg of Lamb, Star Anise, Yogurt Marination

Non-Vegetarian

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.95

Chicken Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce

Chicken Makhani

$13.95

Boneless Chicken Tenders Cooked in Creamy Tomato, & Cashew Sauce

Chicken Coconut Korma

$13.95

Chicken cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut

Chicken Madras Masala

$12.95

Chicken cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves

Chicken Saag

$11.95

Slow Cooked chicken in Spinach & Onion Sauce

Lamb Tikka Masala

$15.95

Boneless Lamb Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce

Lamb Saag

$13.95

Slow Cooked boneless lamb in Spinach & Onion Sauce

Lamb Coconut Korma

$15.95

Boneless lamb cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut

Lamb Madras Masala

$14.95

Boneless lamb cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.95

Boneless Lamb Cooked in Sauce Made with Vinegar, Red Chilies, Garlic, Tamarind, & Spices

Shrimp Coconut Korma

$17.95

Shrimp cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut

Shrimp Saag

$16.95

Shrimp Cooked in Spinach & Onion Sauce

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.95

Chicken curry

$12.95

Vegetarian Delights

Aloo Gobi

$10.95

Cauliflower & Potatoes in a Masala Sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.95

Paneer Cheese Stir Fried with Peppers & Onions

Paneer Saag

$12.95

Paneer Cooked with Spinach & Onion Sauce

Paneer Makhani

$12.95

Homemade Cheese Cooked with Tomato Sauce & Onions

Tomato Dal

$10.95

Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight

Spinach Dal

$10.95

Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked with Spinach

Dal Makhani

$10.95

Seasoned Black Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked in buttery sauce

Vegetable Coconut Korma

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables, coconut , onion sauce

Pumpkin Masala

$9.95

Pumpkin Cubes, Onions, Tomatoes, & Home style

Chana Masala

$9.95

Garbanzo Beans, Black Cumin,Onion sauce

Hyderabad Bagara Baingan

$11.95

Baby Egg Plants Cooked in Sesame, Coconut, & Tomatoes

Okra Mango Masala

$10.95

Diced tender Okra, Potato, & Mango Stir Fried in Cumin & Coriander

Paneer Karai Masala

$12.95

Indo Chinese

Gobi Manchuria

$11.95

Cauliflower Floured cubes, Sautéed Chili Garlic Sauce

Chicken Manchuria

$11.95

Chicken Floured cubes, Sautéed Chili Garlic Sauce

Chilli Paneer

$11.95

Paneer Cheese Sautéed Chili, & Celery sauce

Chilli Chicken

$11.95

Chicken, Sautéed Chili, & Celery sauce

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$11.95

Basmati rice slow cooked with vegetables and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita

Chicken Biryani

$13.95

Basmati rice slow cooked with chicken and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita

Lamb Biryani

$14.95

Basmati rice slow cooked with lamb and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita

Shrimp Biryani

$15.95

Breads

Plain Naan

$1.95

Traditional Indian Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Butter Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian Butter treated Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Garlic Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian Garlic Touched Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Chilli Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian slightly Chilli stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Peshawari Naan

$3.95

Traditional Indian nuts, coconut and raisin stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Onion Naan

$2.95

Traditional Indian Onion stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven

Assorted Bread Basket

$8.95

Plain Naan, Onion Naan, Chilli Naan, & Garlic Naan

Roti

$2.95

Whole Wheat Bread

Deserts

Carrot Halwa

$2.95

Grated carrot,kova,cashews,cardamom

Gulab Jamoon

$3.95

Home Made Fried Balled Shaped Donuts Served in a sweet syrup

Kulfi

$5.95

Indian Style Ice-Cream

Miscellaneous

Pappadam

$1.95

Thin Crispy Lentil flat bread

Mango Chutney

$1.95

Sweet Mango chutney

Extra Mint Chutney

Extra Tamarind Chutney

Extra Mint & Tamerind Chutney

Extra Raitha

$1.95

Yogart Sauce

Tomato Chutney

$1.00

Coconut Chutney

$1.00

Sambar

$1.95

Spicy Lentil Soup

Hot Sauce

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$2.95

Mango Yogurt Smoothie

Strawberry Lassi

$2.95

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

Mango Coconut Lassi

$3.45

Mango smoothie with coconut milk

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Zero Cal Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Ice Tea - Unsweetened

$1.95

Ice Tea - Sweetened

$1.95

Root Beer

$1.95

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.95

Diwali buffet

Diwali dinner buffet

$15.95
