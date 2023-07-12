A map showing the location of Tandoori Flame 345 15th Avenue EastView gallery

Tandoori Flame 345 15th Avenue East

review star

No reviews yet

345 15th Avenue East

Seattle, WA 98112

Dinner

Appetizers

Pakora

$6.00

Delicately spiced fried fritters lightly battered in chickpea flour. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Samosa

$6.00

Two crispy pastries filled with mixed potato green peas and Indian spices

Samosa Chat

$10.00

Crispy vegetable samosa mildly spiced, served with potatoes, chickpeas, onions, topped with yogurt

Veggie Appetizer

$12.00

An assortment of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, paneer pakora and vegetable cutlet

Mixed Appetizer

$12.00

Vegetable samosas, vegetables pakoras, chicken and fish pakoras

Aloo Tikki

$8.00

A medley of vegetables, yougurt, herbs and spices formed into patties, lightly breaded, and fried

Aloo Tikki Chat

$10.00

Mashed potato patty with garlic, ginger and Indian spices, cooked on the grill and served with mint, yogurt and tamarind chutney. Served cold

Papri Chat

$9.00

Crispy fried wafers with yogurt, diced potatoes and onions in a tangy sauce. Served cold

Onion Bhaji

$8.00

Chopped onions with gram flour & Indian spices-deep fried

Dahi Bhalla

$10.00

PapadumThin flatbread made from lentil, baked until crispy in the Tandoor

Calamari

$10.00

Calamari rings, hand breaded and fried. Served on a bed of lettuce with sweet chili sauce and garlic dip

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Spicy chicken wings roasted in the Tandoor. Served with sweet chili sauce and garlic dip

Chicken and Chips

$12.00

Buttermilk battered chicken tenderloin fried golden brown. Served with seasoned steak fries and ranch dressing

Fish and Chips

$12.00

True cod fillet, hand battered. Fried golden brown and served with fries, lemon, and tartar sauce

Manchurian

$14.00

Indo-Chinese appetizer where crisp fried vegetable balls are dunked in Manchurian sauce (Veggie, gobi, chicken)

Soups

Dal soup

$7.00

Homemade lentil soup prepared in an old Indian tradition

Tomato basil Soup

$7.00

A rich curried tomato soup spiced with basil, cumin, curry leaves and a touch of cream

Naan

Butter Naan

$3.00

White leavened bread

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Leavened bread topped with garlic

Garlic Basil Naan

$4.00

Leavened bread topped with garlic and basil

Aloo Kulcha

$6.00

Whole wheat leavened Indian bread stuffed with potatoes

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Whole wheat leavened Indian bread stuffed with onions

Kashmiri Naan

$7.00

Leavened bread stuffed with cherries, raisins, cashews, fennel, and almonds

Paneer Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread stuffed with traditional Indian homemade cheese

Spinach Paneer Naan

$7.00

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach and homemade Indian cheese

Spinach Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach and walnuts

Roti

$3.00

Unleavened whole wheat bread

Lacha Paratha

$5.00

Unleavened layered whole wheat bread

Paneer Paratha

$7.00

Paneer cheese, whole wheat flour, garam masala, green chili

Chicken Naan

$7.00

White leavened bread stuffed with chicken cooked in the tandoori clay oven

Lamb Naan

$7.00

White leavened bread stuffed with lamb cooked in the tandoori clay oven

Chilli Naan

$4.00

White leavened bread topped with green chilies cooked in the tandoori clay oven

Mint Naan

$4.00

White leavened bread topped with mint cooked in the tandoori clay oven

Vegetarian Indian Cuisine

Aloo Gobi

$15.00

Potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with onions and fresh herbs

Vegetable Kofta

$15.00

Freshly grated vegetable and homemade cheese kofta dumplings simmered in a rich butter sauce

Aloo Bhindi

$15.00

Spiced delicious dry curry made with okra, potatoes, and spices in an onion-tomato base

Dal Maharani

$14.00

Mixed lentils cooked with select herbs and spices

Dal Tadka

$15.00

Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and fresh herbs and spices

Chana Masala

$14.00

Chickpeas cooked over a slow fire, blended with spices and tomatoes

Aloo Chana

$15.00

Potatoes cooked over a slow fire, blended with spices and tomatoes

Aloo Mutter Mushroom

$15.00

Potatoes, green peas and mushrooms cooked in golden curry sauce with ginger

Chili Paneer

$16.00

Fresh made cheese in sweet and sour sauce mixed with ginger, garlic, onion and bell peppers

Shahi Paneer

$16.00

Paneer dish cooked in a creamy tomato and onion sauce

Matter Paneer

$16.00

Green peas cooked with homemade cheese and Indian spices in a tomato sauce

Tandoori Grilled Specialties

Tandoori Chicken with Bone

$18.00

Succulent pieces of chicken rubbed with Indian herbs, yogurt and spices. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$20.00

Succulent pieces of boneless chicken rubbed with Indian herbs, yogurt and spices. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Tandoori Malai Chicken

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast marinated in ginger, garlic, onions, yogurt, butter, cream and Indian spices, then baked in the Tandoori clay oven

Tandoori Haryali Chicken

$20.00

Chicken flavored with masala made with fresh green herbs mint, and coriander leaves marinated for a long time

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$18.00

Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate Indian spices and roasted in the tandoori clay oven served with onions

Tandoori Lamb Boti Kabab

$20.00

Tender pieces of lamb marinated with our special blend of Indian spices served with sliced onions and lemons

Tandoori Lamb Sheekh Kabab

$20.00

Tender fillet of lamb marinated in a special sauce, skewered with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and vegetables

Tandoori Chicken Sheekh Kabab

$19.00

Tender minced chicken mixed with ginger, green chilies, fresh cilantro and onions. Slowly broiled in the tandoori clay oven

Tandoori Rack of Lamb

$28.00

Tender rack of lamb marinated delicately with garlic, ginger, herbs and spices. Cooked to order

Tandoori Salmon

$21.00

Fresh King Salmon cooked in our special tandoori marinade, served with sliced onions and lemons

Tandoori Fish

$19.00

Marinated overnight in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and Indian spices, fired in the tandoori oven

Tandoori Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp marinated overnight in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and Indian spices, fired in the tandoori oven

Tandoori Flame Indian Cuisine

Butter Masala

Choice of protein, first seared in the Tandoori oven then braised in a tomato cream sauce

Tikka Masala

Your choice of above then cooked in a sauce of tomato and onion (Vegan Available)

Mango Curry

Zesty curry with chunks of mango, herbs, spices and cream

Coconut Curry

Rich curry cooked with coconut milk, ginger, garlic, and our special blend of spices and a touch of cream (Vegan Available)

Shahi Korma

A traditional dish prepared with exotic spices, herbs and a cream based sauce with almonds

Madras Special

This dish originates from the city of MadrasCooked with chunks of tomatoes, roasted dry chilies, browned garlic, cumin and other authentic Indian spices

Karahi Special

Cooked in a traditional Indian wok with onions, tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, capsicums, fresh ginger, and garlic

Vindaloo Special

Choice of protien, cooked in a zesty curry cooked in a tangy sauce of wine vinegar, ginger, and potatoes

Kashmiri Special

Delicately spiced apples, almonds mixed with raisins in a distinctively creamy curry

Jalfrezi

Cooked in tandoori oven braised with onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, and spices in a special sauce

Curry Special

A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs

Palak Masala

Cream of spinach simmered with onions and spices

Methi Chicken

$16.00

Pieces of chicken sautéed with a blend of spices including Indian fenugreek

Egg Curry

$15.00

Egg cooked in traditional curry sauce

Goat Curry

$21.00

Goat cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger in a special sauce

Biryani’s Specialty

A classic Mughlai dish of basmati rice cooked with curry, green peas, raisins, cashew nuts, and saffron. Served with raita

Goat

$22.00

Goat cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger in a special sauce served with raita (yogurt)

Chili Chicken

$16.00

Chicken sautéed with freshly cut bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with chili sauce

Chili Fish

$18.00

Tilapia fish in sweet and sour sauce mixed with ginger, garlic, onion and bell peppers

Jain Specials

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Creamy tomato soup

Gobi Masala

$15.00

Delicious curried dish of cauliflower cooked with tomatoes & spices

Okra Masala

$15.00

A roasted chili curry sauce with green bell peppers, tomatoes, in a special blend of herbs

Paneer Masala

$16.00

Paneer Cooked in tomatoes, Indian spices

Shimla Paneer

$17.00

Our special paneer dish consisting of bell peppers, tomatoes and a blend of unique indian spices

Chana Masala

$15.00

Chickpeas cooked over a slow fire, blended with spices and tomatoes

Side Dishes

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Mint Chutney

$2.00

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

Mix Mango Pickle

$3.00

Onion& Chilies

$4.00

Sautéed Veggies

$4.00

Raita

$4.00

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Deserts

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Rasmalai

$5.00

Baklava

$5.00

Kulfi Strawberry

$6.00

Kulfi Mango

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$6.00

Mango Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

NA Beverages

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Indian Chai

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cold Coffee

$4.00

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Lassi

$5.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Shakes

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
