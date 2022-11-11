- Home
- /
- Gaithersburg
- /
- Tandoori Nights - 106 Market St
Tandoori Nights 106 Market St
No reviews yet
106 Market St
gaithersburg, MD 20878
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Aloo Chat Papri
A medley of chickpeas, potatoes, and flour crisps mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, chutney and yogurt
Aloo Tikki
Potato patties stuffed with cheese, nuts, and raisins. Served with chickpeas.
Assorted Platter
Assortment of vegetable Pakora, Samosa, Chicken Tikka, and Lamb Seekh Kabob.
Chicken 65
A fiery and tangy diced chicken tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves.
Chilli Chicken
Crispy chicken with bell peppers and onions in a sweet, sour and spicy sauce.
Chilli Paneer
Crispy paneer with bell peppers and onions in a sweet, sour and spicy sauce.
Garlic Shrimp
Delicately spiced shrimp, cooked in white wine and honey.
Ghobi Manchurian
Kurkure Hariyali
Crispy spinach leaves with yogurt & tamarind chutney.
Masala Calamari
Fried squid rubbed with exotic spices, sauteed with onions and bell peppers.
Masala Fries
French fries with masala seasoning.
Pakoras
An assortment of fried fritters, dipped in chickpeas, and flour batter.
Pani Poori
Six bite size puffed pooris filled with potatoes, chickpeas and chutney. Served with a bowl of spiced water.
Raj Kachori
Kachori filled with chickpeas, thin vermicelli with tamarind sauce, mint chutney, and yogurt. A specialty of Calcutta.
Samosa Chaat
Crunchy Samosa served with chickpea curry (chole), yogurt and chutneys.
Veg Manchurian
Samosa
Seasoned potatoes and green peas, wrapped in a light pastry.
BREADS
Aloo Parantha
Whole wheat bread, stuffed with potatoes and lightly spiced.
Assorted Bread Basket
Assortment of our three breads: Plain Naan, Roti and Garlic Naan.
Garlic Naan
Freshly baked white bread topped with garlic and fresh butter.
Jalapeño and Cheese Naan
Freshly baked white bread stuffed with jalapeño and cheese.
Kashmiri Naan
Fresh white bread stuffed with mixed dried fruits, and nuts.
Keema Naan
Freshly baked white bread stuffed with minced lamb and spices.
Laccha Parantha
Multilayered whole wheat bread.
Night’s Naan
Freshly baked white bread lightly spiced and stuffed with chopped chicken, and herbs.
Olive Naan
Freshly baked white bread topped with green olives, dry red pepper, and olive oil.
Onion Kulcha
A fluffy white bread topped with onions and bell peppers.
Plain Naan
Freshly baked white bread topped with butter.
Pudhina Parantha
Whole wheat bread, stuffed with mint and lightly spiced.
Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in the clay oven.
CHICKEN
Butter Chicken / Chicken Makhani
Julienne’s of a tandoori chicken cooked in an exquisite creamy tomato sauce. (contains treenuts)
Chicken Curry
Cubes of tender chicken cooked in traditional curry sauce.
Chicken Jalfrezi
Cubes of chicken cooked in curry sauce and sauteed with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and broccoli.
Chicken Korma Kashmiri
Chicken cooked in a mild creamy sauce with fruits and garnished with almonds.
Chicken Saag
Chicken cooked with chopped creamy spinach and lightly spiced.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Cubes of tender chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers in tomato and onion
Chicken Vindaloo
Chunks of chicken cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, and potatoes in a fiery sauce.
Chicken Sauce
DESSERTS
Dessert Platter
Combination of assorted desserts: Gulab Jamun, Kulfi, Rasmalai and Gajar Halwa.
Gajar Halwa
Pudding made with fresh grated carrots, milk and nuts.
Gulab Jamun
Milk balls served in rose-flavored sugar syrup with a touch of cardamom.
Kesari Kheer
Rice pudding cooked with milk, topped with nuts and saffron. Served hot or cold.
Kulfi
Rich Indian ice cream made of thickened milk, topped with cardamom for its exotic flavor. Malai, Pistachio or Mango.
Rasmalai
Soft velvety patties of cheese soaked in milky cardamom and rose water syrup.
FROM THE TANDOOR
Achari Chicken Tikka
Boneless cubes of chicken marinated in achari spices.
Boti Kabob
Well marinated cubes of lamb grilled in the clay oven.
Chicken Seekh Kabob
Spiced minced chicken skewered and grilled in the clay oven.
Chicken Tikka
Boneless cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, finished in the clay oven.
Fish Tikka
Cubes of fresh salmon marinated and grilled to perfection in the clay oven.
Lamb Chops
Tender lamb chops marinated with ginger, herbs, and freshly ground spices. Grilled in the clay oven.
Lamb Seekh Kabob
Mildly spiced minced lamb skewered and grilled in the clay oven.
Malai Kabob
Tender boneless cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, cream cheese, fresh ginger, and mild spices, grilled in the clay oven.
Paneer Tikka
Well marinated cottage cheese grilled in the clay oven.
Prawn Angarey
Large juicy prawns marinated and grilled in the clay oven.
Tandoori Chicken - 1/2
Chicken marinated in yogurt and freshly ground spices. Skewered and grilled to your order.
Tandoori Chicken - Full
Chicken marinated in yogurt and freshly ground spices. Skewered and grilled to your order.
Tandoori Fish (Chef’s Special)
Whole fish marinated with spices and baked to perfection in the clay oven.
Tandoori Seafood Platter
Marinated pieces shrimp, salmon and scallops, grilled to perfection in the clay oven.
Tandoori Special Kabob Platter
Malai Kabob, Chicken Tikka, Boti Kabob, Lamb Seekh Kabob, and Tandoori Shrimp.
Tandoori Vegetables (Chef’s Special)
Cauliflower, broccoli, homemade cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, apple and pineapple marinated in yogurt with mild spices and grilled in the clay oven.
GOAT & LAMB
Achari Lamb
Tender lamb cubes marinated in Indian spices and pickles, cooked with a touch of mustard oil.
Chana Lamb Chop Masala (Chef’s Special)
Tender lamb chops, cooked with chickpeas and marinated with ginger, herbs, and spices.
Daal Gosht
Tender goat meat cooked with lentils and mild spices.
Goat Curry (Chef’s Special)
Tender cubes of goat with bone cooked on slow heat with herbs and spices.
Lamb Bhuna Punjabi
Chunks of lamb cooked with tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs, and spices. A Punjabi delicacy.
Lamb Korma Kashmiri
Cubes of lamb cooked in a mild creamy sauce with fruits and garnished with almonds.
Lamb Pasanda
Lean chunks of lamb cooked in creamy sauce with blend of fragrant spices.
Lamb Patiala
From the royal kitchens of the Patiala State, tender boneless lamb pieces cooked with ground onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes, and aromatic masala.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Cubes of lamb cooked in traditional style with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and spices.
Lamb Saag
Tender lamb pieces cooked with chopped creamy fresh spinach and mild spices.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked with tomatoes and potatoes in a fiery sauce. A specialty of South India.
Saag Gosht
Tender goat meat cooked with chopped creamy fresh spinach and mild spices.
RICE & BIRYANIS
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice, richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.
Goat Biryani
Basmati rice, richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.
Kashmiri Pulao
Aromatic long grain rice cooked with dry fruits, nuts and saffron.
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice, richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.
Peas Pulao
Long grained basmati rice cooked with fresh green peas and saffron.
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice, richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice, richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.
SEAFOOD
Bombay Fish Curry
Traditional Bombay style fish cooked in a light tomato curry sauce with tomatoes and onions.
Fish Goani
A specialty of Goa. Fillets of fish cooked in a fiery sauce with coconut milk and seasoned with spices.
Prawn Masala
Large prawns sautéed with garlic, ginger, golden onions and tomatoes.
Prawn Vindaloo
Large prawns cooked with tomatoes and potatoes in a fiery sauce.
Shrimp Jalfrezi
Shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
SIDES
SOUPS & SALADS
Chef’s Salad
Combination of fresh greens, broccoli, and tomatoes, served with chutney and yogurt dressing.
Crunchy Shrimp Salad
Shrimp, shredded red and green cabbage, lettuce, carrots and green onions, crisps and peanuts, drizzled with toasted sesame dressing
Hariyali Chicken Soup
Unique blend of spinach and chicken mixed with delicate Indian Herbs
Mulligatawny Soup
Lentil soup made with vegetables and mild spices
Spicy Cucumber Chicken Salad
Chunks of chicken, cucumber, onions, peppers, and tomatoes, drizzled with our house dressing.
Spinach and Strawberry Salad
Baby spinach leaves with fresh strawberries and almonds, drizzled with our house dressing.
Tomato Shorba
Cream of tomatoes, with herbs and spices
Vegetable Soup
Garden fresh mixed vegetable soup flavored with herbs and lightly spiced
VEGETABLES
Baingan Bharta
Roasted eggplant cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions, and green peas.
Chana Masala
Chickpeas slowly simmered, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices.
Dal Makhani
Simmered black lentils and red kidney beans sautéed with tomatoes, ginger, cumin, onions, and fresh garlic.
Dum Aloo
Potatoes stuffed with cottage cheese simmered with herbs and spices.
Khile Phool
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, tomatoes, peas, and mild spices.
Malai Kofta Curry
Croquettes of cheese and potatoes simmered in alight creamy sauce. Garnished with nuts and raisins.
Mutter Paneer
Authentic North Indian curry with peas and homemade cheese.
Navaratna Korma
Assortment of vegetables cooked with dry fruits in a light creamy sauce.
Okra do Piaza
Fresh lightly spiced okra simmered with julienned onions and tomatoes.
Palak Paneer
Fresh homemade cheese cooked in a creamy spinach sauce.
Paneer Kadhai
Homemade cheese cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cumin seeds. Garnished with cilantro.
Paneer Makhani
Cubes of collage cheese cooked in an exquisite creamy tomato sauce.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Grilled cubes of cheese cooked with onions and bell peppers in a tomato base sauce.
Shahi Baingan
Eggplant cooked in rich cashew nut white sauce with fresh herbs.
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Assortment of stir fried fresh garden vegetables sautéed with mild spices.
Yellow Daal
Simmered lentils sautéed with tomatoes, ginger, cumin, onions, garlic and exotic spices.