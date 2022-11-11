Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tandoori Nights 106 Market St

review star

No reviews yet

106 Market St

gaithersburg, MD 20878

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Plain Naan
Butter Chicken / Chicken Makhani

APPETIZERS

Aloo Chat Papri

$8.99

A medley of chickpeas, potatoes, and flour crisps mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, chutney and yogurt

Aloo Tikki

$7.99

Potato patties stuffed with cheese, nuts, and raisins. Served with chickpeas.

Assorted Platter

$15.99

Assortment of vegetable Pakora, Samosa, Chicken Tikka, and Lamb Seekh Kabob.

Chicken 65

$12.99

A fiery and tangy diced chicken tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

Crispy chicken with bell peppers and onions in a sweet, sour and spicy sauce.

Chilli Paneer

$12.99

Crispy paneer with bell peppers and onions in a sweet, sour and spicy sauce.

Garlic Shrimp

$14.99

Delicately spiced shrimp, cooked in white wine and honey.

Ghobi Manchurian

$12.99

Kurkure Hariyali

$8.99

Crispy spinach leaves with yogurt & tamarind chutney.

Masala Calamari

$12.99

Fried squid rubbed with exotic spices, sauteed with onions and bell peppers.

Masala Fries

$6.99

French fries with masala seasoning.

Pakoras

An assortment of fried fritters, dipped in chickpeas, and flour batter.

Pani Poori

$6.99

Six bite size puffed pooris filled with potatoes, chickpeas and chutney. Served with a bowl of spiced water.

Raj Kachori

$8.99

Kachori filled with chickpeas, thin vermicelli with tamarind sauce, mint chutney, and yogurt. A specialty of Calcutta.

Samosa Chaat

$9.99

Crunchy Samosa served with chickpea curry (chole), yogurt and chutneys.

Veg Manchurian

$12.99

Samosa

$7.99

Seasoned potatoes and green peas, wrapped in a light pastry.

BREADS

Aloo Parantha

$4.99

Whole wheat bread, stuffed with potatoes and lightly spiced.

Assorted Bread Basket

$9.99

Assortment of our three breads: Plain Naan, Roti and Garlic Naan.

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Freshly baked white bread topped with garlic and fresh butter.

Jalapeño and Cheese Naan

$4.99

Freshly baked white bread stuffed with jalapeño and cheese.

Kashmiri Naan

$5.99

Fresh white bread stuffed with mixed dried fruits, and nuts.

Keema Naan

$5.99

Freshly baked white bread stuffed with minced lamb and spices.

Laccha Parantha

$3.99

Multilayered whole wheat bread.

Night’s Naan

$5.99

Freshly baked white bread lightly spiced and stuffed with chopped chicken, and herbs.

Olive Naan

$3.99

Freshly baked white bread topped with green olives, dry red pepper, and olive oil.

Onion Kulcha

$5.99

A fluffy white bread topped with onions and bell peppers.

Plain Naan

$3.49

Freshly baked white bread topped with butter.

Pudhina Parantha

$5.99

Whole wheat bread, stuffed with mint and lightly spiced.

Roti

$3.49

Whole wheat bread baked in the clay oven.

CHICKEN

Butter Chicken / Chicken Makhani

$18.99

Julienne’s of a tandoori chicken cooked in an exquisite creamy tomato sauce. (contains treenuts)

Chicken Curry

$18.99

Cubes of tender chicken cooked in traditional curry sauce.

Chicken Jalfrezi

$18.99

Cubes of chicken cooked in curry sauce and sauteed with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and broccoli.

Chicken Korma Kashmiri

$18.99

Chicken cooked in a mild creamy sauce with fruits and garnished with almonds.

Chicken Saag

$18.99

Chicken cooked with chopped creamy spinach and lightly spiced.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.99

Cubes of tender chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers in tomato and onion

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.99

Chunks of chicken cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, and potatoes in a fiery sauce.

Chicken Sauce

DESSERTS

Dessert Platter

$12.99

Combination of assorted desserts: Gulab Jamun, Kulfi, Rasmalai and Gajar Halwa.

Gajar Halwa

$6.99

Pudding made with fresh grated carrots, milk and nuts.

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Milk balls served in rose-flavored sugar syrup with a touch of cardamom.

Kesari Kheer

$5.99

Rice pudding cooked with milk, topped with nuts and saffron. Served hot or cold.

Kulfi

$5.99

Rich Indian ice cream made of thickened milk, topped with cardamom for its exotic flavor. Malai, Pistachio or Mango.

Rasmalai

$5.99

Soft velvety patties of cheese soaked in milky cardamom and rose water syrup.

FROM THE TANDOOR

Achari Chicken Tikka

$18.99

Boneless cubes of chicken marinated in achari spices.

Boti Kabob

$22.99

Well marinated cubes of lamb grilled in the clay oven.

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$17.99

Spiced minced chicken skewered and grilled in the clay oven.

Chicken Tikka

$18.99

Boneless cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, finished in the clay oven.

Fish Tikka

$22.99

Cubes of fresh salmon marinated and grilled to perfection in the clay oven.

Lamb Chops

$24.99

Tender lamb chops marinated with ginger, herbs, and freshly ground spices. Grilled in the clay oven.

Lamb Seekh Kabob

$18.99

Mildly spiced minced lamb skewered and grilled in the clay oven.

Malai Kabob

$19.99

Tender boneless cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, cream cheese, fresh ginger, and mild spices, grilled in the clay oven.

Paneer Tikka

$15.99

Well marinated cottage cheese grilled in the clay oven.

Prawn Angarey

$24.99

Large juicy prawns marinated and grilled in the clay oven.

Tandoori Chicken - 1/2

$15.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt and freshly ground spices. Skewered and grilled to your order.

Tandoori Chicken - Full

$24.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt and freshly ground spices. Skewered and grilled to your order.

Tandoori Fish (Chef’s Special)

$24.99

Whole fish marinated with spices and baked to perfection in the clay oven.

Tandoori Seafood Platter

$26.99

Marinated pieces shrimp, salmon and scallops, grilled to perfection in the clay oven.

Tandoori Special Kabob Platter

$22.99

Malai Kabob, Chicken Tikka, Boti Kabob, Lamb Seekh Kabob, and Tandoori Shrimp.

Tandoori Vegetables (Chef’s Special)

$17.99

Cauliflower, broccoli, homemade cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, apple and pineapple marinated in yogurt with mild spices and grilled in the clay oven.

GOAT & LAMB

Achari Lamb

$19.99

Tender lamb cubes marinated in Indian spices and pickles, cooked with a touch of mustard oil.

Chana Lamb Chop Masala (Chef’s Special)

$22.99

Tender lamb chops, cooked with chickpeas and marinated with ginger, herbs, and spices.

Daal Gosht

$21.99

Tender goat meat cooked with lentils and mild spices.

Goat Curry (Chef’s Special)

$21.99

Tender cubes of goat with bone cooked on slow heat with herbs and spices.

Lamb Bhuna Punjabi

$19.99

Chunks of lamb cooked with tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs, and spices. A Punjabi delicacy.

Lamb Korma Kashmiri

$19.99

Cubes of lamb cooked in a mild creamy sauce with fruits and garnished with almonds.

Lamb Pasanda

$19.99

Lean chunks of lamb cooked in creamy sauce with blend of fragrant spices.

Lamb Patiala

$19.99

From the royal kitchens of the Patiala State, tender boneless lamb pieces cooked with ground onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes, and aromatic masala.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.99

Cubes of lamb cooked in traditional style with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and spices.

Lamb Saag

$19.99

Tender lamb pieces cooked with chopped creamy fresh spinach and mild spices.

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.99

Lamb cooked with tomatoes and potatoes in a fiery sauce. A specialty of South India.

Saag Gosht

$21.99

Tender goat meat cooked with chopped creamy fresh spinach and mild spices.

RICE & BIRYANIS

Chicken Biryani

$17.99

Basmati rice, richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.

Goat Biryani

$21.99

Basmati rice, richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.

Kashmiri Pulao

$12.99

Aromatic long grain rice cooked with dry fruits, nuts and saffron.

Lamb Biryani

$19.99

Basmati rice, richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.

Peas Pulao

$10.99

Long grained basmati rice cooked with fresh green peas and saffron.

Shrimp Biryani

$21.99

Basmati rice, richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.

Vegetable Biryani

$14.99

Basmati rice, richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.

SEAFOOD

Bombay Fish Curry

$21.99

Traditional Bombay style fish cooked in a light tomato curry sauce with tomatoes and onions.

Fish Goani

$23.99

A specialty of Goa. Fillets of fish cooked in a fiery sauce with coconut milk and seasoned with spices.

Prawn Masala

$22.99

Large prawns sautéed with garlic, ginger, golden onions and tomatoes.

Prawn Vindaloo

$24.99

Large prawns cooked with tomatoes and potatoes in a fiery sauce.

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$24.99

Shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.

SIDES

Achar

$1.99

A special mix of Indian pickles.

Mango Chutney

$2.99

Unique flavors of sweet mangos and aromatic spices.

Onion Salad

$2.49

Mix of onions and green chilies.

Papad

$3.99

Lentil crackers.

Plain Rice 16oz

$3.99

Plain Rice 8oz

$2.99

Raita

$3.99

Whipped yogurt with cucumbers and tomatoes, lightly spiced.

SOUPS & SALADS

Chef’s Salad

$7.99

Combination of fresh greens, broccoli, and tomatoes, served with chutney and yogurt dressing.

Crunchy Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Shrimp, shredded red and green cabbage, lettuce, carrots and green onions, crisps and peanuts, drizzled with toasted sesame dressing

Hariyali Chicken Soup

$7.99

Unique blend of spinach and chicken mixed with delicate Indian Herbs

Mulligatawny Soup

$6.99

Lentil soup made with vegetables and mild spices

Spicy Cucumber Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chunks of chicken, cucumber, onions, peppers, and tomatoes, drizzled with our house dressing.

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

$8.99

Baby spinach leaves with fresh strawberries and almonds, drizzled with our house dressing.

Tomato Shorba

$6.99

Cream of tomatoes, with herbs and spices

Vegetable Soup

$6.99

Garden fresh mixed vegetable soup flavored with herbs and lightly spiced

VEGETABLES

Baingan Bharta

$14.99

Roasted eggplant cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions, and green peas.

Chana Masala

$14.99

Chickpeas slowly simmered, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices.

Dal Makhani

$14.99

Simmered black lentils and red kidney beans sautéed with tomatoes, ginger, cumin, onions, and fresh garlic.

Dum Aloo

$15.99

Potatoes stuffed with cottage cheese simmered with herbs and spices.

Khile Phool

$14.99

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, tomatoes, peas, and mild spices.

Malai Kofta Curry

$15.99

Croquettes of cheese and potatoes simmered in alight creamy sauce. Garnished with nuts and raisins.

Mutter Paneer

$15.99

Authentic North Indian curry with peas and homemade cheese.

Navaratna Korma

$15.99

Assortment of vegetables cooked with dry fruits in a light creamy sauce.

Okra do Piaza

$14.99

Fresh lightly spiced okra simmered with julienned onions and tomatoes.

Palak Paneer

$15.99

Fresh homemade cheese cooked in a creamy spinach sauce.

Paneer Kadhai

$15.99

Homemade cheese cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cumin seeds. Garnished with cilantro.

Paneer Makhani

$15.99

Cubes of collage cheese cooked in an exquisite creamy tomato sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Grilled cubes of cheese cooked with onions and bell peppers in a tomato base sauce.

Shahi Baingan

$15.99

Eggplant cooked in rich cashew nut white sauce with fresh herbs.

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$14.99

Assortment of stir fried fresh garden vegetables sautéed with mild spices.

Yellow Daal

$14.99

Simmered lentils sautéed with tomatoes, ginger, cumin, onions, garlic and exotic spices.

Shahi Paneer

$15.99

Frozen

Frozen Iced Mango

$7.99

Tropical Smoothie

$7.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.99

Hot Bev

Tea

$3.49

Masala Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99

LASSI

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Salted Lassi

$4.50

Sweet Lassi

$4.50

Strawberry Lassi

$4.50

Mocktail

Virgin Margarita

$6.99

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Virgin Mojito

$7.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.99

Water

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Still Water

$2.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

🍺

Amstel Light

$5.99

Corona

$5.99

Heineken

$5.99

Budweiser

$4.99

Miller Light

$4.99

Sam Adams

$5.99

Taj Small

$6.99

Taj Large

$11.99

Buckler

$3.99

Stella Artois

$5.99

Kingfisher

$5.99

VODKA

House Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.99

Belvedere

$11.99

Chopin

$11.99

Ciroc

$11.99

Absolut Citron

$10.99

Grey Goose

$11.99

Grey Goose Citron

Titos

$10.99

Ketel One

$11.99

Skyy

$10.99

Smirnoff

$10.99

DBL House Vodka

$16.00

DBL Absolut

$18.99

DBL Belvedere

$19.99

DBL Chopin

$19.99

DBL Ciroc

$19.99

DBL Absolut Citron

$18.99

DBL Grey Goose

$19.99

DBL Grey Goose Citron

DBL Titos

$18.99

DBL Ketel One

$19.99

DBL Skyy

$18.99

DBL Smirnoff

$18.99

GIN

House Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.99

Tanqueray

$10.99

Hendricks

$10.99

DBL House Gin

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.99

DBL Bombay Saphire

$18.99

DBL Tanqueray

$18.99

DBL Hendricks

$18.99

RUM

House Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.99

Bacardi Limon

$9.99

Captain Morgan

$10.99

Myers

$10.99

DBL House Rum

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$17.99

DBL Bacardi Limon

$17.99

DBL Captain Morgan

$18.99

DBL Myers

$18.99

TEQUILA

House Tequila

$9.99

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.99

Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.99

Don Julio Anejo

$10.99

Patron Silver

$12.99

DBL House Tequila

$15.99

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$18.99

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$18.99

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$18.99

DBL Patron Silver

$23.99

WHISKEY

House Whiskey

$9.00

Amrut

$16.99

Crown

$10.99

Jack Daniels

$10.99

Jim Beam

$9.99

Knob Creek

$10.99

Makers Mark

$10.99

Wild Turkey

$10.99

Woodford Reserve

$10.99

DBL House Whiskey

$15.99

DBL Amrut

$31.99

DBL Crown

$18.99

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.99

DBL Jim Beam

$17.99

DBL Knob Creek

$18.99

DBL Makers Mark

$18.99

DBL Wild Turkey

$19.99

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.99

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$11.99

Dewars

$10.99

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.99

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.99

Macallan 12

$14.99

DBL Well Scotch

$15.99

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Dewars

$18.99

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$23.99

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$1.00

DBL Macallan 12

$27.99

Cocktails

Caribbean Cooler

$10.99

Fruit Daiqiri

$10.99

Kachumbar Cooler

$11.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.99

Mango- Rita

$10.99

Night's Bellini

$10.99

Pina Colada

$10.99

Teekha Tamarind

$11.99

Twilight Zone

$11.99

Martini

Chocolate Martini

$11.99

Classic Martini

$13.99

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.99

Luxury Martini

$13.99

Lychitini

$11.99

Perfect Martini

$11.99

Pomegranate Martini

$11.99

Sour Apple Martini

$11.99

The Night's Margatini

$12.99

Tropical Martini

$11.99

Mumbatini

$11.99

Cosmopolitan

$11.99

Mango Tango

$11.99

Mojito

Mango Mojito

$11.99

Pineapple Mojito

$11.99

Curry Mojito

$11.99

Mojito

$11.99

Margarita

Pineapple Margarita

$10.99

Peach Margarita

$10.99

Margarita

$10.99

Margarita La-Jawab

$11.99

RED BOTTLES

BTL Alamos Malbec

$30.00

BTL Murphy Good Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Murphy Good Merlot

$35.00

BTL Rosenblum Zinfandel

$35.00

BTL Penfold Shiraz

$35.00

BTL Estancia Pinot Noir

$45.00

RED GLASSES

Alamos Malbec

$9.00

Murphy Good Cabernet

$11.00

Murphy Good Merlot

$11.00

Rosenblum Zinfandel

$10.00

Penfold Shiraz

$10.00

Estancia Pinot Noir

$13.00

House Red

$8.00

WHITE BOTTLES

BTL Chateau St Michelle Reisling

$30.00

BTL Sula Chenin Blanc

$35.00

BTL Hougue Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Simi Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Toasted Head Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

BTL Riff Lageder Pinot Grigio

$30.00

WHITE GLASSES

Chateau St Michelle Reisling

$9.00

Sula Chenin Blanc

$10.00

Hougue Chardonnay

$9.00

Simi Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Toasted Head Chardonnay

$13.00

Prosecco

$9.99

Riff Lageder Pinot Grigio

$9.00

House White

$8.00

Champagne Bottle

Prosecco

$40.00

Champagne Glass

Prosecco

$8.99

