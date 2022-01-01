Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Bars & Lounges
Middle Eastern

Tandoori Times - Glendale

review star

No reviews yet

5626 W Bell Road

Suite A-103

Glendale, AZ 85308

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA GF
GARLIC NAAN
SEASONED RICE

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

ICE TEA

$2.75

CLUB SODA

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

MASALA SODA

$3.50

CRANBERRY

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

WATERMELON JUICE

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

MANGO LASSI

$4.50

SALTY LASSI

$4.50

PLAIN LASSI

$4.50

PELLEGRINO SPARK WATER

$3.50

INDIAN MASALA CHAI

$2.75

MILK SMALL GLASS

$2.25

CHEF SPECIAL DINNERS

Served with 500 grains of BASMATI rice
GOAT CURRY CSD

GOAT CURRY CSD

$20.00

Ethnic aromatic dish with bones (traditional) served with 500 grains of fine basmati rice.

CHICKEN MAKHANI CSD

CHICKEN MAKHANI CSD

$19.00

Ethnic aromatic dish with bones (traditional) served with 500 grains of fine basmati rice.

CHICKEN CURRY CSD

CHICKEN CURRY CSD

$18.00

Ethnic aromatic dish with bones (traditional) served with 500 grains of fine basmati rice.

METHI CHICKEN CSD

METHI CHICKEN CSD

$19.00

Chicken cubes made with all aromatic spices , onions, garlic , ginger and fenugreek , served with 500 grains of fine basmati rice.

LAMB BHARTHA CSD

$19.00

New addition on customers request. Lamb cubes cook with eggplant , onions, tomatoes , garlic , ginger and special Indian spices. Served with 500 grains of fine basmati rice.

GOAN PRAWNS CURRY CSD

GOAN PRAWNS CURRY CSD

$21.00

Robust south Indian dish served with 500 grains of fine basmati rice.

CURRY SAUCE CSD

$11.00

Our chef specials any curry sauce served with 500 grains of basmati rice

MALAI KOFTA Veg CSD

$18.00

Traditional dish for vegetarian lovers. Vegetarian balls make in aromatic curry sauce served with 500 grains of fine basmati rice.

TANDOORI WRAPS

Served with finally cut onions & green chilies in vinegar & lemon juice

CHICKEN TIKKA WRAP

$12.00

CHICKEN FUSION WRAP

$13.00

LAMB SEEKH KEBOB WRAP

$13.00

SHRIMP WRAP

$14.00

FISH WRAP

$14.00

PANEER WRAP veg

$12.00

ALOO TIKKI WRAP veg

$11.00

APPETIZERS

Served with "Kachunbar Salad", finally cut onions, tomatoes, cucumber & green chilies, with vinegar & lemon

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$24.00

TANDOORI CHICKEN (half)

$14.00

MALAI CHICKEN TIKKA

$17.00

SPICY TANDOORI WINGS

$17.00

LAMB SEEKH KEBOB

$17.00

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS

$24.00

TANDOORI PRAWNS

$18.00

TANDOORI FISH

$18.00

CHILI CHIKEN

$17.00

CHILI PRAWNS

$17.00

TANDOORI PANEER

$16.00

CHILI PANEER

$16.00

ARBI FRY (tara root)

$15.00

BHUTTA Challi

$11.00

MIX VEG PAKORA

$10.00

ALOO TIKKI

$11.00

SAMOSA CHOLEY

$12.00

BIRYANI & RICE

Thousand grains of basmati rice cooked in traditional "BIRYANI" style and all Biryanis come with Raita

SEASONED RICE

$4.00

SEASONED RICE half

$3.00

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$17.00

LAMB BIRYANI

$18.00

GOAT BIRYANI

$18.00

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$19.00

MIX VEG BIRYANI

$16.00

SALADS & ADD ON

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

INDIAN SALAD

$5.00

INDIAN FRIES

$9.00

PAPADAM

$4.00

ONIONS $ GREEN CHILIES

$3.00

RAITA

$3.00

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

CURRIES

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA GF

$17.00

LAMB TIKKA MASALA GF

$18.00

CHICKEN MAKHANI GF

$17.00

CHICKEN MASALA Curry GF

$17.00

LAMB MASALA Curry GF

$18.00

CHICKEN SAAG GF

$17.00

LAMB SAAG GF

$18.00

CHICKEN KORMA GF

$17.00

LAMB KORMA GF

$18.00

CHICKEN VINDALOO GF

$17.00

LAMB VINDALOO

$18.00

KARAHI CHICKEN GF

$17.00

KARAHI LAMB GF

$18.00

CHILI CHICKEN

$17.00

CHILI LAMB

$18.00

ACHARI CHICKEN GF

$17.00

ACHARI LAMB GF

$18.00

COCONUT CHICKEN

$17.00

COCONUT LAMB

$18.00

ONLY CURRY SAUCE

$10.00

PRAWN TIKKA MASALA GF

$20.00

PRAWN MAKHANI GF

$20.00

PRAWN MASALA GF

$20.00

PRAWN KORMA GF

$20.00

FISH MASALA GF

$20.00

PRAWN VINDALOO GF

$20.00

FISH VINDALOO GF

$20.00

KARAHI PRAWNS GF

$20.00

KARAHI FISH GF

$20.00

CHILI FISH CURRY

$20.00

CHILI PRAWNS CURRY

$20.00

ACHARI FISH GF

$20.00

ACHARI PRAWNS GF

$20.00

COCONUT PRAWNS

$20.00

ONLY CURRY SAUCE

$10.00

PANEER TIKKA MASALA GF

$16.00

PANEER MAKHANI GF

$16.00

DAAL MAKHANI GF (black lentil)

$16.00

MATAR PANEER GF

$16.00

CHANNA MASALA GF & VEGAN

$16.00

ALOO GOBI MASALA GF & VEGAN

$16.00

BENGAN BHARTHA GF & VEGAN

$16.00

TARKA DAAL GF (yellow lentil)

$16.00

SAAG PANEER GF

$16.00

PALAK ALOO GF

$16.00

PLAIN SAAG GF

$16.00

MIX VEG KORMA GF

$16.00

PANEER KORMA GF

$16.00

PANEER VINDALOO GF

$16.00

ACHARI GOBI GF

$16.00

COCONUT PANEER GF

$16.00

ACHARI PANEER GF

$16.00

CHILI PANEER CURRY

$16.00

ONLY SAUCE CURRY

$10.00

KARAHI PANEER

$16.00

GOBI VINDALOO

$16.00

TANDOORI NAAN & ROTIS

All our breads are from flour, freshly cooked in traditional clay oven

PLAIN NAAN

$3.00

ALOO NAAN

$4.00

ONION NAAN

$4.00

ONION CHILI NAAN

$4.00

GARLIC NAAN

$4.50

GARLIC CHILI NAAN

$4.50

GARLIC ONION NAAN

$4.50

PANEER NAAN

$4.00

PANEER CHILI NAAN

$4.50

GOBI FLOUR NAAN (vegan)

$4.50

MAKI ROTI (vegan)

$4.50

TAVA PARANTHA

$4.00

LACHAA PARANTHA

$4.25

PESTO CHEESE NAAN

$4.25

TANDOORI ROTI

$4.00

CHICKEN NAAN w curry

$6.00

KEEMA NAAN w curry

$6.00

CHILI NAAN

$4.00

DESSERTS

RAS MALAI

$6.00

KHEER (rice pudding)

$5.00

GULAB JAMUN

$6.00

MANGO ICE CREAM

$6.00

PISTACHIO ICE CREAM

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ethnic Indian cuisine from the northern frontiers, robust aromatic food. Serving the valley of sun since 2005.

Website

Location

5626 W Bell Road, Suite A-103, Glendale, AZ 85308

Directions

Gallery
Tandoori Times - Glendale image
Tandoori Times - Glendale image
Tandoori Times - Glendale image
Tandoori Times - Glendale image

