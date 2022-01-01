Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tandoori Times Indian Bistro - Scottsdale

review star

No reviews yet

8140 N Hayden Road

Suite H-115

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Served with “Kachunbar Salad”, finally cut onions, tomatoes, cucumber & green chilies, with vinegar & lemon

Tandoori Chicken (Full)

$19.95

Spring chicken marinated in secret tandoori masala & barbecued to perfection

Tandoori Chicken (Half)

$11.95

Spring chicken marinated in secret tandoori masala & barbecued to perfection

Malai Chicken Tikka

$13.95

Boneless white meat chicken cubes marinated in special yogurt paste with blend of dry spices cooked in tandoor

Tandoori Spicy Wings

Tandoori Spicy Wings

$13.95Out of stock

Chicken wings, marinated in yogurt paste with special Indian spices and cooked in tandoor

Chicken Seekh Kabob

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$13.95

Finely minced chicken marinated with fresh ground herbs and spices, wrapped on skewer, lowered into tandoor to cook to perfection

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$16.95

4 Juicy tandoori lamb chops, marinated in garlic, ginger, lemon juice & special dry spices rub, then cooked on skewers in clay oven

Lamb Seekh Kabob

Lamb Seekh Kabob

$13.95

Finely minced lamb marinated with fresh ground herbs and spices, wrapped on skewer, lowered onto tandoor to cook to perfection

Tandoori Prawns

Tandoori Prawns

$14.95

Jumbo prawns, marinated in our special tandoori sauce, cooked in tandoor (10 pieces)

Tandoori Fish

$14.95

Sole fish cubes marinated in fresh grounded spices and cooked in tandoor (8 pieces)

Keema Samosa

$9.95
Tandoori Paneer

Tandoori Paneer

$12.95

Cubes of fresh homemade cottage cheese, red pepper, green pepper & onions marinated in yogurt and dry spices, lowered in tandoor and cooked to perfection

Mix Veg Pakora

$6.95

Fresh cut potatoes, cauliflower, onions and spinach leaves, fried in special batter, served with tamarind sauce

Aloo Tikki

$7.95

Two potato patties mix with green peas. Onions and dry spices, served with garbanzo beans, mint and tamarind sauce

Samosa Choley

$7.95

Two crusty pastries stuffed with potatoes and green peas, served with garbanzo beans, mint and tamarind sauce

Mirch Pakora

$6.95

Fresh flavored jalapenos, fried in special batter till crisp, served with tamarind sauce (6 piece)

Bhutta (Challi)

$6.95Out of stock

Basket Of Fries

$2.95

Biryani

Thousand grains of basmati rice cooked in traditional "BIRYANI" style and all Biryanis are served with Raita.

Chicken Biryani

$13.95

Boneless cubes of chicken, sautéed & slow cooked with onions, green peas and special aromatic Indian dry spicy

Lamb Biryani

$14.95

Boneless cubes of lamb, sautéed & slow cooked with onions, green peas and special aromatic Indian dry spicy

Vegetable Biryani

$12.95

Fresh mix vegetables, sautéed & slow cooked with onions, green peas and special aromatic Indian dry spicy

Seasoned Rice

Seasoned Rice

$2.95+

1000 grains of Indian basmati rice, cooked with cumin and green peas

Veg Pulao

$10.95

Curry

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.95Out of stock

Boneless white meat chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in tomato base curry with touch of cream, herbs & spices

Chicken Makhani

Chicken Makhani

$13.95Out of stock

Boneless chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in special curry base of vine ripened tomatoes, special spices, touch of butter & fenugreek herbs

Methi Chicken

$13.95Out of stock

Boneless white meat chicken cubes cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes with fenugreek herbs (methi) & Indian dry spices

Chicken Curry

$13.95

Boneless chicken cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes with delicately balanced dry spices

Chicken Saag

$13.95Out of stock

White meat chicken cubes cooked with fresh spinach, onions, ginger, garlic & fenugreek herbs

Chicken Korma

$13.95

Boneless chicken cooked in mild yogurt base curry sauce with touch of cream & cashews

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.95

Boneless chicken cooked in special spicy aromatic sauce with potatoes, dash of vinaigrette

Coconut Chicken

$13.95

White meat chicken cubes cooked in coconut base sauce with dry spices, touch of cream

Lamb Masala

$14.95Out of stock

Traditional dish, lamb cubes cooked in onions, garlic, ginger curry with blend of dry spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.95Out of stock

Tender lamb cubes cooked in special spicy aromatic sauce with potatoes, dash of vinaigrette

Lamb Korma

$14.95

Tender lamb cubes cooked in mild yogurt base curry sauce with touch of cream & cashews

Saag Ghost

$14.95Out of stock

Lamb cubes cooked with fresh spinach, onions, ginger, garlic & fenugreek herbs & touch of cream

Karahi Lamb

$14.95Out of stock

Lamb cubes cooked with red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onions, ginger, garlic & blend of Indian spices, semi dry curry

Achari Lamb

$14.95

Chicken-do-piazza

$13.95Out of stock

Muglai Keema

$14.95Out of stock

Karahi Chicken

$13.95

Prawn Masala

$15.95

Jumbo prawns cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes with delicately balanced dry spices

GOA Prawn Curry

$15.95

Tiger prawns cooked in special coconut base curry with aromatic blend of dry spices

Punjabi Fish

$15.95

Sole fish, cooked in onions, garlic, ginger & jalapeno curry with special blend of dry spices, semi dry curry

Achari Fish

$15.95

Goa Fish Curry

$15.95

Prawn Vindaloo

$15.95

Aloo Gobi Masala

$11.95

Fresh cauliflower & potatoes traditionally cooked in garlic, ginger, onions and balanced spices

Bengun Bhartha

$11.95

Clay oven baked jumbo eggplant pulp cooked with onions, ginger, vine ripened tomatoes, green peas & spices, semi dry curry

Channa Masala

$12.95

Garbanzo beans cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes & blend of Indian spices, traditional north Indian style

Daal Makhani

Daal Makhani

$12.95

Traditional north Indian dish, simmered black lentil in lightly spiced butter, then cooked with ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onions & touch of cream

Malai Kofta

$12.95

Spiced mix vegetables balls cooked in lightly tomato base sauce with touch of cream and topped with cashews & almonds

Matar Paneer

$12.95

Paneer Makhani

$13.95Out of stock

Cottage cheese cubes lightly fried, then cooked in special curry base of vine ripened tomatoes, special spices, touch of butter & fenugreek herbsHomemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with fresh spinach, onions, ginger, garlic & fenugreek herbs & touch of cream

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.95Out of stock

Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes lightly fried, then cooked in tomato base curry with touch of cream, herbs & spices

Punjabi Kadi Pakora

$13.95

Rajma Chawal

$11.95
Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$13.95Out of stock

Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with fresh spinach, onions, ginger, garlic & fenugreek herbs & touch of cream

Tarka Daal

$11.95

Simmered yellow lentil in lightly spiced butter, then cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, onions & cumin tarka

Vegetable Korma

$12.95

Fresh mixed vegetables (cauliflower, potatoes, green peas, carrots, eggplant & green beans) cooked in delicately spiced creamy sauce, topped with cashews

Daily Chef Specials

Served with Basmati rice, Naan Bread & Kachumbar Salad

Punjabi Kadi Pakora (Tuesday)

$14.95

Traditional northern Indian dish. Onions, spinach & cauliflower lightly fried with gram flour, then dipped in tangy yogurt gravy with turmeric, garnished with cilantro & fenugreek herbs

Chicken Do Piazza (Wednesday)

$15.95

Tender pieces of chicken white meat simmered with lots of onions, garlic & ginger, then cooked to perfection with special sunrise spices

Muglai Keema (Thursday)

$16.95

Minced lamb cooked in garlic, tomatoes ginger sauce with finely balanced spices with peas and potatoes, topped with fully boiled eggs

Goat Curry (Friday)

$17.95

Classic goat meat(with bones) cooked in ginger, garlic, onions and fine blend of dry spices and herbs

Nihari (Saturday)

Nihari (Saturday)

$16.95

Beef cubes cooked in our chef’s special curry sauce, simmered over open flame to give aromatic flavor, cooked to perfection

Achari Lamb (Sunday)

$16.95

Tiger prawns cooked with fresh spinach leaves, ginger, garlic and tomatoes, lightly spiced

Desserts

Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$3.95
Kheer

Kheer

$3.95
Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$3.95

Shai Tukra

$3.95

Gluten Free

Tandoori Chicken (Full) GF

$20.95+

Tandoori Spicy Wings GF

$14.95

Tandoori Paneer GF

$13.95

Chicken Tikka Masala GF

$14.95

Vegetable Korma GF

$14.95

Saag Paneer GF

$14.95

Methi Chicken GF

$14.95

Goa Prawn Curry GF

$16.95

Kids Menu

Severed with your choice of soft drink

Malai Chicken Tikka (Kids)

$7.95

Indian Chicken Pizza (Kids)

$3.95

Naan bread stuffed with shredded marinated chicken, topped with onions, cooked in tandoor

Mango Lassi (Kids)

$2.95

Ice Cream (Kids)

$2.95

Indian Chicken Nuggets with Frys

$7.95

Indian Cheese Pizza

$2.95

Soups/Salads

Garden Salad

$6.95

Freshly chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & bell pepper, sprinkled with shredded parmesan cheese, capers , served with special homemade dressing on the side

Indian Salad

$2.95

Fresh cut onions, cucumber, tomatoes and green chilies platter with lemon and sprinkled with special chaat masala

Papadam

$1.95

4 piece smoked and crisp Indian tortia, cumin and black pepper flavor

Raita

$1.95

Freshly graded cucumber, potatoes, onions and chopped mint in yogurt, served cold

Mango Chutney

$1.95

Sweetened mango relish with special Indian spices

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.95

Tandoori Bread

All Naan breads are flour, freshly baked in traditional clay oven
Plain Butter Naan

Plain Butter Naan

$2.50

Aloo Naan

$2.95

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Garlic and Onion Naan

$3.75
Garlic and Chili Nann

Garlic and Chili Nann

$3.75

Pesto Nann

$3.25

Paneer Chili Naan

$3.75

Tandoori Roti

$2.95
Lacha Parantha

Lacha Parantha

$3.25

Keema Naan

$4.50

Chicken Naan

$4.50

Tandoori Wraps

Served with “Kachunbar Salad”, finally cut onions, tomatoes, cucumber & green chilies, with vinegar & lemon

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$8.95

Chicken white meat cubes, marinated and cooked in clay oven and wrapped in naan bread with lettuce, onions, dash of special ranch sauce & mint chutney

Chicken Fusion Wrap

$8.95

Diced tandoori chicken grilled with onions, green chilis, cilantro & touch of soya sauce, wrapped in fresh baked Naan Bread

Lamb Seekh Kobab Wrap

$8.95

Finely minced lamb, marinated and cooked in clay oven and wrapped in naan bread with lettuce, onions, dash of special ranch sauce & mint chutney

Paneer Wrap

$8.95

Homemade cottage cheese, marinated and cooked in clay oven and wrapped in naan bread with lettuce, onions, dash of special tamarind sauce & mint chutney

Aloo Tikki Wrap

$8.50

Crisp potato patty, wrapped in naan bread with lettuce, onions, tamarind sauce & mint chutney

Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Cranberry

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Watermelon Juice

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Masala Soda

$2.50
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.25

Salt Lassi

$3.25

Plain Lassi

$3.25

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.95

Milk

$2.95

FRI LUNCH SP

MAIN DISH

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
8140 N Hayden Road, Suite H-115, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

