Tandoori Lounge

3601 W William Cannon Dr

Suite #450

Austin, TX 78749

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)

APPETIZER

Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)

Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)

$4.99

Samosas are typically savory and can be filled with ground meat, such as lamb or beef, along with vegetables.

Chicken Samosa (2 Pcs)

$5.99

Mix Vegetable Pakora

$7.99

Veg Sprint Roll (4 Pcs)

$5.99

Paneer 65

$9.99
Lamb Pepper Fry

Lamb Pepper Fry

$13.99

Lamb Pepper Fry has a rich, thick, fiery sauce made with dried chillies and black pepper.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$10.99

Chicken 65 is a popular South Indian Chicken appetizer made by deep frying marinated chicken with curry leaves and green chilies

Finger Fish

$12.99

Fish Fry

$15.99

Chicken Pepper Fry

$12.99
Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$11.49

Gobi Manchurian is a popular Indo Chinese appetizer made with cauliflower, corn flour, soya sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce, ginger & garlic

Gobi 65

$11.49

VEGETABLE CURRIES

Lahori Tadka Daal

$11.99

Daal Makhni

$12.99

Navratan Korma

$14.99

Aloo Gobi

$12.49

Bhindi Masala

$12.49

Channa Masala

$11.99

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Paneer Korma

$14.99

Matar Paneer

$12.99
Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese for a hearty, flavorful, and filling vegetarian meal.

Kadai Paneer

$13.49

Vegetable Chettinad

$12.49

CHICKEN CURRIES

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken tikka masala is a popular curried dish made with boneless chicken, ground spices, onions, tomatoes, cream and herbs.

Chicken Korma

$15.99
Chicken Chettinad Curry

Chicken Chettinad Curry

$14.99

Chicken Chettinad is a fiery hot chicken curry from the Chettinad region in Tamil Nadu state in India

Chicken Vindalo

$15.99

Kadai Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Saagwala

$15.99

GOAT/LAMB CURRIES

Goat/Lamb Chetinad Curry

$15.99

Goat/Lamb Korma

$15.99

Goat/Lamb Tikka Masala

$16.99

Goat/Lamb Kadai

$16.99

Goat/Lamb Vindaloo

$16.99

Goat/Lamb Saagwala

$16.99

SEAFOOD SPECIAL

Shrimp Korma

$16.49

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$16.99

Salmon Tikka Masala

$18.99

Malabar Fish Curry

$16.99

Shrimp Chettinad

$16.99

BIRYANI & RICE

Veg Biryani

$11.99

Paneer Biryani

$13.99
Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together.

Goat Biryani

$15.99

Lamb Biryani

$16.99

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

Egg Biryani

$11.99

INDO - CHINESE SPECIALTIES

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Chilli Paneer

$13.99
Veg Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$11.99

Vegetable Fried Rice Any stir-fry friendly veggies would be great in fried rice! Just sauté at the same time that you cook the onions, carrots, peas and garlic. Then stir to combine with the fried rice.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Chicken fried rice is an Indo Chinese version of fried rice where boneless chicken strips are added into the fried rice

Egg Fried Rice

$11.99
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.49

Made with rice, shrimp, peas, carrots, onion, and egg, plus savory Asian flavors.

TANDOORI SPECIAL

Half Tandoori Chicken

Half Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Tandoori chicken is a popular Indian dish where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven.

Full Tandoori Chicken

Full Tandoori Chicken

$20.99

Tandoori chicken is a popular Indian dish where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven.

Chicken Tikka

$14.99
Chicken Malai Boti

Chicken Malai Boti

$15.99

Malai Chicken Boti is a grilled chicken dish, which is extremely creamy in taste.

Lamb Boti

$17.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$17.99

Tandoori Pomfret (Fish)

$19.99

Paneer Tikka

$12.99
Goat Chops

Goat Chops

$28.99

Juicy chunks of mutton simmered in a base of onions, coconut, and spices, meat falling off the bone, Mutton Chops Karnataka Style is packed full of punch

TANDOORI BREAD (NAAN)

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.49

Naan is an Indian recipe; it's a type of flat bread.

Butter Naan

$2.59
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.99

This garlic naan is a traditional Indian flatbread that gets baked and charred. It's a flavorful whole wheat version that tastes especially yummy hot out of the oven slathered with ghee (or butter).

Bullet Naan

$4.99

Tandoori Roti

$2.49

Onion Kulcha

$4.49

Cheese Naan

$4.99

Rosemary Naan

$4.99

Kashmiri Naan

$4.99

Cheese & Garlic Naan

$5.99

Puri (2 Pcs)

$3.49

SIDES

Mint Chutney (8 Oz)

$3.49

Mango Chtuney (8 Oz)

$4.49

Tamarind Chutney (8 Oz)

$3.49

Achaar

$2.99

Raita

$3.99

KIDS MENU

Fries

$4.99

Chicken Tender (3 Pcs)

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets (7 Pcs)

$7.99

DESSERTS

Rice Kheer

$4.99

Carrot Halwa

$5.99
Gulab Jaman (3 Pcs)

Gulab Jaman (3 Pcs)

$5.99

Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron, and more.

Ras Malai (3 Pcs)

Ras Malai (3 Pcs)

$5.99

Ras Malai or Rosh malai is a sweet dessert originating in India. Is served after a meal. The name Ras Malai comes from two parts in Hindi: "Ras" meaning "juice/juicy" and "Malai", meaning "cream".

Vermicelli Payasam

$5.99

CHEF SPECIAL

Kutu Paratha

$10.99Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Salt Lassi

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Strawberry Lassi

$4.99

Peach Lassi

$4.99

Chai (Tea)

$2.69

Coffee

$3.99

Pakola

$3.99

Thumbs Up

$2.99

Mint Lemonade

$6.99

Mexican Coke

$4.49

Soda Can

$2.49

Topochico

$3.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tandoori Lounge is Indian Restaurant with authentic Indian Cuisine, Must Try Our Food and Enjoy Your Time. BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottle).

3601 W William Cannon Dr, Suite #450, Austin, TX 78749

