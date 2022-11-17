  • Home
  • /
  • Apex
  • /
  • Tandoori Trail - 2017 Creekside Landing Dr, Apex
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tandoori Trail 2017 Creekside Landing Dr, Apex

review star

No reviews yet

2017 Creekside Landing Dr

Apex, NC 27502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TANDOORI STARTERS - NON VEG

KASOORI METHI CHICKEN TIKKA

$16.00

Chicken morsels marinated in yogurt, fenugreek leaves, crusted with egg, roasted in clay oven

MUTTON BURRAH

$25.00

Tender mutton chops marinated in house spice blend overnight then char grille. Our 100 year old original recipe

TANDOORI JUMBO PRAWNS

$19.00

Fresh sea shrimps marinated with cashews, cheese, finished in clay oven

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$19.00

(Invented by Kundan Lal Gujral Founder of Moti Mahal – our original 100 years old signature recipe) Chicken marinated with hung yoghurt and aromatic spices and roasted to perfection. our savoury gift to the world

TANDOORI STARTERS - VEG

SAUFIANI MALAI PANEER TIKKA

$18.00

Paneer marinated in hung yogurt, chickpea flour, green chilli, masala and cooked in clay oven

AMBARSARI PANEER TIKKA

$18.00

Paneer marinated in aromatic spices and cooked in clay oven

MAIN COURSE - NON VEG

ORIGINAL BUTTER CHICKEN

$20.00

(Original recipe invented by our founder Kundan Lal Gujral) Tandoori chicken – tomato – cream – butter - The original Moti Mahal’s recipe invented by our founder Kundan Lal Gujral

MURGH KALI MIRCH KORMA

$19.00

Baby chicken – cracked paper – green cardamom – cashew gravy – homemade khoa

MURGH TIKKA MASALA

$20.00

Chicken tikka - onion & tomato masala – cashew gravy - cream

SAAGWALA GOSHT

$21.00

Lamb meat - pureed spinach – onion seed - burnt garlic – cream

MUTTON RARA

$22.00

Lamb meat – lamb mince – onion & tomato masala – Indian spices

TAMATAR WALE JHEENGE

$23.00

Fresh sea prawns – tomato – cream – butter

FISH TIKKA MASALA

$23.00

Sea Bass - onion & tomato masala

MAIN COURSE - VEG

ORIGINAL BUTTER PANEER

$19.00

(our signature Original Butter Paneer Recipe invented by the founder of motimahal -kundan Lal Gujral) Cottage cheese – tomato gravy – cream

SAAG PANEER

$18.00

Cottage cheese - pureed spinach – onion seed - burnt garlic - cream

SUBZ KHADA MASALA

$18.00

Mix vegetables – tangy tomato gravy - aromatic spices

SIGNATURE DAL MAKHANI

$19.00

(The original recipe invented by the founder of Motimahal -Kundan Lal Gujral)) Black lentils – red kidney beans – Bengal gram – fenugreek leaves - tomato – cream – butter – clay oven cooked

LAZIZ BIRYANI

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$19.00

Dum cooked rice – baby chicken – onion - ghee – cream - saffron – kewra - Indian spices – Nizami Style

MUTTON BIRYANI

$21.00

Dum cooked rice – lamb meat – onion - ghee – cream - saffron - kewra – Indian spices

STEAMED RICE

$12.00

Paneer Tikka Biryani

$18.00

SPECIALITY INDIAN BREAD

TANDOORI ROTI

$4.00

NAAN

$5.00

DESSERTS

RASMALAI TRESLECHES

$8.00Out of stock

RABRI JALEBI

$9.00

KULFI

$9.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Fanta

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

ThumsUp

$2.99

Scotch

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10 Yrs

$12.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Broken Barrel

$15.00

Texas Straight

$12.00

Jack Daniels No 7

$8.50

Jack Daniel Honey

$8.50

Irish - Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Rye - Old Overholt

$13.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Brokers

$8.50

Tequila

Aristocrat Silver

$9.00

Rum

Gosling Black Seal

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Myers's Single Barrel

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Tito's

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tandoori Trail - The stylish eatery offers a wide variety of Mughlai and Awadhi dishes many of which were created over a century back along with having a modern bar for serving your choice of beverages. "We have created Tandoori Trail to cater to everyday diners, family & friends eating out and on the clock office goers. Come visit us to experience the dishes many of them have never been served in Triangle area before.

Location

2017 Creekside Landing Dr, Apex, NC 27502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Iwa Apex
orange starNo Reviews
2026 Creekside Landing Dr Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
Raleigh Cheesy - 1460 Chapel Ridge Rd Ste 170,
orange starNo Reviews
1460 Chapel Ridge Rd Ste 170, Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
Namoli's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
5444 Apex Peakway Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
orange star4.5 • 1,185
5490 Apex Peakway Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
The Dirty V - Apex, NC
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Davis Drive Apex, NC 27523
View restaurantnext
Mission Market
orange starNo Reviews
124 North Salem Street Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Apex

Johnny's Pizza - Apex
orange star4.6 • 3,790
8759 Holly Springs Rd Apex, NC 27539
View restaurantnext
Big Sergio’s pizza in Apex
orange star4.7 • 1,940
2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539 Apex, NC 27539
View restaurantnext
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
orange star4.5 • 1,185
5490 Apex Peakway Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
Apex Wings - 518 E Williams St
orange star4.5 • 370
518 E Williams St Apex, NC 27502
View restaurantnext
Osteria G
orange star4.1 • 158
5160 Sunset Lake Rd #101 Apex, NC 27539
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Apex
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston