Tandoori Trail 2017 Creekside Landing Dr, Apex

Restaurant info

Tandoori Trail - The stylish eatery offers a wide variety of Mughlai and Awadhi dishes many of which were created over a century back along with having a modern bar for serving your choice of beverages. "We have created Tandoori Trail to cater to everyday diners, family & friends eating out and on the clock office goers. Come visit us to experience the dishes many of them have never been served in Triangle area before.