Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tandur Indian Kitchen - Knoxville Catering

829 Reviews

$$

6502 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Saucy Entrées

Feed up to 10 people. Saucy Entrees are served with choice of rice and fresh naan bread.

Tikka Masala (10 ppl)

Top Seller! Tomato cream sauce, fenugreek leaves

Kadai (10 ppl)

Onion tomato sauce, bell peppers, chili oil

Korma (10 ppl)

Saffron cream sauce, fennel & cardamom

Vindaloo (10 ppl)

Hot and sour jus, red chillies, baby potatoes

Coconut Curry (10 ppl)

Coconut masala curry, onion, peppers, tellicherry peppercorn

Saag (10 ppl)

Creamed spinach, ginger, and spices

Biryani

Saffron basmati rice with fragrant spices and crispy onion. Feeds 6-8 people.

BIRYANI CHICKEN (1/2 pan)

$60.00

BIRYANI VEGETABLE (1/2 pan)

$50.00

Kebabs

Served with vegetable medley, rice and mint chutney.

Tandur Chicken Kebab (10 ppl)

$110.00

Lamb Seekh Kebab (10 ppl)

$130.00

Paneer Tikka Kebab (10 ppl)

$110.00

Tandur Baked Wings

Perfectly baked in our Tandur oven with just the right amount of spice

24 - Wings

$30.00Out of stock

48 - Wings

$60.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Veggie Samosa 10ea

$30.00

Spiced Okra Fries (1/2 Pan)

$30.00

Papadum (10 pc)

$15.00

Garlic Naan Bread (5 Whole)

$15.00

Plain Naan Bread (5 whole)

$15.00

Basmati Rice (1/2 Pan)

$15.00

Brown Rice (1/2 Pan)

$15.00

Beverages

Iced Tea

$6.00

Mint Ginger Lemonade

$20.00

Seasonal Lemonade

$20.00

Water Tap

Dessert

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Salted Caramel Cookies

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

Gallery
Tandur Indian Kitchen image
Tandur Indian Kitchen image
Tandur Indian Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tandur Indian Kitchen - Knoxville
orange star4.7 • 829
6502 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
orange star3.5 • 10
6600 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ham 'n Goodys
orange starNo Reviews
314 S Northshore Drive Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Nixon's Deli #11
orange star4.5 • 222
5716 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
The Artisan Cakery - 5803 Kingston Pike
orange starNo Reviews
5803 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
K Brew - Ebenezer/Drive Thru - Ebenezer/Drive Thru
orange starNo Reviews
Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston