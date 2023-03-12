Tandur Indian Kitchen - Knoxville
829 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tandur is a flavor journey of the regions of India. Now, we bring more flavor varieties to your table – freshly prepared, inspired by Indian tradition with a modern, Tandur style. It is the best of both worlds with regional authentic flavors and unique, signature creations you will find only at Tandur.
Location
6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tandur Indian Kitchen - Knoxville Catering
4.7 • 829
6502 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurant
K Brew - Ebenezer/Drive Thru - Ebenezer/Drive Thru
No Reviews
Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurant