Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tandur Indian Kitchen - Knoxville

829 Reviews

$$

6502 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Tikka Masala
Korma
Veggie Samosas

FOOD

STREET FOOD

Veggie Samosas

Veggie Samosas

$5.50

Naanchos

Papadum

$1.95
Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$6.95
Okra Fries

Okra Fries

$5.95

TANDUR CHICKEN

6 - Wings

$14.95Out of stock

Tanduri Chicken

$9.95

SAUCY ENTREES

Served with Choice of Rice and Naan Bread.

Tikka Masala

Tomato cream, fenugreek leaves

Coconut Curry

Coconut masala curry, onion, peppers, tellicherry peppercorn, bayleaf

Korma

Saffron curry, fennel & cardamom

Vindaloo

Vindaloo

Hot and sour jus, baby potatoes

Kadai

Red onion, bell peppers, chili tomato oil

Saag

TACOS/WRAPS

Punjab Tikka Wrap

$10.95

Goa Lamb Wrap

$10.95

Tandur lamb, masala rice, pickled onion, mint chutney

Mumbai Veggies Wrap

Mumbai Veggies Wrap

$8.95

Roasted veggies and paneer, masala rice, onion-tomato slaw, jalapeno raita

Channa Wrap

$8.95

Masala chick peas, saffron rice, onion tomato slaw, mint chutney. Served with okra fries

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$9.95

Tandur roasted chicken tacos served with a side of Okra fries

Tofu Tacos

$9.95

Spiced tofu tacos served with a side of Okra fries

Paneer Tacos

$9.95

KEBABS

Served with veggie medley, rice and Mint Chutney.

Chicken Kebab

$11.95

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$12.95

Paneer Tikka Kebab (V)

$10.95

BIRYANI BOWLS

Saffron basmati rice bowl with fragrant spices and crispy onion

BIRYANI CHICKEN

$12.95

BIRYANI VEGETABLE

$10.95

KIDS MEAL

Kids Chicken Kebab

$5.95

Kids Tikka Masala with rice

$5.95

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

DRINKS

Mint Ginger Lemonade

Seasonal Lemonade

Mango Lassi

$3.50

Fountain drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled water

$2.50

Water Tap

DESSERT

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$3.95

Salted caramel Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

SIDES & MORE

Garlic Naan Bread

$2.50

Plain Naan Bread

$2.50

Brown Rice

$1.95

White Rice

$1.95

Side of Veg. Medley

$3.00

SIDE OF SAUCE

Side of Tikka Masala

$2.95

Side of Korma

$2.95

Side of Kadai

$2.95

Side Of Coconut curry

$2.95

Side of Vindaloo

$2.95

Side of Saag

$2.95

SIDE OF PROTEIN

CHICKEN

$4.50

PANEER

$4.50

TOFU

$4.50

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$4.50

LAMB MEATBALL

$6.00

SPECIAL

8oz Pickle Onions

$2.50

Retail

Cookbooks

My Indian Kitchen

$27.95

Easy Indian Cooking

$17.95

Spice Trail

$19.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tandur is a flavor journey of the regions of India. Now, we bring more flavor varieties to your table – freshly prepared, inspired by Indian tradition with a modern, Tandur style. It is the best of both worlds with regional authentic flavors and unique, signature creations you will find only at Tandur.

Website

Location

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

Gallery
Tandur Indian Kitchen image
Banner pic
Tandur Indian Kitchen image
Tandur Indian Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tandur Indian Kitchen - Knoxville Catering
orange star4.7 • 829
6502 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
orange star3.5 • 10
6600 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Abridged Beer Company - The Brewpub
orange starNo Reviews
100 Lockett Road Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ham 'n Goodys
orange starNo Reviews
314 S Northshore Drive Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
K Brew - Ebenezer/Drive Thru - Ebenezer/Drive Thru
orange starNo Reviews
Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
The Artisan Cakery - 5803 Kingston Pike
orange starNo Reviews
5803 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston