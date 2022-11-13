Tandy's imageView gallery

Tandy's

1 Eagle Square

Concord, NH 03301

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Bacon Cheeseburger
Crispy Cajun Chx Wrap

Appetizers

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

Served with chipotle ranch on the side

Garlic Bread Bruschetta

$9.50

Garlic bread topped with tomatoes, basil, select spices, olive oil, grated parmesan & a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

$11.50

hand-pulled chicken with mixed cheeses, spices, a touch of buffalo sauce & ranch. served with tortilla chips

Dumplings

$11.00

chicken & lemongrass stuffed dumplings deep-fried and served with served with our secret weapon soy sauce

Beer Cheese

$11.50

served with hot soft pretzels

Tot Lava

$11.50

giant bacon, chives & cheese tater tots with beer cheese & sriracha

Quesadilla

$9.50

filled with jack cheese, sautéed onions & peppers *add chicken, garlic chicken, shrimp or steak*

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.50

ice-cold shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Chicken Melt

$12.50

crispy fried chicken bites topped with bacon, cheese & choice of sauce: bbq, general tso's or sweet chili. served with ranch

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.50

spinach, artichokes & blended cheeses. served with tortilla chips

Onion Rings

$9.00

served with a side of horseradish sauce

Nachos

$10.50

banana peppers, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes & melted cheddar 9 *add taco beef, chicken, garlic chicken, shrimp or steak*

Wings

$16.50

buffalo, bbq, teriyaki, chipotle lime, sweet chili, lemon pepper, citrus grille, honey bbq, maple bacon, caribbean jerk, general tsos & 2 hot 2 handle. served with ranch or bleu cheese

Boneless Wings

$14.00

buffalo, bbq, teriyaki, chipotle lime, sweet chili, lemon pepper, citrus grille, honey bbq, maple bacon, caribbean jerk, general tsos & 2 hot 2 handle. served with ranch or bleu cheese

WTFries

$12.50

our famous fries topped with beer cheese & bacon

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$5.25

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

buffalo chicken tenders with jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

Veggie Lovers Wrap

$12.00

sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, diced cucumbers & avocado ranch

Spicy Turkey Wrap

$13.00

oven-roasted turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo & avocado

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

packed with romaine, grilled chicken, grated parmesan cheese, asiago cheese & caesar dressing

Deluxe Tuna Wrap

$12.00

tuna mixed with mayo topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & american cheese

Crispy Cajun Chx Wrap

$12.50

cajun seasoned fried chicken, bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & honey mustard

Sandwiches

Classic Club

$13.00

oven roasted ham & turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on wheat bread

Reuben

$13.50

lean corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread

Lobster BLT

$28.00Out of stock

our classic blt with our homemade real lobster salad

Haddock Sandwich

$14.00

haddock fillet with lettuce, tartar sauce & american cheese on a brioche bun

Steak Bomb

$14.50

tender steak, salami, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms & american cheese

Steak N Chz ONLY

$13.50

tender cut steak & american cheese melted to perfection

Chicken Bomb

$14.50

grilled chicken, salami, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms & american cheese

Caprese Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, pesto & balsamic on french bread

Double Lobster Rolls

$32.00Out of stock

shredded lettuce & our homemade real lobster salad on two rolls

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

on texas toast with our secret combination of six cheeses 9 *add lobster 5* / *add avocado, bacon & tomato 3.5*

Lobster Grill Cheese

$28.00Out of stock

our award-winning grilled chees with real lobster salad in the middle of six melted cheeses

Classic BLT

$10.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on texas toast

Grill Cheese w/ Tomato, Bacon, Avocado

$15.00

our award-winning grilled cheese with tomato, avocado & bacon added to it

Chili Cheese Dogs

$12.00

two grilled hot dogs in toasted hot dog rolls topped with chili & melted cheese

Burgers

Swiss Melt Burger

$14.50

sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms with swiss cheese & horseradish sauce

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.50

cajun seasoned burger, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & bleu cheese dressing

JD Old 7 Burger

$16.00

bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & our homemade sweet Jack Daniel’s glaze

Roadhouse Burger

$15.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce & an onion ring

Sriracha Burger

$15.00

sriracha seasoned burger, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, spicy mayo & pepper jack cheese

California Burger

$15.50

bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & melted jack cheese

Grilled Cheese Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound angus beef patty inside our award winning grilled cheese

Tandy's Burger

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, onion & american cheese

Cheeseburger

$13.50

half pound angus beef burger with american cheese

Hamburger

$12.50

1/2 pound of angus beef cooked to your choice of temp on a toasted brioche bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

1/2 pound angus beef patty, bacon & american cheese on a brioche bun

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine with a grilled chicken breast, classic caesar dressing, asiago cheese, parmesan cheese & croutons

Steak Caesar Salad

$17.00

romaine with a grilled cut steak, classic caesar dressing, asiago cheese, parmesan cheese & croutons

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad

$15.00

mixed greens with bacon, bell peppers, tomatoes, fried chicken, cheddar jack cheese & honey mustard dressing

Southwest Salad

$14.50

choice of taco seasoned beef, veggie burger, grilled shrimp or cajun seasoned grilled shrimp. served with avocado, corn, tomatoes, black bean corn salsa & chipotle ranch on a bed of mixed greens

Greek Salad

$12.50

mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, red onions, cucumbers, peppers, feta cheese & greek dressing *add chicken to salad for small charge*

Chef Salad

$15.00

ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, peppers & cucumbers. served with ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, diced bacon, grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, avocado & bleu cheese crumbles. served with bleu cheese dressing

Entree Caesar Salad

$10.50

romaine with classic caesar dressing, asiago cheese, parmesan cheese & croutons

Entree Garden Salad

$10.50

bed of greens with red onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes & your choice of dressing

Desserts

baked apples with a crisp streusel topping. served with ice cream, caramel drizzle, whipped cream & sprinkle of cinnamon
Apple Crisp

$8.00

served with vanilla ice cream

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

warm chocolate brownie topped with ice cream & a chocolate drizzle

Cinni Stix

$8.00

soft pretzels with butter, cinnamon & sugar. served with icing

Fried Oreos

$8.00

topped with powdered sugar & served with vanilla ice cream

Peanut Butter Blast

$8.00

two chocolate cake layers with a peanut butter filling, topped with chocolate ganache & reese's peanut butter cups

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

vanilla cheesecake with a graham cracker crust & topped with strawberries

Dessert of the Day

$7.50

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.25

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

Kids Menu

every kids favorite Kraft mac & cheese

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Grill Chz

$7.00

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid Mac & Chz

$7.00

Kid Meatballs

$7.00

Kid Nuggets

$7.00

Kid Sundae

$2.00

Kid Apple Sauce

$1.25

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.25

Bloody Mary Mix

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Choc

$3.00

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

POM Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

ZOA Can

$5.51

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Bottle of Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle of Gatorade

$3.00

NY NEW YOU

$3.50

Tap Water

$0.92

Retail Items

Facemask

$10.00

T-shirt

$20.00

Specialty Glass

$7.50

Flannel Shirt

$45.00

HOODIE

$50.00

Coozie

$1.50

Emo Shirt

$20.00

Senie Raffle Tickets

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
