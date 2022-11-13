Tandy's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our delicious drinks & food!
Location
1 Eagle Square, Concord, NH 03301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
D'Angelo - 5048 - Concord, S. Main St.
No Reviews
125 S. Main St. Rt. 3 Concord, NH 03301
View restaurant