Tangaroa Fish Market
32 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come enjoy the freshest seafood on this side of the pacific! Whether you want to sit down and enjoy a quality meal or pick up some fish to make for dinner, we got you covered.
Location
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Gallery