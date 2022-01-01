Tangaroa Fish Market imageView gallery

Tangaroa Fish Market

32 Reviews

$$

12604 West Washington Boulavard

Los Angeles, CA 90066

Order Again

Popular Items

Fisherman's Basket
Fish + Chips

Raw Bar

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$23.00

18 Oysters

$62.00

Dozen Oysters

$41.00

Balon Oysters Dozen

$48.00

Oyster Shooter

$8.00Out of stock

Sashimi Platter

$34.00

Balon Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$27.00

Starters

Calamari

$18.00

Ceviche - Pacific

$21.00

coconut milk, citrus, mango, onion, cilantro, wonton chips

Ceviche - Peruvian

$21.00

spicy salsa verde, onion, avocado, kiwi, wonton chips

Ceviche - Salvadoran

$21.00

mixed citrus, rocoto chili, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, wonton chips

Crab Cakes + Greens

$19.00

served w/ citrus vinaigrette & house tartar

Edamame

$5.00

Fish Collar

$17.00

marinated, breaded, and fried snapper collars served w/ steak fries and spicy ponzu dipping sauce

Poke - Salmon

$21.00

Poke - Tuna

$21.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Soups

Kiwi Chowder

$15.00

Lobster Bisque

$15.00

Juan's Cioppino

$34.00

clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, crab, and calamari in a house cioppino broth

Salads

Grilled Octopus

$29.00

warm grilled spanish octopus w/ baby greens, mango, persian cucumber, croutons, cherry tomato, squid ink aioli, and citrus vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, cherry tomato, pickled onion, naval orange, carrots, shaved parmesan, and balsamic vinaigrette

Seared Tuna Salad

$28.00

seared tuna, mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, naval orange, pickled onion, carrots, wonton crisps, and orange ponzu vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$19.00

baby red and golden beets, baby arugula, whipped goat cheese, melon, toasted pepitas, champagne vinaigrette

Fried Dishes

Fish + Chips

$21.00

Fisherman's Basket

$27.00

tai snapper, shrimp, mussels, oysters, and calamari

Oysters + Chips

$29.00

Shrimp + Chips

$23.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Entree Plates

1 LB Steamed Clams

$26.00

1 LB Steamed Mussels

$26.00

1 LB Mussels + Clams Mix

$28.00

Fish of the Day

$36.00

Please call for information on the fish selection for the day

Lobster + Shrimp Fettuccine

$31.00

Maine Lobster Dinner

$58.00

served w/ garlic bread, rosemary potatoes, corn & edamame salad, steamed corn on the cob, and clarified butter

1/2 Lamb Rack

$37.00

served w/ wasabi mashed potatoes, roasted squash and asparagus, and marsala reduction

NZ Tai Snapper Filet

$32.00

served w/ carrot puree and warm squash panzanella

NZ Seared Salmon

$36.00

cooked medium, served w/ risotto, caramelized baby carrots and broccoli rabe

Seared Scallops

$44.00

served w/ corn chorizo succotash and carrot puree

Crab Boil

$96.00

Burgers + Sandwiches

NZ Beef Burger

$20.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, totara cheese, and remoulade

NZ Lamb Burger

$21.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, gruyere cheese, chipotle aioli

Fish Burger

$20.00

house made fish patty, slaw, pickled onions, tartar sauce

Roll of the Day

$31.00

daily crustacean, watercress, lemon mustard seed aioli

Side Dishes

Coleslaw

$5.00

Corn Edamame Salad

$7.00

Corn Cob

$5.00

Risotto

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Sauteed Greens

$8.00

Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Steamed Carrots

$4.00

Wasabi Mash

$7.00

White Rice

$4.00

Sliced Baguette

$1.50

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Fritter - Potato

$7.00

Fritter - Pineapple

$5.50

Steak Fries

$7.00

Skinny Fries

$7.00

Wonton Chips

$2.00

Extra Sauces

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail sauce

$0.75

Chipotle sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Peruvian sauce

$0.75

Family Platters

Full Seafood Platter

$199.95

Food

Kids Pasta Bowl

$9.50

Cheese quesadilla (kids)

$14.00

Kids fish n chips

$14.50

Chicken Tenders

$14.00
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy the freshest seafood on this side of the pacific! Whether you want to sit down and enjoy a quality meal or pick up some fish to make for dinner, we got you covered.

Website

Location

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Directions

Tangaroa Fish Market image

