Tangerine - Lafayette 300 S. Public Rd

Restaurant info

Tangerine creates innovative takes on traditional morning fare. The menu is rich with natural quality and focused on fresh products, with many vegetarian and gluten free options. It’s American brunch/lunch format with healthy, Tex-Mex and Mediterranean twists. Everything is made from scratch except for cheeses, breads and some meats. Enjoy a morning experience worth waking up for, with expert baristas creating fine coffee drinks with locally craft roasted Salto coffees, a full bar, and our bright and cheery décor.