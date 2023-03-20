Tangerine - Lafayette 300 S. Public Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tangerine creates innovative takes on traditional morning fare. The menu is rich with natural quality and focused on fresh products, with many vegetarian and gluten free options. It’s American brunch/lunch format with healthy, Tex-Mex and Mediterranean twists. Everything is made from scratch except for cheeses, breads and some meats. Enjoy a morning experience worth waking up for, with expert baristas creating fine coffee drinks with locally craft roasted Salto coffees, a full bar, and our bright and cheery décor.
Location
300 S. Public Rd, Lafayette, CO 80026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Teocalli Cocina - 103 North Public Rd Unit C
4.3 • 338
103 North Public Rd Unit C Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
Teocalli Cocina - 103 North Public Rd Unit C
4.3 • 338
103 North Public Rd Unit C Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurant
More near Lafayette