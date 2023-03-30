Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tangerine - Longmont 379 Main Street

379 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bacon Avocado Benedict
Classic Benedict
Veggie Hash

Food

House Specialties

Corned Beef Hash

$16.59

House made corned beef, onions, bacon, potatoes, house spice blend, two sunny side up eggs, pickles and choice of toast.

Veggie Hash

$14.99

Carrots, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, potatoes, on a bed of pumpkin purée, topped with balsamic reduction, cumin spiced pepitas, two sunny side up eggs.

Sausage Burrito

$14.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon bits, potatoes, chipotle sauce, pinto beans, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo. Try it with House Made Green Chili.

Veggie Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, spinach, red peppers, onions, potatoes, chipotle sauce, pinto beans, queso fresco and pico de gallo. Try it with house made green Chili.

Eggs Your Way

$9.59

2 eggs your way with potato home fries and choice of toast.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.49

Fresh Belgian waffle, fried chicken breast, cinnamon butter and potato home fries.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Corn tortilla, pinto beans, chipotle sauce, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco cheese, fresh corn chips, potato home fries and two sunny side up eggs.

Puttanesca Scramble

$12.89

Two eggs scrambled with tomato, kalamata olives, garlic, capers, onion and fresh herbs, with choice of toast.

Steak and Eggs

$17.99

Grilled hanger steak, pinto beans, pico de gallo, collard greens, potato home fries, two sunny side up eggs and green chili.

Tacos

$14.99

Three corn tortillas, pinto beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese, scrambled eggs with choice of: Bacon, Sausage* or Vegetables (sorry no mixing). Served with potato home fries.

The Vegan

$14.99

Tempeh, avocado, fresh greens, collard greens, caramelized onions and carrots, pinto beans, potato home fries, red pepper-almond Romesco sauce and walnut pesto.

Yogurt Bowl

$9.69

Walnuts, strawberries, blueberries, and banana. Try it with house made granola.

Sm. Yogurt Bowl

$6.29

Walnuts, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Try it with house made granola.

Fruit Bowl

$8.99

Entree portion of blueberries, strawberries, and bananas.

Benedicts

Bacon Avocado Benedict

$14.99

Bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado and balsamic reduction. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.

Classic Benedict

$12.99

Sliced smoked ham and fresh spinach. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.

Mexican Benedict

$14.99

Sausage, queso fresco cheese, pinto beans, chipotle sauce, pickled jalapeños and pico de gallo over crispy corn tortilla (not served with an English muffin). Two eggs poached with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.

Mushroom Benny

$14.79

Reuben Benedict

$15.99

Corned beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.

Salmon Benedict

$15.99

Honey smoked salmon, onion, capers and fresh spinach. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.

Turkey Brie Benedict

$14.99

Sliced turkey breast, brie cheese, arugula and house made blackberry preserves. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.

Veggie Benedict

$13.99

Walnut pesto, spinach, tomato and avocado. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.

Pancakes and Waffles

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

Three pancakes, includes one topping and syrup.

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$5.99

Pancake, includes one topping and syrup.

3 BLR Pancakes

$11.59

Three buttermilk pancakes topped with blueberry sauce, blueberries and lemony ricotta.

1 BLR Pancake

$6.99

Buttermilk pancake topped with blueberry sauce, blueberries and lemony ricotta.

Strawberry/Banana Waffle

$14.29

Fresh buttermilk Belgian waffle with strawberries, banana, and walnuts.

Plain Waffle

$9.49

Buttermilk Waffle, incudes 1 topping.

3 Strawberry/Caramel Pancakes

$12.79

Three buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, strawberry sauce, almonds and salted caramel sauce.

1 Strawberry/Caramel Pancake

$7.79

Buttermilk pancake topped with strawberries, strawberry sauce, almonds and salted caramel sauce.

3 Chocolate/Peanut Pancakes

$12.99

Three buttermilk pancakes topped with chocolate chips, banana, peanuts and peanut-toffee sauce.

1 Chocolate/Peanut Pancake

$7.49

Buttermilk pancake topped with chocolate chips, banana, peanuts and peanut-toffee sauce.

Strawberry French Toast

$14.49

Brioche french toast with fresh strawberries, almonds, strawberry sauce, goat cheese and sweet balsamic.

1/2 Strawberry French Toast

$7.89

Brioche french toast with fresh strawberries, almonds, strawberry sauce, goat cheese and sweet balsamic.

Pear French Toast

$13.99

Brioche French Toast topped with spiced pear sauce, pecans and cinnamon butter.

1/2 Pear French Toast

$7.39

Brioche French Toast topped with spiced pear sauce, pecans and cinnamon butter.

Plain French Toast

$7.99

Brioche French Toast, includes on topping.

1/2 Plain French Toast

$4.99

Brioche French Toast, includes on topping.

Omelets

Veggie Omelet

$14.99

Onion, spinach, carrot, tomato, walnut pesto and choice of one cheese: Swiss, goat, brie, queso fresco, gorgonzola, pecorino romano, cheddar, mozzarella. Choice of Toast.

Salmon Omelet

$16.99

Honey smoked salmon, spinach, capers, onions and sour cream on the side. Choice of Toast.

Mushroom Swiss Omelet

$15.99

Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, balsamic onions, spinach and walnut pesto. Choice of toast.

Build Your Own Omelet

$15.99

Choice of sausage*, bacon, turkey or ham, one vegetable, and choice of one cheese: Swiss, goat, brie, queso fresco, gorgonzola, pecorino romano, cheddar, mozzarella. Additional ingredients at additional charge.

Caprese Omelet

$14.59

Open face omelet topped with mozzarella cheese, arugula, tomatoes, balsamic onions and walnut pesto.

Sandwiches

Pesto Egg Sandwich

$9.99

One fried egg, walnut pesto, tomato, balsamic reduction, spinach and choice of cheese on a brioche bun, with potato home fries.

Meat and Egg Sandwich

$11.99

Choice of sausage, bacon, turkey or ham, one fried egg, spinach, dijon mayo and choice of cheese on a brioche bun, with potato home fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, fresh greens, mozzarella cheese and balsamic mayo on sourdough, with French fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fried chicken breast, pickles, balsamic mayo, fresh arugula and balsamic onions on a brioche bun, with French fries.

Tomato Mozzarella

$12.99

Mozzarella, tomato, walnut pesto, arugula and balsamic onions, on sourdough, with French fries.

Monte Cristo

$15.99

Brioche French toast, Swiss cheese, sliced ham and turkey, with sides of blackberry preserves and potato home fries.

Reuben Sandwich

$15.79

House made sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, dijon mayo and caramelized onions on rye, with French fries.

Turkey Bacon

$14.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar, mayo and pickled jalapeños on rye, with French fries.

BLT

$13.99

Bacon, fresh tomato, balsamic mayo and lettuce on sourdough, with French fries.

Tangerine Burger

$15.99

All natural beef burger on a brioche bun with caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato and lettuce, with French fries. ADD CHEESE 1.79 ADD SAUTEED MUSHROOMS 1.79

Salads

Eggs on Salad

$12.99

Two sunny side up eggs over mixed greens with lemon vinaigrette, onions, red pepper, carrot, tomato and choice of toast.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.59

Grilled chicken breast over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, raisins, caramelized onions, walnuts, croutons and shaved carrot.

Gorgonzola Salad

$12.49

Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, gorgonzola, tomato, caramelized onions, croutons and pecans.

Salmon Salad

$17.99

Honey smoked salmon filet over mixed greens with lemon vinaigrette, goat cheese, capers, onions and walnuts.

Steak & Arugula Salad

$17.99

Grilled hanger steak over arugula with balsamic vinaigrette, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, shaved carrot and tomato.

Large Side Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette, carrot, onions and tomato.

Small Side salad

$4.59

Mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette, carrot, onions and tomato.

Sm. Arugula Salad

$5.49

Arugula, lemon vinaigrette, carrot, onions and tomato.

Beverage

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.49

Cappuccino

$4.89

Cold Brew

$4.29

Cortado

$4.49

Drip Coffee

$3.89

Espresso

$3.49

Florentine

$4.69

Latte

$4.99

Macchiato

$4.49

Mocha

$6.39

Cafe Au Lait

$4.39

Side Steamed Milk

$1.19

Tea

Chai

$4.69

Dirty Chai

$6.69

Turmeric Latte

$5.39

Turmeric Chai Latte

$5.99

Allegro Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Cambric

$4.49

London Fog

$4.89

Kombucha

$5.99

Matcha Latte

$4.89

Arnold Palmer

$3.59

Juice

Large O.J.

$5.79

Small O.J.

$4.29

Large Lemonade

$4.59

Small Lemonade

$3.49

Mighty Mango Smoothie

$4.99

Strawberry/Banana Smoothie

$4.99

Large Grapefruit

$3.99

Small Grapefruit

$2.99

Large Apple Juice

$3.99

Small Apple Juice

$2.99

Small Tomato Juice

$2.99

Large Tomato Juice

$3.99

Small Cranberry

$2.59

Large Cranberry

$2.99

Soda

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Ginger Ale

$2.59

Soda Water

$0.99

Mocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.99

Golden Lemonade

$6.99

Iced Strawberry Matcha

$6.99

Virgin Lavender Spritz

$6.99

Virgin Sunrise

$6.99

Milks, Steamers and Hot Chocolate

Sm Milk

$2.09

Lg Milk

$2.59

Sm Chocolate Milk

$2.39

Lg Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Steamer

$2.99

Coffee Syrups.

Vanilla

$0.89

Caramel

$0.89

Hazelnut

$0.89

Lavender

$0.89

Rose

$0.89

Peppermint

$0.89

Pumpkin Spice

$0.89

Praline

$0.89

SF Vanilla

$0.89

SF Caramel

$0.89

Chocolate Sauce

$0.89

Coconut

$0.89

Maple Spice

$0.89

Macadamia Nut

$0.89

Gingerbread

$0.89

Irish Cream

$0.89

Blueberry

$0.89

Raspberry

$0.89

Amaretto

$0.89
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
