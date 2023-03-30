Tangerine - Longmont 379 Main Street
379 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501
Popular Items
Food
House Specialties
Corned Beef Hash
House made corned beef, onions, bacon, potatoes, house spice blend, two sunny side up eggs, pickles and choice of toast.
Veggie Hash
Carrots, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, potatoes, on a bed of pumpkin purée, topped with balsamic reduction, cumin spiced pepitas, two sunny side up eggs.
Sausage Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon bits, potatoes, chipotle sauce, pinto beans, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo. Try it with House Made Green Chili.
Veggie Burrito
Scrambled eggs, spinach, red peppers, onions, potatoes, chipotle sauce, pinto beans, queso fresco and pico de gallo. Try it with house made green Chili.
Eggs Your Way
2 eggs your way with potato home fries and choice of toast.
Chicken & Waffles
Fresh Belgian waffle, fried chicken breast, cinnamon butter and potato home fries.
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortilla, pinto beans, chipotle sauce, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco cheese, fresh corn chips, potato home fries and two sunny side up eggs.
Puttanesca Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with tomato, kalamata olives, garlic, capers, onion and fresh herbs, with choice of toast.
Steak and Eggs
Grilled hanger steak, pinto beans, pico de gallo, collard greens, potato home fries, two sunny side up eggs and green chili.
Tacos
Three corn tortillas, pinto beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese, scrambled eggs with choice of: Bacon, Sausage* or Vegetables (sorry no mixing). Served with potato home fries.
The Vegan
Tempeh, avocado, fresh greens, collard greens, caramelized onions and carrots, pinto beans, potato home fries, red pepper-almond Romesco sauce and walnut pesto.
Yogurt Bowl
Walnuts, strawberries, blueberries, and banana. Try it with house made granola.
Sm. Yogurt Bowl
Walnuts, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Try it with house made granola.
Fruit Bowl
Entree portion of blueberries, strawberries, and bananas.
Benedicts
Bacon Avocado Benedict
Bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado and balsamic reduction. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.
Classic Benedict
Sliced smoked ham and fresh spinach. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.
Mexican Benedict
Sausage, queso fresco cheese, pinto beans, chipotle sauce, pickled jalapeños and pico de gallo over crispy corn tortilla (not served with an English muffin). Two eggs poached with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.
Mushroom Benny
Reuben Benedict
Corned beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.
Salmon Benedict
Honey smoked salmon, onion, capers and fresh spinach. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.
Turkey Brie Benedict
Sliced turkey breast, brie cheese, arugula and house made blackberry preserves. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.
Veggie Benedict
Walnut pesto, spinach, tomato and avocado. Two eggs poached on English muffin with hollandaise sauce and potato home fries.
Pancakes and Waffles
3 Buttermilk Pancakes
Three pancakes, includes one topping and syrup.
1 Buttermilk Pancake
Pancake, includes one topping and syrup.
3 BLR Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with blueberry sauce, blueberries and lemony ricotta.
1 BLR Pancake
Buttermilk pancake topped with blueberry sauce, blueberries and lemony ricotta.
Strawberry/Banana Waffle
Fresh buttermilk Belgian waffle with strawberries, banana, and walnuts.
Plain Waffle
Buttermilk Waffle, incudes 1 topping.
3 Strawberry/Caramel Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, strawberry sauce, almonds and salted caramel sauce.
1 Strawberry/Caramel Pancake
Buttermilk pancake topped with strawberries, strawberry sauce, almonds and salted caramel sauce.
3 Chocolate/Peanut Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with chocolate chips, banana, peanuts and peanut-toffee sauce.
1 Chocolate/Peanut Pancake
Buttermilk pancake topped with chocolate chips, banana, peanuts and peanut-toffee sauce.
Strawberry French Toast
Brioche french toast with fresh strawberries, almonds, strawberry sauce, goat cheese and sweet balsamic.
1/2 Strawberry French Toast
Brioche french toast with fresh strawberries, almonds, strawberry sauce, goat cheese and sweet balsamic.
Pear French Toast
Brioche French Toast topped with spiced pear sauce, pecans and cinnamon butter.
1/2 Pear French Toast
Brioche French Toast topped with spiced pear sauce, pecans and cinnamon butter.
Plain French Toast
Brioche French Toast, includes on topping.
1/2 Plain French Toast
Brioche French Toast, includes on topping.
Omelets
Veggie Omelet
Onion, spinach, carrot, tomato, walnut pesto and choice of one cheese: Swiss, goat, brie, queso fresco, gorgonzola, pecorino romano, cheddar, mozzarella. Choice of Toast.
Salmon Omelet
Honey smoked salmon, spinach, capers, onions and sour cream on the side. Choice of Toast.
Mushroom Swiss Omelet
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, balsamic onions, spinach and walnut pesto. Choice of toast.
Build Your Own Omelet
Choice of sausage*, bacon, turkey or ham, one vegetable, and choice of one cheese: Swiss, goat, brie, queso fresco, gorgonzola, pecorino romano, cheddar, mozzarella. Additional ingredients at additional charge.
Caprese Omelet
Open face omelet topped with mozzarella cheese, arugula, tomatoes, balsamic onions and walnut pesto.
Sandwiches
Pesto Egg Sandwich
One fried egg, walnut pesto, tomato, balsamic reduction, spinach and choice of cheese on a brioche bun, with potato home fries.
Meat and Egg Sandwich
Choice of sausage, bacon, turkey or ham, one fried egg, spinach, dijon mayo and choice of cheese on a brioche bun, with potato home fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, fresh greens, mozzarella cheese and balsamic mayo on sourdough, with French fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, pickles, balsamic mayo, fresh arugula and balsamic onions on a brioche bun, with French fries.
Tomato Mozzarella
Mozzarella, tomato, walnut pesto, arugula and balsamic onions, on sourdough, with French fries.
Monte Cristo
Brioche French toast, Swiss cheese, sliced ham and turkey, with sides of blackberry preserves and potato home fries.
Reuben Sandwich
House made sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, dijon mayo and caramelized onions on rye, with French fries.
Turkey Bacon
Sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar, mayo and pickled jalapeños on rye, with French fries.
BLT
Bacon, fresh tomato, balsamic mayo and lettuce on sourdough, with French fries.
Tangerine Burger
All natural beef burger on a brioche bun with caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato and lettuce, with French fries. ADD CHEESE 1.79 ADD SAUTEED MUSHROOMS 1.79
Salads
Eggs on Salad
Two sunny side up eggs over mixed greens with lemon vinaigrette, onions, red pepper, carrot, tomato and choice of toast.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, raisins, caramelized onions, walnuts, croutons and shaved carrot.
Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, gorgonzola, tomato, caramelized onions, croutons and pecans.
Salmon Salad
Honey smoked salmon filet over mixed greens with lemon vinaigrette, goat cheese, capers, onions and walnuts.
Steak & Arugula Salad
Grilled hanger steak over arugula with balsamic vinaigrette, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, shaved carrot and tomato.
Large Side Salad
Mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette, carrot, onions and tomato.
Small Side salad
Mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette, carrot, onions and tomato.
Sm. Arugula Salad
Arugula, lemon vinaigrette, carrot, onions and tomato.
Beverage
Coffee Drinks
Tea
Juice
Mocktails
Milks, Steamers and Hot Chocolate
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
