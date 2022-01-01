Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tanglewood

894 Reviews

297 West St.

Lenox, MA 01240

Order Again

Meals To Go

Board 1: Charcuterie Basket

$40.00

Board 2: Charcuterie Basket

$45.00

Entree 1: Basket

$45.00

Entree 2: Basket

$55.00

Entree 3: Basket

$65.00

Dessert Basket

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

