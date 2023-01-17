Restaurant info

Tangy Noodle is a Chinese noodle restaurant that continues the Chef "Shorty" Tang's legacy through 3 generations since 1968 in the U.S. The legendary Shorty Tang (inventor of cold sesame noodles) opened the original Hwa Yuan Szechuan in 1968. The original restaurant has since closed but was resurrected to its former glory in 2017 by Tang's son, Chen Lieh. Chef Chen Lieh Tang previously opened Shorty Tangy Noodles in Chelsea and then went to manage the 350 seat Hwa Yuan and has continue to till today. Chen Lieh has partner with Orchard Hospitality Corp to make a comeback for Shorty Tang Noodles, to continue his father's legacy, focusing on noodles. Together, Tangy Noodle was formed in collaboration effort to become the #1 noodle chain in America.