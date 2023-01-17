Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tangy Noodle

review star

No reviews yet

98 8th Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10011

Wonton Soup
Soup Dumplings
Cold Sesame Noodle

Appetizer

$10.00

The Signature Cold Sesame Noodle invented by Shorty Tang since 1968.

Edamame

$5.00
Fried Pork Chop

$8.00

Deep Fried Pork Chop

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Fresh cucumbers served with chili and sesame sauce

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$8.00
Chicken Wings

$7.00
Country Style Braised Half Duck

$20.00

Country Style Braised Half Duck

Wood Ear Salad

$8.00

Wood Ear Mushrooms with vinaigrette and chili sauce

Cold Garlic String Beans

$7.00

Wok fried String beans with garlic

Dim Sum

Soup Dumplings

$9.00

Soup dumplings aka Xiao Long Bao

Wonton w/ Chili

$8.00
Pork Belly Bun

$6.00
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Pan fried pork dumplings

Shrimp Dumplings

$8.00
Vegetable Dumplings

$8.00
Steam Pork Bun

$5.00

Large steam pork bun

Noodle

Signature Noodle

$18.00

Pork Chashu, Egg, Minced Pork, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Celery, with House Special Chili Sauce with house thick noodles.

Spicy Dan Dan Noodle

$14.00

Hot TangTang Noodle Soup served with minced pork, egg, shanghai bok choy and house thick noodles

Tomato & Egg Noodle

$14.00
Pork Spare Rib Noodle Soup

$16.00
Beef Noodle Soup

$17.00

Braised Beef with Shanghai bok choy, half egg, served in beef soup with house thick noodles.

Duck Noodle Soup

$18.00

Braised Duck with shanghai bok choy with house thick noodle soup

Curry Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00

Chicken Curry with eggplant served with house thick noodles

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$16.00

Vegetable noodle soup with house thick noodle soup

Lo Mein

$17.00
Pork Chop Noodle Soup

$16.00

Fried Pork Chop served with shanghai bok choy in house thick noodles soup

Pad Thai

$17.00

Rice

Fried Pork Chop Bento

$16.00
Duck Bento

$18.00
Curry Chicken Bento

$16.00

Pork Spare Rib Bento Rice

$16.00
Prawn Fried Rice

$15.00

Mapo Tofu

$14.00
Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00
Pork Chashu Bento

$16.00

White Rice (S)

$3.00

Stir Fry

Stir-fry shredded Potato

$12.00
Sichuan Chili Fish Filet

$24.00

Sichuan Chili Sliced Beef

$26.00
Chicken w/ Three Peppers

$14.00
Chicken w/ Red Dry Chili

$14.00
Spicy Stir Fried Prawns

$24.00
Pork w/ Spicy Peppers

$14.00

Sliced Beef w/ Spicy Peppers

$16.00

Vegetables

Chinese Broccoli

$10.00

Gai Lan

Snow Pea Sprouts

$12.00Out of stock

Dou Miao

Kimchi (white)

$8.00

Soup

Wonton Soup

$8.00

6 pieces wonton soup with shanghai bok choy and scallions

Golden Soup

$24.00

Extra

Extra Thin Noodle

$3.00

Extra Thick Noodle

$3.00

Extra Pork Chashu (1)

$5.00

Extra Boil Egg

$2.00

Extra Shanghai Bok Choy

$3.00

Water

Bottled Still Water

$2.00

S. Pellegrino (250ml)

$3.50

S. Pellegrino (750ml)

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk Tea

Regular MT

$6.00

Thai MT

$6.00

Taro MT

$6.00

Brown Sugar MT

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tangy Noodle is a Chinese noodle restaurant that continues the Chef "Shorty" Tang's legacy through 3 generations since 1968 in the U.S. The legendary Shorty Tang (inventor of cold sesame noodles) opened the original Hwa Yuan Szechuan in 1968. The original restaurant has since closed but was resurrected to its former glory in 2017 by Tang's son, Chen Lieh. Chef Chen Lieh Tang previously opened Shorty Tangy Noodles in Chelsea and then went to manage the 350 seat Hwa Yuan and has continue to till today. Chen Lieh has partner with Orchard Hospitality Corp to make a comeback for Shorty Tang Noodles, to continue his father's legacy, focusing on noodles. Together, Tangy Noodle was formed in collaboration effort to become the #1 noodle chain in America.

Location

98 8th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10011

Directions

