Tanner’s Bar & Grill-Platte City 2701 Running Horse Road
2701 Running Horse Road
Platte City, MO 64079
Bar Menu
Beer - Bottles
Beer - Cans
Drafts
805
Angry Orchard
Big Wave
Block IPA
Blue Moon
BLVD Rocket
BLVD Southwest
BLVD Tank 7
BLVD Wheat
Boston Lager
Bud Light*
Budweiser*
Busch Light**
Camper
Cold Snap
Coors Light*
Dunkel
Fat Tire
Strawberry Sky
Goose Island
Guinness
Hard Way IPA
Helles
Juice Drop
Lagunitas
Mich Ultra*
Miller Light*
Modelo
Stella
Summer Ale
Twisted Tea
Schwarzbock
Yuengling
Summer Shandy
Liquor
Beefeater Pink
Bombay Dry Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Well Gin
Tangueray
Amaretto
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch
Creme Banana
Creme Cocoa Dark and Light
Creme Menthe and Dark
Disaronno
Goldschläger
Hot Damn
Jager
Kahlua
Melon Liquor
Midori
Peppermint Schnapps
Razzmatazz
Rumplemintz
Strawberry Liquor
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Rum Haven
Well Rum
Cuervo Gold
Patron
Una Familia
Well Tequila
360
Grey Goose
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
Ketel One Grapefruit Rose
Tito's
Well Vodka
Black Velvet
Canadian Mist
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Dewar's
Fireball
J. Walker Black
J. Walker Red
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Orange
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Red Stag
Seagram's
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey Honey
Wild Turkey Rye
Yukon Jack
Martinis and Margaritas
Mixed Drinks
Amaretto Sour
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Fuzzy Navel
Georgia Peach
Hurricane
Long Island Iced Tea
Malibu Bucket
Midair Sour
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Top Shelf Long Island
White Russian
360 Cherry Limeade
Bahama Mama
Liquid Marijuana
Shots
Wine
Food Menu
Starters
Basket O' Pickles
Big basket of hand breaded kosher pickle chips. Served with ranch dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Pepper Jack Bites
Crispy and spicy breaded cheese bites. Served with ranch dipping sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded and deep-fried to perfection, a perfect start to a meal or companion to some suds. Served with ranch dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Homemade giant mozzarella sticks fried and super melty served with marinara sauce
Giant Tan Skins
Cut and scooped in house, these huge queso and bacon filled spuds will more than hit the spot served on a bed of lettuce with sour cream and topped with chives
Loaded Taters
Choice of fries or tots smothered in queso and topped with tomatoes, green onion, bacon, and sour cream
Lots O' Nacho
Chicken or beef piled high on chips and topped with tomato, green onion, and sour cream
Chips and Salsa
Large basket of fresh fried chips served with our house salsa
Salads
Half Platte City
Mixed greens with tomato wedges, cucumber, mushroom, egg, cheese, and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing
Full Platte City
Mixed greens with tomato wedges, cucumber, mushroom, egg, cheese, and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing
Half Caesar
Classic romaine washed, chopped, and tossed in a creamy dressing topped with shredded Parmesan and homemade croutons
Full Caesar
Classic romaine washed, chopped, and tossed in a creamy dressing topped with shredded Parmesan and homemade croutons
1/2 Cran Walnut
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with dried cranberries, bleu cheese, bacon, red onions and candied walnuts
Taco Salad
Fresh fashioned tortilla bowl filled to the brim with lettuce, your choice of chicken or beef, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and green onions. Topped with sour cream
Sandwiches
Big BLT
Tower of crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Cheddar cheese
Club Sandwich
Classic double decker of smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and mayo on white bread
Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey hand sliced and heated topped with grilled tomatoes, bacon, and melty Swiss between honey wheat bread
Philly
Chopped steak or chicken topped with grilled peppers and onions smothered with cheese whiz and topped with smoked provolone cheese
Tannerloin
Huge hand-cut pork loin double breaded in our secret recipe and fried served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled double chicken breast available smothered in any wing sauce or simply naked. Served on a brioche bun with garden served with fries or tots
Waikiki Chicken
House Specialties \ Daily Specials
6 Wings
Crispy fried to golden brown and tossed in your favourite sauce buffalo, BBQ, sweet, chilli, garlic Parmesan, mango, habanero, and teriyaki
6 Boneless Wings
12 Wings
Crispy fried to golden brown and tossed in your favourite sauce buffalo, BBQ, sweet, chilli, garlic Parmesan, mango, habanero, and teriyaki
12 Boneless Wings
24 Wings
Crispy fried to golden brown and tossed in your favourite sauce buffalo, BBQ, sweet, chilli, garlic Parmesan, mango, habanero, and teriyaki
24 Boneless Wings
Quesadilla Cheese
Quesadilla
Big tortilla stuffed to the brim with choice of our house smoked and spiced chicken, taco beef, or marinated steak served with lettuce, pico, sour cream, and guacamole
Chicken Lips
Big lips that have been here since the beginning available grilled or hand-breaded and fried served with fries or tots
Fried Chicken Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed full of lettuce, onion, tomato, and shredded cheese. Available tossed in any wing sauce served with fries or tots
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed full of lettuce, onion, tomato, and shredded cheese. Available tossed in any wing sauce served with fries or tots
Grilled Salmon
Hand cut Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection and topped with whipped herbed butter. Available as a sandwich or served on a bed of spring mix with veggies
Chicken Fried Chicken
Our house giant tenderloin laid over homemade mashed potatoes smothered with a heaping amount of gravy
Hot Tannerloin
Our house giant tenderloin laid over homemade mashed potatoes smothered with a heaping amount of gravy
Ribeye
Straight up 12 oz hand-cut and trimmed ribeye topped with whipped herb butter. Served with choice of side and toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Platted
Pulled Pork Potato
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
3 Soft Shell Pork Tacos
Steak Tip Special
Full Chicken Special 2 Sides
Half Chicken Special 2 Sides
Booga Mania
Maui Booga
½ pound patty grilled to your liking! Topped with blackened seasoning, Swiss, pineapple, and teriyaki sauce. Served on a brioche bun with garden garnish
Western Booga
Grilled to your liking with our secret smokehouse seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, and caramelised red onions
Bacon Black and Bleu
Blackened proper-like and topped with biting bleu cheese and crispy bacon
Straight Up BYO Booga
Give the chef a run for his money! Choose up to 2 toppings: pineapple, bacon, jalapeño, guacamole, queso, pico, fried egg, mushrooms, caramelised onions, onion ring, fried pickles, and choice of cheese
BYO Booga
Give the chef a run for his money! Choose up to 2 toppings: pineapple, bacon, jalapeño, guacamole, queso, pico, fried egg, mushrooms, caramelised onions, onion ring, fried pickles, and choice of cheese
Kids Menu
Sides
Baker
Boil em, mash em, bake em up too! Our mashed is made by hand and our bakers are wrapped with care
Fries
Crispy fried baskets of your favourite types of spuds served with ketchup or ranch
Full Order Onion Rings
A house favourite! Hand breaded and made for dipping these rings will have you coming back for more
Half Order Onion Rings
A house favourite! Hand breaded and made for dipping these rings will have you coming back for more
Mashed Potato
Boil em, mash em, bake em up too! Our mashed is made by hand and our bakers are wrapped with care
Seasonal Veggies
Steamed or sautéed veg seasonally selected. Check with server for choice
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy fried baskets of your favourite types of spuds served with ketchup or ranch
Tots
Crispy fried baskets of your favourite types of spuds served with ketchup or ranch
Potato Salad
Coleslaw
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2701 Running Horse Road, Platte City, MO 64079
Photos coming soon!