Bars & Lounges
American

Tanner's Bar & Grill 3900 Rainbow Blvd

1,099 Reviews

$$

3900 Rainbow Blvd

Kansas City, KS 66103

Popular Items

Original Fried
Build-A-Booga
Lips & Leaves

Teasers 39

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles

Cheese Balls

$10.50

Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh Salsa made in house

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$8.50

A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

8 Fried Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce

Tan Skins

$9.50

Potato boats filled with cheese, bacon, chives, & a side of sour cream

Taters- Au- Tanner

$10.00

Fries or tots, cheesy sauce, sour cream, bacon, chives, and cheese

White Queso Dip

$9.00

Cheesy sauce with chips

Big Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Fried crispy chrimp all sauced up

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.00

Smoked chicken, black beans, pico and jack cheese, all wrapped up together

Tan O'Rings

$9.50

Hand breaded - hommade onion rings served with chipotle ranch

Sliders

$9.50

Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.50

Creamy smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese, battered and fried. Served with ranch dressing

Lots-O-Nachos

$8.50+

A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.

Quesadillas

$10.50

Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa

The Southwest Side

Quesadillas

$10.50

Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa

TACOS

$8.50+

Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.

Lots-O-Nachos

$8.50+

A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce

BBQ Burnt End Tacos

$12.50

BBQ Burnt Ends topped with Kohlrabi slaw & Green Onions, served on flour tortillas

Jumbo Wings

Original Wings

$14.50+

Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.

Charred Wings

$15.00+

Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor

Boneless Wings

$10.50+

Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.

World Famous "Chicken Lips"

Original Fried

$9.50

Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown

Original Fried Flavored

$10.00

Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce

Original Fried Flavored & Charred

$11.00

As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.

Grilled

$9.50

Hand cut strips of chicken tenders, served grilled and naked

Grilled Flavored

$10.00

Charbroiled tender strips smothered with your choice of sauce

Booga Mania

Build-A-Booga

$11.00

A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion

Maui Waui Booga

$13.00

A classic Booga with bacon, Swiss, and pineapple

KC BBQ Booga

$13.50

A half-pound Booga witha heaping pile of BBQ pork, topped with crunchy O-Rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce

Breakfast of Champions Booga

$14.00

Booga topped with Cheddar, bacon, hash brown patty, fried egg and spicy mayo. Served on Croissant Bun.

-Route 66 Booga

$11.00

Two all beef patties with cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions & our special sauce.

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Pick your flavor

Waikiki Chicki

$12.50

Grilled teriyaki chicken with bacon, Swiss and pineapple

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw

Chicken, Bacon, Parmesan

$12.50

Breast of chicken, smothered witha garlic sauce, strips of bacon & melted Asiago Cheese

Orleans Club

$12.50

Chicken breast, guacamole, strips of bacon, monterey jack, lettuce and tomato all between the bread of your choice

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun

Garden Greens

Lips & Leaves

$14.00

Our Famous hand breaded Chicken Lips atop a bed of spinach or spring mix, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and mushrooms

House Lenexa

$10.00+

House Salad

Southwest Chicken Ranch

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, black beans, corn, red onions, Fried Chicken Lips, crispy tortilla strips & scoop of guacamole. Served with chipotle ranch

Mediterranean Chicken

$13.00

Bed of Baby Spinach topped with Diced Tomatoes, Chopped Red Onion, Feta Crumbles & Grilled Chicken. Served with Greek Vinaigrette

Teriyaki Steak Salad

$14.00

Bed of Mixed Greens topped with Shredded Carrots, Diced Red Onion, Grilled Steak, Chopped Fresh Cilantro & Green Onions Served with Teriyaki Dressing

Crispy Brussel Sprout Salad+

$11.00Out of stock

A bed of fresh spring mix complimented with perfectly seasoned Brussel sprouts, dried cranberries & sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with Herb Vinaigrette on the side.

California Cobb Salad

$14.00

Fresh iceberg, topped with diced chicken, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, eggs, avocado, & house croutons.

House Specialties

Tan Fins

$11.50

Battered filets of cod served over a be of fried with slaw and tartar sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Crispy Belgium Waffle topped with Breaded Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Crispy Peppered Bacon. Served with Tots

Mediterranean Power Bowl

$12.50

Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, & Kale topped with Grilled Chicken, Chopped Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta & Green Vinaigrette

BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese

$12.50

Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion

Teriyaki Steak Bowl

$12.50

Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, and Kale topped with Grilled Steak, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Cilantro, Green Onion and Teriyaki Sauce

Steak and Frites

$14.50

A flat iron steak served with chimichurri sauce and fries.

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bowl

$11.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Tasty Tender Tanner-Loin

$12.50

Hand breaded in our secret recipe and fried to a golden brown

Classic Steak Philly

$12.50

Steak topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie

Turkey Club

$12.50

Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Big Ol' B.L.T

$12.00

A double decker of bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo

Grilled Cheese Deluxiciouso

$8.00

Both Swiss & cheddar melted between white bread

Bacon Mac & Cheese Sandwich

$11.50

Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt

$12.50

The Eggy

$12.00

Sausage with fried eggs and American Cheese on grilled bread of your choice

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

Fries

$2.50

Guacamole

$3.00+

Jalapeños

$1.00

O-Rings

$4.50

Potato Chips

$2.50

Ro*Tel

$3.00+

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Chips Refill

Side Salad

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Veggies

$2.50

White Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Desserts

Brownie Ala Mode

$6.88

Brownie topped with ice cream and chocolate syrup

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.13

Served with chocolate or caramel syrup

Sugared Donuts

$5.50

with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders w/ Cheese

$5.50

Kids Sliders No Cheese

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Lips

$5.50

Kids Tan Fins

$5.50

Battered deep fried cod

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.50

Kids Tacos

$5.50

Hard Shell ground beef w/ lettuce and cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Waffle

$5.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Employee RedBull

$1.82

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.50

Strawberry Fanta

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

Location

3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103

Directions

