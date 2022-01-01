Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Tanner's Bar & Grill 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy

1,044 Reviews

$$

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy

Lenexa, KS 66215

Popular Items

Original Fried
Cheese Balls
Original Fried Flavored

Teasers

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.50

Fresh Mushrooms tossed in our famous breading and fried

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles

Cheese Balls

$10.50

Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh Salsa made in house

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$8.50

A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

8 Fried Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce

Tan Skins

$9.50

Potato boats filled with cheese, bacon, chives, & a side of sour cream

Taters- Au- Tanner

$10.00

Fries or tots, cheesy sauce, sour cream, bacon, chives, and cheese

White Queso Dip

$9.00

Cheesy sauce with chips

Big Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Fried crispy chrimp all sauced up

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.00

Smoked chicken, black beans, pico and jack cheese, all wrapped up together

Tan O'Rings

$8.50

Hand breaded - hommade onion rings served with chipotle ranch

Sliders

$9.50

Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries

The Southwest Side

Quesadillas

$10.50

Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa

TACOS

$8.50+

Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.

Street Tacos

$11.00

Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.

Lots-O-Nachos

$8.50+

A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.

Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Three soft shell tacos with strips of lightly battered Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce

BBQ Burnt End Tacos

$12.50

BBQ Burnt Ends topped with Kohlrabi slaw & Green Onions, served on flour tortillas

Jumbo Wings

Original Wings

$14.50+

Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.

Charred Wings

$15.00+

Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor

Boneless Wings

$10.50+

Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.

World Famous "Chicken Lips"

Original Fried

$9.50

Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown

Original Fried Flavored

$10.00

Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce

Original Fried Flavored & Charred

$11.00

As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.

Grilled

$9.50

Hand cut strips of chicken tenders, served grilled and naked

Grilled Flavored

$10.00

Charbroiled tender strips smothered with your choice of sauce

Booga Mania

Build-A-Booga

$11.00

A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion

Frito-Tastic Booga

$13.50

A half-pound Booga with melted pepper jack, guacamole, jalapenos and Frito corn chips

Maui Waui Booga

$13.00

A classic Booga with bacon, Swiss, and pineapple

KC BBQ Booga

$13.50

A half-pound Booga witha heaping pile of BBQ pork, topped with crunchy O-Rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce

Breakfast of Champions Booga

$14.00

Booga topped with Cheddar, bacon, hash brown patty, fried egg and spicy mayo. Served on Croissant Bun.

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Booga

$13.50

A half-pound Booga topped with Buffaloized Cavatappi Mac & Cheese & crispy Bacon

-Route 66 Booga

$11.00

Two all beef patties with cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions & our special sauce.

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Pick your flavor

Chicken, Bacon, Asiago

$12.50

Breast of chicken, smothered witha garlic sauce, strips of bacon & melted Asiago Cheese

Waikiki Chicki

$12.50

Grilled teriyaki chicken with bacon, Swiss and pineapple

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw

Orleans Club

$12.50

Chicken breast, guacamole, strips of bacon, monterey jack, lettuce and tomato all between the bread of your choice

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun

Garden Greens

Lips & Leaves

$14.00

Our Famous hand breaded Chicken Lips atop a bed of spinach or spring mix, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and mushrooms

Cranberry Walnut

$12.50

Fresh spring mix adorned with dried cranberries, bleu cheese, walnuts, bacon bits and red onion with our special dressing

House Lenexa

$10.00+

House Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream

Southwest Chicken Ranch

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, black beans, corn, red onions, Fried Chicken Lips, crispy tortilla strips & scoop of guacamole. Served with chipotle ranch

The Wedge

$10.00

Icebery lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, bacon bits, diced tomato, green onion & cleu cheese crumbles

Mediterranean Chicken

$13.00

Bed of Baby Spinach topped with Diced Tomatoes, Chopped Red Onion, Feta Crumbles & Grilled Chicken. Served with Greek Vinaigrette

Caesar salad

$10.00+

Asian Seared Salmon Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens topped with Grilled Salmon brushed with Gochujang Sauce, green onion, Green Chickpeas, spiced peanuts. Sesame Ginger Dressing.

House Specialties

Steak Tips

$16.50

Tender pieces of steak marinated in our secret recipe and grilled

Tan Fins

$11.50

Battered filets of cod served over a be of fried with slaw and tartar sauce

Sausage Platter

$13.50

A healthy portion of spicy pepper jack sausage, & served with cheddar & pepper jack cheese

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Crispy Belgium Waffle topped with Breaded Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Crispy Peppered Bacon. Served with Tots

Mediterranean Power Bowl

$12.50

Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, & Kale topped with Grilled Chicken, Chopped Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta & Green Vinaigrette

BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese

$12.50

Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bowl

$11.50

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$14.50

Salmon topped with melted Garlic butter. Served with Quinoa and buttered broccoli and carrots.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Tasty Tender Tanner-Loin

$12.50

Hand breaded in our secret recipe and fried to a golden brown

Blue Ribbon Reuben

$12.50

With kraut, a little of our special sauce and melted Swiss on rye

Classic Steak Philly

$12.50

Steak topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie

Patty Melt

$11.50

Half-pound patty topped with sauteed onion and melted Swiss

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Smoked turkey topped with melted Swiss

Turkey Club

$12.50

Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Cheese Deluxiciouso

$8.00

Both Swiss & cheddar melted between Texas toast

The Eggy

$12.00

Sausage with fried eggs and American Cheese on grilled bread of your choice

Big Ol' B.L.T

$12.00

A double decker of bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo

French Dip

$12.50

Steak, Swiss cheese and onion. Served with Au Jus

Bacon Mac & Cheese Sandwich

$11.50

Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt

$12.50

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$2.50

Build-A-Spud

$3.00

Cheesy Garlic Toast

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Garlic Toast

$2.50

Guacamole

$3.00+

Jalapeños

$1.00

O-Rings

$3.00

Potato Chips

$2.50

Ro*Tel

$3.00+

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Chips Refill

Side Salad

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Veggies

$2.50

White Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Side Celery

$1.00

Applesauce

$1.50

Chili

CHILI

$4.38+

Desserts

Brownie Ala Mode

$6.88

Brownie topped with ice cream and chocolate syrup

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.13

Served with chocolate or caramel syrup

Sugared Donuts

$5.50

with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders w/ Cheese

$5.50

Kids Sliders No Cheese

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Lips

$5.50

Kids Tan Fins

$5.50

Battered deep fried cod

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.50

Kids Tacos

$5.50

Hard Shell ground beef w/ lettuce and cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Waffle

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

Location

12906 W. 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66215

Directions

Gallery
Tanner's Bar & Grill image
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

Map
