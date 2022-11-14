- Home
Tanner's Bar & Grill 13350 College Blvd
807 Reviews
$$
13350 College Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66210
Popular Items
Teasers
Breaded Mushrooms
Fresh Mushrooms tossed in our famous breading and fried
Fried Pickle Chips
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
Cheese Balls
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Chips & Salsa
Fresh Salsa made in house
Jumbo Soft Pretzel
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
8 Fried Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce
Tan Skins
Potato boats filled with cheese, bacon, chives, & a side of sour cream
Taters- Au- Tanner
Fries or tots, cheesy sauce, sour cream, bacon, chives, and cheese
White Queso Dip
Cheesy sauce with chips
Big Bang Shrimp
Fried crispy chrimp all sauced up
Southwest Egg Rolls
Smoked chicken, black beans, pico and jack cheese, all wrapped up together
Tan O'Rings
Hand breaded - hommade onion rings served with chipotle ranch
Sliders
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
The Southwest Side
Quesadillas
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
TACOS
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
Street Tacos
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Lots-O-Nachos
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Mahi Tacos
Three soft shell tacos with strips of lightly battered Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
Shrimp Tacos
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
BBQ Burnt End Tacos
BBQ Burnt Ends topped with Kohlrabi slaw & Green Onions, served on flour tortillas
Jumbo Wings
World Famous "Chicken Lips"
Original Fried
Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown
Original Fried Flavored
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
Original Fried Flavored & Charred
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
Grilled
Hand cut strips of chicken tenders, served grilled and naked
Grilled Flavored
Charbroiled tender strips smothered with your choice of sauce
Booga Mania
Build-A-Booga
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Frito-Tastic Booga
A half-pound Booga with melted pepper jack, guacamole, jalapenos and Frito corn chips
Maui Waui Booga
A classic Booga with bacon, Swiss, and pineapple
KC BBQ Booga
A half-pound Booga witha heaping pile of BBQ pork, topped with crunchy O-Rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce
Breakfast of Champions Booga
Booga topped with Cheddar, bacon, hash brown patty, fried egg and spicy mayo. Served on Croissant Bun.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese Booga
A half-pound Booga topped with Buffaloized Cavatappi Mac & Cheese & crispy Bacon