American
Bars & Lounges

Tanner's Bar & Grill 13350 College Blvd

807 Reviews

$$

13350 College Blvd

Lenexa, KS 66210

Popular Items

Original Fried
Build-A-Booga
Cheese Balls

Teasers

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.50

Fresh Mushrooms tossed in our famous breading and fried

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles

Cheese Balls

$10.50

Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh Salsa made in house

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$8.50

A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

8 Fried Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce

Tan Skins

$9.50

Potato boats filled with cheese, bacon, chives, & a side of sour cream

Taters- Au- Tanner

$10.00

Fries or tots, cheesy sauce, sour cream, bacon, chives, and cheese

White Queso Dip

$9.00

Cheesy sauce with chips

Big Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Fried crispy chrimp all sauced up

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.00

Smoked chicken, black beans, pico and jack cheese, all wrapped up together

Tan O'Rings

$8.50

Hand breaded - hommade onion rings served with chipotle ranch

Sliders

$9.50

Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries

The Southwest Side

Quesadillas

$10.50

Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa

TACOS

$8.50+

Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.

Street Tacos

$11.00

Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.

Lots-O-Nachos

$8.50+

A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.

Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Three soft shell tacos with strips of lightly battered Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce

BBQ Burnt End Tacos

$12.50

BBQ Burnt Ends topped with Kohlrabi slaw & Green Onions, served on flour tortillas

Jumbo Wings

Original Wings

$14.50+

Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.

Charred Wings

$15.00+

Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor

Boneless Wings

$10.50+

Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.

World Famous "Chicken Lips"

Original Fried

$9.50

Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown

Original Fried Flavored

$10.00

Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce

Original Fried Flavored & Charred

$11.00

As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.

Grilled

$9.50

Hand cut strips of chicken tenders, served grilled and naked

Grilled Flavored

$10.00

Charbroiled tender strips smothered with your choice of sauce

Booga Mania

Build-A-Booga

$11.00

A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion

Frito-Tastic Booga

$13.50

A half-pound Booga with melted pepper jack, guacamole, jalapenos and Frito corn chips

Maui Waui Booga

$13.00

A classic Booga with bacon, Swiss, and pineapple

KC BBQ Booga

$13.50

A half-pound Booga witha heaping pile of BBQ pork, topped with crunchy O-Rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce

Breakfast of Champions Booga

$14.00

Booga topped with Cheddar, bacon, hash brown patty, fried egg and spicy mayo. Served on Croissant Bun.

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Booga

$13.50

A half-pound Booga topped with Buffaloized Cavatappi Mac & Cheese & crispy Bacon