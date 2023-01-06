Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tanner's Bar & Grill 1200 Moro St.

69 Reviews

$$

1200 Moro St

Manhattan, KS 66502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Philly
Chicken, Bacon, Asiago
Grilled Chicken

Teasers

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Fresh Mushrooms tossed in our famous breading and fried

Buffalo Chickn Dip

$9.00

A mouth-watering mix of grilled chicken, Franks's Red Hot, cream cheese and bleu cheese

Cheese Balls

$9.00

Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fresh Salsa made in house

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$6.50

A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping

Lots-O-Nachos

$6.50+

A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Fried Gouda Mac & Cheese bites served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

8 Fried Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.00

Smoked chicken, black beans, pico and jack cheese, all wrapped up together

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread

Tan O'Rings

$7.00

Hand breaded - hommade onion rings served with chipotle ranch

Tan Skins

$8.00

Potato boats filled with cheese, bacon, chives, & a side of sour cream

Taters- Au- Tanner

$9.00

Fries or tots, cheesy sauce, sour cream, bacon, chives, and cheese

White Queso Dip

$8.00

Cheesy sauce with chips

Smaller Plates

Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Asian marinated chicken wrapped inside crisp leaves of lettuce

Quesadillas

$8.00

Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa

Sliders

$9.50

Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries

Tacos

$8.50

Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.

Jumbo Wings

10 Original Wings

$12.00

Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.

20 Original Wings

$22.00

Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.

10 Boneless Wings

$9.00

Lightly breaded, boneless, and all sauced up.

20 Boneless Wings

$16.00

Lightly breaded, boneless, and all sauced up.

10 Charred Wings

$13.00

Just like our Original Wings with a little char broiling to seal in the flavor.

20 Charred Wings

$23.00

Just like our Original Wings with a little char broiling to seal in the flavor.

World Famous "Chicken Lips"

Original Fried Lips

$8.50

Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown

Original Fried Flavored Lips

$9.00

Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce

Original Fried Flavored & Charred Lips

$9.50

As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.

Grilled Lips

$8.00

Hand cut strips of chicken tenders, served grilled and naked

Grilled & Flavored Lips

$8.50

Charbroiled tender strips smothered with your choice of sauce

Booga Mania

Bleu Bacon Booga

$10.50

A classic Booga with a couple strips of bacon and crumbled bleu cheese piled high

Build-A-Booga

$9.00

A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion

Fajita Booga

$10.50

Classic Booga topped with Peppers, Onions, Pepper jack Cheese and guacamole

Fiery Ghost Booga

$10.50

A classic Booga with ghost pepper cheese, fried habaneros, 5 alarm sauce, and a chipotle mayo

Frito-Tastic Booga

$10.50

A half-pound Booga with melted pepper jack, guacamole, jalapenos and Frito corn chips

KC BBQ Booga

$10.50

A half-pound Booga witha heaping pile of BBQ pork, topped with crunchy O-Rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce

Maui Waui Booga

$10.50

A classic Booga with bacon, Swiss, and pineapple

Turkey Booga

$9.00

6oz Turkey Booga, guacamole, tomato, and lettuce

Urban Veggie Booga

$9.00

A healthy blend of garden variety veggies served open face with guacamole & hummus spread on naan bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken, Bacon, Asiago

$9.50

Breast of chicken, smothered witha garlic sauce, strips of bacon & melted Asiago Cheese

Chipotle Chicken

$9.50

Chicken breast filet, marinated in chipotle sauce and topped with melted Monterey Jack and a spread of guacamole

Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Pick your flavor

Jamaican Jerk

$9.50

Chicken breast with bacon and Monterrey Jack, topped with spicy jerk sauce.

Orleans Club

$11.00

Chicken breast, guacamole, strips of bacon, monterey jack, lettuce and tomato all between the bread of your choice

Waikiki Chicki

$9.50

Grilled teriyaki chicken with bacon, Swiss and pineapple

Garden Greens

Cranberry Walnut

$9.00

Fresh spring mix adorned with dried cranberries, bleu cheese, walnuts, bacon bits and red onion with our special dressing

House Lenexa

$8.50+

Our house salad topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, bacon, and mushrooms.

Kale Salad

$9.00

Super food kale, topped with dried cranberries, almonds, bacon, carrots, grape tomatoes, corn, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Lips & Leaves

$10.50

Our Famous hand breaded Chicken Lips atop a bed of spinach or spring mix, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and mushrooms

Taco Salad

$9.50

A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream

House Specialties

Steak Tips

$13.50

Tender pieces of steak marinated in our secret recipe and grilled

Tan Fins

$10.00

Battered filets of cod served over a be of fried with slaw and tartar sauce

Sandwiches & Wraps

Big Ol' B.L.T

$9.00

A double decker of bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo

Blue Ribbon Reuben

$12.00

With kraut, a little of our special sauce and melted Swiss on rye

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun

Classic Philly

$10.00

Steak topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie

French Dip

$10.00

Steak, Swiss cheese and onion. Served with Au Jus

Grilled Cheese Deluxiciouso

$7.00

Both Swiss & cheddar melted between Texas toast

Patty Melt

$10.00

Half-pound patty topped with sauteed onion and melted Swiss

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Served on a bun & covered with BBQ sauce

Tasty Tender Tanner-Loin

$10.00

Hand breaded in our secret recipe and fried to a golden brown

The Eggy

$9.00

Sausage with fried eggs and American Cheese on grilled bread of your choice

Turkey Club

$10.00

Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Melt

$10.00

Smoked turkey topped with melted Swiss

Sides

Au Jus

$0.50

Build-A-Spud

$2.50

Cheesy Garlic Toast

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Fries

$2.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Guacamole

$6.00+

Jalapeños

$1.00

O-Rings

$3.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Potato Chips

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.00

Queso

$5.00+

Salsa - BIG

$3.00

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$2.50

Veggies

$2.00

White Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Soup or Chili

SOUP

$3.50+

CHILI

$3.50+

Desserts

Cookie Ala Mode

$4.50

A huge cookie topped with a pile of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Served with chocolate or caramel syrup

Kids Menu

Applesauce

$1.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Lips

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Corn Dog

$5.00

Kids Salad

$3.00

Kids Sliders

$6.00

Kids Tan Fins

$6.00

Battered deep fried cod

Sauces

Extra Sauce

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Blue Powerade

$2.50

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice PINT

$3.50

Pineapple Juice PINT

$3.50

Tomato Juice PINT

$3.50

Soda Water

Tonic

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

Location

1200 Moro St, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

Gallery
Tanner's Bar & Grill image
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bourbon & Baker
orange star4.7 • 925
312 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
The Chef Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
111 S. 4th St Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Tallgrass Tap House
orange star4.0 • 515
320 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Finn's Neighborhood Pub - 317 Poyntz Ave
orange star4.6 • 392
317 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Fats Bar - 1209 Laramie St
orange starNo Reviews
1209 Laramie St Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Powercat Sports Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,368
3011 Anderson Ave Manhattan, KS 66503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Manhattan

Powercat Sports Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,368
3011 Anderson Ave Manhattan, KS 66503
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Baker
orange star4.7 • 925
312 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Harry's Gift Cards 7/2015-7/2020
orange star4.7 • 925
312 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Cox Bros BBQ
orange star4.4 • 655
223 McCall Rd Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Tallgrass Tap House
orange star4.0 • 515
320 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Finn's Neighborhood Pub - 317 Poyntz Ave
orange star4.6 • 392
317 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manhattan
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston