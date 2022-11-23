- Home
Tanner's Bar & Grill 10146 W 119th St
239 Reviews
$$
10146 W 119th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Popular Items
Teasers
Breaded Mushrooms
Fresh Mushrooms tossed in our famous breading and fried
Fried Pickle Chips
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
Cheese Balls
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Chips & Salsa
Fresh Salsa made in house
Jumbo Soft Pretzel
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
8 Fried Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce
Tan Skins
Potato boats filled with cheese, bacon, chives, & a side of sour cream
Taters- Au- Tanner
Fries or tots, cheesy sauce, sour cream, bacon, chives, and cheese
White Queso Dip
Cheesy sauce with chips
Big Bang Shrimp
Fried crispy chrimp all sauced up
Southwest Egg Rolls
Smoked chicken, black beans, pico and jack cheese, all wrapped up together
Tan O'Rings
Hand breaded - hommade onion rings served with chipotle ranch
Sliders
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
The Southwest Side
Quesadillas
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
TACOS
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
Street Tacos
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Lots-O-Nachos
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Mahi Tacos
Three soft shell tacos with strips of lightly battered Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
Shrimp Tacos
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
BBQ Burnt End Tacos
BBQ Burnt Ends topped with Kohlrabi slaw & Green Onions, served on flour tortillas
Jumbo Wings
World Famous "Chicken Lips"
Original Fried
Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown
Original Fried Flavored
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
Original Fried Flavored & Charred
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
Grilled
Hand cut strips of chicken tenders, served grilled and naked
Grilled Flavored
Charbroiled tender strips smothered with your choice of sauce
Booga Mania
Build-A-Booga
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Frito-Tastic Booga
A half-pound Booga with melted pepper jack, guacamole, jalapenos and Frito corn chips
Maui Waui Booga
A classic Booga with bacon, Swiss, and pineapple
KC BBQ Booga
A half-pound Booga witha heaping pile of BBQ pork, topped with crunchy O-Rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce
Breakfast of Champions Booga
Booga topped with Cheddar, bacon, hash brown patty, fried egg and spicy mayo. Served on Croissant Bun.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese Booga
A half-pound Booga topped with Buffaloized Cavatappi Mac & Cheese & crispy Bacon
-Route 66 Booga
Two all beef patties with cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions & our special sauce.
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Pick your flavor
Chicken, Bacon, Asiago
Breast of chicken, smothered witha garlic sauce, strips of bacon & melted Asiago Cheese
Waikiki Chicki
Grilled teriyaki chicken with bacon, Swiss and pineapple
Korean Chicken Sandwich
Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw
Orleans Club
Chicken breast, guacamole, strips of bacon, monterey jack, lettuce and tomato all between the bread of your choice
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
Garden Greens
Lips & Leaves
Our Famous hand breaded Chicken Lips atop a bed of spinach or spring mix, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and mushrooms
Cranberry Walnut
Fresh spring mix adorned with dried cranberries, bleu cheese, walnuts, bacon bits and red onion with our special dressing
House Lenexa
House Salad
Taco Salad
A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream
Southwest Chicken Ranch
Iceberg lettuce, black beans, corn, red onions, Fried Chicken Lips, crispy tortilla strips & scoop of guacamole. Served with chipotle ranch
The Wedge
Icebery lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, bacon bits, diced tomato, green onion & cleu cheese crumbles
Mediterranean Chicken
Bed of Baby Spinach topped with Diced Tomatoes, Chopped Red Onion, Feta Crumbles & Grilled Chicken. Served with Greek Vinaigrette
Asian Seared Salmon Salad
Mixed Greens topped with Grilled Salmon brushed with Gochujang Sauce, green onion, Green Chickpeas, spiced peanuts. Sesame Ginger Dressing.
House Specialties
Steak Tips
Tender pieces of steak marinated in our secret recipe and grilled
Tan Fins
Battered filets of cod served over a be of fried with slaw and tartar sauce
Sausage Platter
A healthy portion of spicy pepper jack sausage, & served with cheddar & pepper jack cheese
Chicken & Waffles
Crispy Belgium Waffle topped with Breaded Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Crispy Peppered Bacon. Served with Tots
Mediterranean Power Bowl
Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, & Kale topped with Grilled Chicken, Chopped Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta & Green Vinaigrette
BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bowl
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Salmon topped with melted Garlic butter. Served with Quinoa and buttered broccoli and carrots.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Tasty Tender Tanner-Loin
Hand breaded in our secret recipe and fried to a golden brown
Blue Ribbon Reuben
With kraut, a little of our special sauce and melted Swiss on rye
Classic Steak Philly
Steak topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie
Patty Melt
Half-pound patty topped with sauteed onion and melted Swiss
Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey topped with melted Swiss
Turkey Club
Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Cheese Deluxiciouso
Both Swiss & cheddar melted between Texas toast
The Eggy
Sausage with fried eggs and American Cheese on grilled bread of your choice
Big Ol' B.L.T
A double decker of bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo
French Dip
Steak, Swiss cheese and onion. Served with Au Jus
Bacon Mac & Cheese Sandwich
Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt
Sides
Brussel Sprouts
Build-A-Spud
Cheesy Garlic Toast
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Fries
Garlic Toast
Guacamole
Jalapeños
O-Rings
Potato Chips
Ro*Tel
Side Bacon
Side Chips Refill
Side Salad
Sour Cream
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Veggies
White Mac & Cheese
Side Celery
Applesauce
Chili
Desserts
Kids Menu
NA Beverages
Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Mr. Pibb
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Lemonade
Root Beer
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
TOMATO JUICE PINT
Coffee
Milk
Soda Water
Tonic
Sweet Tea
Water
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Blueberry Red bull
Tropical Red Bull
Watermelon Red Bull
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66213