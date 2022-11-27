Tannery Run Brew Works Pub

_4 Pack Phantasmal Dragon Thiolized DIPA

$20.99

We brewed this double hazy IPA with a whooping 5lbs of hops per barrel. We started with Cascade hops in the mash, then we added Citra, Nelson and Wai-iti in both the whirlpool and dry hop additions. To top it off we added the immensely flavorful Phantasm powder from New Zealand and fermented with the experimental yeast Cosmic Punch. This juice bomb exemplifies everything that a Hazy IPA can be.