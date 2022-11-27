Brewpubs & Breweries
Tannery Run Brew Works Pub
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tannery Run Brew Works is an independently owned craft brewpub located on Butler in Ambler, Pennsylvania. Serving our signature “SPLATCH” brewed beers alongside a rotating menu including vegetarian and kid-friendly options. Order Takeout Beer Online.
131 East Butler Ave, Ambler, PA 19002
