Brewpubs & Breweries

Tannery Run Brew Works Pub

review star

No reviews yet

131 East Butler Ave

Ambler, PA 19002

Order Again

Popular Items

Two for $22 Crowlers

Crowler Combo

Two for $22 Crowlers

Two for $22 Crowlers

$22.00

Cans

_4 Pack What You Need, Kolsch

_4 Pack What You Need, Kolsch

$14.99

Kölsch • 4.7% ABV • 22 IBU Toasty malt and mild fruity notes supported by a firm bitterness and clean finish.

_4 Pack Sympathy for Beelzebub, Belgian Strong Golden Ale

_4 Pack Sympathy for Beelzebub, Belgian Strong Golden Ale

$16.99

Belgian Strong Golden Ale • 9.4% ABV • 23 IBU Sweet bubblegum and spicy pepper aromas with a bready malt backbone. This is a more malty variation of our classic Sympathy for the Devil

_4 Pack Terrestrial Dragon DDH Hazy IPA

_4 Pack Terrestrial Dragon DDH Hazy IPA

$16.99

Double Dry Hopped (DDH) with Citra and Mosaic and 2-Row, Oats and Wheat malt. Flowery Citrus and Dank Cannabis Aromas with a silky smooth mouthfeel and haze appearance.

_4 Pack Celestial Dragon Dank NEIPA

_4 Pack Celestial Dragon Dank NEIPA

$16.99

Heavily hopped with Citra and Azacca, 2-Row, Oats and Wheat malt base, and fermented with Norwegian Voss Kevik. Orange Marmalade, Dank Citrus, and Spicy Resin aromas with a medium-to-smooth mouthfeel.

_4 Pack Phantasmal Dragon Thiolized DIPA

_4 Pack Phantasmal Dragon Thiolized DIPA

$20.99

We brewed this double hazy IPA with a whooping 5lbs of hops per barrel. We started with Cascade hops in the mash, then we added Citra, Nelson and Wai-iti in both the whirlpool and dry hop additions. To top it off we added the immensely flavorful Phantasm powder from New Zealand and fermented with the experimental yeast Cosmic Punch. This juice bomb exemplifies everything that a Hazy IPA can be.

Crowlers

_Both Crowlers The Same

_#1 Wheaty McWheatface German-Style Hefeweizen 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Wheat - German-Style Hefeweizen • 5.3% ABV • 15 IBU Tradition German-Style wheat beer. Cloudy and full bodied, this beer is easy to drink and will refresh even the most parched palate.

_#3 Anther and Pistil Hoppy Amber Ale 32oz Crowler

$13.00

American Amber • 6.4% ABV • 32 IBU Hopped with Amarillo, Citra and Simcoe and fermented with Norwegian Hornindal Kveik, this Amber ale has notes of citrus and honey with a firm bitterness and malty sweet finish.

_#4 Beautiful Morning Spiced Beer 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Wheat Beer - Witbier • 5.4% ABV • 15 IBU Made in collaboration with Black Girl on Tap for Barrel & Flow Fest 2022. Sweet blood orange, peppery coriander, and aromatic chamomile set the tone for this smooth spiced witbier. Hopped with Adeena Hops, which were selected because of their herbal and spicy notes, and shared namesake BGOT owner Adeena Brewington-Brown. This light libation is sure to wow. Malt: Pilsner, Malted Wheat, Unmalted Wheat, Flaked Oats. Yeast: Belgian Wit.

_#5 Celestial Dragon Dank NEIPA 32oz Crowler

$14.00

IPA - New England • 6.2% ABV • 25 IBU Heavily hopped with Citra and Azacca, 2-Row, Oats and Wheat malt base, and fermented with Norwegian Voss Kevik. Orange Marmalade, Dank Citrus, and Spicy Resin aromas with a medium-tosmooth mouthfeel.

_#6 The Third Thread Porter 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Dark chocolate and roasted caramel aromas with a sharp toffee flavor and dry finish.

_#7 Blind Bandit Vienna Lager 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Flavors of toasty bread and smooth malt with a balancing hop bitterness and clean finish. Malt: Vienna, Munich, Pilsner, Melanoidin. Hops: Loral. Yeast: German Lager.

_#9 Hadrian's Folly ESB 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Extra Special Bitter • 5.6% ABV Bready and sweet malt flavor with a lightly toasted nose and a full, slightly bitter finish.

_#10 Council Couch Fruited Sour 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Sour - Fruited • 6.2% ABV • 7 IBU Kettled soured, aged on Apricot and Tangerine and spiced with coriander and lemon peel. Malt: Pilsner and Wheat. Hops: Galaxy during fermentation. Yeast: Capri 22.

_#11 Sozins Comet Lager 32oz Crowler

$13.50

Festbier • 6.4% ABV • 20 IBU Malty and Clean, this deep copper lager uses Pilsner, Munich, and Vienna Malts to create a tantalizing toasted graham-cracker flavor with a touch of herbal hops for balance.

_#12 Piltdown Light Lagerish 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Clean pilsner malt aroma with notes of rye spice and sweet rice. Malt: Pilsner, Flaked Rye, Brewer's Rice. Hops: Strata mash only. Yeast: Lutra Kveik.

_#13 Watercolor Dreams Pilsner 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Notes of soft hay and lemon/lime zest with flavors of graham cracker malts and a squeaky clean finish. Malt: Pilsner, Wheat. Hops: Lórien. Yeast: German Lager.

BIG Beer Crowlers

#2 Artic Fuel Barrel aged Imperial Stout 32oz Crowler

$25.00

Stout - Imperial • 13% ABV • 65 IBU Aged in bourbon barrels and conditioned on Ecuadorian cocoa nibs, Ugandan vanilla and Saigon cinnamon. It'll keep you warm during even the most frigid expeditions.

#8 Sympathy for Beelzebub Belgain-Style Strong Ale 32oz Crowler

$15.00

Belgian Strong Golden Ale • 9.4% ABV • 23 IBU Sweet bubblegum and spicy pepper aromas with a bready malt backbone. This is a more malty variation of our classic Sympathy for the Devil.

#14 Rhoades to Redemption Triple IPA 32oz Crowler

$22.00

IPA - Triple • 10.7% ABV • 65 IBU Brewed in memory of our friend John Rhoades. A combination of floral and citrusy hops with a sweet, slightly alcoholic finish. Malt: 2-Row, Pilsner, Oats, Wheat. Hops: "ALL OF THEM!!!!" Yeast: New England.

Regs

_Garlic Parm Brussel Sprouts

_Garlic Parm Brussel Sprouts

$9.49

Roasted brussels sprouts and chopped bacon. Tossed in our signature Dracula Killer aioli, or balsamic reduction.

_Chicken Strips and Fries

$13.49

Choose between buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, house-made honey mustard, house-made blue cheese, ranch, house-made Dracula Killer (garlic parm) or house-made Alien sauce (garlic buffalo). Served with waffle fries.

_Wings

$14.49

_Game Day Chili

$6.49+

_Mega Tots

$9.49
_Bavarian Pretzel

_Bavarian Pretzel

$12.49

Served with our house-made sauces; beer mustard, honey mustard and warm smoked gouda beer cheese.

_Mac Comly and Cheese

$5.49+Out of stock

_Grain Bowl

$14.49Out of stock

_Butternut Squash Curry

$6.49+

_PLAIN Tots

$6.00

Flatbreads

_Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.49

Pulled chicken, blue cheese spread, house-made buffalo sauce and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

_Denver Flatbread

$14.49

Scramble eggs, wilted greens, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, blistered tomatoes, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone.

_Chicken and Spinach Flatbread

$14.49

Spinach, house-made ricotta herb cheese, pulled chicken thighs, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

_BBQ Flatbread

$14.49

House-smoked pulled pork, bacon, and red onion topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Drizzled with bbq sauce and chipotle ranch.

_Pepperoni Flatbread

_Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.49

Mozzarella blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with pepperoni.

_Cheese Flatbread

_Cheese Flatbread

$12.49

Mozzarella blend and house-made marinara sauce.

_Meatball Flatbread

$12.49Out of stock

Mozzarella blend and house-made marinara sauce topped with meatballs. Garnished with Parmesan cheese.

Sammies

_Monte Cristo

$14.49

Ham, turkey, melted swiss cheese, mayo and honey mustard on thick pieces of french toast topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup and raspberry jam.

_B.E.L.T.

$12.49

Two 4 oz Angus beef patties topped with cheddar, bacon, and avocado topped with sunnyside up egg on a Baker Street brioche bun.

_Breakfast Burrito

$12.49

Scrambled eggs, onion, roasted red pepper, and potatoes. Add pork roll, country ham or bacon.

_Biscuit Stackers

$12.49

Two Country ham, hard egg, cheddar cheese on a buttermilk biscuit sandwiches.

_Brunch Burger

$14.49

Two 4 oz Angus beef patties topped with cheddar, bacon, and avocado topped with sunnyside up egg on a Baker Street brioche bun.

_Buttermilk Fried Chicken Chicken Sammy

$14.49

Hand-breaded fried chicken cutlet on a Baker Street brioche bun. Choose from: Classic with pickles and mayo or Nashville Hot with pickles and Comeback Sauce.

Entrees

_Chicken and Waffles

$14.49

House breaded chicken breast, two homemade waffles, whipped honey butter and served with spicy maple syrup.

_Sausage and Gravy Biscuits

$12.49

Sausage with a white beer gravy served over fluffy buttermilk biscuits garnished with scallions.

_Brisket & Grits

$14.49

_Stuffed French Toast

$12.49

Three pieces of custard style french toast browned and served with whipped honey butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.

_House-made Waffles

$11.49

Glassware

Each glass at Tannery Run Brew Works includes custom nucleation. Nucleation provides a rich and complete sensory experience by laser etching tiny grooves into the inside base of a glass. This creates an elegant visual experience, better head retention, steady aroma release, enhanced flavors and a fresher taste, from first to last sip. Beer not included.
Lawrence

Lawrence

$10.00

Each glass at Tannery Run Brew Works includes custom nucleation. Nucleation provides a rich and complete sensory experience by laser etching tiny grooves into the inside base of a glass. This creates an elegant visual experience, better head retention, steady aroma release, enhanced flavors and a fresher taste, from first to last sip. Beer not included.

Revival

Revival

$8.00

Each glass at Tannery Run Brew Works includes custom nucleation. Nucleation provides a rich and complete sensory experience by laser etching tiny grooves into the inside base of a glass. This creates an elegant visual experience, better head retention, steady aroma release, enhanced flavors and a fresher taste, from first to last sip. Beer not included.

Willie Belcher

Willie Belcher

$8.00

Each glass at Tannery Run Brew Works includes custom nucleation. Nucleation provides a rich and complete sensory experience by laser etching tiny grooves into the inside base of a glass. This creates an elegant visual experience, better head retention, steady aroma release, enhanced flavors and a fresher taste, from first to last sip. Beer not included.

Esquire

Esquire

$6.00

Each glass at Tannery Run Brew Works includes custom nucleation. Nucleation provides a rich and complete sensory experience by laser etching tiny grooves into the inside base of a glass. This creates an elegant visual experience, better head retention, steady aroma release, enhanced flavors and a fresher taste, from first to last sip. Beer not included.

Fest Stein

Fest Stein

$10.00
Two for $15

Two for $15

$15.00
Electro-burnt Coasters set of 4

Electro-burnt Coasters set of 4

$25.00

Burnt with electricity by local legend Dave Fener of My Twisted Nature.

Coasters w/ 4 Glasses

$45.00

Set of 4 electro-burnt coasters, the Lawrence, Willie Belcher, Revival and Esquire.

Tshirt

Heathered Gray 4 Colors

Heathered Gray 4 Colors

$25.00
Heathered Maroon w/ Tan Logo

Heathered Maroon w/ Tan Logo

$20.00
Women's Cut Grey w/ Blue Logo

Women's Cut Grey w/ Blue Logo

$20.00

Baseball Tee

$25.00

Hoodie

2X Grey

$45.00

XL Grey

$45.00

L Grey

$45.00

M Grey

$45.00

Sm Grey

$45.00

Beanie

Beanie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tannery Run Brew Works is an independently owned craft brewpub located on Butler in Ambler, Pennsylvania. Serving our signature “SPLATCH” brewed beers alongside a rotating menu including vegetarian and kid-friendly options. Order Takeout Beer Online.

131 East Butler Ave, Ambler, PA 19002

Tannery Run Brew Works image
Tannery Run Brew Works image
Tannery Run Brew Works image

