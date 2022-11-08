Tannery Row Ale House imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Tannery Row Ale House 554 West Main Street

594 Reviews

$$

554 West Main Street

Buford, GA 30518

Appetizers

Our jumbo pretzel, sticky ribs, satdium tenders, and provolone wedges served with queso, ranch, honey mustard, and marinara. Great for Sharing!

Pecan Smoked Bacon W/ PB Dip

$12.00

Pecan smoked bacon with homemade bourbon peanut butter dip.

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Soft, chewy 10oz pretzel baked golden brown. Served with spicy mustard and beer cheese.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Crisp dill pickle chips, lightly fried and served with creamy jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Creamy macaroni and cheese with bacon bits, beer-battered and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.

Tannery Nachos

$12.00

Oven baked tortilla chips covered with Ale House chili, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and stacked high! Topped with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, salsa and pico de gallo. SUB HAND-RUBBED SMOKED CHICKEN, PORK OR BRISKET...$2

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh Greens with cherry tomatoes, multi colored bell peppers and cucumbers. Choice of dressing on the side.

House-Made Caesar

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons tossed in our homemade caesar dressing.

Country Cobb

$13.00

Fresh Greens with diced egg, applewood-smoked bacon, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing on the side.

Strawberry Fields Salad

$15.00

Fresh Greens with diced egg, applewood-smoked bacon, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing on the side.

Cup Brunswick Stew

$5.00

Bowl Brunswick Stew

$8.00

Cup Homemade Chili

$5.00

Bowl Homemade Chili

$8.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00Out of stock

Side Cersar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Smokehouse

A full slab of our Giant BBQ Baby Back Ribs smoked and finished on the grill. Served with a baked potato with butter and sour cream and mixed vegetables.

6pc Regular Wings

$10.00

6pc Smoked Wings

$10.00

Jumbo, slow-smoked chicken wings served naked or tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery and carrot sticks.

12pc Regular Wings

$18.00

12pc Smoked Wings

$18.00

Jumbo, slow-smoked chicken wings served naked or tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery and carrot sticks.

20pc Regular Wings

$26.00

20pc Smoked Wings

$26.00

Tour of The Tannery

$22.00+

Two or three smoked meat choices and two sides with Texas Toast. Meat Choices: Pulled Pork, Turkey, Brisket. Substitute Sticky ribs for one choice $6

Pulled Pork Dinner

$18.00

Hand rubbed with house seasoning and smoked for 16 hours over cherry and hickory woods served with Texas Toast and two sides.

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Southern Style Brisket

$21.00

Hand-rubbed with house seasonings and smoked for 14 hours over cherry and hickory woods served Texas Toast and two sides.

Qtr Chicken Plate

$15.00

Smoked Rib Basket

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Hickory and Cherry wood slow smoked pulled pork or beef brisket. Sauced and served on a brioche bun. Choice of one side.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Pimento Cheese & Brisket

$17.00

Prime Rib Dip

$17.00

Prime rib sliced thin topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese on a ciabatta roll served with creamy horseradish sauce and au jus. Choice of one side.

Single Wing Smoked

$1.85

Single Wing Unsmoked

$1.85

Burgers and Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken BLT

$14.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.00

Stadium style chicken tenders hand breaded and fried to perfection and served with honey mustard.

Pot Roast Dinner

$14.00

Burnt End Meatloaf

$18.00

Brisket burnt ends topped with a sriracha ketchup glaze served over mashed potatoes and gravy will grilled onions.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Fish Dinner

$18.00Out of stock

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Salmon Special One Side

$12.00

Kids

Kids Grill Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Ribs

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Smoked Green Beans

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Sub Side House

$4.00

Sub Side Ceasar

$4.00

Celery And Carrots

$2.00

Texas Toast One Pcf

$4.00

Stone Baked Pizzas

Our Favorite Flatbread

$12.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Build-Your-Own Flatbread

$12.00

Margherita 12"

$17.00

Margherita 16"

$22.00

Supreme 12"

$16.00

Supreme 16"

$21.00

Build-Your-Own 12"

$16.00

Build-Your-Own 16"

$19.00

Pizza Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Bourbon Bread Puddin

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Sauces

Au Jus 2 oz

$0.50

Au Jus 4 oz

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette 2 oz

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette 4 oz

$1.00

BBQ 2 oz

$0.50

BBQ 4 0z

$1.00

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Bourbon Glaze 2 oz

$0.75

Bourbon Glaze 4 oz

$1.50

Caesar Dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Caesar Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

Cocktail 2 oz

$0.75

Cocktail 4 oz

$1.50

Gravy 2 oz

$0.75

Gravy 4 oz

$1.50

Guacomole 4 oz

$2.00

Honey Mustard 2 oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard 4 oz

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Horseradish Sauce 4 oz

$1.00

Italian Dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Italian Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch 2 oz

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch 4 oz

$1.00

Marinara 2 oz

$0.50

Marinara 4 oz

$1.00

Peanut Butter Dip 4 oz

$1.50

Pimento 2 oz

$0.50

Pimento 4 oz

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Pizza Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Queso 4 oz

$1.75

Ranch 2 oz

$0.50

Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Salsa 4 oz

$1.50

Siracha Ketchup 2 oz

$0.50

Siracha Ketchup 4 oz

$1.00

Spicy Mustard 2 oz

$0.50

Spicy Mustard 4 oz

$1.00

Tartar 2 oz

$0.75

Tartar 4 oz

$1.50

Thai 2oz

$0.25

Thai Remoulade 2 oz

$0.50

Thai Remoulade 4 oz

$1.00

Thousand Island 2 oz

$0.50

Thousand Island 4 oz

$1.00

Junkyard Lounge

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Pretzel w/Spicy Mustard and Queso

$11.00

Bacon with Bourbon PB

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Classic CLub

$13.00

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Beer

#1 Kentucky Bourbon Barrell 10 oz.

$8.00

#2 Stella

$6.00+Out of stock

#3 Mic Ultra

$5.00+

#4 Sweetwater 420

$6.00+

#5 Ace Pear Cider

$7.00+

#6 Jekyll Hop Dang Diggity

$7.00

#7 Blue Moon

$6.00+

#8 Sierra Nevada Liquid Hoppiness

$7.00+

#9 Wicked Weed Costal Love

$7.00+Out of stock

#10 Yuengling

$5.00+

#11 Sam Adams Octoberfest

$7.00+

#12 Cc Paradiso

$7.00+

#13 Jekyll Big Creek Kolsch Style Ale

$7.00+

#14 Bud Light

$5.00+

#15 Bold Rock Applecidr

$7.00+

#16 Reformation Oktoberfest

$6.00+

#17 Bells Amber Ale

$7.00+

#18 Bells Two Hearted

$7.00+Out of stock

#19 Reformation A Cold One

$7.00+

#20 New Realm Tart Blossom Single

$7.00+

#21 Weisenstephan Hefeweisen

$6.00+

#22 Classic City Lager

$6.00+

#23 Tropicalia

$7.00+

#24 Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00+

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00+Out of stock

Bold Rock Carolina Apple

$5.50+

Bud Light

$4.00+

Bud Light 16 oz can/bottle

Bud Light Zero

$4.00+Out of stock

Budweiser

$4.00+

Classic City

$5.50+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Corona

$5.50+Out of stock

Corona Light

$5.50+

Cutwater Margarita

$5.00

Cutwater Mule

$5.00

Heinekin

$5.50+

Jekyll Coffee Cooter Brown Ale

$5.00

Long Drink

$6.50+

Michelob Ultra

$5.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Odouls

$4.00

PBR

$4.00+

Reds Apple

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00+

Stellla

$5.50+

THS - Black Cherry

$5.00

THS - Blueberry Acai

$5.00

THS - Citrus

$5.00

THS - Grapefruit

$5.00

THS - Lemon

$5.00

THS - Lime

$5.00

THS - Raspberry Wine

$5.00

THS - Wild Berry

$5.00

Tropicalia

$5.50

White Claw

$6.00

Wild Little Thing Sour

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.00+

High Noon Pinapple

$5.00

Craft Cocktails

Artists Sangria

$9.00

Colonial Sangria

$9.00

Factory Old Fashioned

$11.00

Haunted Drop

$11.00

Rum Bucket

$18.00

Saddle Up Lemonade

$11.00

Tannery Texas

$11.00

Trigger Buford Mule

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Liquor.

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Lime

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka

$6.00Out of stock

Ketle One

$10.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Mailbu

$7.00

Meyers

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Silver

$8.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Burning chair

$17.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$10.00

Devil's Share

$24.00

Fire on the Mountain

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack daniel's

$9.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Caskmates

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Maple

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Michter's

$12.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$15.00

Michters Rye 10yr

$35.00

Monogram

$20.00

Noah's Mill

$12.00

Pin hook rye

$15.00

Rowan's Creek

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Weller

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10

$14.00

Whistle Pig 12 Year

$30.00

Whistle Pig 15

$36.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Bourbon 30

$16.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12 YR

$14.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00