- Tannery Row Ale House - 554 West Main Street
Tannery Row Ale House 554 West Main Street
594 Reviews
$$
554 West Main Street
Buford, GA 30518
Appetizers
Pecan Smoked Bacon W/ PB Dip
Pecan smoked bacon with homemade bourbon peanut butter dip.
Bavarian Pretzel
Soft, chewy 10oz pretzel baked golden brown. Served with spicy mustard and beer cheese.
Fried Pickles
Crisp dill pickle chips, lightly fried and served with creamy jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Creamy macaroni and cheese with bacon bits, beer-battered and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Tannery Nachos
Oven baked tortilla chips covered with Ale House chili, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and stacked high! Topped with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, salsa and pico de gallo. SUB HAND-RUBBED SMOKED CHICKEN, PORK OR BRISKET...$2
Chips & Queso
Soups and Salads
House Salad
Fresh Greens with cherry tomatoes, multi colored bell peppers and cucumbers. Choice of dressing on the side.
House-Made Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons tossed in our homemade caesar dressing.
Country Cobb
Fresh Greens with diced egg, applewood-smoked bacon, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing on the side.
Strawberry Fields Salad
Strawberry Fields Salad
Cup Brunswick Stew
Bowl Brunswick Stew
Cup Homemade Chili
Bowl Homemade Chili
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Side Cersar Salad
Side House Salad
Smokehouse
6pc Regular Wings
6pc Smoked Wings
Jumbo, slow-smoked chicken wings served naked or tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery and carrot sticks.
12pc Regular Wings
12pc Smoked Wings
12pc Smoked Wings
20pc Regular Wings
20pc Smoked Wings
Tour of The Tannery
Two or three smoked meat choices and two sides with Texas Toast. Meat Choices: Pulled Pork, Turkey, Brisket. Substitute Sticky ribs for one choice $6
Pulled Pork Dinner
Hand rubbed with house seasoning and smoked for 16 hours over cherry and hickory woods served with Texas Toast and two sides.
Pulled Chicken Dinner
Southern Style Brisket
Hand-rubbed with house seasonings and smoked for 14 hours over cherry and hickory woods served Texas Toast and two sides.
Qtr Chicken Plate
Smoked Rib Basket
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hickory and Cherry wood slow smoked pulled pork or beef brisket. Sauced and served on a brioche bun. Choice of one side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Pimento Cheese & Brisket
Prime Rib Dip
Prime rib sliced thin topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese on a ciabatta roll served with creamy horseradish sauce and au jus. Choice of one side.
Single Wing Smoked
Single Wing Unsmoked
Burgers and Sandwiches
Entrees
Chicken Tender Dinner
Stadium style chicken tenders hand breaded and fried to perfection and served with honey mustard.
Pot Roast Dinner
Burnt End Meatloaf
Brisket burnt ends topped with a sriracha ketchup glaze served over mashed potatoes and gravy will grilled onions.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Fish Dinner
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Salmon Special One Side
Kids
Sides
Stone Baked Pizzas
Desserts
Sauces
Au Jus 2 oz
Au Jus 4 oz
Balsamic Vinaigrette 2 oz
Balsamic Vinaigrette 4 oz
BBQ 2 oz
BBQ 4 0z
Blue Cheese 2oz
Blue Cheese 4oz
Bourbon Glaze 2 oz
Bourbon Glaze 4 oz
Caesar Dressing 2 oz
Caesar Dressing 4 oz
Cocktail 2 oz
Cocktail 4 oz
Gravy 2 oz
Gravy 4 oz
Guacomole 4 oz
Honey Mustard 2 oz
Honey Mustard 4 oz
Horseradish Sauce 2 oz
Horseradish Sauce 4 oz
Italian Dressing 2 oz
Italian Dressing 4 oz
Jalapeno Ranch 2 oz
Jalapeno Ranch 4 oz
Marinara 2 oz
Marinara 4 oz
Peanut Butter Dip 4 oz
Pimento 2 oz
Pimento 4 oz
Pizza Sauce
Pizza Sauce 2 oz
Queso 4 oz
Ranch 2 oz
Ranch 4oz
Salsa 4 oz
Siracha Ketchup 2 oz
Siracha Ketchup 4 oz
Spicy Mustard 2 oz
Spicy Mustard 4 oz
Tartar 2 oz
Tartar 4 oz
Thai 2oz
Thai Remoulade 2 oz
Thai Remoulade 4 oz
Thousand Island 2 oz
Thousand Island 4 oz
Junkyard Lounge
Shrimp Cocktail
Bang Bang Shrimp
Pretzel w/Spicy Mustard and Queso
Bacon with Bourbon PB
Fried Pickles
Smoked Fish Dip
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Mozzarella Sticks
Pulled Pork Sliders
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Classic CLub
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Baked Ziti
Beer
#1 Kentucky Bourbon Barrell 10 oz.
#2 Stella
#3 Mic Ultra
#4 Sweetwater 420
#5 Ace Pear Cider
#6 Jekyll Hop Dang Diggity
#7 Blue Moon
#8 Sierra Nevada Liquid Hoppiness
#9 Wicked Weed Costal Love
#10 Yuengling
#11 Sam Adams Octoberfest
#12 Cc Paradiso
#13 Jekyll Big Creek Kolsch Style Ale
#14 Bud Light
#15 Bold Rock Applecidr
#16 Reformation Oktoberfest
#17 Bells Amber Ale
#18 Bells Two Hearted
#19 Reformation A Cold One
#20 New Realm Tart Blossom Single
#21 Weisenstephan Hefeweisen
#22 Classic City Lager
#23 Tropicalia
#24 Left Hand Milk Stout
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bold Rock Carolina Apple
Bud Light
Bud Light 16 oz can/bottle