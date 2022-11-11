Tano Bistro Hamilton
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inspired by Hamilton’s new energy and old history, our Tano Bistro-Hamilton location offers a fresh dining experience in a contemporary dining space located directly across from the beautiful Marcum Park. Chef Tano and team offer a seasonally changing menu prepared with the very best ingredients focused on local sourcing, sustainability and simplicity.
Location
150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton, OH 45011
Gallery
