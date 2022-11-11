Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tano Bistro Hamilton

150 Riverfront Plaza

Hamilton, OH 45011

Order Again

DESSERT

Chocolate Torte $

$10.00

Angel Food Cake

$13.00

Lemon Soufflé

$11.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Dinner Tier

Dinner Tier

$70.00

Mini Assorted Desserts

$3.00

16 Bricks Bread

$2.00

Filet

Filet

Chicken Saltimboca

Chicken Saltimboca

Eggplant Pasta VEGETARIAN

Eggplant Pasta VEGETARIAN

Stuffed Salmon *No Bacon*

Stuffed Salmon *No Bacon*

Hors D'ouevres

Crab Cake Platter

$80.00

Charcuterie

$80.00

Ricotta and Honey Crostinis

$60.00

Tenderloin Crostinis

$80.00

Polpette Skewers

$70.00

Dessert Platter

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Inspired by Hamilton’s new energy and old history, our Tano Bistro-Hamilton location offers a fresh dining experience in a contemporary dining space located directly across from the beautiful Marcum Park. Chef Tano and team offer a seasonally changing menu prepared with the very best ingredients focused on local sourcing, sustainability and simplicity.

150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton, OH 45011

Directions

