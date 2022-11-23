Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Tano Bistro Loveland

2,064 Reviews

$$

204 W Loveland Ave

Loveland, OH 45140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Stuffed Salmon
Tuscan Chicken
Club

Shareables

Lobster Brie

$18.00

pecan wood smoked pork belly + pecan candied + cayenne

Bama Wings

$14.00

pecan wood bacon + balsamic reduction + goat cheese

Spinach Dip

$9.00

three cheese + tri-colored flour tortilla chips

Ricotta & Honey

$13.00

strawberry basil compote + spiced pepitas + pickled cherry + lavash

Goetta Poutine

$12.00

Cuban black beans + sweet corn relish + feta + cilantro + Tano chips

Crab Cake

$15.00

Maryland Style Crab Cake + Pepper Tartar Sauce + Buffalo Slaw

Green Bean Tempura

$8.00

Sandwiches

Bistro Burger

$15.00

6oz Braveheart fresh grind + brioche bun + fried onion straws + lettuce + tomato + cheddar + pecan smoked bacon

Fish Taco

$15.00

House spiced grilled mahi mahi + pineapple salsa + tomatillo slaw + flour tortilla +

Tuscan Chicken

$14.00

grilled chicken breast + fried zucchini + prosciutto + mozzarella + spinach garlic aioli + focaccia

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

blackberry BBQ pork + tobasco slaw + cheddar + brioche bun

Salmon Croquettes

$14.00

atlantic salmon cakes + asparagus + tomato + lemon dill aioli + focaccia

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk brined chicken + blackberry BBQ + house pickle + caralina mustard slaw + brioche bun

Club

$16.00

turkey + cranberry aioli + pecan wood smoked bacon + romaine + tomato + swiss + 16 bricks ciabatta

Roast Beef Dip

$17.00

Braveheart beef + focaccia + bell pepper + swiss+ caramelized onion+ mushroom+ au jus

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

grilled naan + yellowfin tuna + lemon + fresh mozzarella + arugula, tomato

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$13.00

black bean tortilla + gorgonzola + honey crisp apple + roasted red pepper + romaine + tomato

Mad Veg

$13.00

grilled cauliflower + fried eggplant + tomato + romaine + onion + red pepper tortilla + tzatziki or aloo gobi sauce

Salads/Soup

Bistro House

$8.00

baby greens + gorgonzola + toasted almonds + dried cranberries + white balsamic vinaigrette

Half Bistro House

$4.00

baby greens + gorgonzola + toasted almonds + dried cranberries + white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Radicchio + Romaine + Arugula + Caesar Dressing + Garlic Croutons + Rosemary Pecorino Tuile

Half Ceasar

$7.00

Blue Romana Salad

$15.00

True Grit Salad

$18.00

Fried buttermilk chicken, Kale, Romaine, ranch, pickled tomatoes, red onion, candied pecans, apple, poblano &crispy grits

Cup of Tomato Basil

$4.00

Bowl of Tomato Basil

$7.00

Cup Of Day

$4.00

Bowl of Soup Of Day

$8.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

Entrees

Mad Thai

$18.00

quinoa & calico rice blend + sauteed veggies + Cuban beans + cilantro lime sour + guacamole + feta

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

oishii shrimp + angel hair pasta + tomato + proscuitto + sage + shellfish veloute

Blackened Salmon LUNCH ENTREE

$19.00

Bakkafrost salmon + cuban beans + tuscan kale & spinach + tomato + feta

Grilled Sirloin

$22.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Side House

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Cup of Tomato Basil

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

4 Toast Points

$2.00

Spanish Rice And Beans

$4.00

Shareables

16 Bricks Bread Basket

$5.00

sourdough + 11 grain + EVOO whipped butter

Crab Cake

$15.00

maryland style crab cake + buffalo slaw + pepper tartar sauce

Lobster Brie

$18.00

pecan wood smoked pork belly + pecan candied + cayenne

Bama Wings

$14.00

pecan wood bacon + balsamic reduction + goat cheese

Spinach Dip

$9.00

three cheese + tri-colored flour tortilla chips

Ricotta & Honey

$13.00

strawberry basil compote + spiced pepitas + pickled cherry + lavash

Smokin Charcuterie Board

$30.00

salame calabrese + prosciutto + pecorino + bellavitano cheese + goat cheese + seasonal fruit + pickled veggies + cashews

Goetta Poutine

$12.00

Cuban black beans + sweet corn relish + feta + cilantro + Tano chips

Green Bean Tempura

$8.00

Salads/Soup

Bistro House

$8.00

baby greens + gorgonzola + toasted almonds + dried cranberries + white balsamic vinaigrette

Half Bistro House

$4.00

baby greens + gorgonzola + toasted almonds + dried cranberries + white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Radicchio + Romaine + Arugula + Caesar Dressing + Garlic Croutons + Rosemary Pecorino Tuile

Half Ceasar

$7.00

True Grit Salad

$18.00

Fried buttermilk chicken, Kale, Romaine, ranch, pickled tomatoes, red onion, candied pecans, apple, poblano &crispy grits

Blue Romana Salad

$15.00

Grilled Romaine, proscuitto wrapped asparagus, pine nuts & Italian Bleu Vinaigrette.

Cup Of Day

$4.00

Bowl of Soup Of Day

$8.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

Cup of Tomato Basil

$4.00

Bowl of Tomato Basil

$7.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk brined chicken + blackberry BBQ + house pickle + caralina mustard slaw + brioche bun

Fish Taco

$15.00

House spiced grilled mahi mahi + pineapple salsa + tomatillo slaw + flour tortilla +

Roast Beef Dip

$17.00

Braveheart beef + focaccia + bell pepper + swiss+ caramelized onion+ mushroom+ au jus

Entrees

Stuffed Salmon

$31.00

crab, bacon, brie stuffed salmon + beurre blanc + mashed potatoes + asparagus

Allegiance Pork Chop

$30.00

pan seared & maple glazed + crispy pablano polenta + apple cider greens

Braveheart Filet Mignon

$48.00

6 oz. grilled filet + mornay au gratin potato + pecorino broccoli + demi glaze

Chicken Veloute

$24.00

Lamb Shank

$62.00

Braised freedom run lamb + roasted fennel mashed potatoes + poached carrots and peas

Duck

$36.00

Maple leaf farms duck breast + blackberry mustard pan sauce + pecorino risotto + gorgonzola onion marmalade + green beans

Short Rib Mac

$32.00

Braised braveheart short rib + house made 3 cheese sauce + pepper medley + caramelized onions + the shroomery oyster mushrooms + fried onion

Pasta Di Mare

$39.00

fettuccini + shrimp + lobster + tomato + spinach + cream + pecorino + fried proscuitto

Sardinian Branzino

$38.00

Spanish lardette wrapped and seared branzino + red wine braised mushrooms + butter poached spinach

Mad Thai

$22.00

purple rice noodles + broccoli + onion + asparagus + bell pepper + almond maple sriracha sauce + sesame seeds + korean cucumber salad

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Side House

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Cup of Tomato Basil

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

4 Toast Points

$2.00

Grilled Salmon

$11.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Side Cuban Rice And Beans

$4.00

Side Caesar Dressing

Side Honey Mustard

Side House Dressing

Side Ranch

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Spinach Aioli

Side Lavash

$2.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Polenta Cake

$4.00

Features

Pan-Seared Atlantic Wreckfish over Salpicon Risotto with Wilted Power-Greens, Topped with Lime Beurre Blanc.

Feature Fish

$38.00

Feature Chicken

$30.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Banana Pudding

Out of stock

Espresso Pot De Creme

$9.00

Kids Food

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We graciously welcome you to your newly rebuilt oasis in the heart of downtown Loveland. You will be greeted with the warmest and friendliest people as you enjoy a full-sensory food experience. Whether nestled inside the dining room, relaxing in the lounge, gathering in our private dining rooms or outside on the new rooftop view deck overlooking the charm of Loveland, the tantalizing chemistry of Tano Bistro’s food, ambiance and service create a community-forming experience.

Website

Location

204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland, OH 45140

Directions

Gallery
Tano Bistro image
Tano Bistro image
Tano Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bishop's Quarter
orange star4.4 • 633
212 West Loveland Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Bucks Tavern
orange star4.5 • 731
3299 West State Route 22/3 Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Milford
orange star3.9 • 193
101 Old Bank Rd Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio
orange star4.6 • 996
900 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Wildflower
orange starNo Reviews
207 E Main St Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
(Employees Only)
orange starNo Reviews
2101 E Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45241
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Loveland

The Works - Loveland
orange star4.3 • 1,087
20 Greer Millitzer Ln Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Bucks Tavern
orange star4.5 • 731
3299 West State Route 22/3 Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Bishop's Quarter
orange star4.4 • 633
212 West Loveland Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Chilango
orange star5.0 • 118
8944 Columbia Rd Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loveland
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston