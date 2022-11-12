Tansuo 121B 12th Ave North
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
121B 12th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chauhan Ale And Masala House - 123 12Th Ave North
No Reviews
123 12Th Ave North Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant