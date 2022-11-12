Tansuo 121B 12th Ave North

Main picView gallery

Dim Sum

8 Treasure Spring Roll

$14.00

asparagus, shiitake mushroom, water chestnut, bell pepper, plum sauce

Chili Oil Dumplings

$14.00

ground pork, black vinegar, chili oil, sichuan peppercorns

Coconut Mussels

$21.00

foie gras, porcini, pork, ginger

Salt & 3 Pepper Shrimp

$18.00

minced shrimp, glass dumpling, house soy

Shrimp Ragoon

$14.00

szechuan cream cheese, mango chili sauce

Vegan Fresh Vegetable Momo

$12.00

tofu, carrots, shiitake, napa

Cook Book

$25.00

Signature

Dry Fry Dry Aged NY Strip

$39.00

dry aged ny strip, red chillies, fermented red bean curd, cumin, garlic, cilantro

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$24.00

dried apricot, cilantro, sambai

NY Strip Beef & Broccoli

$38.00

shao shing, ginger, white pepper

General Tso

$26.00

glazed chicken, scallion, thai bird chili, sesame, ginger

Sides

General Tso Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

thai bird chili, bacon lardons

Szechuan Okra

$12.00

chili crisp, ginger, cilantro

Gomashio Potatoes

$9.00

garlic chili aioli, crispy potatoes, gomashio

Kimchi Pickles

$8.00

assorted vegetables GF

Noodles

Long Life Noodles

$38.00

scallops, shrimp, bamboo shoots, oyster sauce

Pad Thai

$18.00

lemongrass chicken, gai lan, bell pepper, water chestnut, 3 cup sauce

Chow Mein

$21.00

fresh noodles, shiitake, gailan

Nashville Hot Chicken Lo Mein

$24.00

nashville style hot chicken, lo mein, sambai, assorted pickles

Rice

Lobster Fried Rice

$38.00

1/2 lobster, jasmine rice, carrot, onion, garlic, ginger

Fried Rice

$15.00

jasmine rice, carrot, onion, garlic, ginger

Desserts

Green Tea Cheesecake

$13.00

honey butter raspberry sauce

Bananas Foster Wontons

$12.00

rum caramel, banana, cinnamon

Signature Cocktails

Falling For You

$14.00

Feels Like Fall Sangria

$12.00

rose, tequila, grapefruit crema, pinea pple, strawberry lemon

Little Green Tiger

$15.00

gin, blackberry coolie, lemon

Mocha Chocotini Vodka

$10.00

Not So Ol Fashioned

$15.00

cuE 9c. agave, ime, mint

Not Too Stormy

$14.00

Orange Creamsicle Vodka

$10.00

Smokey Mirrors

$14.00

vodka, st. germain, blueberry, lemon, ginger beer

Tansuo Signature Old Fashioned

$15.00

Bottle beer

Yee Haw Pilsner

$7.00

Koji Gold

$7.00

Singha

$7.00

Tenn Haze

$7.00

Einstok

$7.00

Seasonal Cider

$7.00

Kingfisher

$8.00

Draft Beer

Harding House Octoberfest

$8.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

Tailgate Orange Wheat

$8.00

Silas Pale Ale

$8.00

Terrapin Luau Krunkles

$8.00

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

Voodoo Juice Haze

$8.00

Sake

Bushido "Way Of The Warrior" Gingo Genshu, Draft Carafe 7.5oz

$18.00

tart rasberrv. watermelon rind

Hawk In The Heavens, Tentaka Kuni Junmai 700ml

$79.00

crisp, dry, mixed riuts, fresh 9reens

Joto, Daiginjo 700ml

$96.00

clove, asian pear,

Konteki, "Pearls Of Simplicity" 300ml

$42.00

white flower, asian pear and minerals

Sho Chiku Bai, Mio Sparkling Sake 300ml

$22.00

peach, persimmon, freesia

Snow Maiden, Junmai Nigori 700 ml

$54.00

honeydew, melo, pumpkin, radish

Joto , The Blue One

$72.00

honeydew, asian pear, clove

Wandering Poet, Junmai Ginjo 700ml

$69.00

banana, ripe honeydew,

Bushido "Way Of The Warrior" Gingo Genshu, Draft Carafe 7.5oz

$18.00

tart rasberrv. watermelon rind

Hawk in the Heavens 300ml

$38.00

Joto, The Blue One

$38.00

Konteki, "Pearls Of Simplicity" 300ml

$42.00

white flower, asian pear and minerals

Sho Chiku Bai, Mio Sparkling Sake 300ml

$22.00

peach, persimmon, freesia

Snow Maiden 300ml

$28.00

White Wine

Anno Domini Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Au Bon Climat Pinot Gris

$43.00

Ca'momi Chardonnay

$10.00+

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$85.00

Diwali White

$12.00

Entre Duex Mers Bordeaux Blanc

$11.00+

Karl Kasper Riesling

$11.00+

Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Au Bon Climat Chardonnay

$72.00

Red Wine

Encore Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Origenes Tempranillo

$12.00+

Angels & Cowboy

$12.00+

Donati

$12.00+

Gravigent Pinot Noir

$90.00

1882 Inglenook

$75.00

Heitz Cellar Cabernet

$145.00

Diwali Red

$12.00

Bubbles

gls cava rose, poema

$10.00

btl cava rose, poema

$36.00

gls cava brut, Saint-hilaire

$12.00

btl cava brut, Saint-hilaire

$45.00

brut la francaise, veuve clicquot

$120.00

Anniversary Bubbles

Non Alcoholic

Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Iced tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Liquor

Belle Meade Reserve

$16.00+

Belle Meade Yellow

$14.00+

Blantons

$24.00+

Chattanooga 111

$12.00+

Chattanooga 91

$9.00+

Elijah Craig

$12.00+

Four Roses Single

$16.00+Out of stock

Four Roses Small

$14.00+

Henry Mckenna

$10.00+

Henry Mckenna 10yr

$14.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

James Pepper 1776

$12.00+

Jefferson Grand

$20.00+

Jefferson Ocean

$21.00+Out of stock

Johnny Drum

$10.00+

Legent

$15.00+

Makers 101

$16.00+

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Michters

$14.00+

Nelson's Green Briar

$11.00+

Old Dominic

$12.00+

Old Forester 1856

$15.00+

Russel's

$20.00+

Uncle Nearest

$16.00+

Uncle Nearest 1856

$16.00+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$41.00+

Woodford Reserve

$14.00+

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Johnny Black

$12.00+Out of stock

Laphroaig 10

$16.00+

Macallan 12

$19.00+

Red Breast Lustau

$24.00+

Aviation

$11.00+

Bombay Saphire

$12.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Hendricks Lunar

$12.00+

New Amsterdam

$10.00+

St. George Terroir

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$12.00+

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

$12.00+

Kojiki

$14.00+

Suntori Toki

$12.00+

Kura

$16.00+

400 Conejos

$15.00+

Plantation Dark

$11.00+

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00+

Bacardi

$10.00+

Angostura White Oak

$10.00+

Barbancourt 8 Yr

$10.00+

HW Campfire

$17.00+Out of stock

HW Double Rye

$17.00+

HW Midwinter

$50.00+Out of stock

Jefferson's Ocean Rye

$21.00+

Michters Rye

$15.00+

Rittenhouse

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve

$14.00+

Casamigos

$14.00+Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00+

Corralejo Anejo

$16.00+

Corralejo Reposado

$15.00+

Corralejo Silver

$15.00+

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00+

Lunazul Blanco

$11.00+

Lunazul Reposado

$11.00+

Santo Blanco

$14.00+

Santo Mezquila

$15.00+

Santo Reposado

$15.00+

Mezcal

$11.00+

Belvedere

$13.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Kettle One

$12.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Ròse

gls lonely cow

$12.00

Btl Lonely Cow

$44.00

Btl Domaine de. la Rouviere

$120.00

Mocktails

Thai Chiller

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lychee For The Stars

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

Boulevardier

$11.00

Corpse Reviver

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Last Word

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$11.00

Rum Runner

$11.00

Side Car

$15.00

Singapore Sling

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Vieux Carre

$11.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mojoto

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

old Fashioned

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121B 12th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37027

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

