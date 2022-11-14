Restaurant info

Tanta is dedicated to sharing the flavors and culture of Peru with Chicago, serving authentic Peruvian dishes and beverages in an approachable, fun and casual downtown setting. We provide service that is casual yet knowledgeable, genuine and attentive, utilizing locally sourced products and vendors that are sensitive to sustainable farming and fishing. Tanta has two Chef’s Tables that each seat up to 10 people. These tables are located in our main dining room in between our open kitchen and cebiche bar which allows you and your guests to experience our chefs creating Peruvian cuisine while you dine. The menu, created by Acurio and Tanta Chicago Chef Giancarlo Valera, takes diners on a voyage through Peru via its food. From the Pacific Ocean, through the Andes, to the desert, to the Amazon, Tanta celebrates the diverse landscape and ethnicities that make up Peru’s culture.

Website