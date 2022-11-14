Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Tanta - Chicago

review star

No reviews yet

118 West Grand Avenue

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chaufa Aeropuerto
Lomo Saltado
Fried Plantains

SALADS + APPETIZERS

Bachiche

$20.00

Garden

$13.00

beet causa, sunchoke tartare, avocado, tomatoes, rainbow carrots, huancaina sauce

Cangrejo Colorado

$22.00

red crab, beet causa, tomatoes, avocado, tobiko, quail egg, huancaina sauce

EMAPANADAS

Empanada de Pollo

$15.00

rotisserie chicken marinated in aji panca sauce, rocoto cream **EMPANADAS CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE**

Empanada de Tamal

$12.00

choclo, sweet corn, aji amarillo, cilantro, queso fresco, huancaina sauce **EMPANADAS CAN NOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE**

Empanada de Carne

$16.00

brisket, raisins, onions, huacatay sauce **EMPANADAS CAN NOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE**

Empanada Sampler

$24.00

1pc Emp. Pollo

$8.00

1pc Emp. Tamal

$8.00

1pc Emp. Carne

$8.00

ANTICUCHOS

Pulpo a la Brasa

$26.00

grilled aji panca glazed octopus, peruvian olive chimichurri, purple potato, garlic

Anticucho de Lomito

$20.00

beef tenderloin, soy-honey panca sauce, potatoes, buttered choclo, rocoto aioli

Anticuho de Pollo

$13.00

grilled chicken, aji panca, potatoes, buttered choclo, polleria aji sauce

Anticucho de Corazon

$15.00

tender veal heart, anticuchera sauce, buttered choclo, fingerling potatoes chimichurri, polleria sauce

Anitcucho de Pescado

$18.00

Extra Pescado Anti

$9.00

ENTREES

Arroz con Mariscos

$30.00

hot skillet rice, squid, prawns, octopus, veggie hash, rocoto sauce, lobster broth

Jalea Tanta

$28.00

crispy fish of the day, tempura shrimp, calamari, criolla salsa, cebichera mayo, cancha, choclo

Salmon Miso

$30.00

Cordero Norteno

$60.00

Parihuela

$48.00

El Macho

$38.00Out of stock

Whole Pollo a la Brasa

$38.00

peruvian-style rotisserie amish chicken served with bean stew, choclo rice, fried rustic potatoes, spring salad, traditional peruvian aji sauces

DEL CHIFA

Chaufa Aeropuerto

$28.00

wok-fried pork & veggie rice, shrimp omelet, scallions, toasted sesame, nikkei sauce

Lomo Saltado

$36.00

wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with red onions,tomatoes, garlic, soy-oyster sauce, cilantro served with crispy rustic potatoes, choclo rice

Pollo Saltado

$25.00

wok stir-fried chicken with red onions,tomatoes, garlic, soy-oyster sauce, cilantro served with crispy rustic potatoes, choclo rice

VEGETARIANO

Plancha Nikkei

$13.00

wok-fried chef’s selection of vegetables, sweet & spicy nikkei sauce, sesame

Broccolini Chifero

$12.00

roasted broccoli crown, smoked red bell peppers sauce, peruvian chilis chimichurri, pickled sweet chilis

Quinoa a lo Pobre

$24.00

wok-fried quinoa, vegetables, fried egg, hoisin, pickled veggies, sesame, sweet plantains

Vegetarian Chaufa

$24.00

brown beech mushrooms, bell peppers, nikkei sauce, green onions, sesame seed and oil, roasted shishito omelet

SIDES

Arroz con Choclo

$6.00

garlic, onion, chocl

Crispy Rustic Potatoes

$8.00

served with huancaina sauce

Fried Yucca

$8.00

served with huancaina sauce

Side Of Choclo

$5.00

Side of Beans

$6.00

pork, chicken broth

Cancha

$5.00

House Chips

$5.00

taro chips and polleria sauce

Add Egg

$2.00

Side Salad (brasa)

$6.00

Chimichuri

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Huacatay Dine-In

Salad Dressing Dine-In

Cebichera Sauce

Sauces and To Go Silverware

Tanta aji Polleria - 2oz

$1.00

Chimichurri - 2oz

$1.00

Diabla - Spicy - 2oz

$1.00

Huancaina - Aji Cream - 2 oz

$1.00

To Go Silverware

8oz Chimichurri

$6.00

8oz Anticuchera

$6.00

8oz Tanta Aji - Polleria Cream

$6.00

DESSERTS

Torta de Chocolate

$14.00

peruvian chocolate mousse, crispy quinoa, meringues

Cremoso De Maracuya

$14.00

Tres Leches Lucuma

$14.00

Suspiro Chirimoya

$14.00

LATIN HERITAGE TASTING

Latin Heritage Tasting

$50.00

LRW Hishinomi

LRW Pollo Empanada

LRW Lomo Saltado

LRW Postre

To Go Cocktail

Pisco Sour Kit

$65.00

pisco, lime, simple, egg white

Premium Margarita Kit

$60.00

Regular Margarita Kit

$50.00

To Go Large Cholito

$52.00

pisco, cucumber, jalapeno, ginger, bitter bianco, vermouth

To Go Large El Chingon

$55.00

tanteo jalapeno-infused tequila, mezcal, lime, rocoto ice sphere

To Go Large La Guapa

$52.00

ch gin, lavender, rhubarb, lemon, sparkling rosé

To Go Large La Rusa

$55.00

pisco, elderflower liqueur, orange, lemon, campari ice

To Go Large Passion Bomb

$58.00

vodka, passion fruit, cynar, lime, aloe liqueur

To Go Large Santa Maria

$58.00Out of stock

gran centenario blanco tequila, edlerflower liqueur, luxardo, lime

To Go Small Chingon

$28.00

tanteo jalapeno-infused tequila, mezcal, lime, rocoto ice sphere

To Go Small La Guapa

$27.00

ch gin, lavender, rhubarb, lemon, sparkling rosé

To Go Small La Rusa

$28.00

pisco, elderflower liqueur, orange, lemon, campari ice

To Go Small Cholito

$27.00

pisco, cucumber, jalapeno, ginger, bitter bianco, vermouth

To Go Small Santa Maria

$29.00Out of stock

gran centenario blanco tequila, edlerflower liqueur, luxardo, lime

To Go Small Passion Bomb

$29.00

vodka, passion fruit, cynar, lime, aloe liqueur

To Go Freshie Tequila Seltzer

$8.00

To Go Mimosa Package

$30.00Out of stock

To Go Coca Cola

$2.00

To Go Inca Cola

$4.00

To Go Smeraldina Sparkling Water

$7.00

To Go Chicha 12oz

$8.00

Hot Beverages

Staff Lav Coffee

$2.50

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Mate Tea

$4.00

Mint Tea

$4.00

China Breakfast Tea

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Lavazza Espresso

$5.00

Lavazza Dbl Espresso

$6.00

Lavazza Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Lavazza Cappucino

$5.50

Lavazza Decf Cappucino

$5.50

Lavazza Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Decaf Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Coffe

$4.00

Lavazza Americano

$5.50

Togo Kits( Sunday & Monday only) 10am to 3pm.

Peru's beloved street food — anticuchos. These Peruvian skewers are the perfect addition to your Memorial Day plans. It's skewered ready for the grill! Only available for Sunday and Monday Memorial weekend.

El Anticuchero

$75.00

Packed ready for you to grill with our smoky aji panca anticuchera sauce (Peruvian BBQ sauce) served with grilled Peruvian corn, roasted fingerling potatoes, and Peruvian aji (chili) sauces. Four skewers each: chicken, beef tenderloin, shrimp, salmon

El Bario

$100.00

Packed ready for you to grill: smoky aji panca anticuchera sauce, grilled Peruvian corn, roasted fingerling potatoes, Peruvian aji sauces, six skewers each of beef tenderloin, shrimp, vegetables, and a whole chicken cut into 4 pieces “POLLADA STYLE."

Corn Empanada(6)

$20.00

A box of six EMPANADA DE TAMALITO VERDE filled with choclo, sweet corn, aji amarillo, cilantro, queso fresco and packed with a side of huancaina sauce and chalaca.

Beef Empanada(6)

$20.00

A box of six EMPANADA DE CARNE filled with brisket, raisins, and onions and packed with a side of huacatay sauce and chalaca.

Chicken Empanada(6)

$20.00

A box of six EMPANADA DE POLLO filled with rotisserie chicken, aji panca, and packed with a side of rocoto cream and chalaca.

NY Strip Steak 14oz

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tanta is dedicated to sharing the flavors and culture of Peru with Chicago, serving authentic Peruvian dishes and beverages in an approachable, fun and casual downtown setting. We provide service that is casual yet knowledgeable, genuine and attentive, utilizing locally sourced products and vendors that are sensitive to sustainable farming and fishing. Tanta has two Chef’s Tables that each seat up to 10 people. These tables are located in our main dining room in between our open kitchen and cebiche bar which allows you and your guests to experience our chefs creating Peruvian cuisine while you dine. The menu, created by Acurio and Tanta Chicago Chef Giancarlo Valera, takes diners on a voyage through Peru via its food. From the Pacific Ocean, through the Andes, to the desert, to the Amazon, Tanta celebrates the diverse landscape and ethnicities that make up Peru’s culture.

Website

Location

118 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Tanta - Chicago image
Tanta - Chicago image
Tanta - Chicago image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flight Club - West Wacker
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Zombie Taco
orange star4.0 • 204
530 N LaSalle Drive Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Arbella - 112 West Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
112 West Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Brandy Truck
orange star4.0 • 3,352
431 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Chicago (N Wells)
orange star4.0 • 3,352
431 N Wells Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gilt Bar
orange star4.6 • 9,309
230 W Kinzie Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Mercadito - River North Chicago
orange star4.3 • 9,285
108 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Gold Coast
orange star4.6 • 7,883
1110 N State St. Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston