Tanuki Go

review star

No reviews yet

120 South Olive Avenue

102

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Order Again

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken
Hibachi Filet
Hibachi Filet & Shrimp

Hibachi

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$12.00

Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$13.00

Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Hibachi Filet

Hibachi Filet

$14.00

Grilled USDA Filet Tenderloin steak cooked medium. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Hibachi Tofu

Hibachi Tofu

$11.00

Seasoned, grilled and cubed tofu. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Hibachi Veggie

Hibachi Veggie

$10.00

Grilled mushroom, onion, zucchini. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp Combo

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$16.00

Grilled shrimp and all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Hibachi Chicken & Filet

Hibachi Chicken & Filet

$17.00

Grilled USDA filet tenderloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Hibachi Filet & Shrimp

Hibachi Filet & Shrimp

$18.00

Grilled USDA filet tenderloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Tanuki Feast (Chicken, Filet, and Shrimp)

Tanuki Feast (Chicken, Filet, and Shrimp)

$20.00

Hibachi Chicken, Filet, and Shrimp. Grilled USDA filet tenderloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Appetizers

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Wing

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Wing

$1.50

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Wing (Bone-In) ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, peanut

Pork Egg Roll

Pork Egg Roll

$3.00

Made with fresh vegetables and hand-rolled. These pork and vegetable egg rolls include cabbage, carrots, celery, onions, and Asian spices. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, peanut

Pork Egg Roll (2 egg rolls)

Pork Egg Roll (2 egg rolls)

$5.00

Made with fresh vegetables and hand-rolled. These pork and vegetable egg rolls include cabbage, carrots, celery, onions, and Asian spices. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, peanut

Kids

Kids Hibachi Chicken

$7.00

Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Kids Hibachi Steak

$7.00

Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Kids Hibachi Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Kids Hibachi Tofu

$7.00

Seasoned, grilled and cubed tofu. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Kids Hibachi Veggie

$7.00

Choice of 2 vegetables; onion, mushroom, zucchini, or bean sprout with rice. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Sides

Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

1 cup of fried rice ALLERGEN: soy, egg, mushroom

Side Steamed Rice

Side Steamed Rice

$2.00

1 cup of steamed white rice

Side Chicken

$6.00

Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Side Filet

$8.00

Grilled USDA Choice filet tenderloin steak cooked medium. ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Tofu

$6.00

Seasoned, grilled and cubed tofu. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Onions

$2.00

ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Mushrooms

$2.00

ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Zucchini

$2.00

ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Ginger Sauce (2 oz)

Side Ginger Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

2 oz Individual portion of our soy based housemade sauce. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Ginger Sauce (8 oz)

Side Ginger Sauce (8 oz)

$4.00

8oz of our soy based housemade sauce. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Yum Yum Sauce (2 oz)

Side Yum Yum Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Individual 2 oz portion of our famous housemade sauce. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Yum Yum Sauce (8 oz)

Side Yum Yum Sauce (8 oz)

$4.00

8 oz of our famous housemade sauce. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Teriyaki Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce (8 oz)

$4.00

Side Bean Sprouts

$2.00Out of stock

Party Trays

Hibachi Chicken Party Tray

$40.00+

Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Hibachi Shrimp Party Tray

$48.00+

Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Hibachi Steak Party Tray

$56.00+

Grilled USDA Tenderloin steak cooked medium. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Hibachi Tofu Party Tray

$40.00+

Seasoned, grilled and cubed tofu. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Hibachi Veggie Party Tray

$36.00+

Grilled mushroom, onion, zucchini, and bean sprout. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Steamed White Rice Party Tray

$14.00+

Steamed white rice

Fried Rice Party Tray

$25.00+

Fried rice ALLERGEN: soy, egg

Drinks

Dr Pepper Bottle

Dr Pepper Bottle

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Mountain Dew Bottle

Mountain Dew Bottle

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle

Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Diet Mountain Dew Bottle

Diet Mountain Dew Bottle

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Gatorade Fruit Punch Bottle

Gatorade Fruit Punch Bottle

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Aquafina Bottle

Aquafina Bottle

$2.00

20 oz. bottle

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea Bottle

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea Bottle

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Sierra Mist Bottle

Sierra Mist Bottle

$3.00

20 oz. bottle

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$3.00

20 oz. Bottle

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We are excited to bring a new concept of ​quick service casual dining to downtown ​West Palm Beach. Treat yourself to a feel-good meal today of ​FAST, FRESH, HIBACHI to go.

Location

120 South Olive Avenue, 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

