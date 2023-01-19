Tanuki Go
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
We are excited to bring a new concept of quick service casual dining to downtown West Palm Beach. Treat yourself to a feel-good meal today of FAST, FRESH, HIBACHI to go.
Location
120 South Olive Avenue, 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap - West Palm Beach
No Reviews
223 Clematis Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant
Nico's Pizza - WPB - 301 Clematis Street
No Reviews
301 Clematis Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant
207 Clematis St - Lynora's- Clematis
4.0 • 859
207 Clematis St West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurant