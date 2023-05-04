Tany's Coffee Shop 3030 Ne Hogan Dr Ste C

Restaurant info

Tany's Coffee Shop is a cozy and inviting cafe with a Latin twist that is perfect for a relaxing coffee break or a catch-up session with friends. The cafe has a warm and welcoming atmosphere, with comfortable seating, soft lighting, and an eclectic mix of decor that reflects the owner's Latin heritage. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the rich aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the friendly smile of the barista behind the counter. The menu at Tany's Coffee Shop offers a variety of delicious hot and cold beverages, including a range of coffee options, tea, and refreshing smoothies with a Latin-inspired twist. In addition to the drinks, Tany's Coffee Shop also serves a selection of in-house made pastries, and decadent muffins that are baked fresh daily, all with a Latin twist that adds a unique and delicious flavor to each bite. Whether you're looking for a quiet place to work, a cozy spot to read a book, or a friendly environment to catch up with friends.