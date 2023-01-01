A map showing the location of Taos Mesa - Mothership 20 ABC Mesa RdView gallery

Taos Mesa - Mothership 20 ABC Mesa Rd

review star

No reviews yet

20 ABC Mesa Rd

El Prado, NM 87529

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Salad & Starters (Event)

pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, olives, parmesan, and house-made croutons with TMB house dressing

Regular Fry (Event)

$4.75

shaved fennel, arugula, and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad (Event)

$6.50

pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, olives, parmesan and croutons with TMB house dressing

Sausage Hogie (Event)

$8.50

Sharp cheddar cheese, cucumber, marinated peppers, mixed greens on ciabatta

Sandwiches (Event)

Sausage Hogie

$8.00

Sharp cheddar cheese, cucumber, marinated peppers, mixed greens on ciabatta

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

20 ABC Mesa Rd, El Prado, NM 87529

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizaños
orange starNo Reviews
23 NM-150 El Prado, NM 87571
View restaurantnext
ACEQ Restaurant - 480 State Rd 150
orange starNo Reviews
480 State Rd 150 Arroyo Seco, NM 87514
View restaurantnext
Plant Base Cafe TAOS - 106 Des Georges Place
orange starNo Reviews
106 Des Georges Place Taos, NM 87571
View restaurantnext
Taos Mesa Brewing - Taproom
orange star4.3 • 870
201 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur Taos, NM 87571
View restaurantnext
The Bakery & Café @ Angel Fire
orange star4.1 • 707
3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurantnext
Angel Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3375 Mountain View Boulevard Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurantnext
Map
More near El Prado
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (19 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (19 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston